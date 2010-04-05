Trade Ride is a forex bot specifically crafted to execute buy and sell orders for financial assets at predetermined prices. It operates based on the martingale strategy and integrates diverse risk management techniques to deliver optimal outcomes to its clients. However, achieving profitability with this bot requires individual traders to possess ample expertise. Adherence to the following critical rules is essential:

1. Trade with a minimum of $10,000 or utilize a micro (cent) account.

2. Verify that the chosen broker provides swift execution of trades.

3. Steer clear of trading in highly volatile markets and abstain from trading during high-impact news events.

4. Also avoid buy or sell order on resistance or support respectively.