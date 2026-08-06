Noise Gate Trend System

# Noise Gate Trend System


**Noise Gate Trend System** does exactly what its name says: it gates out market noise and only lets the real swings through. Around that gate it builds a complete, self-contained trading workstation — it tells you three things at a glance: *what the trend is*, *when to enter*, and *where your stop and targets are* — without a single extra indicator on the chart.

The gate itself is a **twin adaptive volatility range filter**. Price has to travel further than the market's own recent noise before the filter moves at all, so choppy ticks, wicks and micro-pullbacks simply never generate a signal.

Two gates run in parallel: a **narrow one** that produces the regular **Buy (L) / Sell (S)** signals, and a **wide one** that only opens on major volatility expansions and prints the rare **Strong** signals. Every regular signal automatically draws a full trade plan on the chart: **Entry, Stop Loss and five Take-Profit levels**. A multi-timeframe dashboard shows the trend of 10 timeframes at once, so you always know whether your signal is with or against the bigger picture.

Tuned on **XAUUSD (Gold)** intraday charts, it works on **any symbol and any timeframe** — Forex, metals, indices, crypto, stocks.

---

## What it does

- **The noise gate** — a fast (13-period) and a slow (200-period) volatility range are blended into one adaptive filter, so the gate tightens in quiet markets and widens automatically when volatility explodes. Anything smaller than the current noise level is ignored completely.
- **Buy / Sell signals ("L" / "S")** — printed only when the filter flips direction, so you get **one clean signal per swing**, never a stream of repeated arrows.
- **Strong signals** — a second gate, ~6× wider, marks the major reversals worth holding for a bigger move.
- **Automatic trade plan** — Entry, Stop Loss and **TGT 1–5** lines with price labels are drawn for the most recent signal and follow it until the next one appears.
- **Trend-coloured candles** — cyan while the filter is rising, magenta while it is falling (MT5). The MT4 version shows the same information as a colour-changing filter line.
- **Trend EMA** (default 200) plus the optional classic **EMA 9 / 21 / 55 / 100 / 200** ribbon, and an option to **only take signals in the direction of the Trend EMA**.
- **MTF dashboard** — current position, current trend, volume, and the bull/bear state of **10 timeframes** (M1 → D1) in one compact panel that you can dock to any chart corner. *(The MT4 build covers the 9 timeframes MT4 supports: M1 → MN.)*
- **Alerts** — pop-up, mobile push, e-mail or **Telegram** on every signal, in *instant* or *confirmed (bar-close)* mode.
- Available for both **MetaTrader 5** and **MetaTrader 4**. No DLL, no external dependency.

---

## Inputs

### Signals

| Input | Default | Meaning |
|-------|---------|---------|
| **Buy/Sell signals on/off** | true | Show the L / S labels |
| **Sensitivity (1-6)** | 1.5 | Width of the regular filter. **Lower = more signals**, higher = fewer and stronger |
| **Signal offset** | 1.0 | Distance of the labels from the candle, in % of the last 300-bar range |
| **Strong signals on/off** | true | Show the "Strong" labels |
| **Strong sensitivity** | 20 | Width of the strong filter — keep it well above *Sensitivity* |

### Smoothing

| Input | Default | Meaning |
|-------|---------|---------|
| **Smoothing source** | Close | Price used by both filters |
| **Smoothing range 1 period / sensitivity** | 13 / 8.0 | The fast range |
| **Smoothing range 2 period** | 200 | The slow range (shared by both filters) |

### Exit & entry levels

| Input | Default | Meaning |
|-------|---------|---------|
| **Show Entry/SL/TGT of the last signal** | true | Draw the trade plan |
| **SL %** | 0.25 | Stop distance, in **% of price** |
| **TGT 1…5 %** | 0.2 / 0.4 / 0.6 / 0.8 / 1.0 | The five target distances, in % of price |
| **Colours** | — | Entry / SL / TGT line colours |

