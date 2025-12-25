- Прирост
- Баланс
- Средства
- Просадка
Распределение
|Символ
|Сделки
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|557
|GBPUSD+
|181
|GLD
|5
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, USD
|Убыток, USD
|Прибыль, USD
|XAUUSD+
|3.4K
|GBPUSD+
|2.7K
|GLD
|-59
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Символ
|Общая прибыль, pips
|Убыток, pips
|Прибыль, pips
|XAUUSD+
|73K
|GBPUSD+
|16K
|GLD
|46
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Загрузка депозита
- Просадка
Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "VantageInternational-Live 4" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.
Нет данных
Golden Nuggets – Adaptive Grid Strategy on GBPUSD (London Session Focus) & Gold (Asian Session Focus)
Golden Nuggets is a live trading signal centered on GBPUSD, designed to capture volatility during the London session Kill Zone, when price movements are strongest and liquidity is at its peak.
The strategy also trades Gold (XAUUSD) as a secondary instrument, focusing on short, precise scalps during low-momentum periods.
It runs on an adaptive grid model with progressive position scaling, aiming for value stability and controlled exposure rather than fixed monthly targets.
Performance and drawdown vary naturally with market conditions, but the system’s logic, timing, and discipline remain consistent.
💷 Main focus: GBPUSD during London volatility windows
🥇 Secondary pair: Gold (XAUUSD) for tactical scalps
💰 Adaptive growth: flexible with market volatility
🧠 Automation: 90% algorithmic execution
📉 Drawdown: actively managed through dynamic exposure
📈 Profit factor: around 3 (historically)
✅ Win rate: ~80% average
⚙️ Deposit load: low to moderate, dynamic by design
📊 Core principle: consistency through volatility capture
Golden Nuggets opens structured grid baskets timed around London’s open Kill Zone overlap, targeting quick bursts of volatility for small, steady profits.
Exposure scales progressively within predefined limits to balance opportunity and control.
👉 Occasional manual supervision: I may step in manually when market conditions shift sharply — such as major news, thin liquidity, or unusual price behavior — to optimize exits or adjust exposure.
Perfect for traders who prefer disciplined volatility trading with adaptive logic and pragmatic risk control.
⚠️ Note: avoid ICMarkets or ICTrading for Gold trades — their XAUUSD slippage is too high and can reduce results.
📍 Broker: Vantage International
💡 Leverage: 1:500
💸 Subscription: $37/month
Golden Nuggets – powered by London volatility, managed with precision, and guided by experience.
!!!Past profits do not guarantee future results. Always trade with money you can afford to lose, and withdraw your gains regularly.!!
Note that trading activity drops at the end of the year (roughly from December 20th to January 10th).
USD
USD
USD
欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu
Schade, ich hätte das Abo gerne fortgeführt, doch hat mein Broker das Symbol XAUUSD+ nicht, nur XAUUSD.
Incredible performance so far! I've only copied one week and I usually wait to review, but I wanted to share a fix for others. Initially, I had trouble copying the GBPUSD+ signal while XAUUSD+ worked fine. I discovered that having multiple variations of the same symbol in your brokerage account causes MT5 to fail the match.
I resolved this by switching to a different account type with my broker where each symbol appears only once. Now, everything is copying perfectly!
5 stars for the signal. 4 stars for support only because the MQL5 technical support can be a bit difficult to navigate.
This guy is a killer and his signal shows it. Take my money ...
i have only been using this signal provider for 24 hours and i am already impressed with the results! i also had a question and messaged the provider and he replied really fast! i will continue to use this signal and will update as time goes on! thanks!
I have been running the signal Golden Nuggets for exactly one month. Considering that I was skillfully able to turn my MT5 off for about 8 days, the returns are great - I have made 23% profit in this short time. Laurent seems to know what he is doing and closes loss trades early enough not to seriously hurt the account. I am not quite sure if my trades are lining up with the signal account, but I figure this out sooner or later.
The reviews of Zhu He Li and e EyeS TV are very irresponsible as their problems are certainly not with the signal, but with MQL5. My broker does not have the addtl., symbol "+" either, but it still trades. I think MQL5 makes the chances automatically. Maybe those dingbats will figure this but then it is too late as you cannot change or delete the reviews for signals, at least as far as I can tell. And stating "provider is not showing proper interest in business activity" is just ridiculous - the signal is making very good profits and trades almost if not every day. You rather have 50 trades a day for a loss, than 2 to 10 trades a day for a good profit? It is a pity that these type of @@%!@^@% reviews hurt the signal and provider who deserves better.
（Golden Nuggets ）Your gold trading code is XAUUSD+, mine is XAUUSD. (These codes cannot be copied.)
I want to move my subscription to Vantage using an ECN account trading code for a complete match. The button I'm seeing is "Remove Subscription." There's no human support at the help desk, nor is there email assistance. I've also checked the help section on the website. Currently, I cannot move my subscription. The trading code cannot be converted; I can only copy your GBPUSD at this time.
If you are experiencing replication issues with your current account, you can transfer your subscription to another account, including one opened with another broker. Open My Subscriptions on MQL5.com, click the gear icon, and select "Move Subscription".
What I'm seeing right now is the removal of subscriptions. MQL5 Help: The chat is all automated; there's no human customer service. You can also contact them via email to resolve current subscription/copying issues. The videos are all 10 years old; trading has changed since then, but MQL5 hasn't been updated?
Subject: Request for Refund Due to Signal Being Technically Impossible to Use Dear MQL5 Support Team, I am writing to formally request a full refund for the signal I recently subscribed to. After subscribing, I discovered that the signal uses the trading symbol XAUUSD+, which is not available on any Pepperstone MT5 account, including Standard, Razor, or any other server type. I contacted Pepperstone directly, and they confirmed in writing: “The Standard and Razor accounts do not include the symbol 'XAUUSD+' in MT5. We do not offer any account type or server that provides this symbol.” This means: 1. It is technically impossible for me to copy this signal on MT5. There is no way to match or rename symbols on the client side. 2. No EA, no account type, and no configuration can solve this. Pepperstone confirmed that XAUUSD+ does not exist on their servers. 3. The MQL5 signal page did not provide any clear warning that the symbol was non-standard and may be incompatible with major brokers such as Pepperstone. 4. I have not benefited from the signal at all because not a single trade could be copied due to this unavoidable technical mismatch. Given these facts, this subscription provides zero functional value, and the incompatibility is outside of my control. I therefore request that you approve a full refund in accordance with your policy for non-functional or incompatible services. I am more than willing to provide: Pepperstone’s official reply confirming the symbol mismatch Screenshots showing the unavailable XAUUSD+ symbol My MT5 logs confirming no trades were copied Please process this refund at your earliest convenience. Thank you for your understanding. Best regards, [Andy Chong] [andychong952@gmail.com]
If Provider is actively doing business, we can just see, as we have not that much experience and skill to open and close positions at the right time. thats why I bought this signal two days before. It is performing one or two minor deals (profit making) daily. It seems waste of money as provider is not showing proper interest in business activity. If provider reads this comment kindly carry on as your past history shows lot of activity and good performance. When satisfied, I shall write a fresh review. thanks.