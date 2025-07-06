SuperProf

We all love safe trading, so that with a minimum drawdown you can earn enough money to live on and still have some left over. However, this requires a serious deposit, otherwise the money you earn will not be enough to even pay for your minimum needs.

    Where to get money? Earning money through physical labor is good in theory, but in practice it is unlikely to work. Taking a loan or credit is very dangerous and is categorically not recommended, and most likely they will not give it. Selling something would be a solution, but as a rule there is nothing. The only correct solution is to quickly disperse a small deposit. You risk a small amount, and in case of success you can break the bank.

    All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product.

    The advisor determines the trend direction using a built-in custom indicator and opens a pending order in the direction of the trend. The pending order follows the price at a certain distance and as soon as the market becomes active enough, the order is triggered and almost immediately closed with a profit by trailing stop.

    If after the pending order is triggered the price bounces back and starts to move away from the position, the robot starts averaging and as soon as the price starts to return, all positions are closed with any minimum profit. Profit in this case is of secondary importance.

    The best results can be achieved on active pairs, especially XAUUSD with two decimal places. By default, the robot is configured for this pair. It can also work on other pairs, but reconfiguration is required.

    The advisor has an automatic optimization system built in. It allows you not only to optimize the robot effectively and effortlessly, but also to download ready-made files with settings from our common database - in automatic mode. This means that you will not have to optimize the robot at all.

    General parameters

    • LimitOrders - trading with pending limit orders,
    • StopOrders - pending trading   stop orders,
    • VirtualOrders - instead of pending orders, virtual orders are placed, while the load on the server is significantly reduced, but the quality of execution of transactions deteriorates,
    • BalanceLimit(USD) - the amount of drawdown at which all positions are closed,
    • MaxLoss(USD) - the amount of loss in history at which further trading is prohibited,
    • TotalHistory - the number of days from the current date for calculating the loss by history,
    • MaxSpread - the maximum spread allowed for trading,
    • Risk - risk for every ( FirstLot, Lot) units, if 0 then Lot,  
    • FirstLot - lot for the first position, if 0 then Lot,  
    • Lot - volume of positions,
    • StoplossZ - if you enable the risk percentage, it will be calculated for all positions, otherwise for each one separately,
    • SLPercentage - the percentage of risk for setting a stop loss,
    • StopLoss - minimum stop loss in pips,
    • Takeprofit - take profit,
    • MaxOrders - the maximum number of positions after which pending orders are not placed,
    • NewBarTrailing - if you enable trailing, the position starts on the next bar after opening,
    • TrailingStart - start of trailing,
    • TrailingStop - trailing step,
    • Step - distance from the price for placing pending orders,
    • TimeModify - time of price change,
    • PipsModify - the number of pips to change,
    • Slippage - slippage of positions is allowed,
    • MagicNumber - position identifier,
    • UseTrendSignal:
      • SignalNo - do not use the indicator,
      • SignalTrend - use MA indicator,
      • SignalTrendCounter - use counter-trend indicator,
      • SignalIndicatorCustom - use built-in custom indicator,
    • PeriodMA-MA period,
    • Indent-period of counter-trend indicator,
    • Shift-bar indent,
    • UseArrow - trade only at the moment of trend emergence in case of using a custom indicator,
    • Deviations - deviation for a custom indicator,
    • MaxTrades - maximum number of positions in case of averaging, if less than 2 is not used,
    • PipStep - distance between positions,
    • LotExponent - lot multiplication coefficient in case of averaging, if 1 without multiplication,
    • EventSet - the number of seconds to force the chart to update, this is necessary to not depend on ticks.

