Daniel Moraes Da Silva

NoPain MT5

Daniel Moraes Da Silva
15 отзывов
Надежность
220 недель
75 / 211K USD
Копировать за 30 USD в месяц
прирост с 2021 1 670%
OANDA_Global-Live-1
1:100
  • Прирост
  • Баланс
  • Средства
  • Просадка
Всего трейдов:
5 557
Прибыльных трейдов:
3 539 (63.68%)
Убыточных трейдов:
2 018 (36.31%)
Лучший трейд:
19.97 USD
Худший трейд:
-28.41 USD
Общая прибыль:
9 135.49 USD (405 968 pips)
Общий убыток:
-5 419.51 USD (685 312 pips)
Макс. серия выигрышей:
17 (21.38 USD)
Макс. прибыль в серии:
32.70 USD (5)
Коэффициент Шарпа:
0.15
Торговая активность:
63.22%
Макс. загрузка депозита:
9.13%
Последний трейд:
7 часов
Трейдов в неделю:
11
Ср. время удержания:
1 день
Фактор восстановления:
47.00
Длинных трейдов:
2 809 (50.55%)
Коротких трейдов:
2 748 (49.45%)
Профит фактор:
1.69
Мат. ожидание:
0.67 USD
Средняя прибыль:
2.58 USD
Средний убыток:
-2.69 USD
Макс. серия проигрышей:
5 (-21.36 USD)
Макс. убыток в серии:
-38.35 USD (2)
Прирост в месяц:
1.99%
Годовой прогноз:
24.13%
Алготрейдинг:
10%
Просадка по балансу:
Абсолютная:
3.56 USD
Максимальная:
79.07 USD (6.89%)
Отноcительная просадка:
По балансу:
6.89% (79.07 USD)
По эквити:
20.63% (227.18 USD)

Распределение

Символ Сделки Sell Buy
AUDCAD 5557
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Символ Общая прибыль, USD Убыток, USD Прибыль, USD
AUDCAD 3.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Символ Общая прибыль, pips Убыток, pips Прибыль, pips
AUDCAD -279K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Загрузка депозита
  • Просадка
Лучший трейд: +19.97 USD
Худший трейд: -28 USD
Макс. серия выигрышей: 5
Макс. серия проигрышей: 2
Макс. прибыль в серии: +21.38 USD
Макс. убыток в серии: -21.36 USD

Среднее проскальзывание на основе статистики исполнения на реальных счетах разных брокеров указано в пунктах. Зависит от разницы между котировками поставщика с "OANDA_Global-Live-1" и подписчика, а также от задержек в исполнении ордеров. Чем меньше значение, тем лучше качество копирования.

VantageInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 1
Neomarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.00 × 1
BBCorp-Trade
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.00 × 1
ECMarkets-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
EquitiBrokerageSC-Live
0.00 × 1
PlexyTrade-Server01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.00 × 2
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
0.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 6
0.00 × 1
EBCFinancialGroupKY-Live01
1.00 × 1
Top1Group-Live
1.00 × 1
FOREX.comGlobalCN-Live 534
2.00 × 1
AlfaForexRU-Real
2.33 × 3
Ava-Real 1-MT5
3.00 × 1
AdmiralsGroup-Live
4.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real5
4.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real11
4.00 × 1
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
4.00 × 1
еще 8...
NOTE: Trades are made by my robot, but the statistics indicate low AlgoTrading, this happens because the account was not on mql5.com from the beginning, so it did not load the entire history.

NOTE: If you want bigger profit, my UpFuji MT4/5 signal is the same strategy but with half the balance (600 USD), so the profit and DrawDown will be double of NoPain.

NOTE: If you use Telegram it is better to chat through it, as my messages through mql5 are limited. My Profile has my contacts and Links.


Thank you for choosing to follow me.

Seeking around 3% per month operating normally AUDCAD.

Minimum balance is 1200 USD and leverage is 100.

Please be aware that earnings are not guaranteed, Forex is a high risk market.


Sales link for Robot ToTheMoon NoPain version:

MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963

MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962


How to Follow Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

FAQ about the Signals Service: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/10773


NOTE: Avoid Problems by not Signing with Values ​​below the Minimums Above.

Explained in the Article: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/618

In: Managing Funds or How to Select a Deal Volume?


Средняя оценка:
Lytotrading
9
Lytotrading 2026.01.09 08:49 
 

No encuentro los links de Telegram

Valerio Cestrone
143
Valerio Cestrone 2026.01.01 17:10 
 

Very good signals! Thank you

Loverboyakin
29
Loverboyakin 2025.11.17 16:08 
 

Very good signal. Will recommend

Uli Niklaus
33
Uli Niklaus 2025.11.03 23:44 
 

not worth the 30$.. no good trades...

ssp729
33
ssp729 2025.10.21 18:35 
 

Great signal, and the author always answers my questions

Samer Abujabal
159
Samer Abujabal 2025.10.08 07:59 
 

Its not worth it , will not even gain the subscription Fees

Ji Wei Zhu
251
Ji Wei Zhu 2025.08.12 09:40  (изменен 2025.08.12 09:42) 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v z79946036

详情可以参考个人主页，主要品种黄金比特币

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/jerrychu123

Yao Zou
1635
Yao Zou 2025.08.10 02:15 
 

欢迎中国朋友一起跟单交流v hsudyu

11560865
86
11560865 2025.06.30 18:03 
 

Wth was that in the last days...

Dungrani Vivek Shambhubhai
227
Dungrani Vivek Shambhubhai 2025.05.26 10:44   

Trade is not copying in my account.

ahmed8808
413
ahmed8808 2025.04.04 15:32 
 

Another scammer with a scam signal, stay away.

Giorgi Komakhidze
83
Giorgi Komakhidze 2025.03.12 21:27 
 

SOMEBODY HELP TO INSTALL THIS SIGNAL, where I must write thise files? ( PRESETS 3.3 MT5 )

Dany Steyaert
1005
Dany Steyaert 2025.03.06 15:27 
 

Very good signal, keep up the good work.

Malik Difanagara
157
Malik Difanagara 2025.02.11 14:21 
 

"May you stay consistent and keep pushing your profits to new heights. We believe in you, and we know you have what it takes to achieve even greater success!"

Dan Liu
735
Dan Liu 2025.01.25 07:03 
 

Everything looks going well.

2025.12.29 13:23
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 10:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.04.17 13:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.17 10:50
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.17 07:42
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.17 05:34
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.17 01:02
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.04.11 03:53
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.12.18 17:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2024.12.18 10:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2024.10.20 23:09
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.10.17 04:34
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.10.16 17:36
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2024.10.07 20:07
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Сигнал
Цена
Прирост
Подписчики
Средства
Баланс
Недели
Торговые роботы
Трейды
В плюсе
Активность
PF
Мат. ожидание
Просадка
Плечо
NoPain MT5
30 USD в месяц
1 670%
75
211K
USD
1.1K
USD
220
10%
5 557
63%
63%
1.68
0.67
USD
21%
1:100