### Trend & display

| Input | Default | Meaning |
|-------|---------|---------|
| **Only signal with the Trend EMA** | false | Filters out every signal that fights the Trend EMA slope |
| **Trend EMA length** | 200 | The thick blue trend line |
| **Show EMA 9/21/55/100/200** | false | The classic EMA ribbon |
| **Colour bars by trend** | true | Cyan / magenta candles (MT5) |
| **Show range filter lines** | false | Plot the raw filter and strong filter |
| **Bars back to draw signals** | 1000 | Keeps the chart light on long histories (0 = full history) |

### Dashboard & alerts

| Input | Default | Meaning |
|-------|---------|---------|
| **Show dashboard / Corner / Shift x,y** | true / bottom-left | Panel position, works in all four corners |
| **Background / Text / Bullish / Bearish colour, Text size** | — | Panel styling |
| **Alert only after the signal bar closes** | false | `false` = instant alert on the live bar; `true` = confirmed, non-repainting |
| **Notification type** | Alert | None / Telegram / Alert / Mobile push / E-mail |

> **The two knobs that matter most:** *Sensitivity* controls how many signals you get, and *SL % / TGT %* must match the volatility of your symbol and timeframe. Everything else can stay on default.

---

## How to read & trade the signals

### 1. Reading the chart

| What you see | What it means |
|--------------|---------------|
| **Cyan candles** | The filter is rising — bullish regime. Only look for longs |
| **Magenta candles** | The filter is falling — bearish regime. Only look for shorts |
| **Green "L" below a candle** | Regular **Buy** signal — the filter just flipped up |
| **Red "S" above a candle** | Regular **Sell** signal — the filter just flipped down |
| **"Strong" label** | The wide filter flipped too — a major reversal, not a scalp |
| **Blue "Ent:" line** | Entry price of the live trade plan (close of the signal bar) |
| **Dark red "SL:" line** | Suggested stop loss |
| **Green "TGT 1…5" lines** | The five scale-out targets |
| **Thick blue line** | Trend EMA (200) — the slow-money bias |
| **Dashboard → Current Position** | The side the filter is currently on (**Buy** or **Sell**) |
| **Dashboard → Current Trend** | Price vs EMA 144 on the **current** timeframe |
| **Dashboard → M1 … Daily rows** | Price vs EMA 144 on each timeframe — your multi-timeframe bias |

### 2. The three-step routine before every trade

**Step 1 — Bias (dashboard).** Look at the timeframe rows *above* the one you trade. Trading M5? Check M15, M30, H1, H4. If most of them are **Bullish**, take longs only. If they conflict (half green, half red), the market is rotating — expect chop and reduce size or stand aside.

**Step 2 — Regime (candle colour + Trend EMA).** The candles must already be the colour of the trade you want, and price should be on the correct side of the thick blue Trend EMA. A Buy signal printed under a falling Trend EMA is a counter-trend scalp — valid, but treat it as a quick trade to TGT 1–2, not a runner.

**Step 3 — Trigger (the label).** Only then act on the **L** or **S** label. The trade plan is drawn for you the moment the signal fires.

### 3. Long playbook (Buy — "L")

1. **Trigger:** a green **L** appears and the candles turn cyan.
2. **Entry:** at the close of the signal bar (the **Ent:** line), or on a shallow pullback toward the filter/Ent line. If you want confirmation, wait for the next candle to close above the signal candle's high.
3. **Stop loss:** the **SL:** line. If the recent swing low sits further away than the SL line and you have room in your risk budget, use the swing low instead — it is the structural invalidation.
4. **Position size:** calculate lots from the distance *Entry → SL* so the loss equals a fixed % of your account (1–2 % maximum). The SL is a **percentage of price**, so its pip value changes with the instrument — always size from the actual distance, never from a fixed lot.
5. **Targets:**
   - **TGT 1** — take 30–50 % off, move the stop to break-even. From here the trade cannot hurt you.
   - **TGT 2** — take another 25 %, trail the stop under the previous swing low or under the filter line.
   - **TGT 3–5** — let the remainder run. These are only reached in a strong trend day; if the dashboard has 4+ higher timeframes bullish, they are realistic.
6. **Hard exit:** close everything when the opposite **S** label prints, whatever the P/L. The filter has flipped and the reason for the trade is gone.

