Supreme Stoploss

Supreme Stoploss is an indicator for metatrader 4 that is based on the ATR indicator , it gives stoploss/takeprofit as lines drawn above and below the price , this indicator does not repaint/back paint and is not delayed.

can be used to determine the stop loss or take profit of a trade using ATR value multiplied by the number set by user.

======================================================================================================

Parameters :

ATR SL period : ATR period

identity : leave as ATR

Type 1 : upper ATR line type 

Type 2 : upper ATR line type

Show stoploss lines : true/false

long sl color

short sl color

bars : how many bars in history to show lines on.



Produits recommandés
Super Auto Fibonacci
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicateurs
Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Indicateurs
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
QualifiedEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicateurs
QualifiedEngulfing est la version gratuite de l'indicateur ProEngulfing . ProEngulfing est la version payante de l'indicateur Advance Engulf. Téléchargez-le ici. Quelle est la différence entre la version gratuite et la version payante de ProEngulfing ? La version gratuite a une limitation d'un signal par jour. Présentation de QualifiedEngulfing - Votre indicateur de motif Engulf professionnel pour MT4 Libérez la puissance de la précision avec QualifiedEngulfing, un indicateur de pointe conçu p
FREE
SchaffTrendCycle indicator
Etsushi Ishizuka
Indicateurs
Qu'est-ce que le Schaff Trend Cycle ? Le Schaff Trend Cycle (STC) est un indicateur de type oscillateur conçu pour détecter rapidement les retournements de tendance. Contrairement aux indicateurs traditionnels comme les moyennes mobiles ou le MACD, le STC combine les cycles de marché avec le momentum pour identifier plus clairement le début et la fin d'une tendance. Caractéristiques principales Signaux de retournement clairs : la ligne STC monte en tendance haussière et descend en tendance baiss
FREE
Pinpoint Extreme Swing
Andri Maulana
Indicateurs
Unlock Precision Trading with Pinpoint Extreme Swing! Are you tired of missing out on crucial market reversals? Do you wish you had a reliable tool to spot high-probability swing trading opportunities? Look no further! The Pinpoint Extreme Swing indicator is your ultimate partner in navigating the dynamic world of trading, designed to give you the edge you need to succeed. This powerful MQL4 indicator is engineered to identify significant market turning points by intelligently combining the Mon
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Indicateurs
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicateurs
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
TreendLines
Sajjad Karimi
Indicateurs
''Trendlines'' is an Indicator, that every Trader need and shows Trendline and  Support and resistance levels in all  Timeframe's. Also In 1-hour, 4-hour and daily time frames and Current timeframes, support, and resistance levels are specified and trend lines are drawn so that the trader can see all levels on a chart.   In   Properties   it is possible to turn off unnecessary Lines.  In ' Tendency indicator '' , as full package of Predictions that every Trader need, there  is also the Predict
FREE
Power Trend Free
Yurij Kozhevnikov
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Power Trend Free - the indicator shows the trend strength in the selected period. Input Parameters The indicator has three input parameters: Period - a positive number greater than one, it shows the number of candlesticks used for calculations. If you enter one or zero, there will be no error, but the indicator will not be drawn. Applied Price - the standard "Apply to:" set meaning data used for the indicator calculation: Close - Close prices; Open - Open prices; High - High prices; Low - Low p
FREE
MASi Three Screens
Aleksey Terentev
5 (2)
Indicateurs
MASi Three Screens is based on the trading strategy by Dr. Alexander Elder. This indicator is a collection of algorithms. Algorithms are based on the analysis of charts of several timeframes. You can apply any of the provided algorithms. List of versions of algorithms:     ThreeScreens v1.0 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD line;     ThreeScreens v1.1 - A simple implementation, with analysis of the MACD histogram;     ThreeScreens v1.2 - Combines the first two algorithms in
FREE
Auto Fib MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicateurs
Fibonacci retracement levels — always ready when they matter most. Auto Fib for MT4 keeps precise, up-to-date Fibonacci levels on your chart for those who seek perfectly timed pullback entries on Fib levels, or want an extra layer of confluence alongside their regular indicators. With one click, the tool automatically detects the latest impulse move and draws Fibonacci levels from wick to wick with maximum precision. Need a clean chart for execution? Click again — the levels instantly hide. Who
FREE
Strong Trends With Magic Entries Free
FXsolutions
5 (6)
Indicateurs
With this system you can spot high-probability trades in direction of strong trends. You can profit from stop hunt moves initiated by the smart money! Important Information How you can maximize the potential of the scanner, please read here: www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/718109 Please read also the blog about the usage of the indicator: Professional Trading With Strong Momentum This FREE Version of the indicator works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD. The full version of the indicator can be found here:
FREE
Support Resistance Multi Time Frame FREE
FXsolutions
4.67 (6)
Indicateurs
This indicator shows the latest untouched support and resistance as horizontal lines. The indicator can show support/resistance from higher timeframes. With this indicator you can e.g. easily see the support/resistance of the timeframes H4, D1 and W1 on a H1 chart, which can be a big advantage while time your entry on H1. This is the FREE version of the indicator: Support Resistance Multi Time Frame The free version works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD! Parameters referenceTF: the timeframe from whi
FREE
Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4
Igor Vishnevskii
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The free version of the Hi Low Last Day MT4 indicator . The Hi Low Levels Last Day MT4 indicator shows the high and low of the last trading day . The ability to change the color of the lines is available . Try the full version of the Hi Low Last Day MT4 indicator , in which additional indicator features are available : Displaying the minimum and maximum of the second last day Displaying the minimum and maximum of the previous week Sound alert when crossing max . and min . levels Selecting an arb
FREE
Extremum Reverse Bar
Yurij Izyumov
2.8 (5)
Indicateurs
This indicator has been created for finding the probable reversal points of the symbol price. A small candlestick reversal pattern is used it its operation in conjunction with a filter of extremums. The indicator is not redrawn! If the extremum filter is disabled, the indicator shows all points that have a pattern. If the extremum filter is enabled, the condition works – if the history Previous bars 1 candles back contains higher candles and they are farther than the Previous bars 2 candle, such
FREE
PZ Penta O MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
2.33 (3)
Indicateurs
The Penta-O is a 6-point retracement harmonacci pattern which usually precedes big market movements. Penta-O patterns can expand and repaint quite a bit. To make things easier this indicator implements a twist: it waits for a donchian breakout in the right direction before signaling the trade. The end result is an otherwise repainting indicator with a very reliable trading signal. The donchian breakout period is entered as an input. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | A
FREE
PZ Trendlines
PZ TRADING SLU
4.27 (11)
Indicateurs
Tired of plotting trendlines? The PZ TrendLines indicator applies a mechanical approach to the construction of trend lines for you! [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] It can draw up to 18 trendlines Trendlines can be optionally based on fractals Each line represents a breakout level Each trendline can be broken or rejected Configurable amount of lines Configurable colors Author Arturo López Pérez, private investor and speculator, software engineer and
FREE
Trendline indicator
David Muriithi
2 (1)
Indicateurs
Are you tired of drawing trendlines every time you're analyzing charts? Or perhaps you would like more consistency in your technical analysis. Then this is for you. This indicator will draw trend lines automatically when dropped on a chart. How it works Works similar to standard deviation channel found on mt4 and mt5. It has 2 parameters: 1. Starting Bar 2. Number of bars for calculation The   starting bar   is the bar which drawing of the trend lines will begin, while the   number of bars for c
FREE
Traditional MACD MT4
Daniel Lewis
4.58 (55)
Indicateurs
