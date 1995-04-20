Auto Channel Trend

Auto Channel Trend

The Auto Channel Trend Indicator is a technical analysis tool that automatically draws trend channels on any chart. It uses a simple algorithm to identify the trend direction and then draws two parallel lines that represent the support and resistance levels of the channel.

Features:

  • Automatic trend channel drawing
  • Support and resistance levels
  • Trend direction identification
  • Customizable parameters

How to use:

  1. Add the indicator to your chart.
  2. Adjust the parameters to your liking.
  3. Watch the indicator draw trend channels on your chart.

Benefits:

  • The Auto Channel Trend Indicator can help you identify trends and trade accordingly.
  • It can help you identify support and resistance levels.
  • It can help you identify trend reversals.

The Auto Channel Trend Indicator is a powerful tool that can help you improve your trading results. It is easy to use and can be customized to meet your needs.

Savius Zone Indicator
Tiziano Brunno
Indicatori
Attraverso l'indicatore Savius Zone potrai finalmente: Definire delle zone oggettive da attenzionare Ridurre la discrezionalità Filtrare i tuoi pattern operativi Avvalerti di un metodo comprovato Qui di seguito alcune funzioni dell'indicatore Savius Zone: Zone Buy & Sell L’indicatore fornisce delle zone buy e sell ogni giorno dopo l’apertura del mercato cash sui seguenti mercati: DAX, S&P500, Nasdaq, Russel2000, Dow Jones Occasioni giornaliere Savius Zone fornisce occasioni di trading tutti i
Crosskalp1
Mikhail Bilan
Indicatori
Добрый День уважаемые трейдеры!  Вашему вниманию индикатор созданный и работающий на базе трендовика ADX,  для торговли на смене направления движения который учитывает коррекцию и даёт возможность на ней заработать.  Применяю этот индикатор для скальпинга. Рекомендую таймфреймы от 15 ти минутного(М15) до часового (Н1) периодов.  Красный кружок сигнал на продажу- Sell) Зелёный кружок  сигнал на покупку Buy) Чем меньше ваш таймфрейм тем меньше пунктов вы зарабатываете.   Важно выставлять стопы! !В
Hull Pro MTF Indicator
Elias Mtwenge
Indicatori
Dear traders this is Our new Indicator called Hull Pro MTF Indicator — Precision Multi-Timeframe Trend Visualizer Overview The Hull Pro MTF Indicator is a next-generation Heiken-Ashi-based multi-timeframe visual tool designed for top-down market analysis . It blends the power of Hull Moving Average (HMA) logic and multi-level Heiken-Ashi smoothing to reveal directional bias, volatility ranges, and price symmetry across hourly, daily, weekly, monthly, and yearly structures — all in a single c
StarSwing
Gabriele Tedeschi
Indicatori
StarSwing è un indicatore NO REPAINT che unisce in un unico strumento oscillatori e indicatori di forza.  I parametri esterni permettono di bilanciare il peso delle componenti e di regolare a proprio piacimento l'indicatore stesso. StarSwing, graficamente, è composto da segmenti di 2 colori: uno rappresentante il rialzo e uno il ribasso. Il colore non dipende dalla pura direzione del segmento ma dal trend di fondo calcolato dall'indicatore stesso. Sul grafico, si può far disegnare una media mobi
Renko Scalping M1
Andrey Kozak
Indicatori
The Renko indicator is a technical analysis tool used in the forex market to visualize price movements and trends by eliminating market "noise." Unlike traditional candlestick or bar charts, Renko is built based on price changes of a specified number of points, called the "brick size." When the price moves by this amount of points, a new "brick" is added to the chart. This indicator ignores time and volume, focusing exclusively on price changes. The main features of the Renko indicator include:
Invincible Arrow
Quan Li
Indicatori
This is an arrow indicator without a future function，developed based on the most advanced profit trading algorithms.It has the most innovative and advanced dual trend analysis module, as well as the latest and highly effective market trend prediction algorithm.Trends are your friends, and following larger trends can earn the maximum profit in foreign exchange. This indicator helps traders identify current trends and track them. Someone once made a profit of 10 times in a week by relying on it.No
