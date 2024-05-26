СигналыРазделы
Сигналы / MetaTrader 5 / MSC Gold Stable Pro
Bui Huy Dat

MSC Gold Stable Pro

Bui Huy Dat
0 отзывов
Надежность
86 недель
15 / 19K USD
Копировать за 40 USD в месяц
прирост с 2024 551%
NeotechFinancialServices-Live
1:500
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
633
Прибыльных трейдов:
504 (79.62%)
Убыточных трейдов:
129 (20.38%)
Лучший трейд:
15.91 USD
Худший трейд:
-20.92 USD
Общая прибыль:
1 256.97 USD (127 006 pips)
Общий убыток:
-535.45 USD (48 052 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
23 (58.90 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
71.76 USD (17)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.30
Торговая активность:
2.84%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
24.82%
Последний трейд:
10 дней
Трейдов в неделю:
0
Ср. время удержания:
2 часа
Фактор восстановления:
9.40
Длинных трейдов:
489 (77.25%)
Коротких трейдов:
144 (22.75%)
Профит фактор:
2.35
Мат. ожидание:
1.14 USD
Средняя прибыль:
2.49 USD
Средний убыток:
-4.15 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
5 (-21.35 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-47.75 USD (4)
Прирост в месяц:
3.07%
Годовой прогноз:
37.25%
Алготрейдинг:
94%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
5.45 USD
Максимальная:
76.76 USD (15.44%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
15.45% (76.83 USD)
По эквити:
33.70% (73.04 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
XAUUSD 633
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
XAUUSD 722
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
XAUUSD 79K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +15.91 USD
Худший трейд: -21 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 17
Макс. серия проигрышей: 4
Макс. прибыль в серии: +58.90 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -21.35 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "NeotechFinancialServices-Live" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
DerivSVG-Server
0.00 × 1
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 1
InnoNetSolutions-Server01
0.31 × 39
Eightcap-Live
0.80 × 5
ICMarketsSC-MT5
1.45 × 103
Exness-MT5Real7
1.58 × 19
Coinexx-Live
2.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real31
2.50 × 2
WingoGroupLtdTestOnly-Trade
3.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live
3.28 × 36
Exness-MT5Real12
3.36 × 1609
Exness-MT5Real5
3.75 × 521
DooTechnology-Live
3.95 × 58
RoboForex-Pro
4.29 × 72
RoboForex-ECN
4.71 × 2755
Exness-MT5Real2
4.90 × 100
FPMarketsLLC-Live
5.50 × 8
Exness-MT5Real3
5.65 × 246
PXBTTrading-1
5.78 × 123
FBS-Real
5.81 × 16
ICTrading-MT5-4
5.84 × 120
OxSecurities-Live
5.94 × 125
Exness-MT5Real38
6.09 × 56
IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR STRESS FREE SIGNAL THEN THIS IS THE RIGHT CHOICE.


🔔 Recommended Broker(My signal work best with these brokers)


Signal Detail:

1. Only trade XAU/USD pair.

2. This signal runs 24/5, make sure you are copying with a good VPS.

3. Enjoy the wonderful feeling of the market and earn profits.

4. This is not the holy grail just where you enjoy the feeling of having the best profits.

- Profit: 200 ~ 350% / Year

- Hardcore Stop loss and close all order 90$

- With the mindset that risk management is more important than profit-seeking, my goal is to maintain stable annual returns and pursue compound growth.

Investor Recommend:

- Consult the following link to know of how signal copy function: https://www.metatrader5.com/en/terminal/help/signals/signal_subscriber

- The signal is for long-term investment so you need to copy/invest for at least one to three months.

- A holy grail doesn´t exist in trading....so....invest only money, which you can afford to lose


    Contacts:

    Feel free to contact me via WhatsApp: +84 988612969

    telegram:  https://t.me/TonyOnl


