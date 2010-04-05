Royal Blue EA

Most traders are familiar with the concept of grid trading. It involves placing buy and sell orders at regular intervals above and below a set price, creating a “grid” of trades. While this method has its merits, Royal Blue EA takes a subtle approach to the methodology.

Instead of simply using a grid-based system as a crutch to navigate the uncertainties of the forex market, Royal Blue EA capitalizes on existing market inefficiencies. Instead of retroactively fitting the EA to mirror past data – a common pitfall many traders fall into – the design logic behind this EA is to leverage real, tangible market mechanics. The system isn’t just a “hit and miss” play but a calculated mechanism to maximize profitability.


Recommendations for Royal Blue EA

  • Minimum Account Balance of 300$ in 1:500 leverage or 1000$ in 1:100 Leverage.
  • AUDCAD is recommended, and If your broker uses a suffix (e.g. AUDCAD.a), you should update names in the Symbol parameter.
  • This EA is one chart setup, so it’s only needed to attach on one pair. It will trade on all pairs described on the input parameter.
  • Work Only on M15.
  • MT4 cannot perform multi-currency backtests, So when you backtest this EA, you only get the result of the pair you tested.


