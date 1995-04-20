Auto Channel Trend

The Auto Channel Trend Indicator is a technical analysis tool that automatically draws trend channels on any chart. It uses a simple algorithm to identify the trend direction and then draws two parallel lines that represent the support and resistance levels of the channel.

Features:

Automatic trend channel drawing

Support and resistance levels

Trend direction identification

Customizable parameters

How to use:

Add the indicator to your chart. Adjust the parameters to your liking. Watch the indicator draw trend channels on your chart.

Benefits:

The Auto Channel Trend Indicator can help you identify trends and trade accordingly.

It can help you identify support and resistance levels.

It can help you identify trend reversals.

The Auto Channel Trend Indicator is a powerful tool that can help you improve your trading results. It is easy to use and can be customized to meet your needs.