Fisher Steels

The Fisher Steel bot implements the maximum of the HFT definitions. The expert system goes through the entire history and all currency pairs with a single setting. If there is a commission on the account, it must be converted into the equivalent of the spread and fill in the Commission field. Both virtual and real stop losses are used.

Normal working conditions:
  • The lower the commission and the spread, the greater the profit.
  • The more latency your broker has in the amount of the Internet channel, the larger you need to set the stops so that the server can process them at the right price and the lower the trading frequency.
  • During testing, the spread can be adjusted and only all ticks can be used!
  • You can start using the bot with $ 100 and 0.01 lot.

High-frequency trading has nothing to do with traditional trading.
HFT is a technological form of completely legally permitted “criminal insider trading” that creates an advantage for some market participants over others.
The basis of HFT is the so-called flash orders, high-speed exchange orders of execution will depend on the mathematical algorithm of the robot embedded in the HFT.

Speed, secret technologies and algorithmic trading are fundamental in HFT trading. HFT trading combines many trading strategies, latency arbitrage, index arbitrage, foreign exchange arbitrage, volatile arbitrage, statistical arbitrage and merger arbitrage, as well as global macroeconomic, long / short capital, passive market creation, and so on.

HFT traders rely on super-fast computer software speed, access to high-speed data feeds, critical resources, and low-latency connectivity.

With access to a high-speed computer and the Internet, you can use this product. Other attempts to use the product on a low-speed computer and Internet channel will not be successful. To what extent the expert is high-frequency can only be determined by you, taking into account all of the above.

Bot properties:
  • MoneyManagement - the volume is calculated from the amount of the deposit.
  • volume - fixed volume for work.
  • Commission - you need to pick it up by recalculating the commission in pips and set the indicator in pips as an addition to the spread.
  • SpreadLimit - spread limit.
  • TakeProfit - take profit in pips.
  • StopLoss - stop loss in pips.
  • Volatility - this parameter allows placing an order only if the volatility is higher than this relative parameter.
  • Percent - the ratio of real volatility to the specified one, in percentage.
  • Magic is a magic number.
  • SlipPage - maximum slippage level.


