AussieUSDEA

This is my first attempt of making an EA for AUD/USD.

It is designed to be used on AUD/USD for 1hr chart.

I'm putting it out for free for testing and feedback purposes. Depending on how it performs on live data I may sell for a price at a later date.

Use at your own risk.

It's quite a complex bot. I've attached backtesting data going back to 2003 for AUD/USD below.





It also has some potential on Nasdaq, EUR/USD and a few other markets, but less convincing.