    Optimization block parameters

    • MultiLevelRecording - the number of folders with files, if 0, the settings will not be saved. During optimization, the adviser analyzes the results of each pass in the strategy tester and saves the settings with the best indicators in separate files. Files with settings (including the currency pair and chart period) are saved in a separate folder. However, according to the optimization results, positive results can be achieved with different settings, and no one knows which settings will be most effective in real market conditions. Therefore, it makes sense to save at least several combinations of settings, which can then be used on several accounts at once by distributing funds between them. This achieves risk diversification. While we can get a loss on one account, a profit is achieved on another account. In order to automate the process of saving settings in different variations, it is enough to increase the value of the MultiLevelRecording parameter (abbreviated name - MLR) by the desired amount. As a result, after saving the settings in one folder (for a certain currency pair with a certain chart period), the adviser will create a new folder for the next variation by increasing its number by one. The main folder number is the Folder_Number parameter, which contains all subfolders with the initial Magic_Number number. All subsequent folders have numbers - (Magic_Number + creation serial number). The number of each subsequent folder exceeds the previous one by one multiple (one digit).
    • _1_Statistics - custom criteria for acceptability of settings in the form of a drop-down list. Select the criterion that, in your opinion, the result of acceptability of settings should correspond to. All results that do not correspond to this criterion will be automatically cut off:
      • Initial deposit - the value of the initial deposit.
      • Withdrawal - the amount of funds withdrawn from the account.
      • Profit - net profit at the end of testing.
      • Gross profit - total profit, the sum of all profitable (positive) trades. The value is greater than or equal to zero.
      • Gross loss - total loss, the sum of all unprofitable (negative) trades. The value is less than or equal to zero.
      • Maximal profit trade - maximum profit is the highest value among all profitable trades. The value is greater than or equal to zero.
      • Maximal loss trade - maximum loss is the smallest value among all loss trades. the value is less than or equal to zero
      • Maximal consecutive profit - the maximum profit in a sequence of profitable trades. The value is greater than or equal to zero.
      • Maximal consecutive wins - total profit in the longest series of profitable trades.
      • Maximal consecutive loss - the total loss in the longest series of losing trades.
      • Maximal consecutive losses - the number of trades in the longest series of losing trades.
      • minimum balance - minimum balance value.
      • Maximal balance drawdown - the maximum balance drawdown in money. During trading, the balance can experience many drawdowns, the largest value is taken.
      • Balance drawdown percent - the balance drawdown in percent that was recorded at the moment of the maximum balance drawdown in money.
      • Maximal relative balance drawdown - maximum balance drawdown in percent. During trading, the balance may experience multiple drawdowns, for each of which the relative drawdown value is recorded in percent. The largest value is returned.
      • Relative balance drawdown percent - balance drawdown in money, which was recorded at the moment of the maximum balance drawdown in percent.
      • Minimal equity - minimum value of equity.
      • Maximal equIty drawdown - the maximum drawdown of funds in money. During trading, funds can experience many drawdowns, the largest value is taken.
      • Equity drawdown percent - the drawdown of funds in percentage, which was recorded at the moment of the maximum drawdown of funds in money.
      • Maximal relative equIty drawdown - maximum drawdown of funds in percent. During trading, funds can experience multiple drawdowns, for each of which the relative value of the drawdown in percent is recorded. The largest value is returned.
      • Relative equIty drawdown percent - the drawdown of funds in money, which was recorded at the moment of the maximum drawdown of funds in percentage.
      • Expected payoff - mathematical expectation of winning.
      • Profit factor - profitability.
      • Recovery factor - recovery factor.
      • Sharpe ratio - Sharpe ratio.
      • Minimal margin level - the minimum achieved value of the margin level.
      • On tester result - the value of the calculated user optimization criterion.
      • Deals - the number of completed transactions.
      • Trades - number of trades.
      • Profit trades - profitable trades.
      • Loss trades - unprofitable trades.
      • Short trades - short trades.
      • Long trades - long trades.
      • Profit short trades - short profitable trades.
      • Profit long trades - long profitable trades.
      • Trades of maximal consecutive profit - trades with maximum consecutive profit.
      • Maximal consecutive wins count - the maximum number of wins in a row.
      • Trades of maximal consecutive loss - trades with maximum consecutive loss.
      • Maximal consecutive losses count - the maximum number of consecutive losses.
      • Average consecutive wins - the average length of a profitable series of trades.
      • Average consecutive losses - the average length of a losing series of trades.
    • _1_Stat - more or less. Let's say if you selected drawdown as a criterion, then this flag should be set to less (the less drawdown, the better). And if the criterion is profit factor, then naturally more (the more profit factor, the better).
    • Statistics_1_ - minimum/maximum value of the criterion at which the settings are accepted.
    • _2_Statistics, _3_Statistics - similar parameters...
    • Auto_Switch - if you turn it off, the files with the settings will not be written automatically during optimization, they will be written during testing. Thus, the selection of the best settings is carried out manually with your participation.
    • Pause_Pass - if greater than 0, the robot will not write files with settings in a row, it will skip the number of variations specified here, this is done in order to diversify the options with settings as much as possible.
    • Instant_Processing - if enabled, the robot will analyze the received settings directly during optimization, otherwise during testing. If it is necessary to conduct forward testing of the received settings, it is necessary to disable. During forward testing, the robot will test all selected files with settings in turn, delete those that did not pass forward testing and analyze all the remaining ones with automatic construction of a vector from best to worst.
    • Forward - forward testing, if enabled, the advisor will conduct forward testing directly during optimization. From the set date, inside the advisor, functions are enabled that calculate critically important indicators, such as profit (fixed in the deposit currency), relative drawdown (in percent), profit factor, mathematical expectation, number of trades, all indicators below relate exclusively to forward testing from the date   Forward_Time ;
    • Forward_Time - forward testing start date;
    • Forward_Profit - the profit received in the deposit's hard currency at which the settings are accepted;
    • Opt_Drawdown - relative drawdown as a percentage of the deposit within which the settings are accepted;
    • Opt_Profit_Factor - profit factor at which the settings are accepted;
    • Opt_Expected_Payoff - the expected value at which the settings are accepted;
    • Total_Trades - number of trades at which the settings are accepted.

