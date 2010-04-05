Most traders are familiar with the concept of grid trading. It involves placing buy and sell orders at regular intervals above and below a set price, creating a “grid” of trades. While this method has its merits, Royal Blue EA takes a subtle approach to the methodology.

Instead of simply using a grid-based system as a crutch to navigate the uncertainties of the forex market, Royal Blue EA capitalizes on existing market inefficiencies. Instead of retroactively fitting the EA to mirror past data – a common pitfall many traders fall into – the design logic behind this EA is to leverage real, tangible market mechanics. The system isn’t just a “hit and miss” play but a calculated mechanism to maximize profitability.





Recommendations for Royal Blue EA

Minimum Account Balance of 300$ in 1:500 leverage or 1000$ in 1:100 Leverage.

in 1:500 leverage or 1000$ in 1:100 Leverage. AUDCAD is recommended, and If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. AUDCAD.a), you should update names in the Symbol parameter.

and If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. AUDCAD.a), you should update names in the parameter. This EA is one chart setup, so it’s only needed to attach on one pair. It will trade on all pairs described on the input parameter.

Work Only on M15 .

. MT4 cannot perform multi-currency backtests, So when you backtest this EA, you only get the result of the pair you tested.



