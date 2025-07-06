SuperProf
- Aleksandr Valutsa
- Sürüm: 2.41
We all love safe trading, so that with a minimum drawdown you can earn enough money to live on and still have some left over. However, this requires a serious deposit, otherwise the money you earn will not be enough to even pay for your minimum needs.
Where to get money? Earning money through physical labor is good in theory, but in practice it is unlikely to work. Taking a loan or credit is very dangerous and is categorically not recommended, and most likely they will not give it. Selling something would be a solution, but as a rule there is nothing. The only correct solution is to quickly disperse a small deposit. You risk a small amount, and in case of success you can break the bank.
Monitoring
All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product.
The advisor determines the trend direction using a built-in custom indicator and opens a pending order in the direction of the trend. The pending order follows the price at a certain distance and as soon as the market becomes active enough, the order is triggered and almost immediately closed with a profit by trailing stop.
If after the pending order is triggered the price bounces back and starts to move away from the position, the robot starts averaging and as soon as the price starts to return, all positions are closed with any minimum profit. Profit in this case is of secondary importance.
The best results can be achieved on active pairs, especially XAUUSD with two decimal places. By default, the robot is configured for this pair. It can also work on other pairs, but reconfiguration is required.
The advisor has an automatic optimization system built in. It allows you not only to optimize the robot effectively and effortlessly, but also to download ready-made files with settings from our common database - in automatic mode. This means that you will not have to optimize the robot at all.
General parameters
- LimitOrders - trading with pending limit orders,
- StopOrders - pending trading stop orders,
- VirtualOrders - instead of pending orders, virtual orders are placed, while the load on the server is significantly reduced, but the quality of execution of transactions deteriorates,
- BalanceLimit(USD) - the amount of drawdown at which all positions are closed,
- MaxLoss(USD) - the amount of loss in history at which further trading is prohibited,
- TotalHistory - the number of days from the current date for calculating the loss by history,
- MaxSpread - the maximum spread allowed for trading,
- Risk - risk for every ( FirstLot, Lot) units, if 0 then Lot,
- FirstLot - lot for the first position, if 0 then Lot,
- Lot - volume of positions,
- StoplossZ - if you enable the risk percentage, it will be calculated for all positions, otherwise for each one separately,
- SLPercentage - the percentage of risk for setting a stop loss,
- StopLoss - minimum stop loss in pips,
- Takeprofit - take profit,
- MaxOrders - the maximum number of positions after which pending orders are not placed,
- NewBarTrailing - if you enable trailing, the position starts on the next bar after opening,
- TrailingStart - start of trailing,
- TrailingStop - trailing step,
- Step - distance from the price for placing pending orders,
- TimeModify - time of price change,
- PipsModify - the number of pips to change,
- Slippage - slippage of positions is allowed,
- MagicNumber - position identifier,
- UseTrendSignal:
- SignalNo - do not use the indicator,
- SignalTrend - use MA indicator,
- SignalTrendCounter - use counter-trend indicator,
- SignalIndicatorCustom - use built-in custom indicator,
- PeriodMA-MA period,
- Indent-period of counter-trend indicator,
- Shift-bar indent,
- UseArrow - trade only at the moment of trend emergence in case of using a custom indicator,
- Deviations - deviation for a custom indicator,
- MaxTrades - maximum number of positions in case of averaging, if less than 2 is not used,
- PipStep - distance between positions,
- LotExponent - lot multiplication coefficient in case of averaging, if 1 without multiplication,
- EventSet - the number of seconds to force the chart to update, this is necessary to not depend on ticks.
Optimization block parameters
- MultiLevelRecording - the number of folders with files, if 0, the settings will not be saved. During optimization, the adviser analyzes the results of each pass in the strategy tester and saves the settings with the best indicators in separate files. Files with settings (including the currency pair and chart period) are saved in a separate folder. However, according to the optimization results, positive results can be achieved with different settings, and no one knows which settings will be most effective in real market conditions. Therefore, it makes sense to save at least several combinations of settings, which can then be used on several accounts at once by distributing funds between them. This achieves risk diversification. While we can get a loss on one account, a profit is achieved on another account. In order to automate the process of saving settings in different variations, it is enough to increase the value of the MultiLevelRecording parameter (abbreviated name - MLR) by the desired amount. As a result, after saving the settings in one folder (for a certain currency pair with a certain chart period), the adviser will create a new folder for the next variation by increasing its number by one. The main folder number is the Folder_Number parameter, which contains all subfolders with the initial Magic_Number number. All subsequent folders have numbers - (Magic_Number + creation serial number). The number of each subsequent folder exceeds the previous one by one multiple (one digit).