    Recommendations

    1. Chart period H1 or according to optimization,
    2. Currency pair XAUUSD with two decimal places, or any other according to the optimization results,
    3. ECN account with excellent trade execution.

    Notes read carefully

    • The robot was created by an active trader and programmer with extensive experience.
    • You shouldn't try to figure out its settings right away, at first glance it seems complicated, in fact it will be very easy to manage after you understand the basic principles of its operation at the user level.
    • Everything is fair and transparent, the robot is provided free of charge under the affiliate program, if you want to trade on any accounts, you can use paid version. Another name for this advisor Banker Pro.
    • At first, it is strongly recommended to use only ready-made files with settings downloaded from our server. It takes time before you learn how to optimize the robot yourself. Especially for this there is a utility, which searches and downloads files from our server automatically, with a frequency of one hour. It is necessary to run on a parallel schedule, in the utility settings select Banker.

    What You Need to Know Before You Start Real Trading

    It is not recommended to use the robot with default settings on real accounts. Since such important points as slippage, requotes, network delays are not taken into account. For trading on real accounts, it is necessary to select settings taking into account all of the above.

    A robot is just a tool in the hands of a master, and if the master is (not a very good one), then the tool is not to blame.

    Why Users Leave Negative Reviews on MQL5: An Analysis of Motives

      Support

      All questions and comments in the social network "Telegram", on other resources I do not comment on messages and do not answer questions, in order to save time and concentrate information on one channel.