MACD indicator in MetaTrader 4/5 looks different than MACD does in most other charting software. That is because the MetaTrader 4/5 version of MACD displays the MACD line as a histogram when it is traditionally displayed as a line. Additionally, the MetaTrader 4/5 version computes the Signal line using an SMA, while according to MACD definition it is supposed to be an EMA. The MetaTrader 4/5 version also does not compute a true MACD Histogram (the difference between the MACD/Signal lines). This
FREE
Two Period RSI
Libertas LLC
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Two Period RSI compares long-term and short-term RSI lines, and plots a fill between them for improved visualization. Fill is colored differently according to an uptrend (short period RSI above long period RSI) or a downtrend (short period RSI below long period RSI). Short-term RSI crossing long-term RSI adds a more robust trend confirmation signal than using single period RSI alone. This is a small tool to help visualize and confirm RSI trends. We hope you enjoy! Looking for RSI alerts? You can
FREE
HMA Trend
Pavel Zamoshnikov
4.59 (69)
Indicateurs
A trend indicator based on the Hull Moving Average (HMA) with two periods. The Hull Moving Average is an improved variant of the moving average, which shows the moment of trend reversal quite accurately. It is often used as a signal filter. Combination of two types of Hull Moving Averages makes a better use of these advantages: HMA with a slow period identifies the trend, while HMA with a fast period determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. Features The movement d
FREE
Support resistanses show
Meysam Ghasemi
Indicateurs
.....................................hi....................... ................for showing high s and low s and support and resistanses .....................we have a lot of ways............................... it can be helpful for finding trends , higher highs , higher lows , lower highs , lower lows .......................today i write on of thems.......................... ........................you can enter the number of last support and resistanses .........................and it will dra
FREE
UPD1 Rsi Dots Dashboard
Vitaliy Kuznetsov
5 (2)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur affiche les signaux basés sur l'oscillateur RSI terminal sur le graphique. Il est possible de filtrer les signaux répétés. Ici, l'oscillateur est utilisé pour rechercher un signal inverse. Il est recommandé comme point d'entrée dans les stratégies swing et le trading à partir de niveaux. Un tableau de bord multidevises est disponible. Avec lui, vous pouvez facilement basculer entre les graphiques. Dans les discussions sur les produits, vous pouvez suggérer un algorithme dans lequ
FREE
The Crossing
Anton Iudakov
5 (2)
Indicateurs
+ 2 bonus strategies! Alerts! I recommend watching my advisor -   Night Zen EA The indicator combines the most popular moving average strategies: Simple moving average crossover. Moving average crossover relative to the position of the slower moving average. 2 bonus strategies : The crossing of the fast moving average with the calculation of the opening prices of the slow moving average with the calculation of the closing prices taking into account the slower moving average. (The settings for th
FREE
Tipu Heikin Ashi Panel
Kaleem Haider
4.56 (18)
Indicateurs
Tipu Heikin-Ashi Panel is the modified version of the original Heiken Ashi indicator published by MetaQuotes here . A professional version of this indicator is available here . Features An easy to use Panel that shows the Heiken Ashi trend of selected timeframe. Customizable Buy/Sell alerts, push alerts, email alerts, or visual on-screen alerts. Customizable Panel. The panel can be moved to any place on the chart or minimized to allow more space. Heikin means "the average", and Ashi means "foot
FREE
Magic Macd Cross
Christophe Godart
Indicateurs
This classic "old school" MAGIC MACD indicator gives you the cross of the parameters you set. Standart setting is (12,26,9) . The arrows give you a possible change of trend. Be careful and do not use this indicator as a single signal source. FREE version  Please feel free to check out our other REX indicator series. We do have other free indicators.     "OLD BUT GOLD"
FREE
Supply Demand MT4
Agus Santoso
4.2 (5)
Indicateurs
INDICATEUR MT4 GRATUIT : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125434 ASSISTANT MT4 GRATUIT : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/107986 Veuillez laisser une note de 5 étoiles si vous aimez cet outil gratuit ! Merci beaucoup :) RALLY BASE RALLY (RBR), DROP BASE RALLY (DBR), DROP BASE DROP (DBD), RALLY BASE DROP (RBD), FAIR VALUE GAP (FVG) / ISBALANCE, HIDDEN BASE Présentation de l'indicateur "Supply Demand MT4" - votre outil ultime pour naviguer dans le monde dynamique des marchés financi
FREE
Wicks UpDown Target GJ
Lee Teik Hong
Indicateurs
