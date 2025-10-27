СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / Gold V2 Lmax 100
Qi Kai Fan

Gold V2 Lmax 100

Qi Kai Fan
0 отзывов
Надежность
9 недель
0 / 0 USD
прирост с 2025 256%
LMAXNZ-LIVE
1:100
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
119
Прибыльных трейдов:
80 (67.22%)
Убыточных трейдов:
39 (32.77%)
Лучший трейд:
17.42 USD
Худший трейд:
-7.13 USD
Общая прибыль:
528.21 USD (52 844 pips)
Общий убыток:
-272.30 USD (26 050 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
10 (69.85 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
99.84 USD (9)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.23
Торговая активность:
4.90%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
23.49%
Последний трейд:
17 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
11
Ср. время удержания:
50 минут
Фактор восстановления:
5.97
Длинных трейдов:
73 (61.34%)
Коротких трейдов:
46 (38.66%)
Профит фактор:
1.94
Мат. ожидание:
2.15 USD
Средняя прибыль:
6.60 USD
Средний убыток:
-6.98 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
4 (-25.60 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-25.60 USD (4)
Прирост в месяц:
26.98%
Алготрейдинг:
100%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
13.35 USD
Максимальная:
42.85 USD (13.02%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
29.01% (35.45 USD)
По эквити:
5.70% (6.02 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD.lmx 119
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD.lmx 256
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD.lmx 27K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +17.42 USD
Худший трейд: -7 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 9
Макс. серия проигрышей: 4
Макс. прибыль в серии: +69.85 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -25.60 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "LMAXNZ-LIVE" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Нет данных

Gold V2 system. One order per time with SL, no Martingale, no Grid. 3% risk.  Gold V2 is based on profit and loss ratio, while keeps the win ratio not very low.

Let 's  see if  100 usd can support to run this system on LMAX as its lower leverage and higher commission but smaller slippage. 

LMAX is also an LP (Liquidity Pool), and is much safer than most of the retail brokers. So it is best to run a compound interest sytem on long term  for big profit on such platform.

I plan to run it at least 5 years, or win a lot , or loss original deposit 100 usd (very low possibility).


If u have interest on  this system,  and wish to use small money to do a suitable system on long term while for more safety.

Then u can also  register an account on LMAX  ,  Click me here.

Aslo if u do not hope to pay the subscription fee, u can PM me.

Нет отзывов
2025.12.19 13:26
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 17:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.18 09:06
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.28 16:29
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.12 16:21
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.11.12 16:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 07:05
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.10.29 01:36
Removed warning: High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.29 01:36
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.10.28 04:29
High risk of negative slippage when copying deals
2025.10.27 12:22
Low trading activity - only 4 trades detected in the last month
2025.10.27 12:22
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.27 12:22
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
