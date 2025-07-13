Bunny

Professional Forex Advisor: Your Path to Stable Income on the Foreign Exchange Market

All signals are managed by our advisors, details are disclosed only to existing clients - after purchasing/renting any product.

    Automation of trade on a new level

    We present to your attention an advanced solution for automated trading on the Forex market - an intelligent advisor developed by a team of professional traders and programmers.

    Key Benefits

    • High precision trading signals through the use of complex mathematical algorithms

    • Automation all trading processes - from market analysis to transaction execution

    • 24/7 operation without breaks and days off

    • Minimizing risks by strictly following a trading strategy

    • Adaptability to changing market conditions

    How does this work

    Our advisor analyzes the market situation in real time using:

    • Technical Analysis of Charts

    • Fundamental indicators

    • Market volatility

    • Volumetric indicators

    Based on the data received, the system makes balanced trading decisions, eliminating emotional factors from the trading process.

    Features of the advisor

    • Flexible customization trading parameters to suit individual requirements

    • Defense mechanisms from slippage and requotes

    • Detailed statistics trading operations

    • Visual interface for convenient control of work

    • Optimized capital management system

    Who is it intended for?

    • Beginner traders who want to automate their trading

    • Experienced traders looking for additional tools to increase their profits

    • Investors interested in passive income in the foreign exchange market

    Trust your trading to a professional advisor and get the opportunity to earn on Forex, even without being an expert in trading. Start using advanced technologies to achieve your financial goals today!

    Terminal setup

    Before launching the application, you need to perform a light setup of the terminal, specifying the following URL addresses in the "Advisors" section:

    • https:// emilon.ru
    • https:// my.roboforex.com
    • http:// ec.forexprostools.com
    • https:// api.telegram.org
    • http:// client-api.instaforex.org
    • https:// api.vk.com
    Attention! In URL addresses it is mandatory remove spaces. Spaces are added so that the addresses on the site are not read as links to third-party resources.