### 4. Short playbook (Sell — "S")

Exactly mirrored:

1. **Trigger:** a red **S** appears and the candles turn magenta.
2. **Entry:** at the close of the signal bar (**Ent:** line) or on a small pullback up toward it.
3. **Stop loss:** the **SL:** line above price, or the recent swing high if it is close by.
4. **Targets:** TGT 1 → 30–50 % off + stop to break-even; TGT 2 → another 25 % + trail; TGT 3–5 → runner.
5. **Hard exit:** on the opposite **L** label.

### 5. Trading the "Strong" signals

The Strong gate is roughly six times wider, so it only flips after a genuine volatility expansion — typically once or twice a week on an intraday chart.

- **Strong in the same direction as a fresh L/S** → the highest-conviction setup in the tool. Take the full plan and aim for TGT 3–5, not TGT 1.
- **Strong against your open position** → the swing you were riding is over. Exit, do not "wait for it to come back".
- **Strong alone (no regular signal on that bar)** → treat it as a **regime change warning**: from now on, prefer signals in the Strong direction and skip the counter-trend ones.
- Note that the Entry/SL/TGT lines are drawn for **regular** signals only, by design — the Strong marker is a bias tool, not a separate trade plan.

### 6. Managing the target ladder

The five targets are fixed percentages of price, which is what makes them work across instruments: 0.2 % is a normal scalp on gold, a solid intraday move on EURUSD, and small change on BTC.

- **Scalping:** trade TGT 1 and TGT 2 only. Anything beyond is statistically rare on M1–M5.
- **Intraday:** TGT 1–3, with the last third trailed by the filter line.
- **Swing:** ignore the first targets as exits, use them as milestones for tightening the stop, and hold for TGT 4–5 or the opposite signal.
- If price hits TGT 1 within **one or two candles**, momentum is strong — widen your ambition, not your risk.

### 7. Session & instrument notes for gold

- The best signals on XAUUSD come during the **London and New York sessions**. The Asian session produces narrow ranges where the filter flips back and forth — either raise *Sensitivity*, or simply don't trade it.
- Around **high-impact news** (NFP, CPI, FOMC), switch **Alert only after the signal bar closes = true** and let the first spike candle close before acting.
- On a 3300 gold price, the default 0.25 % stop is about **$8.25 (825 points)** — that is an H1-sized stop. For M5 scalping use 0.08–0.12 % instead (see presets below).

### 8. Signals to skip

- **Flat filter, alternating L and S every few bars** — that is a range, not a trend. Every signal there is a loss waiting to happen.
- **Signal against 3+ higher-timeframe rows** on the dashboard. The odds are simply not on your side.
- **A signal whose distance to SL is far larger than usual** (very wide range after a spike) — the % stop stays the same, but the market's noise has grown; either skip it or wait for the next pullback entry.
- **The very first signal of the session after a long gap or weekend** — the filter needs live volatility data to be meaningful.
- **A signal that appears when price is already at TGT-distance from the Trend EMA** — you are entering where others take profit.

### 9. Worked example

> Gold, M15. The dashboard shows M30, H1 and H4 all **Bullish**, price is above the blue Trend EMA, candles are cyan. A green **L** prints at 3312.40 and the plan appears: **Ent 3312.40 / SL 3304.12 / TGT1 3319.02 / TGT2 3325.65 / TGT3 3332.27**.
> You risk 1 % of the account over the 8.28-dollar stop distance. TGT 1 is hit 20 minutes later — you close half and move the stop to 3312.40 (break-even). Price grinds up, TGT 2 fills, you take another quarter and trail the rest under the filter line. Two hours later a red **S** prints at 3329 — you close the remaining quarter. Net: roughly 2.5 R with zero risk after the first target.

---

## Parameter presets

Start with the defaults, then choose the row that matches your style. **Adjust the SL/TGT percentages together with the timeframe** — they are the part that must fit your instrument's volatility.

### By trading style

| Style | Sensitivity | Strong sens. | SL % | TGT 1…5 % | Confirmed alerts |
|-------|:-----------:|:------------:|:----:|:---------:|:----------------:|
| **Scalping (M1–M5)** | 1.0 – 1.3 | 15 | 0.10 | 0.08 / 0.16 / 0.24 / 0.32 / 0.40 | ON |
| **Intraday (M15–M30)** | 1.5 (default) | 20 | 0.25 | 0.2 / 0.4 / 0.6 / 0.8 / 1.0 | ON |
| **Swing (H1–H4)** | 2.0 – 2.5 | 25 | 0.6 | 0.5 / 1.0 / 1.5 / 2.0 / 2.5 | OFF |
| **Position (H4–D1)** | 3.0 | 30 | 1.5 | 1.0 / 2.0 / 3.0 / 4.0 / 5.0 | OFF |

### By instrument

| Instrument | Suggested tweak |
|------------|-----------------|
| **XAUUSD (Gold)** | Defaults are tuned for this. On M5 use the scalping row |
| **Major FX** (EURUSD, GBPUSD) | Percentages are smaller in FX terms — halve the SL/TGT values (SL 0.12 % on M15) |
| **Indices** (US30, NAS100) | Keep the defaults, raise *Sensitivity* to 2.0 for fewer signals in the open |
| **Crypto** (BTCUSD, ETHUSD) | Very volatile — *Sensitivity* 2.5–3.0 and double the SL/TGT percentages |

> **Rule of thumb:** too many flip-flop signals → **raise Sensitivity**. Signals arriving too late → **lower it**. Change one value at a time and re-check on your own symbol before going live.

---

## Recommended usage

- **Stand-alone system:** dashboard for bias → candle colour for regime → L/S label for entry → the drawn plan for management. Nothing else needed.
- **Confluence tool:** use the MTF dashboard and the Strong signals as a filter for your existing strategy.
- **Automation:** all values (filter, trend state, signals) are exposed through indicator buffers, so an EA can read them with `iCustom`.

---

## Notes

- **Repaint behaviour:** with *Alert only after the signal bar closes = false*, the forming bar updates on every tick, so a label can appear and disappear until the candle closes — normal for any real-time signal tool. Set it to **true** for fully confirmed, non-repainting signals.
- The indicator needs at least **~400 bars of history** on the chart before the filter becomes valid.
- Everything drawn is removed cleanly when you detach the indicator.
- Works on any account type, any broker, any symbol. **MT5 and MT4 versions available.**


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GDS Renko Matrix - Free Multi-Scale Renko Overview Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Matrix is a free multi-scale Renko overview indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders monitor Renko structure, direction and chart context in a compact matrix-style view. The purpose of this tool is to provide a faster visual overview of Renko behavior without turning the chart into a signal system. It does not predict the market and does not generate buy or sell signals. What Renko Matrix Shows Renko char
FREE
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Botsalo Martin Letlhoagoje
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Tatiana Savkevych
Индикаторы
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Nguyen Trung Khiem
Индикаторы
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FREE
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Everett Wright
Индикаторы
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MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
Индикаторы
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Syamsurizal Dimjati
Индикаторы
KCI Candle: Advanced Kinematics Price Action The KCI (Kinematics Computing Index) Candle is a next-generation analytical tool designed to transform raw market data into crystal-clear visual intelligence. By painting the chart's candles based on deep mathematical kinematics, this indicator provides traders with an immediate, unambiguous reading of the current market direction and momentum. Built for professional traders who demand clean charts and pure data, the KCI Candle eliminates second-guess
FREE
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Marco Montemari
Индикаторы
This indicator can be considered as a trading system. It offers a different view to see the currency pair: full timeless indicator, can be used for manual trading or for automatized trading with some expert advisor. When the price reaches a threshold a new block is created according to the set mode. The indicator beside the Renko bars, shows also 3 moving averages. Features renko mode median renko custom median renko 3 moving averages wicks datetime indicator for each block custom notification
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3.5 (2)
Индикаторы
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BlueBoat Fimathe PrimeCycle
Sebastian Wehrfritz
Индикаторы
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ADX Multicurrency Scanner MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Индикаторы
Мультивалютный сканер Среднего Направленного Индекса(ADX) MT5 — это продвинутый торговый индикатор, предназначенный для одновременного анализа нескольких валютных пар. Он приносит пользу трейдерам, стремящимся улучшить процесс принятия решений, предоставляя сигналы в реальном времени на основе Среднего Направленного Индекса, что позволяет эффективно анализировать рыночные тренды. Этот инструмент упрощает торговый опыт, облегчая определение силы тренда и направленного движения, что делает его нез
Red Zone Monitor
Tatsuya Otani
Индикаторы
RED ZONE Monitor Loss-Cut & Break-Even Risk Monitor for Averaging Traders (MT5) RED ZONE Monitor is a risk management indicator for traders who use averaging, scaling-in, or multiple open positions . It visually displays: The loss-cut (liquidation) risk zone The break-even price Based on current open positions, lots, and margin conditions This indicator does not provide entry signals. It does not promise profits. It shows where your account actually fails if price moves against you. What RED ZO
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
Индикаторы
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 СТАРТОВАЯ ЦЕНА: $99 Axiom Matrix доступен по стартовой цене $99. Цена увеличится до $199 после первых 30 покупок. После покупки напишите мне в личные сообщения, чтобы получить инструкции и забрать свой эксклюзивный подарочный бонус. Axiom Matrix — это профессиональный мультисимвольный и мультитаймфреймный рыночный сканер и панель принятия решений для MetaTrader 5. Он сканирует ваш Market Watch, анализирует несколько таймфреймов, считывает несколько движков подтверждений, сравнив
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
Индикаторы
FX Trend NG: Следующее поколение интеллектуального анализа трендов на разных рынках Обзор FX Trend NG — это профессиональный инструмент анализа трендов и мониторинга рынка с поддержкой нескольких таймфреймов. Он позволяет за секунды получить полное структурное понимание текущего состояния рынка. Вместо переключения между десятками графиков вы мгновенно видите, какие инструменты находятся в тренде, где импульс ослабевает и где наблюдается сильная синхронизация между таймфреймами. Специальное пр
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
ARICoins
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (8)
Индикаторы
Trend Forecaster - это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет сигналы пробоя, анализ возможных зон разворота, данные о рыночном диапазоне и визуальную панель статистики в одном рабочем пространстве на графике. Индикатор показывает сигналы Buy и Sell, отслеживает Average Range и Current Range, а также может автоматически настраивать Sensitivity для текущего символа и таймфрейма. Ручная настройка Sensitivity тоже доступна. Индикатор можно использовать на валютных парах Forex, металлах, акц
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Master Edition — это профессиональный аналитический инструмент, предназначенный для визуализации структуры рынка через призму объема и денежного потока. В отличие от стандартных индикаторов объема, этот инструмент отображает Daily Volume Profile (Дневной Профиль Объема) прямо на вашем графике, позволяя видеть, где именно происходило открытие цены и где позиционируются «умные деньги». Эта версия Master Edition разработана для ясности и скорости, оснащенная уникальной системой Auto-Theme Sync, кот