Wicks UpDown Target GJ Wicks UpDown Target GJ is specialized in GJ forex pairs. Choppy movement up and down on the opening range every day.  Trading breakouts on London session and New York session is recommended. Guideline Entry Strategy Idea: Step 1 - Breakout Forming (Warning! Trade on London Session and New York Session) Step 2 - Breakout Starting (Take Action on your trading plan) Step 3 - Partial Close your order & set breakeven (no-risk) Step 4 - Target complete Step 5 - Don't trade
FREE
WH Price Wave Pattern MT4
Wissam Hussein
4.4 (5)
Indicateurs
Bienvenue dans notre   modèle de vague de prix   MT4 -- (modèle ABCD) --     Le modèle ABCD est un modèle de trading puissant et largement utilisé dans le monde de l'analyse technique. Il s'agit d'un modèle de prix harmonique que les commerçants utilisent pour identifier les opportunités potentielles d'achat et de vente sur le marché. Avec le modèle ABCD, les traders peuvent anticiper les mouvements de prix potentiels et prendre des décisions éclairées sur le moment d'entrer et de sortir des t
FREE
FlatBreakout
Aleksei Vorontsov
Indicateurs
FlatBreakout (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT4 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the GBPUSD pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of flat ranges (breakout,
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicateurs
Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. VEUILLEZ ME CONTACTER APRÈS L'ACHAT POUR OBTENIR DES CONSEILS DE TRADING, DES BONUS ET L'ASSISTANT EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITEMENT! Vous ave
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicateurs
M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Game Changer est un indicateur de tendance révolutionnaire, conçu pour être utilisé sur tout instrument financier et transformer votre MetaTrader en un puissant analyseur de tendances. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et est sans latence. Il fonctionne sur n'importe quelle unité de temps et facilite l'identification des tendances, signale les retournements potentiels, agit comme un stop suiveur et fournit des alertes en temps réel pour une réaction rapide du marché. Que vous soyez un trader expé
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. OFFRE À DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur Support and Resistance Screener est disponible pour seulement 50 $ et à vie. (
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicateurs
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicateurs
Currency Strength Wizard est un indicateur très puissant qui vous offre une solution tout-en-un pour un trading réussi. L'indicateur calcule la puissance de telle ou telle paire de devises en utilisant les données de toutes les devises sur plusieurs périodes. Ces données sont représentées sous la forme d'un indice de devise facile à utiliser et de lignes électriques de devise que vous pouvez utiliser pour voir la puissance de telle ou telle devise. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin est d'attacher l'
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
Day Trader Master est un système de trading complet pour les day traders. Le système se compose de deux indicateurs. Un indicateur est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de flèche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicateur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicateur est un indicateur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. LES INDICATEURS NE RÉPÉTENT PAS ET NE TARDENT PAS! L'utilisation de ce système est très simple. Il v
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicateurs
Indicateur supérieur pour MT4 fournissant des signaux précis pour entrer dans un trade sans repeindre ! Il peut être appliqué à tous les actifs financiers : forex, cryptocurrencies, métaux, actions, indices.  La version MT5 est ici Il fournira des signaux de trading assez précis et vous dira quand il est préférable d'ouvrir un trade et de le fermer. Regardez la vidéo (6:22) avec un exemple de traitement d'un seul signal qui a rapporté à l'indicateur ! La plupart des traders améliorent leurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicateurs
Une stratégie intraday basée sur deux principes fondamentaux du marché. L'algorithme est basé sur l'analyse des volumes et des vagues de prix à l'aide de filtres supplémentaires. L'algorithme intelligent de l'indicateur ne donne un signal que lorsque deux facteurs de marché se combinent en un seul. L'indicateur calcule les vagues d'une certaine plage sur le graphique M1 en utilisant les données de la période la plus élevée. Et pour confirmer la vague, l'indicateur utilise une analyse en volume.