    General parameters

    • Settings:
      • Trade_EA_Settings - trading using local advisor settings (without using the file system),
      • Trade_File_Settings - trading using the file system settings (this can be much more convenient, easier and more efficient);
      • Accountant - the advisor optimization mode, during the optimization of parameters in the strategy tester, the robot is launched in parallel on the chart in the "Accountant" mode to process the received data. As a result, the robot selects the received sets of settings and saves them to files. The advisor sorts and loads files ready for work in real time.
    • Folder_Number - number of the folder with files;
    • Auto_Magic   - used exclusively in conjunction with the " Trade_File_Settings " parameter   this function selects the best files with settings depending on the set priority " MagicNumber " , so let's say if " MagicNumber = 1 " , this will mean the highest priority and the robot will search on the server for the best file with settings (the best is the one that showed the best results in the strategy tester), then the next 2, 3, 4 and so on. It makes sense to open dozens of accounts and on each set the robot different priorities from 1 and higher and the robot will download and upload different files each time. The highest priority is relative and is not a fact that it will be the most profitable;
    • MagicNumber   - sets the priority of downloaded files and is also an identifier of positions, therefore it cannot be changed if the advisor has open positions;
    • --------------------------
    • Max_Loss - if greater than 0, then in case of a loss that exceeds the value specified here, the robot stops trading until further actions are specified. A red button will light up on the chart and if you press it, the blocking will occur and trading will continue, but it is recommended to re-optimize. By default, if the adviser detects and downloads a new set of files with settings, it will be blocked automatically.
    • Total_History - the number of days of history for which the trading result should be calculated, it is recommended to be no less than 30 days.
    • --------------------------
    • Auto_Symbol - automatic selection of a currency pair for trading, according to the data obtained during testing. The robot will select the most promising currency pair according to the established priority starting with 1, then 2, 3 and so on.
    • Auto_All - if enabled, then during the selection of a currency pair and assigning it a priority, the robot will take into account the overall result, otherwise the individual one.
    • Switch_Drawdown - if greater than 0, then automatic currency selection begins only after reaching the drawdown percentage set here and after closing an unsuccessful series, until then the choice of currency remains yours.
    • Symbol_Filter - allows you to exclude currency pairs for which a drawdown was recorded with a percentage of Switch_Drawdown, the robot then skips them during automatic selection.
    • --------------------------
    • Account_Balance - if greater than 0, the advisor will take into account the deposit amount specified here, otherwise the entire deposit.
    • Balance_Minimum - if the deposit amount falls below the value specified here, then trading will stop completely. If 0, then not used.
    • MaxSpread   - the maximum allowed spread, above which the robot does not trade;
    • Slippage     - permissible slippage;
    • --------------------------
    • Min_Margin - the amount of the remaining free margin as a percentage of the deposit, used in case of deposit acceleration. The adviser will place a whole bunch of positions with the current lot, the number of positions is determined by the remaining free margin. If 0 is not used.
    • Use_Max_Lot - if enabled, the advisor will place one position with the maximum possible lot, taking into account   Min_Margin , not a stack of positions. Used to accelerate the deposit.
    • Min_Margin_Reset - if enabled, the advisor will reset the Min_Margin parameter after triggering, otherwise the robot will trade in turbo mode all the time, with the aim of accelerating the deposit more and more. Such work can be compared to a car running at breakneck speed for a long time, which is very dangerous.
    • --------------------------
    • Risk_Percent - percentage of the deposit for automatic lot calculation;
    • Lots - fixed lot (if Risk_Percent=0);
    • LotExponent   - coefficient of multiplication of averaging positions;
    • MaxTrades - maximum number of positions;
    • --------------------------
    • Take_Profit - take profit;
    • Stop_Loss - stop loss;
    • SL_Percentage - if greater than 0, then stop loss as a percentage of the deposit, stop loss is calculated for all positions in the series and is set at the same level;
    • --------------------------
    • Dynamic_Distance - dynamic distance between positions;
    • Fixed_Distance - fixed distance between positions if   Dynamic_Distance   =false;
    • Depth_Of_History - the number of candles for calculating the dynamic distance between positions , if   DynamicPips = true ;
    • Delimiter - the coefficient of division of the dynamic distance between positions , if   DynamicPips = true ;
    • Indicator_Level - indicator level for early closure of all positions if the price goes beyond this level;
    • --------------------------
    • Indicator_Minimum - the lower level of the indicator;
    • Indicator_Maximum - the upper level of the indicator;
    • --------------------------
    • Use_Time - trading session filter;
    • Open_Hour - start of trading;
    • Close_Hour - end of trading;
    • Time_GMT - time shift relative to GMT, on the panel at the top right is the current value   GMT of your broker, taking into account the adjustment . If the signal is GMT+3, and your broker, for example,   GMT+2, then you need to add 1, so that it is GMT+3. If your broker has, for example , GMT+4, then you need to subtract 1, so we set the value to -1;
    • --------------------------
    • Total_Equity_Risk - percentage of drawdown for closing all positions;
    • Equity_Percentage - if enabled, the calculation will be in percentages;
    • Equity_Copy - if enabled, the values of the parameters - Total_Equity_Risk , Equity_Percentage - will be read from files, otherwise locally;
    • --------------------------
    • Use_Trailing_Stop - trailing stop;
    • Trail_Start - start-trailing;
    • TrailStop - stop trailing;
    • --------------------------
    • Use_Time_Out - closing positions by time;
    • MaxTradeOpenHours - lifetime of positions.
    • --------------------------
    • Use_Cross - trend indicator;
    • Direct - direct signal;
    • Indent - deviation;
    • Fast_Period - period of the first line;
    • Fast_Shift - shift of the first line;
    • Fast_Method - first line method;
    • Fast_Price - the price for calculating the first line;
    • Slow_Period - period of the second line;
    • Slow_Shift - shift of the second line;
    • Slow_Method - second line method;
    • Slow_Price - the price for calculating the second line;
    • --------------------------
    • Speed – determination of the strength and speed of the price;
    • Reverse – trading on a rebound from a price jump;
    • s_Pips - jump distance in pips;
    • s_Time - time in seconds during which the price made a jump;