      Goldex AI
      Mateo Perez Perez
      4.48 (25)
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      Goldex AI: Bugünün başarısı yarının meyvesi olacak SINIRLI SÜRE IÇIN SÜPER INDIRIM! FİYAT ARTMADAN ÖNCE SON 2 KOPYA 299 USD. Canlı Sinyal > IC Markets Real: Goldex AI Yüksek riskli set Kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyaları: Satın aldıktan sonra kılavuz ve yapılandırma dosyalarını almak için benimle iletişime geçin. Fiyat: Başlangıç fiyatı 899$'dır ve her on satıştan sonra 199$ artacaktır. Mevcut kopya sayısı: 2 Goldex AI - Sinir ağları, trend ve fiyat hareketi ile gelişmiş ticaret robotu. Goldex
      Big Forex Players MT4
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.8 (41)
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database
      Capybara
      Sergey Kasirenko
      4.93 (44)
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      Capybara EA, Hama göstergesini temel alan gelişmiş bir otomatik trend takip sistemidir. Piyasanın düşüş eğilimi göstermesi ve göstergenin kırmızıya dönmesi durumunda EA satış yapacak, piyasa yükselişe geçip göstergenin maviye dönmesi durumunda EA satın alma yapacaktır. EA, yükseliş ve düşüş trendlerinin başlangıcını doğru bir şekilde tespit edebilir ve TP'ye ulaşana kadar açık işlemleri martingale/grid tarzında kontrol edecektir. Önerilen çiftler: Eurosd gibi tüm önemli çiftler; audusd; GBpusD;
      Quantum Emperor MT4
      Bogdan Ion Puscasu
      4.85 (171)
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      Tanıtımı       Quantum Emperor EA   , prestijli GBPUSD çiftinde işlem yapma şeklinizi değiştiren çığır açan MQL5 uzman danışmanı! 13 yılı aşkın ticaret tecrübesine sahip deneyimli yatırımcılardan oluşan bir ekip tarafından geliştirilmiştir. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EA satın alın ve  Quantum StarMan  veya Quantum King ücretsiz edinin!*** Daha fazla ayrıntı için özelden sorun
      Aura Black Edition
      Stanislav Tomilov
      4.6 (20)
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      Aura Black Edition, yalnızca ALTIN ​​ticareti yapmak için tasarlanmış tamamen otomatik bir EA'dır. Uzmanlar, 2011-2020 döneminde XAUUSD'de istikrarlı sonuçlar gösterdi. Hiçbir tehlikeli para yönetimi yöntemi kullanılmadı, martingale yok, grid veya scalp yok. Herhangi bir broker koşulu için uygundur. Çok katmanlı bir algılayıcı ile eğitilen EA Sinir Ağı (MLP), ileri beslemeli yapay sinir ağı (ANN) sınıfıdır. MLP terimi belirsiz bir şekilde kullanılır, bazen gevşek bir şekilde herhangi bir ileri b
      GOLD Dahab MT4
      Ebrahim Mohamed Ahmed Maiyas
      5 (1)
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      An advanced Expert Advisor powered by artificial intelligence and machine learning, specifically designed for analyzing Gold (XAU/USD). It adapts to price movements and market fluctuations to detect potential trading opportunities. Special launch offer – limited time only. A tiered pricing model applies: Every 5th purchase increases the price by $50. With each new buyer, the next price level gets closer – making your entry more expensive. Secure GOLD Dahab at the current price before the next
      The Infinity EA MT4
      Abhimanyu Hans
      3.69 (29)
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      ChatGPT Turbo ile AI Destekli Teknoloji Infinity EA, GBPUSD ve XAUUSD için tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret Uzman Danışmanıdır. Güvenliğe, tutarlı getirilere ve sonsuz karlılığa odaklanır. Martingale veya grid ticareti gibi yüksek riskli stratejilere dayanan diğer birçok EA'nın aksine. Infinity EA, genel ticaret deneyiminizi olağanüstü kılmak için en son ChatGPT sürümü tarafından sağlanan makine öğrenimi, veri analitiği AI tabanlı teknoloji üzerine yerleştirilmiş sinir ağına dayalı disiplinli,
      EA Gold Stuff
      Vasiliy Strukov
      4.73 (1063)
