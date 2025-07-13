СигналыРазделы
Emanuele Giulivi

DynamicTraderPro

Emanuele Giulivi
0 отзывов
Надежность
39 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 500 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 314%
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
1:30
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
1 151
Прибыльных трейдов:
724 (62.90%)
Убыточных трейдов:
427 (37.10%)
Лучший трейд:
378.52 USD
Худший трейд:
-273.17 USD
Общая прибыль:
24 964.00 USD (3 314 358 pips)
Общий убыток:
-21 818.89 USD (2 870 560 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
16 (576.14 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
640.67 USD (7)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.07
Торговая активность:
95.17%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
108.08%
Последний трейд:
13 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
33
Ср. время удержания:
12 часов
Фактор восстановления:
2.17
Длинных трейдов:
766 (66.55%)
Коротких трейдов:
385 (33.45%)
Профит фактор:
1.14
Мат. ожидание:
2.73 USD
Средняя прибыль:
34.48 USD
Средний убыток:
-51.10 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
8 (-542.23 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-610.55 USD (6)
Прирост в месяц:
-4.19%
Годовой прогноз:
-50.88%
Алготрейдинг:
91%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
292.67 USD
Максимальная:
1 449.53 USD (35.46%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
35.45% (1 450.23 USD)
По эквити:
10.20% (335.11 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
DE40 337
XAUUSD 234
USDJPY 220
US500 187
USTEC 128
EURUSD 28
BTCUSD 17
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
DE40 348
XAUUSD -765
USDJPY 2.7K
US500 930
USTEC 51
EURUSD -112
BTCUSD 15
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
DE40 64K
XAUUSD 17K
USDJPY 36K
US500 81K
USTEC 94K
EURUSD -695
BTCUSD 152K
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
500K 1M 1.5M 2M 2.5M 3M 3.5M 4M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +378.52 USD
Худший трейд: -273 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 7
Макс. серия проигрышей: 6
Макс. прибыль в серии: +576.14 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -542.23 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "ICMarketsEU-MT5-5" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Exness-MT5Real15
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real12
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 1
PUPrime-Live
0.10 × 20
FPMarketsSC-Live
0.57 × 14
ForexClubBY-MT5 Real Server
0.95 × 21
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
1.00 × 24
Exness-MT5Real39
1.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
1.05 × 21
VantageInternational-Live 10
1.10 × 20
FxPro-MT5 Live02
1.18 × 28
BlueberryMarkets-Live
1.27 × 26
FundingTradersGroup-Server
1.40 × 10
DooTechnology-Live
1.69 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.73 × 199
TitanFX-MT5-01
2.00 × 32
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
2.13 × 63
Darwinex-Live
2.24 × 34
Coinexx-Live
2.36 × 11
RoboForex-ECN
2.38 × 2234
VantageInternational-Live 5
2.50 × 2
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
2.92 × 178
Exness-MT5Real28
3.00 × 1
еще 67...
This signal reflects the live trading activity of my account, based on a hybrid and dynamic approach , combining multiple strategies to maximize profit potential across different market conditions.

My trading style includes:

  • Range Breakout : precise entries on key support/resistance levels
  • Scalping : fast-paced trades capitalizing on short-term moves
  • Additional strategies : supported by technical filters, risk control, and volume analysis

The goal is to make the most of every opportunity, adapting quickly and effectively to changing market environments.

The account is managed with strict risk control , keeping drawdowns under control and maintaining a solid risk/reward ratio on each trade.

If you're looking for a flexible, active, and real-performance-driven trading signal, this might be the right fit for you.


Нет отзывов
2025.11.20 22:21
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 4.7% of days out of 234 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 18:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 11:35
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 4.74% of days out of 232 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 14:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.07 08:30
80% of growth achieved within 11 days. This comprises 4.98% of days out of 221 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.05 21:47
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.31 20:28
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.67% of days out of 214 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.31 19:28
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.31 16:18
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.67% of days out of 214 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.30 17:07
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.29 20:01
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.72% of days out of 212 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.27 17:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.27 12:22
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 210 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.20 20:55
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.20 08:12
80% of growth achieved within 10 days. This comprises 4.93% of days out of 203 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.05 23:14
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.01 12:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.12 18:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.08 07:55
80% of growth achieved within 8 days. This comprises 4.97% of days out of 161 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.05 06:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