    Automatic optimization block

    This is a powerful feature that takes the system to a whole new level. It not only optimizes the adviser, selecting the best settings on a full machine, but also conducts forward testing for the stability of the parameters. I will show you how to use this in the video review.
    • MultiLevelRecording - the number of folders with files, if 0, the settings will not be saved. During optimization, the adviser analyzes the results of each pass in the strategy tester and saves the settings with the best indicators in separate files. Files with settings (including the currency pair and chart period) are saved in a separate folder. However, according to the optimization results, positive results can be achieved with different settings, and no one knows which settings will be most effective in real market conditions. Therefore, it makes sense to save at least several combinations of settings, which can then be used on several accounts at once by distributing funds between them. This achieves risk diversification. While we can get a loss on one account, a profit is achieved on another account. In order to automate the process of saving settings in different variations, it is enough to increase the value of the MultiLevelRecording parameter (abbreviated name - MLR) by the desired amount. As a result, after saving the settings in one folder (for a certain currency pair with a certain chart period), the adviser will create a new folder for the next variation by increasing its number by one. The main folder number is the Folder_Number parameter, which contains all subfolders with the initial Magic_Number number. All subsequent folders have numbers - (Magic_Number + creation serial number). The number of each subsequent folder exceeds the previous one by one multiple (one digit).
    • _1_Statistics - custom criteria for acceptability of settings in the form of a drop-down list. Select the criterion that, in your opinion, the result of acceptability of settings should correspond to. All results that do not correspond to this criterion will be automatically cut off:
      • Initial deposit - the value of the initial deposit.
      • Withdrawal - the amount of funds withdrawn from the account.
      • Profit - net profit at the end of testing.
      • Gross profit - total profit, the sum of all profitable (positive) trades. The value is greater than or equal to zero.
      • Gross loss - total loss, the sum of all unprofitable (negative) trades. The value is less than or equal to zero.
      • Maximal profit trade - maximum profit is the highest value among all profitable trades. The value is greater than or equal to zero.
      • Maximal loss trade - maximum loss is the smallest value among all loss trades. the value is less than or equal to zero
      • Maximal consecutive profit - the maximum profit in a sequence of profitable trades. The value is greater than or equal to zero ...
    • _1_Stat - more or less. Let's say if you selected drawdown as a criterion, then this flag should be set to less (the less drawdown, the better). And if the criterion is profit factor, then naturally more (the more profit factor, the better).
    • Statistics_1_ - minimum/maximum value of the criterion at which the settings are accepted.
    • _2_Statistics, _3_Statistics - similar parameters...
    • Auto_Switch - if you turn it off, the files with the settings will not be written automatically during optimization, they will be written during testing. Thus, the selection of the best settings is carried out manually with your participation.
    • Pause_Pass - if greater than 0, the robot will not write files with settings in a row, it will skip the number of variations specified here, this is done in order to diversify the options with settings as much as possible.
    • Instant_Processing - if enabled, the robot will analyze the received settings directly during optimization, otherwise during testing. If it is necessary to conduct forward testing of the received settings, it is necessary to disable. During forward testing, the robot will test all selected files with settings in turn, delete those that did not pass forward testing and analyze all the remaining ones with automatic construction of a vector from best to worst.
    • --------------------------
    • Month_Loss - if greater than -1, then the adviser will accept only those settings that show a stable deposit growth from cycle to cycle. A cycle can last from one minute to one month. If you set the value to 0, then in this case not a single loss cycle is allowed, this is a very strict criterion, under which it will be difficult or even impossible for a strategy tester to select settings. This largely depends on the duration of the cycles, if the cycle lasts a month, then there are only 12 of them in a year and this is incomparably easier than an hourly cycle, where there are only 24 cycles in a day. Especially if zero cycles are not allowed, in other words, downtime.
    • Switch_Period - duration of cycles;
    • Zero_Result - whether to consider idle time as a negative result in cycles; if enabled, it will be much more difficult for the tester to select settings, especially for short cycles;
    • --------------------------
    • Forward - forward testing, if enabled, the advisor will conduct forward testing directly during optimization. From the set date, inside the advisor, functions are enabled that calculate critically important indicators, such as profit (fixed in the deposit currency), relative drawdown (in percent), profit factor, mathematical expectation, number of trades, all indicators below relate exclusively to forward testing from the date   Forward_Time ;
    • Forward_Time - forward testing start date;
    • Forward_Profit - the profit received in the deposit's hard currency at which the settings are accepted;
    • Opt_Drawdown - relative drawdown as a percentage of the deposit within which the settings are accepted;
    • Opt_Profit_Factor - profit factor at which the settings are accepted;
    • Opt_Expected_Payoff - the expected value at which the settings are accepted;
    • Total_Trades - number of trades     at which the settings are accepted.

