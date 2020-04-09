Thunder Strike EA MT4

I've been researching trend strategies with a single order for 10 years. There's no grid, no Martingale, and no adding to positions. While this approach carries no risk of liquidation, many people dislike it because it doesn't involve daily trading orders and doesn't guarantee consistent profits every year or month.

In the long run, a trend strategy with only one order at a time is excellent, but in the short term, its profitability is uncertain. In fact, over the years, I have not only been researching trend strategies, but also mean reversion systems.

I created the Thunder Srike EA in 2023. I'm very satisfied with it. It's widely applicable across multiple currency pairs and offers low risk. Unlike common grid strategies, the Thunder Srike EA doesn't carry significant risk. This is due to its unique mechanism of only shorting at highs and buying at lows. It achieves a perfect balance between monthly growth and low risk. You can observe its unique characteristics in backtesting and actual operation .

If you like mean reversion systems , then you should definitely check out the Thunder Srike EA, it will not disappoint you.

Trading account number: 7212755,

Broker: DPrimeVU-Live 7

Password: ******

EA Features:

  1. All parameters are already built-in, simple to set up and easy to use
  2. Support customization, if you are an expert, you can set key parameters for better development
  3. Widely applicable to multiple currency pairs, such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP, AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD, etc.
  4. Trading orders have profit protection
  5. Provide convenient and quick function buttons
  6. The maximum loss can be cut off according to the amount


application

  • Cycle: Recommended H1
  • Instruments: EURUSD, GBPUSD, EURGBP; AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD; EURUSD, USDCHF, EURCHF; etc.
  • Minimum deposit: $300, high risk. Medium risk recommends $300 per model, 0.01 lot. Cent account recommended.
  • Risk warning: Please do not trade with heavy positions.
  • Account: ECN /RaW/STP
  • VPS is recommended


