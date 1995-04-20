Valiant Strong Trend

"Valiant Strong Trend" - Your Ultimate MT4 Signal Indicator

Are you ready to elevate your trading game to new heights? Look no further than the "Valiant Strong Trend" MT4 signal indicator, your indispensable tool for navigating the complex world of financial markets.

Key Features:

  1. Precise Trend Identification: "Valiant Strong Trend" employs advanced algorithms to accurately identify market trends, whether they are bullish or bearish. Say goodbye to guesswork and hello to informed trading decisions.

  2. User-Friendly Interface: Our user-friendly interface is designed for traders of all levels, from beginners to experts. You'll easily grasp the indicator's insights and integrate them into your trading strategy.

  3. Customizable Alerts: Never miss a trading opportunity again. "Valiant Strong Trend" allows you to set customizable alerts that notify you when specific market conditions align with your trading preferences.

  4. Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Gain a comprehensive view of the market by analyzing trends across multiple timeframes simultaneously. This feature empowers you to make well-informed decisions and spot potential reversals.

  5. Accurate Entry and Exit Points: Maximizing profits and minimizing losses is made easier with precise entry and exit points generated by the "Valiant Strong Trend" indicator. Achieve better risk management and enhance your overall trading strategy.

  6. Backtesting and Historical Data: Test the indicator's performance with historical data to ensure it aligns with your trading goals. Verify its accuracy and reliability before implementing it in live trading.

"Valiant Strong Trend" is more than just an indicator; it's your partner in conquering the financial markets. Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or long-term investor, this tool will help you stay ahead of the curve and achieve your trading objectives.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to revolutionize your trading strategy. Join the ranks of successful traders who rely on "Valiant Strong Trend" to navigate the markets with confidence and precision.

Invest in your trading success today – "Valiant Strong Trend" is your key to unlocking the full potential of your trading endeavors.


Prodotti consigliati
Super Ichi
Sinan Durkan
Indicatori
What is the Super Ichi Indicator? Super Ichi is an advanced combination of Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and SuperTrend indicators. This powerful technical analysis tool is designed to identify market trends and generate trading signals. What Does It Do? Dual-Level Trend Analysis : Uses customized versions of Tenkan-sen and Kijun-sen lines Automatic Signal Generation : Displays visual markers (arrows) at crossover points Real-Time Alert System : Provides audio and visual alerts when new signals occur Dynam
FREE
PTW Non Repaint System
Elvis Kanyama
Indicatori
PTW NON REPAINT TRADING SYSTEM + HISTOGRAM Non-Repainting ,   Non-Redrawing   and   Non-Lagging  Trading System. Does the following: - Gives Accurate Entry and Exit Points - Scalping, Day and Swing Trading  - 95% Accuracy  - Targets, where to take profits. - Shows Trends, Support and resistance levels - Works on All Brokers - Works on All Currencies, CFDs and Stocks - It does not place trades for you, it only shows you what trades to place. - It works on All Timeframes - It is for Trend or ran
MACD Dashboard Scanner MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicatori
The indicator monitors the Dinapoli MACD trend in multiple timeframes for the all markets filtered and shows the results on Dashboard. Key Features Indicator can be used for all markets Monitors every timeframe, from 1 Min to Monthly Parameters UseMarketWatch: Set true to copy all symbols available in market watch MarketWatchCount : Set the number of symbols that you want to copy from the market watch list. CustomSymbols: Enter the custom symbols that you want to be available in dashboard. Ti
Boost binary option profesional
Sebastian Alejandro Merino Sepulveda
Indicatori
Binarias & Forex (+90% Ratio-Win Next Candle) Espere que el precio llegue a una buena zona (fuerte) sea soporte, resistencia, zona de oferta o demanda, fibonacci level key, cifra redonda. Haciendo lo anterior definitivamente habrá una reversión en el precio y obtendrá su ITM en primera vela dando una efectividad del 100% siguiendo la tendencia. Es muy importante estar atento a las noticias fundamentales en el mercado y estas no afecten tu trading. Sesiones comerciales: cualquiera (24 horas).