- _1_Statistics - custom criteria for acceptability of settings in the form of a drop-down list. Select the criterion that, in your opinion, the result of acceptability of settings should correspond to. All results that do not correspond to this criterion will be automatically cut off:
- Initial deposit - the value of the initial deposit.
- Withdrawal - the amount of funds withdrawn from the account.
- Profit - net profit at the end of testing.
- Gross profit - total profit, the sum of all profitable (positive) trades. The value is greater than or equal to zero.
- Gross loss - total loss, the sum of all unprofitable (negative) trades. The value is less than or equal to zero.
- Maximal profit trade - maximum profit is the highest value among all profitable trades. The value is greater than or equal to zero.
- Maximal loss trade - maximum loss is the smallest value among all loss trades. the value is less than or equal to zero
- Maximal consecutive profit - the maximum profit in a sequence of profitable trades. The value is greater than or equal to zero.
- Maximal consecutive wins - total profit in the longest series of profitable trades.
- Maximal consecutive loss - the total loss in the longest series of losing trades.
- Maximal consecutive losses - the number of trades in the longest series of losing trades.
- minimum balance - minimum balance value.
- Maximal balance drawdown - the maximum balance drawdown in money. During trading, the balance can experience many drawdowns, the largest value is taken.
- Balance drawdown percent - the balance drawdown in percent that was recorded at the moment of the maximum balance drawdown in money.
- Maximal relative balance drawdown - maximum balance drawdown in percent. During trading, the balance may experience multiple drawdowns, for each of which the relative drawdown value is recorded in percent. The largest value is returned.
- Relative balance drawdown percent - balance drawdown in money, which was recorded at the moment of the maximum balance drawdown in percent.
- Minimal equity - minimum value of equity.
- Maximal equIty drawdown - the maximum drawdown of funds in money. During trading, funds can experience many drawdowns, the largest value is taken.
- Equity drawdown percent - the drawdown of funds in percentage, which was recorded at the moment of the maximum drawdown of funds in money.
- Maximal relative equIty drawdown - maximum drawdown of funds in percent. During trading, funds can experience multiple drawdowns, for each of which the relative value of the drawdown in percent is recorded. The largest value is returned.
- Relative equIty drawdown percent - the drawdown of funds in money, which was recorded at the moment of the maximum drawdown of funds in percentage.
- Expected payoff - mathematical expectation of winning.
- Profit factor - profitability.
- Recovery factor - recovery factor.
- Sharpe ratio - Sharpe ratio.
- Minimal margin level - the minimum achieved value of the margin level.
- On tester result - the value of the calculated user optimization criterion.
- Deals - the number of completed transactions.
- Trades - number of trades.
- Profit trades - profitable trades.
- Loss trades - unprofitable trades.
- Short trades - short trades.
- Long trades - long trades.
- Profit short trades - short profitable trades.
- Profit long trades - long profitable trades.
- Trades of maximal consecutive profit - trades with maximum consecutive profit.
- Maximal consecutive wins count - the maximum number of wins in a row.
- Trades of maximal consecutive loss - trades with maximum consecutive loss.
- Maximal consecutive losses count - the maximum number of consecutive losses.
- Average consecutive wins - the average length of a profitable series of trades.
- Average consecutive losses - the average length of a losing series of trades.
- _1_Stat - more or less. Let's say if you selected drawdown as a criterion, then this flag should be set to less (the less drawdown, the better). And if the criterion is profit factor, then naturally more (the more profit factor, the better).
- Statistics_1_ - minimum/maximum value of the criterion at which the settings are accepted.
- _2_Statistics, _3_Statistics - similar parameters...
- Auto_Switch - if you turn it off, the files with the settings will not be written automatically during optimization, they will be written during testing. Thus, the selection of the best settings is carried out manually with your participation.
