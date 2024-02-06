Percent Risk Scalping MT4

5

Promotional offer for today,  The next price will be increase at any time. Final price will be 999 USD.

Please just change Risk Level (1-100) No need other field change. and Risk Level 2 = 2% risk for 1000 USD or above. It's only good works on GBPUSD Daily Timeframe.  This robot requires minimum deposit of $100. It will increase the volume in a certain ratio as the equity increases. You don't need to increase the volume by yourself.

IMPORTANT: If you feel any problems, please don't hesitate to get in touch with E--mail.(https://www.mql5.com/en/users/abduljalilmridah)

Recommendations:

  • Currency Pair: GBPUSD
  • Timeframe: D1
  • Minimum Deposit (For default setup): $100.
  • Account Type: Low spreads account.
  • Account type: No special requirements, the effect is better with low spreads.
        Specifications:
    • Trade GBPUSD
    • Every trade is protected with  {Stop Loss & Total Stop Loss Pips} and {Risk %  (1-100) Please Type it}.
    • Auto lots function incorporated
    • Very easy to install, 
    • Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Highly Recommended)

    Super Flash sale offer for limited time. 

    Please contact me with any questions: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/abduljalilmridah
    Also add me as a friend.


      MT5 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/110719?












      6117587
      762
      6117587 2024.05.28 08:50 
       

      Very rare but accurate and profitable trades.