KT Psar Arrows
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
KT Psar Arrows traccia frecce sul grafico utilizzando l'indicatore standard Parabolic SAR. Una freccia rialzista viene tracciata quando il massimo della candela tocca il SAR. Una freccia ribassista viene tracciata quando il minimo della candela tocca il SAR. I segnali vengono generati in tempo reale senza attendere la chiusura della candela.  Funzionalità Uno strumento utile per i trader che desiderano sperimentare strategie di trading che includono l'uso dell'indicatore Parabolic SAR.  Può ess
BinaryMartini
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicatori
un indicatore per il trading binario basato sul cross 3ma con macd, fornisce segnali di acquisto e vendita all'apertura della barra e non si ridipinge o si retrodipinge l'indicatore non si concentra su un tasso di vincita elevato poiché è stato creato per il trading con martingala, l'indicatore si concentra sul conteggio di segnali perdenti più bassi consecutivi. Strategia: Il deposito minimo è di 1000 unità, iniziamo la negoziazione con 1 unità (la dimensione della transazione è 1 unità per ogn
Moving Average Crossover Sniper Scanner
Elmira Memish
5 (2)
Indicatori
Moving Average Crossover Scanner and Dashboard Advanced Moving Average Scanner Moving Average Crossover Dashboard The indicator scans the market and sends signals and alerts for Moving Averages crossovers, death cross and golden cross. Crossovers are one of the main moving average ( MA ) strategies. MA Crossover ( cut ) strategy is to apply two moving averages to a chart: one longer and one shorter. When the shorter-term ( fast MA ) MA crosses above the longer-term ( slow MA ) MA, it's a buy sig
Stronger Trend
Harun Celik
Indicatori
Stronger Trend is an indicator that generates trend signal. It generates trend signal with its own algorithm. These arrows give buying and selling signals. The indicator certainly does not repaint. Can be used in all pairs. Sends a signal to the user with the alert feature. Trade rules Enter the signal when the buy and sell signal arrives. Processing should only be initiated when signal warnings are received. It is absolutely necessary to close the operation when an opposite signal is received.
MACD Scanner MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicatori
The indicator monitors the MACD trend in multiple timeframes for a specific market. No more shifting in between charts to check the trend direction while trading. Key Features Indicator can be used for all markets Monitors every timeframe, from M1 to MN Able to move display label on chart by single click Indicator Usage The dashboard appears to the left and upper part of the chart when attached. The shell encapsulating a timeframe goes red on a down trend, green on an up trend. If the default
Range Trade Confirmer
Rob Cain
Indicatori
Range Trade Confirmer (RTC) is made up of many indicators to create a unique single trading instrument. The main function of the indicator is to find price direction, the histogram is the main visual indicator, colour coded to quickly recognise the expected direction, we get a second confirmation, this is the RTC itself, based on price, it will enter or exit the histogram based around direction, an arrow will confirm the RTC direction, The arrow colour and the histogram colour will need to be th
Stop Grabber Pattern MT4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicatori
The indicator determines a special pattern of Joe Dinapoli. It gives very high probability buy and sell signals. Indicator does not repaint. Indicator Usage Buy Signal ''B'' Entry : Market buy order at signal bar close Stop : Low of signal bar Take Profit : First swing high Sell Signal ''S'' Entry : Market sell order at signal bar close Stop : High of signal bar Take Profit : First swing low Indicator Parameters Fast EMA : External Parameter (should be kept as default) Slow EMA: External Parame
Market Session Pro MT4
Kambiz Shahriarynasab
5 (1)
Indicatori
The  Market Sessions Indicator for MT5 helps you  predict market turnarounds  by detecting major supply and demand areas. These pivot points tend to occur after a new session has started and the previous one is still open. It is also used to gauge how many points or pips the market moves on average during a session. This helps us to place better our take profits and stop losses. The indicator works on all forex pairs, gold, silver, commodities, stocks, indices and any other instrument that your
ACB Breakout Arrows Scanner MT4
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Indicatori
Questo è uno scanner multi-simbolo e multi-timeframe per il nostro indicatore ACB Breakout Arrows . Con le impostazioni predefinite, analizza i segnali di acquisto/vendita su 28 coppie di valute e 9 timeframe contemporaneamente .  Caratteristiche Può analizzare 252* combinazioni di simboli e timeframe da un singolo grafico. Apre il grafico del segnale con un modello predefinito con un solo clic.  Facile da spostare ovunque sul grafico tramite drag and drop. Avvisi in tempo reale tramite popup,
Real Trend Lines
Harun Celik
5 (2)
Indicatori