- Pause_Pass - if greater than 0, the robot will not write files with settings in a row, it will skip the number of variations specified here, this is done in order to diversify the options with settings as much as possible.
- Instant_Processing - if enabled, the robot will analyze the received settings directly during optimization, otherwise during testing. If it is necessary to conduct forward testing of the received settings, it is necessary to disable. During forward testing, the robot will test all selected files with settings in turn, delete those that did not pass forward testing and analyze all the remaining ones with automatic construction of a vector from best to worst.
- Forward - forward testing, if enabled, the advisor will conduct forward testing directly during optimization. From the set date, inside the advisor, functions are enabled that calculate critically important indicators, such as profit (fixed in the deposit currency), relative drawdown (in percent), profit factor, mathematical expectation, number of trades, all indicators below relate exclusively to forward testing from the date Forward_Time ;
- Forward_Time - forward testing start date;
- Forward_Profit - the profit received in the deposit's hard currency at which the settings are accepted;
- Opt_Drawdown - relative drawdown as a percentage of the deposit within which the settings are accepted;
- Opt_Profit_Factor - profit factor at which the settings are accepted;
- Opt_Expected_Payoff - the expected value at which the settings are accepted;
- Total_Trades - number of trades at which the settings are accepted.
Recommendations
- Chart period H1 or according to optimization,
- Currency pair XAUUSD with two decimal places, or any other according to the optimization results,
- ECN account with excellent trade execution.
Notes read carefully
- The robot was created by an active trader and programmer with extensive experience.
- You shouldn't try to figure out its settings right away, at first glance it seems complicated, in fact it will be very easy to manage after you understand the basic principles of its operation at the user level.
- Everything is fair and transparent, the robot is provided free of charge under the affiliate program, if you want to trade on any accounts, you can use paid version. Another name for this advisor Banker Pro.
- At first, it is strongly recommended to use only ready-made files with settings downloaded from our server. It takes time before you learn how to optimize the robot yourself. Especially for this there is a utility, which searches and downloads files from our server automatically, with a frequency of one hour. It is necessary to run on a parallel schedule, in the utility settings select Banker.
What You Need to Know Before You Start Real Trading
It is not recommended to use the robot with default settings on real accounts. Since such important points as slippage, requotes, network delays are not taken into account. For trading on real accounts, it is necessary to select settings taking into account all of the above.
A robot is just a tool in the hands of a master, and if the master is (not a very good one), then the tool is not to blame.
Why Users Leave Negative Reviews on MQL5: An Analysis of Motives
Support
All questions and comments in the social network "Telegram", on other resources I do not comment on messages and do not answer questions, in order to save time and concentrate information on one channel.
Amazingly simple! How do you trade! You have misunderstood the essence of the description! It means that we all love profitable trading with minimal risk for ourselves BUT FOR THIS YOU NEED A SERIOUS DEPOSIT and, accordingly, an adviser who earns several percent with minimal drawdown. I also have such advisers to choose from. They have minimal drawdown, but the percentage of profit is corresponding. It follows that in order to earn a serious deposit, you need to take a risk with an adviser INTENDED FOR ACCELERATION OF SMALL DEPOSITS. Such advisers are always the most risky! They are designed to accelerate the deposit and their risk percentage is the highest possible! However, the risk can be rewarded with a large profit if a number of conditions are favorable. The main thing is the appropriate settings for a certain currency pair! Like a racer who drives at a speed of 300 km per hour! At such a speed, is it appropriate to talk about minimal risk? The destination is 3000 km away, I pressed the pedal without any experience and immediately flew into a ditch, I just wanted to get to my grandmother's place as safely as possible for 3000 km, at a speed of 300 km per hour. Do you understand that something at least does not fit here? You can't drive 300 km per hour safely in a racing car! This is an analogy with an adviser designed to accelerate the deposit! I don't even know how else to explain it to you! I provide settings only when the robot has monitoring. If there is currently no monitoring, this means that I have not yet had time to create it due to high workload. It follows that at present you will have to configure the robot yourself, I wrote about this in the description! If there are no settings and you cannot configure them yourself, then it is better to use the robots that I currently trade on real accounts, for them I provide ready-made files with the settings that I use myself. What is unclear here.