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale  : ALL TOOLS , seulement $35 chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   $30   pendant la   première semaine   ou les   3 premiers achats  !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5  : Rejoignez mon canal MQL5 pour recevoir les dernières nouvelles Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner est un indicateur de support/résistance qui ajoute un contexte de volume à la structure des prix. En montrant comment l’activité de trading se concentre autour des pivots récents, il aide les utilisateurs à voir où
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicateurs
Le Market Structure Break Out (MSB) est un outil avancé conçu pour MT4 et MT5 , permettant aux traders d’analyser les mouvements du marché sous forme de structure. Il détecte et affiche des signaux de trading puissants à l’aide de flèches et alertes , aussi bien dans le sens de la tendance qu’ en sens inverse . L’une de ses fonctionnalités majeures est le tracé de zones d’offre et de demande continues . De plus, la fonction de backtest en direct permet aux traders de visualiser directement sur
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur de tendance EZT vous montrera la tendance, le retrait et les opportunités d'entrée. Un filtrage optionnel et tous types d'alertes sont disponibles. Des alertes par e-mail et par notification push sont ajoutées. Nous développons également une évaluation environnementale basée sur cet indicateur, qui sera bientôt disponible. Il s'agit d'un indicateur multifonctionnel composé de deux histogrammes de couleurs et d'une ligne. Il s'agit d'une représentation visuelle de la direction et d
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicateurs
Présentation de la       Cartes   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Conçues pour fournir des informations claires sur les tendances du marché, les bougies Heiken Ashi sont réputées pour leur capacité à filtrer le bruit et à éliminer les faux signaux. Dites adieu aux fluctuations de prix déroutantes et bonjour à une représentation graphique plus fluide et plus fiable. Ce qui rend le Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO vraiment unique, c'est sa formule innovante, qui transforme les données traditionnelles des chandelie
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicateurs
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale : ALL TOOLS , seulement $35 chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   $30   durant la   première semaine   ou les   3 premiers achats !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : rejoignez-le pour recevoir les dernières actualités RSI Shift Zone Scanner identifie les moments où le sentiment de marché peut changer en reliant les signaux RSI à l’action des prix. Chaque fois que le RSI dépasse les niveaux prédéfinis (70 par défaut pour surachat, 30 pour survente), l’indicateur trace un canal sur le grap
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos 2 produits Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Il fonctionne pour tous les cadres temporels et montre graphiquement l'impulsion de force ou de faiblesse pour les 8 principales devises plus un symbole ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer l'accélération de la force des devises pour tout symbole comme l'or, les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicateurs
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicateurs
Le système PRO Renko est un système de trading très précis spécialement conçu pour le trading de graphiques RENKO. Il s'agit d'un système universel qui peut être appliqué à divers instruments de négociation. Le système neutralise efficacement ce qu'on appelle le bruit du marché en vous donnant accès à des signaux d'inversion précis. L'indicateur est très facile à utiliser et n'a qu'un seul paramètre responsable de la génération du signal. Vous pouvez facilement adapter l'outil à n'importe que
Volumetric Order Blocks MT4 Multi Timeframe
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (8)
Indicateurs
Special offer : ALL TOOLS , just $35 each! New tools   will be   $30   for the   first week   or the   first 3 purchases !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me L'indicateur Volumetric Order Blocks Multi Timeframe est un outil puissant conçu pour les traders cherchant à obtenir des informations approfondies sur le comportement du marché en identifiant les zones clés de prix où les participants importants accumulent des ordres. Ces zones, connues
Plus de l'auteur
ZHL Channel
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
basé sur l'indicateur zigzag, l'indicateur de canal haut bas zigzag est un outil pour alerter le trader d'un changement de tendance, il est d'une grande utilité comme il donnera une alerte précoce d'un changement dans la tendance actuelle, l'indicateur dispose d'une option multi-périodes pour échanger des délais plus élevés ou plus bas. canal sur la période actuelle, cet indicateur est un ajout à votre système/stratégie et peut être utilisé de manière autonome pour trader, mais nous vous recomma
FREE
Supreme HmaSignal
Abdulkarim Karazon
4.5 (2)
Indicateurs
The Supreme HmaSignal indicator is an indicator for trend trading , its main character is the hull moving average colored line , and secondary is buy and sell arrows , arrows are fair but the main focus is on the colored hma , this indicator does not repaint or back paint or delay its signals. if you like this indicator please check my Supreme Trendhisto:   here   , and my Supreme Diamond indicator :   here Parameters:  HMA Period HMA Smoothing HMA Price (close/open) Signal Period (Arrows)
FREE
Sure Reversal
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (1)
Indicateurs