Real Trend Lines is an indicator that calculates trends using a set of channels and using a set of algorithms. This indicator helps to find trend return points. It generally represents an oscillator. This trend tracking system helps the investor to understand small or large trends and determines the direction according to it. Trending features Up trend Rule 1 - yellow trend line should be below zero level. Rule 2 - the yellow trend line should be in the green and orange channel. Rule 3 - the tr
TD Combo Scanner Metatrader 4
Samil Bozuyuk
Indicatori
The indicator scans for TD Combo signals in multiple timeframes for the all markets filtered and shows the results on Dashboard. Key Features Dashboard can be used for all markets It can scan for signals on MN1, W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15 ,M5, M1 timeframes Parameters UseMarketWatch: Set true to copy all symbols available in market watch MarketWatchCount : Set the number of symbols that you want to copy from the market watch list. CustomSymbols: Enter the custom symbols that you want to be availa
Fractal Pattern Scanner MT4
Young Ho Seo
5 (2)
Indicatori
Introduction to Fractal Pattern Scanner Fractal Indicator refers to the technical indicator that makes use of the fractal geometry found in the financial market. Fractal Pattern Scanner is the advanced Fractal Indicator that brings the latest trading technology after the extensive research and development work in the fractal geometry in the financial market. The most important feature in Fractal Pattern Scanner is the ability to measure the turning point probability as well as the trend probabi
Ultimate Price Predictor
Chathusanka Yamasinghe
Indicatori
Ultimate Price Predictor (Trade like a pro) Message Me Immediately After Purchase For Installation Help and Strategy This is an arrow indicator that shows precise price reversals. A great arsenal to add to any chart. Ultimate Price Predictor points price reversals with high degree of accuracy and it is great for scalping on the 5min time frame, Or swing trading on the 1hr time frame. Buy and sell arrows are shown on the chart as for entry signals. They do not repaint. *Great For Scalping *Grea
Moving Average Crossover Scanner Pro
Thushara Dissanayake
Indicatori
Presentazione di Moving Average Crossover Scanner Pro, un multi-simbolo potente e versatile,       Multi-temporale       indicatore progettato per migliorare le tue decisioni di trading. Questo indicatore avanzato incorpora i crossover della media mobile (MA) e offre funzionalità aggiuntive per fornire avvisi rapidi e affidabili. Con Moving Average Crossover Scanner Pro, puoi beneficiare delle caratteristiche uniche dei crossover MA su più coppie di valute e tempi. Il cruscotto completo dell'i
Pyro Trend
Oleksii Ferbei
Indicatori
Pyro Trend is a new product that allows you to identify the current market phase (uptrend, downtrend or flat). The indicator is applicable for any data and periods. The middle of the trend wave, as well as the edges, are places of special heat and market behavior; when writing the indicator, an attempt was made to implement precisely finding the middle. Pyro Trend is a trend indicator that uses an original calculation algorithm. This indicator paints arrows in different colors depending on the
Trend Tracking System
Harun Celik
Indicatori
Trend Tracking System is an indicator that generates trade arrows. It generates trade arrows with its own algorithm. These arrows give buying and selling signals. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change. You can use it in all graphics. You can use it in all pairs. This indicator shows the input and output signals as arrows and alert. When sl_tp is set to true, the indicator will send you the close long and close short warnings. It tells yo
Strong Volume Trend
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicatori
The Strong Volume Trend  MT4 indicator is a powerful tool designed to help traders identify and capitalize on significant volume trends in the financial markets. With its advanced algorithm, this indicator accurately detects the strength and direction of volume movements, allowing traders to make informed trading decisions. Features: Volume Strength Analysis: The indicator analyzes the volume data and identifies strong volume trends, helping traders spot potential market reversals, breakouts, or
Donchain highest lowest price channel
Thomas Tiozzo
Indicatori
Vi presentiamo l'indicatore Donchian Channels per MQL4, uno strumento potente di analisi tecnica progettato per aumentare il successo delle vostre operazioni. Questo indicatore è composto da quattro linee che rappresentano i limiti superiori e inferiori del movimento dei prezzi in un periodo specificato. Con l'indicatore Donchian Channels potete facilmente individuare potenziali rotture e inversioni di tendenza sul mercato. La linea superiore mostra il massimo più alto del periodo specificato, m
Predictor of the MA
Maxim Romanov
Indicatori
