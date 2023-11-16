AussieUSDEA
- Matthew Lewis Beedle
16 Kasım 2023
This is my first attempt of making an EA for AUD/USD.
It is designed to be used on AUD/USD for 1hr chart.
I'm putting it out for free for testing and feedback purposes. Depending on how it performs on live data I may sell for a price at a later date.
Use at your own risk.
It's quite a complex bot. I've attached backtesting data going back to 2003 for AUD/USD below.
It also has some potential on Nasdaq, EUR/USD and a few other markets, but less convincing.