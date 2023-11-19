LR Hedging Multiply
- Uzman Danışmanlar
- Sahutchai Theppikul
- Sürüm: 1.14
- Güncellendi: 19 Kasım 2023
- Etkinleştirmeler: 5
Recommendation
Hedging Setting
- Currency pair:EURUSD GPBUSD AUDUSD AUDCAD NZDCAD NZDCHF NZDJPY NZDUSD AUDCHF AUDJPY EURAUD EURCAD EURCHF
- Timeframe: M30,H1,H4
- Minimum deposit: 10,000 USDcent
- Account Type: Cent (lot start 0.01)
- Account Type Trade: Hedge,Free Swap
Setting
- LOT_Percent_Balance : Percent Balance
- Near_PIP : Near Martingale (different each Currency pair)
- Time_Frame : Time Frame Hedging
- Martingale_Normal : Martingale Multiply
- Close_All_Profit_Percent : Profit Close percent Balance
- MAX_Slippage_PIP : Slippage
- LOT : Fix Lot for Grid
- LOT_Repeat : Lot Repeat order (different each Currency pair)
- Close_All_PIP : Close all PiP Grid Group
- Nearby_PIP : Near Grid Pip (different each Currency pair)
- Account Limit Order : limit order
- Lot Max per order : lot per order
Settings defualt for EURUSD ,Please Optimize for Currency pair Trade.
Specificatins:
- Hedging will Successfully it takes time
- ***broker non limit order