Description I think, almost all traders dream about non-lagging MA. I have realized that dream in my indicator. It allows forecasting future MA values! The indicator can be used in four different ways: The first one - forecast for the desired amount of bars. Thus, you are able to evaluate future price behavior. The second one - generating non-lagging "averages". That can be implemented by moving MA back by the half of the averaging period and setting the forecast the necessary amount of bars ahe
FREE
Bands Breakout
Andri Maulana
Indicatori
Unlock Smarter Trading with the Bands Breakout! Are you tired of confusing charts and missed opportunities? Get clear, high-probability entry and exit signals right on your chart with the Bands Breakout  indicator! This isn't just another indicator; it's a complete, trend-aware system designed to simplify your trading decisions and focus only on the best moves. Our unique engine combines the momentum power of the EMA 10 with the volatility framework of the Bollinger Bands to find definitive buy
FREE
WaveTheoryFully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
5 (3)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è un indicatore per l'analisi automatica delle onde perfetto per il trading pratico! Caso... Nota:   non sono abituato a usare nomi occidentali per la classificazione delle onde a causa dell'influenza della convenzione di denominazione di Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen), ho chiamato l'onda base come   penna   e la banda dell'onda secondaria come   segmento   At allo stesso tempo, il segmento ha la direzione del trend. La denominazione   è principalmente segmento di trend   (que
Boba Binary
Anthonius Soruh
5 (1)
Indicatori
Result look on  https://t.me/BonosuProBinary Pair : All Forex Pairs Time Frame : M1 Expaired : 1-2 Minutes Trade Time Once Time a Day Backtester, Alert Avaliable Average Signals Generate 5 - 20 Signals All Pair A Day Broker Time Zone GMT+3 Default Setting [Example Broker GMT+3 : Alpari, FBS, XM] Support Broker : Deriv, IQOption, Alpari, Binomo, Olymtrade, Qoutex, GCoption, etc Support Auto Trading : MT2 Trading, Binary Bot, Intrade Bot, Binomo Bot, Olymptrad Bot, MX2 trading, Price Pro, etc Ind
Cota Binary
Anthonius Soruh
5 (2)
Indicatori
Result look on  https://t.me/BonosuProBinary Pair : All Forex Pairs Time Frame : M1 Expaired : 1-2 Minutes Trade Time Once Time a Day Backtester, Alert Avaliable Average Signals Generate 5 - 20 Signals All Pair A Day Broker Time Zone GMT+3 Default Setting [Example Broker GMT+3 : Alpari, FBS, XM] Support Broker : Deriv, IQOption, Alpari, Binomo, Olymtrade, Qoutex, GCoption, etc Support Auto Trading : MT2 Trading, Binary Bot, Intrade Bot, Binomo Bot, Olymptrad Bot, MX2 trading, Price Pro, etc Ind
Trend Line Finder
Stephen Reynolds
5 (1)
Indicatori
Trend Line Finder will project forward a support and resistance lines using 2 previous highs for resistance and 2 previous lows for support.  It will then signal to the trader by alert making the trader more aware that a possible good move is about to happen.     This is not a stand-alone trading system but is very useful in finding key areas of support resistance levels where price will usually either rebound from or breakthrough. Its down to the trader to decide what to do with use of other s
Trend Movement Indicator Pro
Andrey Kozak
Indicatori
Trend Movement Indicator Pro Precision. Clarity. Control. Trend Movement Indicator Pro is a next-generation analytical system that combines signals from 10 key technical indicators into one visual panel. It’s designed for traders who make decisions based on objective data rather than emotions . This tool does not attempt to predict the market — it reveals the current trend structure and strength of movement across multiple timeframes, helping traders act in the direction of real market momentum
Trend Hero
Harun Celik
Indicatori
Trend Hero is an indicator that generates trend signal. It generates trend signal with its own algorithm. These lines give buying and selling signals.  Can be used in all pairs. Sends a signal to the user with the alert feature. Trade rules Enter the signal when the buy and sell signal arrives. Processing should only be initiated when signal warnings are received. It is absolutely necessary to close the operation when an opposite signal is received. Or the user has to stop the damage and put th
Gli utenti di questo prodotto hanno anche acquistato
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicatori
Gann Made Easy è un sistema di trading Forex professionale e facile da usare che si basa sui migliori principi del trading utilizzando la teoria di mr. WD Gann. L'indicatore fornisce segnali ACQUISTA e VENDI accurati, inclusi i livelli di Stop Loss e Take Profit. Puoi fare trading anche in movimento utilizzando le notifiche PUSH. CONTATTATEMI DOPO L'ACQUISTO PER RICEVERE CONSIGLI DI TRADING, BONUS E L'ASSISTENTE EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITAMENTE! Probabilmente hai già sentito parlare molte volte d
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicatori
Trend Ai indicator è un ottimo strumento che migliorerà l'analisi di mercato di un trader combinando l'identificazione della tendenza con punti di ingresso utilizzabili e avvisi di inversione. Questo indicatore consente agli utenti di navigare nelle complessità del mercato forex con fiducia e precisione Oltre ai segnali primari, l'indicatore Ai di tendenza identifica i punti di ingresso secondari che si presentano durante i pullback o i ritracciamenti, consentendo ai trader di capitalizzare le
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicatori
M1 SNIPER è un sistema di indicatori di trading facile da usare. Si tratta di un indicatore a freccia progettato per l'intervallo temporale M1. L'indicatore può essere utilizzato come sistema autonomo per lo scalping sull'intervallo temporale M1 e come parte del tuo sistema di trading esistente. Sebbene questo sistema di trading sia stato progettato specificamente per il trading sull'intervallo temporale M1, può comunque essere utilizzato anche con altri intervalli temporali. Inizialmente ho pro
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicatori
Attualmente 20% di sconto! La soluzione migliore per ogni principiante o trader esperto! Questo software per cruscotti funziona su 28 coppie di valute. Si basa su 2 dei nostri indicatori principali (Advanced Currency Strength 28 e Advanced Currency Impulse). Offre un'ottima panoramica dell'intero mercato Forex. Mostra i valori di forza delle valute avanzate, la velocità di movimento delle valute e i segnali per 28 coppie Forex in tutti i (9) timeframe. Immaginate come migliorerà il vostro tra
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicatori
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicatori
Game Changer è un indicatore di tendenza rivoluzionario, progettato per essere utilizzato su qualsiasi strumento finanziario, per trasformare il tuo Metatrader in un potente analizzatore di trend. L'indicatore non ridisegna e non subisce ritardi. Funziona su qualsiasi intervallo temporale e aiuta a identificare i trend, segnala potenziali inversioni, funge da meccanismo di trailing stop e fornisce avvisi in tempo reale per risposte tempestive del mercato. Che tu sia un trader esperto, un profess
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicatori
Indicatore di tendenza, soluzione unica rivoluzionaria per il trading di tendenze e il filtraggio con tutte le importanti funzionalità di tendenza integrate in un unico strumento! È un indicatore multi-timeframe e multi-valuta al 100% non ridipingibile che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici e azioni. OFFERTA A TEMPO LIMITATO: l'indicatore di screening di supporto e resistenza è disponibile a soli 50$ e a vita. (Prezzo originale 250$) (o
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicatori
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicatori
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicatori
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicatori
Currency Strength Wizard è un indicatore molto potente che ti fornisce una soluzione all-in-one per un trading di successo. L'indicatore calcola la potenza di questa o quella coppia forex utilizzando i dati di tutte le valute su più intervalli di tempo. Questi dati sono rappresentati in una forma di indice di valuta facile da usare e linee elettriche di valuta che puoi utilizzare per vedere il potere di questa o quella valuta. Tutto ciò di cui hai bisogno è collegare l'indicatore al grafico che
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicatori
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicatori
Day Trader Master è un sistema di trading completo per i day trader. Le systeme se compose de due indicatori. Un indicar est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de fleche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicaur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicaur è un indicaur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. GLI INDICATORI NON SI RIPETONO E NON RITARDANO! Usare questo sistema è molto semplice. Devi solo seguire i segnali del
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicatori
Indicatore top per MT5 che fornisce segnali accurati per entrare in un trade senza riverniciare! Può essere applicato a qualsiasi attività finanziaria: forex, criptovalute, metalli, azioni, indici.  La versione MT5 è qui Fornirà segnali di trading piuttosto precisi e ti dirà quando è meglio aprire un trade e chiuderlo. Guarda il video (6:22) con un esempio di elaborazione di un solo segnale che ha ripagato l'indicatore! La maggior parte dei trader migliora i propri risultati di trading dura
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicatori
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - Lo strumento di trading Forex di nuova generazione. ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 49%. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator è l'evoluzione dei nostri indicatori popolari di lunga data, che combinano la potenza di tre in uno: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 recensioni) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE con ALERT (520 recensioni) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Dettagli sull'indicatore https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Cosa offre l'indicatore di forza di nuova generazione?