SURE REVERSAL is a histogram overbought/oversold type indicator that gives key reversal points that indicates a bull or bear market movment this indicator is fusion between moving average and the rsi indicator ,this indicator is non repainter , and is not delayed . Parameters : Ma period  Ma Method Ma Price Sure Period (Rsi) Sure Price (Rsi) ==============
TMA Stochastic
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
TMA Stochastic est un indicateur basé sur un oscillateur stochastique et un indicateur de bandes tma, cet indicateur est basé sur une stratégie d'inversion. Période recommandée : 15 ans et plus Paramètres recommandés : valeurs plus faibles pour le scalping, valeurs plus élevées pour le swing trading =================================================== ===================== Paramètres : historique tma : combien de barres reviennent pour afficher les bandes tma sur stochastique Période K (st
FREE
Supreme Direction
Abdulkarim Karazon
4 (1)
Indicateurs
Supreme Direction is an indicator based on market volatility , the indicator draws a a two lined channel with 2 colors above and below price , this indicator does not repaint or back-paint and signal is not delayed. how to use : long above purple line , short below golden line. Parameters : channel period ========================================================
FREE
Supreme StochRsi
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Rsi indicator and Stochastic Combined into one indicator , the Supreme StochRsi doesnt repaint / Back-paint / delay. can be used as overbought oversold strategy , or trend following on 50 level cross. if you like this indicator please check my Supreme Trendhisto: here , and my Supreme Diamond indicator : here ========================================================================= Parameters : Stochastic K and D value , Stochastic period Rsi Period Rsi price ====================================
FREE
Ambitious Dragon EA
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (1)
Experts
Ambitious Dragon EA est un conseiller expert conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur une période de 1 million d'euros. La logique derrière cela est basée sur l'ouverture des ordres en utilisant une stratégie mixte, cela signifie que l'EA utilise une logique de couverture ainsi que le taux de gain et de perte calculé et donc l'EA décidera d'ouvrir les transactions ou de les ignorer, puisque l'EA est une stratégie mixte. par exemple, il peut avoir un DD énorme si le fichier d'ensemble agressif es
Bands Sniper
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Seulement 10 exemplaires au prix actuel après quoi le prix sera de 90$ Basé sur l'enveloppe et le tma avec des flèches, l'indicateur Bands Sniper est un indicateur polyvalent car il montre un support et une résistance dynamiques et donne également des signaux d'entrée sous forme de flèches d'achat et de vente. Les paramètres par défaut sont basés sur une période de 1 heure, contactez après l'achat pour un guide complet. Règles d'entrée : ACHETER : 1.La bougie se ferme en dessous des deux ba
SuperOsma Arrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
SuperOsma Arrow est un indicateur basé sur Osma supertrend qui donne des signaux d'achat et de vente, l'indicateur n'est pas repeint et il est livré avec un tableau de bord qui affiche les statistiques des signaux. Période recommandée :15 ans et plus Acheter : La flèche d'achat apparaît sur la barre ouverte, définissez tp et sl comme dessiné sur le graphique. Vendre : la flèche de vente apparaît sur la barre ouverte, définissez tp et sl comme dessiné sur le graphique. =======================
BinaryMartini
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
un indicateur de trading binaire basé sur le croisement 3ma avec macd, il donne des signaux d'achat et de vente à l'ouverture de la barre et il ne repeint ni ne peint en arrière l'indicateur ne se concentre pas sur un taux de victoire élevé car il est conçu pour le trading de martingale, l'indicateur se concentre sur le nombre de signaux perdants le plus bas d'affilée. Stratégie : Le dépôt minimum est de 1 000 unités, nous commençons le trading avec 1 unité (la taille de la transaction est de 1
Statistic Arrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Basé sur 3 stratégies croisées de moyennes mobiles, la flèche statistique donne des signaux d'achat et de vente avec tp et sl en points dessinés sur le graphique, elle est livrée avec un tableau de bord de back-test qui montre le taux de victoire et le nombre de transactions clôturées, combien ont gagné, combien ont perdu, bénéfices finaux réalisés, l'indicateur imprime une flèche à côté de tp et sl sur BAR OPEN, et il donne une pré-alerte. Les paramètres sont affichés dans la capture d'écran d
Ambitious Donchian
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Ambitious Donchian EA can be downloaded from comment section but it need the ambitious donchian indicator to work. Ambitious Donchian is a Donchian Channel and XO histogram based indicator that gives buy and sell signals in form of up and down arrows with tp and sl as objects on chart. features : 1. Tp and Sl for each signal , the tp and sl can be selected as based on points or ATR value from indicator settings. 2.backtesting dashboard : the dashboard shows the following according to your input
Supreme Arrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Supreme Arrow est un indicateur de flèche pour mt4 basé sur la stratégie des indicateurs RSI et Demarker. la stratégie est adaptée aux marchés en tendance, mais fonctionne également sur des marchés variés, surtout si elle est utilisée pour le scalping Délai recommandé : quelconque Modules complémentaires recommandés : 200 SMA L'indicateur Supreme Arrow ne repeint pas et le signal n'est pas retardé.