    Notes read carefully

    • The robot was created by an active trader and programmer with extensive experience.
    • You shouldn't try to figure out its settings right away, at first glance it seems complicated, in fact it will be very easy to manage after you understand the basic principles of its operation at the user level.
    • There is also a unique opportunity use this robot for free, both temporarily and permanently, under the affiliate program. Another name for this advisor   Master Class .
    • At first, it is strongly recommended to use only ready-made files with settings downloaded from our server. It takes time before you learn how to optimize the robot yourself. Especially for this  there is a utility, which searches and downloads files from our server automatically, with a frequency of one hour. It is necessary to run on a parallel schedule, in the utility settings select Bunny.
    • In addition to technical analysis, the robot also conducts fundamental market analysis, for this it needs access to the Internet in real time, this is impossible in the strategy tester, so in the strategy tester the result will not be complete, for a preliminary assessment of the results, it is better to look at the statistics of real monitoring, it is much more informative than test data. In the strategy tester to demonstrate the capabilities, try testing it with the default settings, on a pair XAUUSD.

    What You Need to Know Before You Start Real Trading

    It is not recommended to use the robot with default settings on real accounts. Since such important points as slippage, requotes, network delays are not taken into account. For trading on real accounts, it is necessary to select settings taking into account all of the above.

    A robot is just a tool in the hands of a master, and if the master is (not a very good one), then the tool is not to blame.

    Why Users Leave Negative Reviews on MQL5: Motives Analysis

    Introduction

    The MQL5 platform is one of the largest trading platforms for MetaTrader advisors and indicators. However, as on any trading platform, there are cases of deliberate posting of negative reviews.

    Main reasons for posting fake reviews

    • Competition between sellers of trading robots. Competitors may leave negative reviews to reduce sales of certain products.

    • Fraudulent schemes for the purpose of extortion. Fraudsters leave negative reviews and demand money for their removal.

    • Personal dislike to a specific seller or product. Some users may be biased for subjective reasons.

    • Technical misunderstandings. Not all users have sufficient knowledge to correctly install and configure trading robots.

    How to spot a fake review

    • Lack of specificity. The review does not clearly describe the problem.

    • Emotional coloring. Predominance of negative emotions without objective reasons.

    • Mass attack. A series of identical reviews from different accounts.

    • Inconsistency of facts. A contradiction between the description of the problem and the actual capabilities of the product.

    • Suspicious accounts. Reviews from recently registered users with no purchase history.

    How to protect yourself when choosing an advisor

    Integrated approach The choice of a trading robot includes:

    • Self-testing of the product.

    • Correct setup advisor.

    • Monitoring results of work.

    • Contact the developer if necessary.

    Conclusion

    False negative reviews are a common problem on trading platforms. However, knowing the signs of fake reviews and following the recommendations for their analysis will help you make informed decisions when choosing MQL5 products. Remember that a constructive approach to evaluating reviews and carefully analyzing the information will help you avoid negative consequences and make the right choice.

    Support

    All questions and comments in the social network "Telegram", on other resources I do not comment on messages and do not answer questions, in order to save time and concentrate information on one channel.