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicatori
Una strategia intraday basata su due principi fondamentali del mercato. L'algoritmo si basa sull'analisi dei volumi e delle onde di prezzo utilizzando filtri aggiuntivi. L'algoritmo intelligente dell'indicatore fornisce un segnale solo quando due fattori di mercato si combinano in uno solo. L'indicatore calcola le onde di un certo intervallo sul grafico M1 utilizzando i dati dell'intervallo di tempo più alto. E per confermare l'onda, l'indicatore utilizza l'analisi per volume. Questo indicatore
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicatori
L'indicatore " Dynamic Scalper System " è progettato per il metodo di scalping, ovvero per il trading all'interno di onde di trend. Testato sulle principali coppie di valute e sull'oro, è compatibile con altri strumenti di trading. Fornisce segnali per l'apertura di posizioni a breve termine lungo il trend, con ulteriore supporto al movimento dei prezzi. Il principio dell'indicatore. Le frecce grandi determinano la direzione del trend. Un algoritmo per generare segnali per lo scalping sotto fo
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicatori
FX Power: Analizza la Forza delle Valute per Decisioni di Trading Più Intelligenti Panoramica FX Power è lo strumento essenziale per comprendere la reale forza delle principali valute e dell'oro in qualsiasi condizione di mercato. Identificando le valute forti da comprare e quelle deboli da vendere, FX Power semplifica le decisioni di trading e rivela opportunità ad alta probabilità. Che tu segua le tendenze o anticipi inversioni utilizzando valori estremi di Delta, questo strumento si adatta
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicatori
ATTUALMENTE SCONTATO DEL 20%! La soluzione migliore per qualsiasi principiante o trader esperto! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare la forza della valuta per qualsiasi simbolo come coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. È il primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto alla nona riga per mostrare la vera forza della valuta di Oro, Argento, Petrolio, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH ecc. Si tratta di uno strumento di trading unico, di alta qualità e conveniente pe
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicatori
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicatori
Il Market Structure Break Out (MSB) è uno strumento avanzato progettato per MT4 e MT5 che aiuta i trader a osservare i movimenti del mercato come strutture ordinate. L’indicatore fornisce segnali di trading tramite frecce e avvisi , sia nella direzione del trend che in quella inversa. Una delle caratteristiche più importanti di questo prodotto è il disegno di zone di offerta e domanda che non vengono rimosse . Inoltre, la funzionalità di backtest in tempo reale permette ai trader di valutare le
EZT Trend
Tibor Rituper
4.67 (3)
Indicatori
L'indicatore EZT Trend ti mostrerà la tendenza, il pullback e le opportunità di ingresso. Sono disponibili filtri opzionali e tutti i tipi di avvisi. Vengono aggiunti avvisi tramite posta elettronica e notifiche push. Stiamo anche sviluppando un EA basato su questo indicatore, che sarà presto disponibile. È un indicatore multifunzionale composto da due istogrammi di colore e una linea. È una rappresentazione visiva della direzione e della forza di un trend, inoltre troverai divergenze molte vo
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicatori
Presentazione del       Grafici   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Progettate per fornire informazioni chiare sulle tendenze del mercato, le candele Heiken Ashi sono rinomate per la loro capacità di filtrare il rumore ed eliminare i falsi segnali. Dì addio alle confuse fluttuazioni dei prezzi e dai il benvenuto a una rappresentazione grafica più fluida e affidabile. Ciò che rende il Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO davvero unico è la sua formula innovativa, che trasforma i dati tradizionali delle candele in barre
Cycle Sniper
Elmira Memish
4.39 (36)
Indicatori
Please contact us after your purchase and we will send you the complimentary indicators to complete the system Cycle Sniper is not a holy grail but when you use it in a system which is explained in the videos, you will feel the difference. If you are not willing to focus on the charts designed with Cycle Sniper and other free tools we provide, we recommend not buying this indicator. We recommend watching the videos about the indiactor and system before purchasing. Videos, settings  and descri
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicatori
Questo indicatore è una super combinazione dei nostri 2 prodotti Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Funziona per tutti i time frame e mostra graficamente l'impulso di forza o debolezza per le 8 valute principali più un simbolo! Questo indicatore è specializzato nel mostrare l'accelerazione della forza delle valute per qualsiasi simbolo come oro, coppie esotiche, materie prime, indici o futures. Primo nel suo genere, qualsiasi simbolo può essere aggiunto all
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicatori
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicatori
PRO Renko System è un sistema di trading altamente accurato appositamente progettato per il trading di grafici RENKO. Questo è un sistema universale che può essere applicato a vari strumenti di trading. Il sistema neutralizza efficacemente il cosiddetto rumore di mercato che consente di accedere a segnali di inversione accurati. L'indicatore è molto facile da usare e ha un solo parametro responsabile della generazione del segnale. Puoi facilmente adattare lo strumento a qualsiasi strumento di
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (3)
Indicatori
Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 è un trend unico 10 in 1 che segue un indicatore multi-timeframe al 100% non ridipinto che può essere utilizzato su tutti i simboli/strumenti: forex, materie prime, criptovalute, indici, azioni.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT4 determinerà la tendenza attuale nelle sue fasi iniziali, raccogliendo informazioni e dati da un massimo di 10 indicatori standard, che sono: Indice di movimento direzionale medio (ADX) Indice del canale delle materie prime (CCI) Candele classiche He
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicatori
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicatori
Gold Flux Signal – Indicatore di segnali senza repaint per XAUUSD Progettato per un'esecuzione chiara dei segnali – Gold Flux Signal è stato creato per fornire segnali chiari e stabili su XAUUSD , senza repaint né backpainting – È stato progettato specificamente per strategie di trend-following e breakout, evitando rumori e grafici sovraccarichi – L'indicatore opera esclusivamente su candele chiuse – Ottimizzato per i timeframe M1, M5 e H1 Segnali visivi stabili – Una volta generato, il se
Altri dall’autore
Super Trend Filter
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicatori
Introducing the "Super Trend Filter Oscillator," your ultimate trading companion designed to enhance your technical analysis and help you make informed decisions in the financial markets. This innovative oscillator is crafted to provide valuable insights into market trends and price movements, assisting traders like you in identifying potential entry and exit points. Features: Trend Identification: The Super Trend Filter Oscillator excels in detecting prevailing market trends, whether they are b
FREE
Super Channels
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicatori
Super Channels indicator is a channel indicator created by calculating support and resistance levels. It calculates by taking the average of support and resistance levels. After determining the number of candles, it takes the levels of the number of candles and creates an autonomous channel according to these levels. If you want to calculate how many candles, you must enter the number in the parameter section. Also, there are two types of modes in the indicator. The first is to calculate based o
FREE
Candle Trend Bars
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicatori
Unlock the power of trend analysis with the Candle Trend Bars Indicator – your go-to tool for identifying and understanding market trends like never before. This innovative indicator transforms traditional candlestick charts into a dynamic and visually intuitive representation of market trends. Key Features: Trend Clarity: Gain a clear and concise view of market trends with color-coded bars that instantly convey the direction of price movements. User-Friendly Design: The indicator is designed wi
FREE
Divergence Mom Stoch Adx Bears Bulls
Muhammed Emin Ugur
5 (1)
Indicatori
The product   Divergence Mom Stoch Adx Bears Bulls   is designed to find the differences between indicators and price. It allows you to open orders or set trends using these differences. The indicator has 4 different divergence features. Divergence types Class A Divergence Class B Divergence Class C Divergence Hidden Divergence Product Features and Rec ommendations There are 5 indicators on the indicator Indicators =   Momentum Stochastic Adx Bears Bulls 4 different divergence types are used.