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      EA Gold Stuff, özellikle altın ticareti için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır. İşlem, Gold Stuff göstergesi kullanılarak emir açılmasına dayalıdır, bu nedenle EA, trendi takip etmek anlamına gelen "Trend Follow" stratejisine göre çalışır. Gerçek zamanlı sonuçlar burada görüntülenebilir. Ayarları ve kişisel bir bonusu almak için satın alma işleminden hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemizin ücretsiz bir kopyasını pm'den alabilirsiniz. Ben!  AYARLAR
      XG Gold Robot MT4
      MQL TOOLS SL
      4.41 (37)
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
      Trend AI EA
      Ramil Minniakhmetov
      4.94 (32)
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      Trend Ai EA, trend tanımlamayı eyleme geçirilebilir giriş noktaları ve geri dönüş uyarılarıyla birleştirerek kendi piyasa analizini yapan ve göstergenin tüm sinyallerini otomatik olarak devralan Trend Ai indikatörüyle çalışmak üzere tasarlanmıştır! EA, tamamen ayarlanabilir bir dizi harici parametre içerir ve yatırımcının uzmanını kendi tercihine göre özelleştirmesine olanak tanır. Yeşil nokta belirir belirmez EA, alım işlemine hazır hale gelir. Yükseliş trendi mavi okla onaylandığı anda EA, b
      Scalp Unscalp MT4
      Connor Michael Woodson
      3.8 (5)
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      Scalp Unscalp, son derece hassas girişlerle hızlı kâr elde etmeyi amaçlayan kısa vadeli çift yönlü bir scalping sistemidir. Scalp Unscalp canlı sinyali yakında geliyor! Mevcut fiyat artırılacak. Sınırlı süreli fiyat 99 USD Grid yok, martingale yok. Her işlem kendi başına girilir Sanal dinamik takipli stop sistemi ile sabit stop loss mevcut Etkileşimli işlem paneli ve hassas lot büyüklüğü ayarları Önerilen Grafik: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, AUDUSD Zaman dilimi: H1 Girdiler Lot Boyutu Hesaplama Yönt
      EA Forex Scalper
      Lo Thi Mai Loan
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      EA Forex Scalping, EURUSD, USDJPY ve GBPUSD olmak üzere üç ana döviz çifti için özel olarak tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır (Expert Advisor). Sinyaller Bu fiyattan yalnızca 10 kopyadan 1’i kaldı Sonraki fiyat: $599.99 MT4 ve MT5 ile uyumlu MT5 Grid, Martingale, Yapay Zeka, Sinir Ağı veya Arbitraj kullanmaz. Her işlem için, pariteye özel sabit bir Stop Loss (SL) vardır. Trailing Stop sayesinde kâr korunur. Bu EA, gerçek hesaplarda 6 aydan uzun süredir canlı çalışmakta ve uzun vadeli kârlılığı
      Gold on Ichimoku
      Nguyen Hang Hai Ha
      5 (1)
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      The Ichimoku at a glance has great appeal to me and most traders. The Gold on Ichimoku EA exploits the trend filter of the Ichimoku system, combines price recalculation and signal pattern calculation to create an optimally efficient automated trading system with low risk. The trades are also executed using the Scalper method to quickly exit the market. The trades always have Stop Loss available, along with Trailing settings and closing positions when the trend changes to control risk.  EA is opt
      Cherma Mt4
      Hicham Chergui
      2.79 (14)
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      CHERMA MT4 – Yapay Zeka ile Altın Ticareti için Profesyonel Uzman Danışman Cherma MT4, 5 dakikalık zaman diliminde (M5) altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir otomatik ticaret sistemidir. Piyasa analizini yapmak ve doğru giriş/çıkış noktalarını belirlemek için tamamen yapay zeka kullanır. Bu uzman danışman, hızlı ve etkili bir scalping stratejisi arayan yatırımcılar için tasarlanmıştır. Yapay zeka tarafından gerçek zamanlı üretilen sinyaller ve akıllı fiyat davranışı
      Diamond PRO
      Fanur Galamov
      4.79 (62)
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      1 copy left for  $249 Next price  -->  $299  Diamond PRO is enhanced powerful version of Diamond for advanced traders. Pro version includes optimized cores, new impoved entry points filters, new multistage profit closure algorithm and сontains number of external control parameter that allows build and fine tune own tradind decisions and algorithms. The system provides more accurate market entries, analyzes and filters upcoming economic news, contains spread protection and an advanced position m
