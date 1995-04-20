Supreme Stoploss
- Indicateurs
- Abdulkarim Karazon
- Version: 1.0
Supreme Stoploss is an indicator for metatrader 4 that is based on the ATR indicator , it gives stoploss/takeprofit as lines drawn above and below the price , this indicator does not repaint/back paint and is not delayed.
can be used to determine the stop loss or take profit of a trade using ATR value multiplied by the number set by user.
======================================================================================================
Parameters :
ATR SL period : ATR period
identity : leave as ATR
Type 1 : upper ATR line type
Type 2 : upper ATR line type
Show stoploss lines : true/false
long sl color
short sl color
bars : how many bars in history to show lines on.