Walter Joseph Dillard

HJM1

Walter Joseph Dillard
3 отзыва
Надежность
81 неделя
4 / 3.2K USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2024 5 875%
CribMarket-Live
1:300
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
20 082
Прибыльных трейдов:
10 587 (52.71%)
Убыточных трейдов:
9 495 (47.28%)
Лучший трейд:
3 329.09 USD
Худший трейд:
-3 232.99 USD
Общая прибыль:
411 901.23 USD (3 514 203 pips)
Общий убыток:
-367 486.40 USD (2 978 726 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
20 (374.37 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
3 329.09 USD (1)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.04
Торговая активность:
94.83%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
1.49%
Последний трейд:
15 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
103
Ср. время удержания:
1 час
Фактор восстановления:
8.61
Длинных трейдов:
10 348 (51.53%)
Коротких трейдов:
9 734 (48.47%)
Профит фактор:
1.12
Мат. ожидание:
2.21 USD
Средняя прибыль:
38.91 USD
Средний убыток:
-38.70 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
15 (-50.65 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-3 560.33 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
9.97%
Годовой прогноз:
120.98%
Алготрейдинг:
0%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
6.43 USD
Максимальная:
5 161.10 USD (10.71%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
14.75% (1 785.08 USD)
По эквити:
5.14% (1 727.01 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSDc 20080
EURUSDc 2
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSDc 44K
EURUSDc -6
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSDc 536K
EURUSDc -555
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
2M 4M 6M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +3 329.09 USD
Худший трейд: -3 233 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 1
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +374.37 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -50.65 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "CribMarket-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Copies best on metacopier. Here's the setup video on how to join there: https://youtube.com/shorts/-sdpUO3l-t0

If you run into issues copying here, many are having issues on copying due to slippage, please get a refund on the signal. Start small before scaling up. 

This is an arb strategy, so copying can be killed by slippage here. If you run into issues please message me. Best to follow on metacopier where things are working well for all clients. HJM1 signal there. 


Средняя оценка:
ron_b
315
ron_b 2025.12.11 08:14 
 

Didn't copy well for me with this system.

ambighen
473
ambighen 2025.12.07 10:25 
 

This system unfortunately did not work well with my broker, it is an arbitrage strategy that may only work well on the provider’s broker

Simon widlund
23
Simon widlund 2025.11.27 09:56   

I missed that it was XAUUSDc (cent) not valid in europe) and many accounts. so sorry it seems like a good signal. but it didnt work out and i learned something new.

2025.11.12 14:21
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
HJM1
30 USD в месяц
5 875%
4
3.2K
USD
36K
USD
81
0%
20 082
52%
95%
1.12
2.21
USD
15%
1:300
Копировать

