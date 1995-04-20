Royal Mint

The Royal Mint New indicator for MetaTrader is a trend-following system that analyzes the trend bias of any currency pair. It is a superior version of the regular Heiken Ashi indicator, designed with more advanced technical tools like the trend reversals, a T3 line, and the moving average.

The T3 line of the indicator works as an extra layer of confluence to confirm when the moving average crosses over. Moreover, the Heiken Ashi bars of the indicator would change to blue to depict a potential bullish move and turn red when the trend is bearish.

What’s more, the indicator is recommended for beginners, intermediate, and advanced forex traders. It would also be an invaluable trading tool for scalpers, day/intraday, and swing traders as well.


Conclusion

The Royal Mint New indicator for MT4 is an optimized version of the Heiken Ashi indicator with more accurate trend analysis and signals.