      AW Recovery EA
      AW Trading Software Limited
      4.39 (84)
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      Expert Advisor, kârsız pozisyonları kurtarmak için tasarlanmış bir sistemdir.   Yazarın algoritması kaybeden bir pozisyonu kilitler, onu birçok ayrı parçaya böler ve her birini ayrı ayrı kapatır. Kolay kurulum, düşüş durumunda gecikmeli başlatma, kilitleme, diğer Uzman Danışmanları devre dışı bırakma, trend filtreleme ile ortalama alma ve kaybedilen bir pozisyonun kısmi kapanması tek bir araçta yerleşiktir. Sadece tüm gruplarda siparişleri kapatan şebeke stratejilerinin aksine, kayıplarla daha g
      Gold Trend Scalping MT4
      Lo Thi Mai Loan
      5 (4)
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      Gold Trend Scalping'e Hoş Geldiniz LANS MANİPÜLASYONU: Sonraki fiyat: 899$ Son fiyat: 1999$   Gold Trend Scalping, özellikle altın için tasarladığım ilk EA'dir. EA, daha büyük zaman dilimlerine dayanan bir trend takip stratejisi kullanır. Büyük zaman dilimindeki ana trendi tespit etmek için süper trend kullanır ve ardından daha küçük zaman dilimlerinde işlemler açar. EA, her işlem için her zaman 100 pip olarak belirlenmiş sabit bir stop loss kullanır. Ayrıca karı güvence altına almak için bir
      Stock Indexes EA MT4
      MQL TOOLS SL
      5 (4)
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
      Golden Mirage mt4
      Michela Russo
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
      Aura Neuron MT4
      Stanislav Tomilov
      4.5 (10)
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      Aura Neuron, Aura serisi ticaret sistemlerini sürdüren özgün bir Uzman Danışmandır. Gelişmiş Sinir Ağları ve son teknoloji klasik ticaret stratejilerinden yararlanarak Aura Neuron, mükemmel potansiyel performansa sahip yenilikçi bir yaklaşım sunar. Tamamen otomatik olan bu Uzman Danışman, XAUUSD (ALTIN) gibi döviz çiftlerinde işlem yapmak üzere tasarlanmıştır. 1999'dan 2023'e kadar bu çiftlerde tutarlı bir istikrar göstermiştir. Sistem, martingale, grid veya scalping gibi tehlikeli para yönetimi
      EA Black Dragon
      Ramil Minniakhmetov
      4.76 (559)
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      EA Black Dragon, Black Dragon göstergesinde çalışır. EA, göstergenin rengine göre bir ticaret açar, ardından emir ağını artırmak veya zararı durdur ile çalışmak mümkündür. ÖNEMLİ! Talimatları ve bonusu almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Gerçek işin izlenmesi ve diğer geliştirmelerim burada görüntülenebilir: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Tüm ayarlar burada bulunabilir! Gelen parametreler: · Yeni seri aç - Doğru/Yanlış - tüm siparişler kapatıldık
      GoldPro
      Sergey Batudayev
      5 (2)
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      GoldPro ile yenilikçi ve verimli altın ticaretinin dünyasına hoş geldiniz. GoldPro, Altın piyasasında başarıya ulaşmanıza yardımcı olmak için özel olarak tasarlanmış gelişmiş bir ticaret robotudur. Danışman ortalama tekniğini kullanır, bunu iyi veya kötü olarak değil, piyasada işe yarayan bir yaklaşım olarak algılamalı, bir yöntemin iyi, diğerinin kötü olduğu şeklindeki tek kutuplu inancı bir kenara bırakmalısınız, bu vardır ve başarıyla uygulanabilir, bu bir gerçektir. Güvenilirlik ve Deneyi
      HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper V8 EA
      Martin Alejandro Bamonte
      3.67 (3)
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      ULTRA-OPTİMİZE EDİLMİŞ SÜRÜM – MT4 HFT FAST M1 GOLD SCALPER V8.2 , MT4 versiyonunda şimdiye kadarki en güçlü, en kararlı ve en rafine sürümdür. HFT, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) üzerinde M1 zaman diliminde işlem yapan yüksek frekanslı bir scalping uzman danışmandır. Günlük olarak çok sayıda işlem gerçekleştirir. Gerçek bir scalping stratejisi için çok makul lot büyüklükleriyle çalışır ve bu nedenle özel scalping hesapları (RAW veya ECN) gerektirir. ICMarkets , özellikle düşük spread ve daha az slippa
      Aurum Trader
      Vasiliy Strukov