Supreme Channel
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Basé sur l'indicateur de chaîne TV atr, l'indicateur Supreme Channel est une bande de support et de résistance dynamique qui donne au trader une indication sur un renversement potentiel de la tendance actuelle. Délai recommandé : 15 M et plus Paramètres recommandés : Par défaut, mais le trader peut choisir de les modifier si nécessaire. Paramètres : 1. Longueur du canal 2. Bande passante (la distance entre les deux lignes de canal) 3.Multiplicateur (multiplicateur de valeur ATR) 4. Affic
Supreme Diamond
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Supreme Diamond est un indicateur multi-périodes basé sur une stratégie d'inversion et de trading de tendance, l'indicateur ne repeint pas ou ne peint pas et les signaux ne sont pas retardés, l'indicateur donne des signaux d'achat et de vente avec alerte. l'indicateur dispose de 2 modes de signal qui peuvent être choisis parmi (utiliser la meilleure entrée comme diamants), s'il est réglé sur vrai, l'indicateur filtrera les signaux en mode normal et donnera le meilleur possible comme signal de
Supreme EmaCross
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Supreme EmaCross est un indicateur basé sur deux moyennes mobiles exponentielles croisées, il génère des flèches d'achat et de vente basées sur le croisement ema et il donne une alerte sur l'apparition du signal, l'indicateur ne repeint pas ou ne peint pas et les flèches ne sont pas retardées, l'indicateur a un rapide Panneau de changement de période ema où le commerçant peut modifier les valeurs ema sans accéder aux paramètres de l'indicateur, le panneau est mobile. ==========================
Supreme TrendHisto
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Supreme TrendHisto est un indicateur de tendance qui donne des signaux de tendance à la baisse et à la hausse, l'indicateur agit comme un histogramme, l'indicateur ne repeint/peint pas/retarde. Stratégie Achat d'échange : l'histogramme passe au-dessus de 0,65, nous ouvrons l'achat, quant à la sortie, vous pouvez soit sortir lorsque l'histogramme atteint le niveau 0,70, soit bien sortir. Commerce de vente : l'histogramme passe en dessous de -0,65, nous ouvrons le commerce d'achat, quant à la
Supreme MaColor
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Supreme MaColor is an indicator based on moving average indicator , it gives up and down trend colors and it has different moving averages types and has multi time frame function , this indicator does not repaint/back-paint/delay signal. =================================================================================== Parameters : Timeframe (what time frame to use to draw Supreme Ma) Ma Period  Ma Type Ma Price (close/open...etc) Average Shift (Ma shift) Multi Time frame on/off ===============
Supreme MaChannel
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Supreme MaChannel is an indicator based on moving averages , the indicator gives dynamic support and resistance in bands format. Recommended for reversal traders , add it to your reversal strategy. Parameters :  Supreme MA Period : ma periods Supreme MA Price : close/open/high/low..etc Supreme MA Type : Simple/Exponential/Smoothed/Linear Weighted Deviation : bands deviation the distance between the two band lines
Supreme Entry
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Supreme Entry is an arrow signal based indicator that give buy and sell signals , the indicator gives buy/sell signals with alert on candle open/close (depends what you set it to be from inputs) . this indicator does not repaint/back-paint and signal is not delayed. Strategy : Open buy same moment buy arrow appear and open sell same moment a sell arrow appear , close on well or on opposite signal . Recommended Time frame : 15 and above this arrow is good as ? : addon to your existing strategy ,
Stoch Arrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
STOCH ARROW is a long short arrow signal type indicator that is based on standard stochastic oscillator this indicator has 3 methods of giving long and short signal that are as follow : 1.whenever stochastic lines cross 2.when a cross happens in overbought and oversold zones (short arrow on overbought zone cross , long arrow on oversold zone cross) 3.when stochastic lines leave overbought and oversold zones (short arrow on leave from overbought zone  , long arrow leave on oversold zone) this ind
Supreme Trend
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Supreme Trend is a reversal/continuation type Oscillator type indicator that is based on Moving average and stochastic indicators this indicator can be used in two methods : Reversal Method : short when golden arrow appear after arrows were above upper level (e.g 70) Reversal Method : long when Purple arrow appear after arrows were below lower level (e.g 30) Trend Method : long when arrows cross above 50 level line , short when arrows cross below 50 level line. use higher ma and stochastic peri
FireArrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
FireArrow is an arrow signal based indicator that give buy and sell signals with tp and sl levels , the indicator gives buy/sell signals with alert on candle close along side tp and sl levels on chart for each signal this indicator does not repaint/back-paint and signal is not delayed. Strategy : Open buy same moment buy arrow appear and open sell same moment a sell arrow appear , set tp as drawn on chart along side sl. Recommended Time frame : 15 and above this arrow is good as ? : addon t
BinarySniperZ
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Binary Sniper est un indicateur mt4 qui donne des signaux d'achat et de vente pour le trading d'options binaires, cet indicateur a une approche différente, Pour le trading d'options binaires, cet indicateur ne repeint ni ne retarde le signal. RÈGLES D'ENTRÉE : 1. APPEL (ACHETER), Lorsqu'une bougie rouge se ferme avec la couleur de la barre de tireur d'élite binaire sur le vert après qu'elle soit rouge. (premier retournement de couleur) 2. METTRE (VENDRE), Lorsqu'une bougie verte se ferme avec u
StalkeR Arrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
5 (3)
Indicateurs
StalkeR Arrow est un indicateur de flèche qui donne un signal d'achat et de vente sur la barre ouverte/intra-bar, cet indicateur est basé sur les modèles d'action des prix et les fractales. cet indicateur donne tp et sl pour chaque signal d'achat et de vente, les tp et sl se présentent sous forme de lignes au-dessus et en dessous de chaque signal, ils s'étendent jusqu'à ce qu'un nouveau signal soit formé cet indicateur a un panneau/tableau de bord de backtesting qui donne des statistiques de v
Renko Star
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Renko Star est un indicateur de type flèche mt4 conçu pour échanger des graphiques renko, cet indicateur dispose d'un tableau de bord de backtesting qui indique au trader des informations utiles telles que le taux de victoire et les points gagnés, il donne également tp et sl dans la multiplication atr x, cet indicateur donne son signal sur la barre ouverte ou intra barre et il a une marque jaune qui marquera le prix exact où le signal a été donné, la façon d'utiliser cet indicateur est d'ouvrir
SuperEntryx
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Super Entry est un indicateur de type flèche tout-en-un dans lequel il donne des signaux longs et courts seuls, des niveaux tp et sl basés sur la valeur ATR et pouvant être modifiés et modifiés. Cet indicateur fournit un panneau de backtesting qui affiche le taux de victoire et d'autres statistiques. donner une idée claire du niveau de précision attendu. cet indicateur ne repeint ni ne repeint et le signal arrive à la barre ouverte sans délai. Paramètres : réglages : valeurs des indicateurs
Renko Masterx
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Renko Masterx est un indicateur de type flèche mt4 conçu pour échanger des graphiques renko, cet indicateur dispose d'un tableau de bord de backtesting qui indique au trader des informations utiles telles que le taux de victoire et les points gagnés, il donne également tp et sl dans la multiplication atr x, cet indicateur donne son signal sur barre ouverte ou intra barre, et il a un marqueur blanc qui marquera le prix exact où le signal a été donné, la façon d'utiliser cet indicateur est d'ouvr
Spider Arrow
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Spider renko arrow est un indicateur de flèche basé sur le renko qui donne un signal sur la barre ouverte/intra et utilise 2 stratégies pour tracer le signal. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé pour scalper une barre TP ou pour balancer des transactions s'il est utilisé avec des périodes plus élevées dans ses paramètres. Cet indicateur ne repeint jamais et ne peint jamais. =================================================== ======= Paramètres : Période d'entrée : période du signal principal Pério
Binary ATMx
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Binary atm est un indicateur de signaux d’options binaires basé sur 2 pièces, la première est sous la forme d’une ligne colorée qui indique la direction de la tendance et dicte les ventes sur les achats uniquement, la seconde est un signal d’entrée en forme de point qui vient sur BAR OPEN et ne se repeint jamais et n’est pas retardé. MODE D’EMPLOI : Attendez qu’un point de vente apparaisse sur la barre ouverte Si la barre précédente avait une couleur de ligne de vente que d’ouvrir une vente,
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis