Noise Gate Trend System

# Noise Gate Trend System


**Noise Gate Trend System** does exactly what its name says: it gates out market noise and only lets the real swings through. Around that gate it builds a complete, self-contained trading workstation — it tells you three things at a glance: *what the trend is*, *when to enter*, and *where your stop and targets are* — without a single extra indicator on the chart.

The gate itself is a **twin adaptive volatility range filter**. Price has to travel further than the market's own recent noise before the filter moves at all, so choppy ticks, wicks and micro-pullbacks simply never generate a signal.

Two gates run in parallel: a **narrow one** that produces the regular **Buy (L) / Sell (S)** signals, and a **wide one** that only opens on major volatility expansions and prints the rare **Strong** signals. Every regular signal automatically draws a full trade plan on the chart: **Entry, Stop Loss and five Take-Profit levels**. A multi-timeframe dashboard shows the trend of 10 timeframes at once, so you always know whether your signal is with or against the bigger picture.

Tuned on **XAUUSD (Gold)** intraday charts, it works on **any symbol and any timeframe** — Forex, metals, indices, crypto, stocks.

---

## What it does

- **The noise gate** — a fast (13-period) and a slow (200-period) volatility range are blended into one adaptive filter, so the gate tightens in quiet markets and widens automatically when volatility explodes. Anything smaller than the current noise level is ignored completely.
- **Buy / Sell signals ("L" / "S")** — printed only when the filter flips direction, so you get **one clean signal per swing**, never a stream of repeated arrows.
- **Strong signals** — a second gate, ~6× wider, marks the major reversals worth holding for a bigger move.
- **Automatic trade plan** — Entry, Stop Loss and **TGT 1–5** lines with price labels are drawn for the most recent signal and follow it until the next one appears.
- **Trend-coloured candles** — cyan while the filter is rising, magenta while it is falling (MT5). The MT4 version shows the same information as a colour-changing filter line.
- **Trend EMA** (default 200) plus the optional classic **EMA 9 / 21 / 55 / 100 / 200** ribbon, and an option to **only take signals in the direction of the Trend EMA**.
- **MTF dashboard** — current position, current trend, volume, and the bull/bear state of **10 timeframes** (M1 → D1) in one compact panel that you can dock to any chart corner. *(The MT4 build covers the 9 timeframes MT4 supports: M1 → MN.)*
- **Alerts** — pop-up, mobile push, e-mail or **Telegram** on every signal, in *instant* or *confirmed (bar-close)* mode.
- Available for both **MetaTrader 5** and **MetaTrader 4**. No DLL, no external dependency.

---

## Inputs

### Signals

| Input | Default | Meaning |
|-------|---------|---------|
| **Buy/Sell signals on/off** | true | Show the L / S labels |
| **Sensitivity (1-6)** | 1.5 | Width of the regular filter. **Lower = more signals**, higher = fewer and stronger |
| **Signal offset** | 1.0 | Distance of the labels from the candle, in % of the last 300-bar range |
| **Strong signals on/off** | true | Show the "Strong" labels |
| **Strong sensitivity** | 20 | Width of the strong filter — keep it well above *Sensitivity* |

### Smoothing

| Input | Default | Meaning |
|-------|---------|---------|
| **Smoothing source** | Close | Price used by both filters |
| **Smoothing range 1 period / sensitivity** | 13 / 8.0 | The fast range |
| **Smoothing range 2 period** | 200 | The slow range (shared by both filters) |

### Exit & entry levels

| Input | Default | Meaning |
|-------|---------|---------|
| **Show Entry/SL/TGT of the last signal** | true | Draw the trade plan |
| **SL %** | 0.25 | Stop distance, in **% of price** |
| **TGT 1…5 %** | 0.2 / 0.4 / 0.6 / 0.8 / 1.0 | The five target distances, in % of price |
| **Colours** | — | Entry / SL / TGT line colours |

### Trend & display

| Input | Default | Meaning |
|-------|---------|---------|
| **Only signal with the Trend EMA** | false | Filters out every signal that fights the Trend EMA slope |
| **Trend EMA length** | 200 | The thick blue trend line |
| **Show EMA 9/21/55/100/200** | false | The classic EMA ribbon |
| **Colour bars by trend** | true | Cyan / magenta candles (MT5) |
| **Show range filter lines** | false | Plot the raw filter and strong filter |
| **Bars back to draw signals** | 1000 | Keeps the chart light on long histories (0 = full history) |

### Dashboard & alerts

| Input | Default | Meaning |
|-------|---------|---------|
| **Show dashboard / Corner / Shift x,y** | true / bottom-left | Panel position, works in all four corners |
| **Background / Text / Bullish / Bearish colour, Text size** | — | Panel styling |
| **Alert only after the signal bar closes** | false | `false` = instant alert on the live bar; `true` = confirmed, non-repainting |
| **Notification type** | Alert | None / Telegram / Alert / Mobile push / E-mail |

> **The two knobs that matter most:** *Sensitivity* controls how many signals you get, and *SL % / TGT %* must match the volatility of your symbol and timeframe. Everything else can stay on default.

---

## How to read & trade the signals

### 1. Reading the chart

| What you see | What it means |
|--------------|---------------|
| **Cyan candles** | The filter is rising — bullish regime. Only look for longs |
| **Magenta candles** | The filter is falling — bearish regime. Only look for shorts |
| **Green "L" below a candle** | Regular **Buy** signal — the filter just flipped up |
| **Red "S" above a candle** | Regular **Sell** signal — the filter just flipped down |
| **"Strong" label** | The wide filter flipped too — a major reversal, not a scalp |
| **Blue "Ent:" line** | Entry price of the live trade plan (close of the signal bar) |
| **Dark red "SL:" line** | Suggested stop loss |
| **Green "TGT 1…5" lines** | The five scale-out targets |
| **Thick blue line** | Trend EMA (200) — the slow-money bias |
| **Dashboard → Current Position** | The side the filter is currently on (**Buy** or **Sell**) |
| **Dashboard → Current Trend** | Price vs EMA 144 on the **current** timeframe |
| **Dashboard → M1 … Daily rows** | Price vs EMA 144 on each timeframe — your multi-timeframe bias |

### 2. The three-step routine before every trade

**Step 1 — Bias (dashboard).** Look at the timeframe rows *above* the one you trade. Trading M5? Check M15, M30, H1, H4. If most of them are **Bullish**, take longs only. If they conflict (half green, half red), the market is rotating — expect chop and reduce size or stand aside.

**Step 2 — Regime (candle colour + Trend EMA).** The candles must already be the colour of the trade you want, and price should be on the correct side of the thick blue Trend EMA. A Buy signal printed under a falling Trend EMA is a counter-trend scalp — valid, but treat it as a quick trade to TGT 1–2, not a runner.

**Step 3 — Trigger (the label).** Only then act on the **L** or **S** label. The trade plan is drawn for you the moment the signal fires.

### 3. Long playbook (Buy — "L")

1. **Trigger:** a green **L** appears and the candles turn cyan.
2. **Entry:** at the close of the signal bar (the **Ent:** line), or on a shallow pullback toward the filter/Ent line. If you want confirmation, wait for the next candle to close above the signal candle's high.
3. **Stop loss:** the **SL:** line. If the recent swing low sits further away than the SL line and you have room in your risk budget, use the swing low instead — it is the structural invalidation.
4. **Position size:** calculate lots from the distance *Entry → SL* so the loss equals a fixed % of your account (1–2 % maximum). The SL is a **percentage of price**, so its pip value changes with the instrument — always size from the actual distance, never from a fixed lot.
5. **Targets:**
   - **TGT 1** — take 30–50 % off, move the stop to break-even. From here the trade cannot hurt you.
   - **TGT 2** — take another 25 %, trail the stop under the previous swing low or under the filter line.
   - **TGT 3–5** — let the remainder run. These are only reached in a strong trend day; if the dashboard has 4+ higher timeframes bullish, they are realistic.
6. **Hard exit:** close everything when the opposite **S** label prints, whatever the P/L. The filter has flipped and the reason for the trade is gone.

### 4. Short playbook (Sell — "S")

Exactly mirrored:

1. **Trigger:** a red **S** appears and the candles turn magenta.
2. **Entry:** at the close of the signal bar (**Ent:** line) or on a small pullback up toward it.
3. **Stop loss:** the **SL:** line above price, or the recent swing high if it is close by.
4. **Targets:** TGT 1 → 30–50 % off + stop to break-even; TGT 2 → another 25 % + trail; TGT 3–5 → runner.
5. **Hard exit:** on the opposite **L** label.

### 5. Trading the "Strong" signals

The Strong gate is roughly six times wider, so it only flips after a genuine volatility expansion — typically once or twice a week on an intraday chart.

- **Strong in the same direction as a fresh L/S** → the highest-conviction setup in the tool. Take the full plan and aim for TGT 3–5, not TGT 1.
- **Strong against your open position** → the swing you were riding is over. Exit, do not "wait for it to come back".
- **Strong alone (no regular signal on that bar)** → treat it as a **regime change warning**: from now on, prefer signals in the Strong direction and skip the counter-trend ones.
- Note that the Entry/SL/TGT lines are drawn for **regular** signals only, by design — the Strong marker is a bias tool, not a separate trade plan.

### 6. Managing the target ladder

The five targets are fixed percentages of price, which is what makes them work across instruments: 0.2 % is a normal scalp on gold, a solid intraday move on EURUSD, and small change on BTC.

- **Scalping:** trade TGT 1 and TGT 2 only. Anything beyond is statistically rare on M1–M5.
- **Intraday:** TGT 1–3, with the last third trailed by the filter line.
- **Swing:** ignore the first targets as exits, use them as milestones for tightening the stop, and hold for TGT 4–5 or the opposite signal.
- If price hits TGT 1 within **one or two candles**, momentum is strong — widen your ambition, not your risk.

### 7. Session & instrument notes for gold

- The best signals on XAUUSD come during the **London and New York sessions**. The Asian session produces narrow ranges where the filter flips back and forth — either raise *Sensitivity*, or simply don't trade it.
- Around **high-impact news** (NFP, CPI, FOMC), switch **Alert only after the signal bar closes = true** and let the first spike candle close before acting.
- On a 3300 gold price, the default 0.25 % stop is about **$8.25 (825 points)** — that is an H1-sized stop. For M5 scalping use 0.08–0.12 % instead (see presets below).

### 8. Signals to skip

- **Flat filter, alternating L and S every few bars** — that is a range, not a trend. Every signal there is a loss waiting to happen.
- **Signal against 3+ higher-timeframe rows** on the dashboard. The odds are simply not on your side.
- **A signal whose distance to SL is far larger than usual** (very wide range after a spike) — the % stop stays the same, but the market's noise has grown; either skip it or wait for the next pullback entry.
- **The very first signal of the session after a long gap or weekend** — the filter needs live volatility data to be meaningful.
- **A signal that appears when price is already at TGT-distance from the Trend EMA** — you are entering where others take profit.

### 9. Worked example

> Gold, M15. The dashboard shows M30, H1 and H4 all **Bullish**, price is above the blue Trend EMA, candles are cyan. A green **L** prints at 3312.40 and the plan appears: **Ent 3312.40 / SL 3304.12 / TGT1 3319.02 / TGT2 3325.65 / TGT3 3332.27**.
> You risk 1 % of the account over the 8.28-dollar stop distance. TGT 1 is hit 20 minutes later — you close half and move the stop to 3312.40 (break-even). Price grinds up, TGT 2 fills, you take another quarter and trail the rest under the filter line. Two hours later a red **S** prints at 3329 — you close the remaining quarter. Net: roughly 2.5 R with zero risk after the first target.

---

## Parameter presets

Start with the defaults, then choose the row that matches your style. **Adjust the SL/TGT percentages together with the timeframe** — they are the part that must fit your instrument's volatility.

### By trading style

| Style | Sensitivity | Strong sens. | SL % | TGT 1…5 % | Confirmed alerts |
|-------|:-----------:|:------------:|:----:|:---------:|:----------------:|
| **Scalping (M1–M5)** | 1.0 – 1.3 | 15 | 0.10 | 0.08 / 0.16 / 0.24 / 0.32 / 0.40 | ON |
| **Intraday (M15–M30)** | 1.5 (default) | 20 | 0.25 | 0.2 / 0.4 / 0.6 / 0.8 / 1.0 | ON |
| **Swing (H1–H4)** | 2.0 – 2.5 | 25 | 0.6 | 0.5 / 1.0 / 1.5 / 2.0 / 2.5 | OFF |
| **Position (H4–D1)** | 3.0 | 30 | 1.5 | 1.0 / 2.0 / 3.0 / 4.0 / 5.0 | OFF |

### By instrument

| Instrument | Suggested tweak |
|------------|-----------------|
| **XAUUSD (Gold)** | Defaults are tuned for this. On M5 use the scalping row |
| **Major FX** (EURUSD, GBPUSD) | Percentages are smaller in FX terms — halve the SL/TGT values (SL 0.12 % on M15) |
| **Indices** (US30, NAS100) | Keep the defaults, raise *Sensitivity* to 2.0 for fewer signals in the open |
| **Crypto** (BTCUSD, ETHUSD) | Very volatile — *Sensitivity* 2.5–3.0 and double the SL/TGT percentages |

> **Rule of thumb:** too many flip-flop signals → **raise Sensitivity**. Signals arriving too late → **lower it**. Change one value at a time and re-check on your own symbol before going live.

---

## Recommended usage

- **Stand-alone system:** dashboard for bias → candle colour for regime → L/S label for entry → the drawn plan for management. Nothing else needed.
- **Confluence tool:** use the MTF dashboard and the Strong signals as a filter for your existing strategy.
- **Automation:** all values (filter, trend state, signals) are exposed through indicator buffers, so an EA can read them with `iCustom`.

---

## Notes

- **Repaint behaviour:** with *Alert only after the signal bar closes = false*, the forming bar updates on every tick, so a label can appear and disappear until the candle closes — normal for any real-time signal tool. Set it to **true** for fully confirmed, non-repainting signals.
- The indicator needs at least **~400 bars of history** on the chart before the filter becomes valid.
- Everything drawn is removed cleanly when you detach the indicator.
- Works on any account type, any broker, any symbol. **MT5 and MT4 versions available.**


