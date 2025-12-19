СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / Apex Predator
Prastama Putra Perkasa

Apex Predator

Prastama Putra Perkasa
0 отзывов
Надежность
30 недель
0 / 0 USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2025 1 315%
Exness-MT5Real15
1:200
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
1 157
Прибыльных трейдов:
910 (78.65%)
Убыточных трейдов:
247 (21.35%)
Лучший трейд:
25 920.00 USD
Худший трейд:
-28 149.90 USD
Общая прибыль:
532 014.99 USD (16 547 836 pips)
Общий убыток:
-282 567.20 USD (4 104 043 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
73 (21 509.93 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
64 626.86 USD (19)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.17
Торговая активность:
100.00%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
5.40%
Последний трейд:
16 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
39
Ср. время удержания:
2 дня
Фактор восстановления:
4.11
Длинных трейдов:
1 019 (88.07%)
Коротких трейдов:
138 (11.93%)
Профит фактор:
1.88
Мат. ожидание:
215.60 USD
Средняя прибыль:
584.63 USD
Средний убыток:
-1 144.00 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
9 (-17 425.43 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-60 632.82 USD (4)
Прирост в месяц:
14.59%
Годовой прогноз:
177.06%
Алготрейдинг:
31%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
0.00 USD
Максимальная:
60 632.82 USD (26.16%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
26.77% (60 632.82 USD)
По эквити:
0.00% (0.00 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 926
AUDCAD 181
BTCUSD 14
GBPAUD 11
ETHUSD 6
AUDUSD 3
EURAUD 2
GBPCAD 2
GBPNZD 2
TSLA 2
EURUSD 2
XAGUSD 2
CADJPY 1
USDJPY 1
AUDJPY 1
NZDCAD 1
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 214K
AUDCAD 8.3K
BTCUSD 17K
GBPAUD 3.2K
ETHUSD 837
AUDUSD 1.2K
EURAUD 872
GBPCAD 766
GBPNZD 752
TSLA 172
EURUSD 457
XAGUSD 850
CADJPY 151
USDJPY 191
AUDJPY 310
NZDCAD 303
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 8.1M
AUDCAD -171
BTCUSD 4.3M
GBPAUD 7.1K
ETHUSD 17K
AUDUSD 976
EURAUD 2.4K
GBPCAD 1.7K
GBPNZD 2.4K
TSLA 284
EURUSD 455
XAGUSD 457
CADJPY 218
USDJPY 276
AUDJPY 451
NZDCAD 280
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +25 920.00 USD
Худший трейд: -28 150 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 19
Макс. серия проигрышей: 4
Макс. прибыль в серии: +21 509.93 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -17 425.43 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "Exness-MT5Real15" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
Eightcap-Live
0.00 × 1
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 13
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 5
Exness-MT5Real7
0.00 × 4
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.00 × 4
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 9
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 16
Exness-MT5Real2
0.24 × 21
Exness-MT5Real8
0.33 × 80
AdmiralMarkets-Live
0.33 × 3
GoMarkets-Live
0.34 × 179
PurpleTrading-Live
0.50 × 4
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.02 × 58
FusionMarkets-Live
1.07 × 386
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
1.34 × 169
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
1.50 × 2
Ava-Real 1-MT5
1.50 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
2.00 × 214
Exness-MT5Real18
2.00 × 1
XMGlobal-MT5 8
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real15
2.08 × 1123
RoboForex-ECN
2.22 × 9
еще 27...
This signal is built around a hybrid trading approach, combining algorithmic execution with manual, discretionary oversight, focused exclusively on Gold (XAUUSD).

Our objective is to achieve consistent monthly growth of around 10%, while maintaining strict risk control and limited drawdown. Capital preservation is always the priority.

🔍 Strategy Overview

  • Market: Gold (XAUUSD)

  • Trading Style: Trend-following, long-term bias

  • Approach: Algorithmic entries supported by manual confirmation

  • Holding Time: Medium to long term

  • Frequency: Selective, high-probability setups only

⚙️ Risk & Money Management

  • Tight and disciplined money management rules

  • Low risk per trade

  • No over-leveraging or grid/martingale techniques

  • Trades are placed only in the direction of the dominant trend

  • Drawdown control is actively monitored and adjusted when needed

🛡️ Why Follow This Signal

  • Focus on steady growth, not aggressive gambling

  • Designed for traders seeking long-term consistency

  • Combines the precision of algorithms with human market insight

  • Clear risk structure with capital protection in mind

⚠️ Trading involves risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Please use appropriate risk settings and trade responsibly.


Нет отзывов
2025.12.19 03:17
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.19 03:17
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
