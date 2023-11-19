LR Hedging Multiply

Recommendation
  • Currency pair:EURUSD GPBUSD AUDUSD AUDCAD NZDCAD NZDCHF NZDJPY NZDUSD AUDCHF AUDJPY EURAUD EURCAD EURCHF
  • Timeframe: M30,H1,H4
  • Minimum deposit: 10,000 USDcent
  • Account Type: Cent (lot start 0.01)
  • Account Type Trade: Hedge,Free Swap

Setting

                     Hedging Setting

  • LOT_Percent_Balance    :  Percent Balance
  • Near_PIP        :  Near Martingale (different each Currency pair)
  • Time_Frame        : Time Frame Hedging
  • Martingale_Normal    : Martingale Multiply
  • Close_All_Profit_Percent    : Profit Close percent Balance
  • MAX_Slippage_PIP    : Slippage
                    Grid Fungtion Setting
  • LOT    : Fix Lot for Grid
  • LOT_Repeat   : Lot Repeat order (different each Currency pair)​
  • Close_All_PIP    : Close all PiP Grid Group
  • Nearby_PIP    : Near Grid Pip (different each Currency pair)
  • Account Limit Order   : limit order
  • Lot Max per order : lot per order

Settings defualt for EURUSD ,Please Optimize for Currency pair Trade.

Specificatins:

  • Hedging will Successfully it takes time
  • ***broker non limit order


