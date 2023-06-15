LimitOrder Assistant

Limit Order Assistant EA

This Expert Advisors will help us to put multiple stop order with single one click. This is an EA which can assist our first Order.

ex. if we do instant Order Buy then EA will place multiple Buy Limit Pending Order

if we do Sell Order then it will place muliple Sell Limit

It also can set up Multiply in Lot size every position.





Main Feature

1. Put Multiple Limit Order

2. Specify how much stop orders will make

3. Set distance from current price

4. Set distance for each limit order

5. Set Take Profit dan Stop Loss (for our instant order and limit order)

6. Use it on MT4

9. It Also use Auto Clear when one trade hits TakeProfit

10. It has expired time to auto delete the limit order when reach some hours set in EA Input