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      EA Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin! Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. A Aurum Trader mt5, bir koparma ve trend takip stratejisini günde en fazla iki işlemle birleştirir. Kişisel bonus almak için satın aldıktan hemen sonra benimle iletişime geçin!  Güçlü Destek ve Trend Tarayıcı göstergemiz
      BB Scalping
      Vasiliy Strukov
      5 (4)
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      BB Scalping uzmanı, altın alım satımında hassas bir şekilde güçlü bir çıkış/scalping ve martingale dışı bir başyapıtım olan son teknoloji ürünüm! Bu sistem, Bollinger bandı ve Zig-zag göstergesini birlikte kullanarak çıkışları yönetir. Bollinger bantlarının en yüksek ve en düşük seviyelerine birden fazla bekleyen emir verilir ve tetiklendiğinde, çıkış fiyatını takip eden ve emirler durdurulana kadar bir takip eden stop emri bulunur. EA, hesabınızı korumak ve riski doğru bir şekilde yönetmek için
      Gold Throne MT4
      DRT Circle
      4.67 (3)
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      Gold Throne EA – Altın İçin Martingale Olmayan Izgara Ticaret Sistemi (XAUUSD) Gold Throne EA, yalnızca Altın (XAUUSD) ticareti için tasarlanmış bir Uzman Danışmandır. Martingale para yönetimi kullanımından kaçınırken, yapılandırılmış bir grid işlem metodolojisi üzerinde çalışır. Kayıplardan sonra lot büyüklüklerini katlanarak artırmak yerine, sabit veya kademeli olarak ayarlanabilir bir lot büyüklük yaklaşımı kullanarak yatırımcılara risk ve risk üzerinde daha fazla kontrol sağlar. Martingale
      Ryukai Scalper
      Louai Habiche
      2 (1)
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      Ryukai Scalper Ryukai Scalper, XAUUSD (Altın) paritesinde işlem yapmak için tasarlanmış otomatik bir Uzman Danışmandır (Expert Advisor). Önerilen zaman dilimi M5’tir. Fiyat hareketi ve volatilite filtrelerini birleştiren gelişmiş bir scalping algoritması kullanarak altın piyasasındaki kısa vadeli işlem fırsatlarını belirler. Ana Özellikler M5 zaman diliminde Altın (XAUUSD) için optimize edilmiştir. Fiyat hareketi ve volatiliteye dayalı scalping mantığı. Ayarlanabilir lot büyüklüğü ile otomatik r
      Dark Gold
      Marco Solito
      4.73 (90)
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      Dark Gold  is a fully automatic Expert Advisor for  Scalping   Trading on Gold , Bitcoin , Eurusd and Gbpusd. This Expert Advisor needs attention, in fact presents highly customizable. Dark Gold is based on   Dark Support Resistance indicator   (owning it is not necessary) , these Trades can be manage with some strategies. If you   Buy this Expert   Advisor you can   write a feedback   at market and   get Dark Support Resistance indicator for Free , for More info contact me The basic strategy st
      Exp4 The xCustomEA for MT4
      Vladislav Andruschenko
      4 (5)
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      MetaTrader 4 için özel göstergeler konusunda evrensel ticaret danışmanı. Oluşturucu stratejisi. Ok ve sinyal arabellekleri ile göstergenizin adını yazın ve EA xCustomEA bu sinyaller üzerinde işlem yapar. Yerleşik işlevlerimizin çoğunu da kullanabilirsiniz. MetaTrader 4   sürümü   : MetaTrader 5 terminali için   xCustomEA sürümü Evrensel ticaret danışmanının işlevselliği xCustomEA, biri hariç   , danışmanımız The X'in tüm parametrelerini tam olarak kopyalar: xCustomEA   , özel bir gösterge üzeri
      Pin Bar EA mt4
      Vasiliy Strukov
      4.33 (6)
      Uzman Danışmanlar
      PINBAR AÇIKLAMASI: Pin Bar EA, pin bar ticaretini trend takip ve ortalamaya dönüş teknikleriyle birleştiren çok stratejili bir yaklaşım kullanır. Pin bar, fiyatın keskin bir şekilde tersine dönmesini ve reddedilmesini işaret eden bir mum türüdür. "Gölge" veya "fitil" olarak adlandırılan uzun bir kuyrukla tanımlanır. Pin barın kuyruğu, fiyatın reddedildiği alanı gösterir ve fiyatın, kuyruğun işaret ettiği yönün tersine hareket etmeye devam edeceği anlamına gelir. Düşüş pin bar sinyali, daha yüks
      lisi
      1509
      lisi 2025.07.09 14:19 
       

