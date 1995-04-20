Auto Channel Trend
- Göstergeler
- Muhammed Emin Ugur
- Sürüm: 1.0
- Etkinleştirmeler: 10
The Auto Channel Trend Indicator is a technical analysis tool that automatically draws trend channels on any chart. It uses a simple algorithm to identify the trend direction and then draws two parallel lines that represent the support and resistance levels of the channel.
Features:
- Automatic trend channel drawing
- Support and resistance levels
- Trend direction identification
- Customizable parameters
How to use:
- Add the indicator to your chart.
- Adjust the parameters to your liking.
- Watch the indicator draw trend channels on your chart.
Benefits:
- The Auto Channel Trend Indicator can help you identify trends and trade accordingly.
- It can help you identify support and resistance levels.
- It can help you identify trend reversals.
The Auto Channel Trend Indicator is a powerful tool that can help you improve your trading results. It is easy to use and can be customized to meet your needs.