FREE
Cybercycle Trend
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicatori
Introducing the "Cybercycle Trend" Forex Oscillator, a powerful technical indicator designed to enhance your trading experience in the foreign exchange market. This innovative tool utilizes advanced algorithms to identify and analyze market trends, providing you with valuable insights and helping you make informed trading decisions. The Cybercycle Trend Forex Oscillator is specifically designed to detect and measure cyclical price movements in the forex market. By incorporating this oscillator
FREE
Average Cross System
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicatori
The Average Cross System indicator is a versatile tool designed for traders using the MetaTrader 4 (MT4) platform. This indicator provides a straightforward yet effective way to identify potential buy and sell signals based on moving average crossovers, a widely used technical analysis strategy. Key Features: Moving Average Crossovers: The heart of the Average Cross System is the detection of moving average crossovers. It automatically identifies when a shorter-term moving average crosses above
FREE
Trend Finding Channels
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicatori
The   Trend Finding Channels   indicator was developed to help you determine the trend direction by drawing channels on the graphical screen. It draws all channels that can be trending autonomously. It helps you determine the direction of your trend. This indicator makes it easy for you to implement your strategies. The indicator has Down trend lines and Up trend lines. You can determine the price direction according to the multiplicity of the trend lines. For example , if the Down trend lines s
FREE
Divergence Cci Force Stddev Ac Atr
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicatori
The product   Divergence Cci Force Stddev Ac Atr   is designed to find the differences between indicators and price. It allows you to open orders or set trends using these differences. The indicator has 4 different divergence features. Divergence types Class A Divergence Class B Divergence Class C Divergence Hidden Divergence Product Features and Rec ommendations There are 5 indicators on the indicator Indicators =   CCI, Force, Stdandard Deviation, Acelereator, Atr 4 different divergence type
FREE
Nice Trade Point
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicatori
This    Nice Trade Point     indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time Frame
Spread Monitor
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Utilità
The Spread Monitor indicator is designed to instantly show the seprads of currency pairs. Spreads of all pairs appear at the bottom of the screen as oscillators. The indicator has a spread level parameter. When you enter a value in this parameter, the ones below that value are displayed in green and the ones above it in red.  The spreads of 28 pairs appear on the indicator. Note: It does not work in test mode. In test mode, spreads show 0. Works in live mode To View Our Other Products Go to the
Trusty Strong Arrow
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicatori
This    Trusty Strong Arrow     indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time Fr
Special Strong Arrows
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicatori
This Special Strong Arrows indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change. When the signal comes the arrows are put back one ca
Pure Super Signal
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicatori
This   Pure Super Signal   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change. When the signal comes the arrows are put back one ca
Perfective Signal System
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicatori
This    Perfective Signal System   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time
Amazing Signal Entry
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicatori
This   Amazing Signal Entry   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not change. When the signal comes the arrows are put back one
True Hero Oscillator
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicatori
The   True Hero Oscillator   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate signals from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. This product uses 3 main indicators and many algorithms. The indicator is never repainted. The point at which the signal is given does not c
Harmony Cross Signal
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicatori
This    Harmony Cross Signal     indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time F
Super Magic Signal
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicatori
Super Magic Signal     indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time Frame: H1 W
Precise Cross Arrow
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicatori
Precise Cross Arrow     indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time Frame: H1
Amazing Pro System
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicatori
Amazing Pro System   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time Frame: H1 Wor
Multi Channel Trend
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicatori
The Multi Channel Trend indicator was developed to help you determine the trend direction by drawing channels on the graphical screen. It draws all channels that can be trending autonomously. It helps you determine the direction of your trend. This indicator makes it easy for you to implement your strategies. The indicator has Down trend lines and Up trend lines. You can determine the price direction according to the multiplicity of the trend lines. For example , if the Down trend lines start to
Hero Line Trend
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicatori
The   Hero Line Trend   indicator was developed to help you determine the trend direction by drawing channels on the graphical screen. It draws all channels that can be trending autonomously. It helps you determine the direction of your trend. This indicator makes it easy for you to implement your strategies. The indicator has Down trend lines and Up trend lines. You can determine the price direction according to the multiplicity of the trend lines. For example , if the Down trend lines start to
Divergence Macd Obv Rvi Ao Rsi
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicatori
The product Divergence Macd Obv Rvi Ao Rsi is designed to find the differences between indicators and price. It allows you to open orders or set trends using these differences. The indicator has 4 different divergence features. To View Our Other Products Go to the link:   Other Products Divergence types Class A Divergence Class B Divergence Class C Divergence Hidden Divergence Product Features and Rec ommendations There are 5 indicators on the indicator Indicators = Macd Obv Rvi Ao Rsi 4 diffe
Real Pro Signal
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicatori
Real Pro Signal   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time Frame: H1 Works
Perfect Cross Arrows
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicatori
Perfect Cross Arrows   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change. Signals are sent at the beginning of new candle
Great Strong System
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicatori
Great Strong System   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time Frame: H1 Wo
Amazing Pro Signal
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicatori
Amazing Pro Signal   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time Frame: H1 Wor
Real Strong Entry
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicatori
Real Strong Entry   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time Frame: H1 Work
Special Entry Arrow
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicatori
Special Entry Arrow   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not change.     Features and Suggestions Time Frame: H1 Wo
Credible Cross System
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicatori
Credible Cross System   indicator is designed for signal trading. This indicator generates trend signals. It uses many algorithms and indicators to generate this signal. It tries to generate a signal from the points with the highest trend potential. The indicator works based on instant price movements. This indicator is a complete trading product. This indicator does not need any additional indicators. The indicator certainly does not repaint. The point at which the signal is given does not c
Filtro:
Nessuna recensione
Rispondi alla recensione