      Kullanıcı incelemeye herhangi bir yorum bırakmadı

      Aleksandr Valutsa
      10447
      Geliştiriciden yanıt Aleksandr Valutsa 2025.07.09 16:19
      What you need to know before you start real trading It is not recommended to use the robot with default settings on real accounts. Since such important points as slippage, requotes, network delays are not taken into account. To trade on real accounts, you need to select the settings taking into account all of the above. I can provide settings only for those robots that I currently use, since it is not enough to select them, they need to be constantly tested in real market conditions. If the robot does not have a link to monitoring, then it is not its turn yet, due to high load. In this case, at this time, you will have to select the settings yourself and take full responsibility for the result. A robot is only a tool in the hands of a master, and if the master is (not a very good one), then the tool is not to blame.
      -----------------------------
      Amazingly simple! How do you trade! You have misunderstood the essence of the description! It means that we all love profitable trading with minimal risk for ourselves BUT FOR THIS YOU NEED A SERIOUS DEPOSIT and, accordingly, an adviser who earns several percent with minimal drawdown. I also have such advisers to choose from. They have minimal drawdown, but the percentage of profit is corresponding. It follows that in order to earn a serious deposit, you need to take a risk with an adviser INTENDED FOR ACCELERATION OF SMALL DEPOSITS. Such advisers are always the most risky! They are designed to accelerate the deposit and their risk percentage is the highest possible! However, the risk can be rewarded with a large profit if a number of conditions are favorable. The main thing is the appropriate settings for a certain currency pair! Like a racer who drives at a speed of 300 km per hour! At such a speed, is it appropriate to talk about minimal risk? The destination is 3000 km away, I pressed the pedal without any experience and immediately flew into a ditch, I just wanted to get to my grandmother's place as safely as possible for 3000 km, at a speed of 300 km per hour. Do you understand that something at least does not fit here? You can't drive 300 km per hour safely in a racing car! This is an analogy with an adviser designed to accelerate the deposit! I don't even know how else to explain it to you! I provide settings only when the robot has monitoring. If there is currently no monitoring, this means that I have not yet had time to create it due to high workload. It follows that at present you will have to configure the robot yourself, I wrote about this in the description! If there are no settings and you cannot configure them yourself, then it is better to use the robots that I currently trade on real accounts, for them I provide ready-made files with the settings that I use myself. What is unclear here.
      İncelemeye yanıt