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ICT interbank price delivery algorithm for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
This script automatically calculates and updates ICT's daily IPDA look back time intervals and their respective discount / equilibrium / premium, so you don't have to :) IPDA stands for Interbank Price Delivery Algorithm. Said algorithm appears to be referencing the past 20, 40, and 60 days intervals as points of reference to define ranges and related PD arrays. Intraday traders can find most value in the 20 Day Look Back box, by observing imbalances and points of interest. Longer term traders c
SV Squeeze momentun with BB and Keltner channel
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
This is addition of  Effective SV squeeze momentum  that add bolliger band and Keltner channel to chart window.  Squeeze momentum introduced by “John Carter”, the squeeze indicator for MT5 represents a volatility-based tool. Regardless, we can also consider the squeeze indicator as a momentum indicator, as many traders use it to identify the direction and strength of price moves. In fact, the Tradingview  squeeze indicator shows when a financial instrument is willing to change from a trending ma
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Bolligerband RSI ADX advance auto trade
Minh Truong Pham
2.5 (2)
Эксперты
This is a Forex Scalping Trading Sytem based on the Bollinger Bands.  Pairs:Major Time frame: 1M or higher. Spread max:0,0001.  Indicators (just suggestion) Bollinger bands (20, 2); ADX (14 period); RSI   (7 period ). Y ou should only trade this system between 2am to 5am EST, 8am to 12am EST and 7.30pm to 10pm EST. Do not scalp 30 minutes before a orange or red news  report and not for a hour afterwards.   Setup: is for price to move above the lower or lower Bollinger Bands, RSI raise above the
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Protected highs lows and trend detected MT4
Minh Truong Pham
5 (2)
Индикаторы
This indicator presents an alternative approach to identify Market Structure. The logic used is derived from learning material created by   DaveTeaches (on X) Upgrade v1.10: add option to put protected high/low value to buffer (figure 11, 12) When quantifying Market Structure, it is common to use fractal highs and lows to identify "significant" swing pivots. When price closes through these pivots, we may identify a Market Structure Shift (MSS) for reversals or a Break of Structure (BOS) for co
Bheurekso Pattern with Alert
Minh Truong Pham
2 (1)
Индикаторы
The Bheurekso Pattern Indicator for MT5 helps traders automatically identify candlestick pattern that formed on the chart base on some japanese candle pattern and other indicator to improve accurate. This indicator scans all candles, recognizes and then displays any candle patterns formed on the chart. The candle displayed can be Bullish or Bearish Engulfing, Bullish or Bearish Harami, and so on. There are some free version now but almost that is repaint and lack off alert function. With this ve
Breaker Blocks with Signals MT5
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
The Breaker Blocks with Signals indicator aims to highlight a complete methodology based on breaker blocks. Breakout signals between the price and breaker blocks are highlighted and premium/discount swing levels are included to provide potential take profit/stop loss levels. This script also includes alerts for each signal highlighted.   SETTINGS   Breaker Blocks Length: Sensitivity of the detected swings used to construct breaker blocks. Higher values will return longer term break
Liquidity Swings for MT5
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
The liquidity swings indicator highlights swing areas with existent trading activity. The number of times price revisited a swing area is highlighted by a zone delimiting the swing areas. Additionally, the accumulated volume within swing areas is highlighted by labels on the chart. An option to filter out swing areas with volume/counts not reaching a user-set threshold is also included. This indicator by its very nature is not real-time and is meant for descriptive analysis alongside other com
Buy sell pressure with order block
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
Multiple Wicks forming at OverSold & OverBought levels create Buying and Selling Pressure. This indicator tries to capture the essence of the buy and sell pressure created by those wicks. Wick pressure shows that the trend is Exhausted. Order block should display when buying or selling pressure wick. When price go inside buy order block and up to outside order block, trader should consider a buy order. If price go inside buy order block and down to outside order block, trader should consider a s
Support and Resistance AI by K clustering MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
OVERVIEW K-means is a clustering algorithm commonly used in machine learning to group data points into distinct clusters based on their similarities. While K-means is not typically used directly for identifying support and resistance levels in financial markets, it can serve as a tool in a broader analysis approach. Support and resistance levels are price levels in financial markets where the price tends to react or reverse. Support is a level where the price tends to stop falling and m
Smart Market structure concept MT4 version
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
All about Smart Money Concepts Strategy: Market struture: internal or swing BOS, CHoCH; Orderblock; Liquity equal; Fair Value Gap with Consequent encroachment, Balanced price range; Level with Previous month, week, day level or in day level (PMH, PWH, PDH, HOD); BuySell Stops Liquidity (BSL, SSL); Liquidity Void Long Wicks; Premium and Discount; Candle pattern ... "Smart Money Concepts" ( SMC ) is a fairly new yet widely used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate
Trendlines with Breaks MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
The indicator   returning pivot point based trendlines with highlighted breakouts . Trendline caculated by pivot point and other clue are ATR, Stdev.   The indicator also includes integrated alerts for  trendlines  breakouts   and foward message to Telegram channel or group if you want. Settings ·            Lookback bar: Default 200 is number of bar caculate when init indicator. ·            Length:  Pivot points  period ·            Slope Calculation Method: Determines how this lope is calcula
Real SMC same with Lux method
Minh Truong Pham
4 (2)
Индикаторы
This all-in-one indicator displays real-time market structure (internal & swing BOS / CHoCH), order blocks, premium & discount zones, equal highs & lows, and much more...allowing traders to automatically mark up their charts with widely used price action methodologies. Following the release of our Fair Value Gap script, we received numerous requests from our community to release more features in the same category. //------------------------------------// Version 1.x has missing functions + PDAr
Breaker Blocks with Signals
Minh Truong Pham
3 (2)
Индикаторы
The Breaker Blocks with Signals indicator aims to highlight a complete methodology based on breaker blocks. Breakout signals between the price and breaker blocks are highlighted and premium/discount swing levels are included to provide potential take profit/stop loss levels. This script also includes alerts for each signal highlighted.   SETTINGS   Breaker Blocks Length: Sensitivity of the detected swings used to construct breaker blocks. Higher values will return longer term break
ICT Concepts in MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
The ICT Concepts indicator regroups core concepts highlighted by trader and educator "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) into an all-in-one toolkit. Features include Market Structure (MSS & BOS), Order Blocks, Imbalances, Buyside/Sellside Liquidity, Displacements, ICT Killzones, and New Week/Day Opening Gaps. It’s one kind of Smart money concepts.   USAGE:   Please read this   document  !      DETAILS Market Structure Market structure labels are constructed from price breaking a prior extreme
Fabulous Trend and Reversal Signal Indicator
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
The FollowLine indicator is a trend following indicator. The blue/red lines are activated when the price closes above the upper Bollinger band or below the lower one. Once the trigger of the trend direction is made, the FollowLine will be placed at High or Low (depending of the trend). An ATR filter can be selected to place the line at a more distance level than the normal mode settled at candles Highs/Lows. Some features: + Trend detech + Reversal signal + Alert teminar / mobile app
ICT Silver Bullet Lux
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
The ICT Silver Bullet indicator is inspired from the lectures of "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) and highlights the Silver Bullet (SB) window which is a specific 1-hour interval where a Fair Value Gap (FVG) pattern can be formed. A detail document about ICT Silver Bullet here . There are 3 different Silver Bullet windows (New York local time): The London Open Silver Bullet (3 AM — 4 AM ~ 03:00 — 04:00) The AM Session Silver Bullet (10 AM — 11 AM ~ 10:00 — 11:00) The PM Session Silver Bullet (2
Sessions by Lux
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
This indicator shows when user set sessions are active and returns various tools + metrics using the closing price within active sessions as an input. Users have the option to change up to 4 session times. The indicator will increasingly lack accuracy when the chart timeframe is higher than 1 hour. Settings Sessions Enable Session: Allows to enable or disable all associated elements with a specific user set session. Session Time: Opening and closing times of the user set session in the  
Liquidity Swings
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
The liquidity swings indicator highlights swing areas with existent trading activity. The number of times price revisited a swing area is highlighted by a zone delimiting the swing areas. Additionally, the accumulated volume within swing areas is highlighted by labels on the chart. An option to filter out swing areas with volume/counts not reaching a user-set threshold is also included. This indicator by its very nature is not real-time and is meant for descriptive analysis alongside other com
SuperTrend AI Clustering by Lux
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
The SuperTrend AI indicator is a novel take on bridging the gap between the K-means clustering machine learning method & technical indicators. In this case, we apply K-Means clustering to the famous SuperTrend indicator.   USAGE Users can interpret the SuperTrend AI trailing stop similarly to the regular SuperTrend indicator. Using higher minimum/maximum factors will return longer-term signals. (image 1) The displayed performance metrics displayed on each signal allow for a deeper interpretat
ML Lorentzian Classification by jdehorty
Minh Truong Pham
4 (3)
Индикаторы
OVERVIEW A Lorentzian Distance Classifier (LDC) is a Machine Learning classification algorithm capable of categorizing historical data from a multi-dimensional feature space. This indicator demonstrates how Lorentzian Classification can also be used to predict the direction of future price movements when used as the distance metric for a novel implementation of an Approximate Nearest Neighbors (ANN) algorithm. This indicator provide signal as buffer, so very easy for create EA from this indi
ICT Implied Fair Value Gap for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
An Implied Fair Value Gap (IFVG) is a three candles imbalance formation conceptualized by ICT that is based on detecting a larger candle body & then measuring the average between the two adjacent candle shadows. This indicator automatically detects this imbalance formation on your charts and can be extended by a user set number of bars. The IFVG average can also be extended until a new respective IFVG is detected, serving as a support/resistance line. Alerts for the detection of bullish/be
Consolidation detect ICT MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
Consolidation is when price is moving inside a clear trading range. When prices are consolidated it shows the market maker placing orders on both sides of the market. This is mainly due to manipulate the un informed money. This indicator automatically identifies consolidation zones and plots them on the chart. The method of determining consolidation zones is based on pivot points and ATR, ensuring precise identification. The indicator also sends alert notifications to users when a new consolida
Entry smc model back to basic MT4
Minh Truong Pham
4.2 (5)
Индикаторы
This indicator provides the ability to recognize the SMC pattern, essentially a condensed version of the Wyckoff model. Once the pattern is confirmed by RTO, it represents a significant investment opportunity.    There are numerous indicators related to SMC beyond the market, but this is the first indicator to leverage patterns to identify specific actions of BigBoy to  navigate the market. Upgrade 2024-03-08: Add TP by RR feature. The SMC (Smart Money Concept)   pattern   is a market analysis m
Captain Model Finder for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
Created by imjesstwoone and mickey1984, this trade model attempts to capture the expansion from the 10:00-14:00 EST 4h candle using just 3 simple steps. All of the information presented in this description has been outlined by its creators, all I did was translate it to MQL4. All core settings of the trade model may be edited so that users can test several variations, however this description will cover its default, intended behavior using NQ 5m as an example. Step 1 is to identify our Price Ra
Buyside Sellside Liquidity and Voids for mt4
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
The Buyside & Sellside Liquidity indicator aims to detect & highlight the first and arguably most important concept within the ICT trading methodology,   Liquidity   levels. SETTINGS Liquidity Levels Detection Length: Lookback period Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for a liquidity level detection Liquidity Zones Buyside Liquidity Zones: Enables display of the buyside liquidity zones. Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for the liquidity zone boundaries. Color: Color option for buysid
Liquidation Estimates ICT for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
The   Liquidation Estimates (Real-Time)   experimental indicator attempts to highlight real-time long and short liquidations on all timeframes. Here with liquidations, we refer to the process of forcibly closing a trader's position in the market. By analyzing liquidation data, traders can gauge market sentiment, identify potential support and resistance levels, identify potential trend reversals, and make informed decisions about entry and exit points. USAGE (Img 1)    Liquidation refers
ICT Unicorn Model for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
The   ICT Unicorn Model   indicator highlights the presence of "unicorn" patterns on the user's chart which is derived from the lectures of   "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) . Detected patterns are followed by targets with a distance controlled by the user.   USAGE (image 2) At its core, the ICT Unicorn Model relies on two popular concepts, Fair Value Gaps and Breaker Blocks. This combination highlights a future area of support/resistance. A   Bullish Unicorn Pattern   consists out of:
Inversion Fair Value Gaps MT4
Minh Truong Pham
4.5 (2)
Индикаторы
The Inversion Fair Value Gaps (IFVG) indicator is based on the inversion FVG concept by ICT and provides support and resistance zones based on mitigated Fair Value Gaps (FVGs). Image 1   USAGE Once mitigation of an FVG occurs, we detect the zone as an "Inverted FVG". This would now be looked upon for potential support or resistance. Mitigation occurs when the price closes above or below the FVG area in the opposite direction of its bias. (Image 2) Inverted Bullish FVGs Turn into Potenti
Volume SuperTrend AI MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
Overview The   Volume SuperTrend AI   is an advanced technical indicator used to predict trends in price movements by utilizing a combination of traditional SuperTrend calculation and AI techniques, particularly the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. The Volume SuperTrend AI is designed to provide traders with insights into potential market trends, using both volume-weighted moving averages (VWMA) and the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. By combining these approaches, the indicator
Reversal and Breakout Signals for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
Индикаторы
Introducing the Reversal and Breakout Signals   This innovative tool is crafted to enhance your chart analysis by identifying potential reversal and breakout opportunities directly on your charts. It's designed with both novice and experienced traders in mind, providing intuitive visual cues for better decision-making. Let's dive into the key features and how it operates: ###   Key Features:   Dynamic Period Settings:   Customize the sensitivity of the indicator with user-def
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