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Chinese 这款指标就像是为热衷于图表形态交易的交易者提供的高级图表分析助手。它的设计初衷是减轻视觉分析的负担，并提高盈利的准确性。 从实际应用角度来看，这款指标的主要优势如下： 1. 自动形态检测 (Automated Pattern Detection) 节省时间并减少偏见： 您无需再手动绘制趋势线。指标会寻找价格波段的高低点（Pivot High/Low），并在价格结构符合条件时，自动绘制出上升楔形（Rising Wedge）和下降楔形（Falling Wedge）的框架。 涵盖所有情况： 能够检测正在形成的形态、突破（Breakout）的瞬间，甚至是失败（Failed）的形态，让您清晰地掌握市场全貌。 2. 内置目标和斐波那契止盈 (Built-in Targets & Fibonacci TP) 自动计算目标： 当发生突破时，系统会根据楔形开口的宽度立即计算出主要目标（Main Target）距离，让您明确知道该把止盈（Take Profit）设在哪里。 支持分批平仓 (Scaling Out)： 划出多达5个级别的斐波那契线作为子止盈点，非常适合喜欢在关键支撑/阻力位分
LT Rainbow Trend
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
指标
== LT RAINBOW TREND - 包含 36 条移动平均线的趋势指标 == 概述 LT Rainbow Trend 是一款先进的技术趋势分析指标，它集成了 36 条同时运行的移动平均线，并配备了智能彩虹（Rainbow）颜色系统。该指标专为希望以极高视觉清晰度顺应主趋势交易的交易者而设计，将复杂的多时间周期（Multi-timeframe）分析转化为简单、多色且高度直观的视觉呈现。 对于深谙“趋势是你的朋友”的交易者而言，该指标是您的不二之选 —— 它能确保您提前洞察趋势 strength 的力度、方向以及潜在的反转点。 运作原理 该指标持续监控分布在 4 个趋势区域内的 36 条移动平均线： 红色（趋势转变区） 第 31 至 20 条移动平均线 趋势即将发生反转的强信号 橙色（趋势减弱区） 第 19 至 10 条移动平均线 表明趋势动能正在减弱，但仍有持续的可能；价格可能正步入盘整 蓝色（回调/回踩区） 第 9 至 8 条移动平均线 顺应当前趋势的正常回调。若价格位于该区域外并开始进入绿色区域，则代表强劲趋势 绿色（强趋势区） 第 10 至
Notification TouchGuard Alert
Alireza Zahedi
指标
TouchGuard Alert – Advanced Price Alert & Notification Indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) TouchGuard Alert is a fast, lightweight, and highly accurate price-touch Alert & Notification system designed for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) and MetaTrader 5 (MT5) . It automatically sends real-time Alerts, Pop-Up Alerts, Email Notifications, Push Notifications and early-warning notifications when price touches or approaches your chart objects. Key Features (High-Precision Alert & Notification System) Comprehensive P
GDS Renko Matrix
Andrey Goida
指标
GDS Renko Matrix - Free Multi-Scale Renko Overview Indicator for MetaTrader 5 GDS Renko Matrix is a free multi-scale Renko overview indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders monitor Renko structure, direction and chart context in a compact matrix-style view. The purpose of this tool is to provide a faster visual overview of Renko behavior without turning the chart into a signal system. It does not predict the market and does not generate buy or sell signals. What Renko Matrix Shows Renko char
FREE
Deriv Synthetic HTF Candle Projection
Botsalo Martin Letlhoagoje
指标
Deriv Synthetic HTF Candle Projection GMT2 Higher Timeframe Candle Projection & Previous Levels Tool for Deriv Synthetic Indices (MT5) Overview Deriv Synthetic HTF Candle Projection GMT2 is a professional MetaTrader 5 indicator built specifically for Deriv Synthetic indices . It projects the current forming Higher Timeframe (HTF) candle onto the chart and automatically draws key reference levels from previous candles. This indicator is designed to help traders maintain higher timeframe context
FREE
Trendlines Oscillator
Cao Minh Quang
指标
The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
Axiom Point
Tatiana Savkevych
指标
Axiom Point — Precision Structural Breakout Indicator Axiom Point is a high-performance analytical indicator designed to identify high-probability reversal zones using price-action behaviour and adaptive balance filtering. The indicator applies a multi-layer analytical model to detect moments when price transitions beyond its normal equilibrium area, indicating a potential shift in market momentum. Unlike conventional trend-following tools, Axiom Point focuses on so-called points of no return —
Multi Level ATR and Moving Average Band Indicator
Nguyen Trung Khiem
指标
概述 多级ATR和移动平均带指标是一个强大的工具，旨在帮助交易者识别市场趋势、支撑和阻力水平以及波动性。该指标将多条移动平均线与ATR（平均真实波幅）乘数结合在一起，以创建围绕价格波动的直观带状图。它帮助交易者发现潜在的反转区域、趋势条件和市场整合区域。 特点 多重带状显示： 显示六条动态带，基于移动平均线和ATR计算，使用不同颜色以便于识别趋势（红色、橙色、黄色、绿色、蓝色和紫色）。 ATR波动带： 根据市场波动性调整带状图，通过ATR乘数提供清晰的视觉信号，用于潜在的反转或持续价格走势。 可定制的参数： 完全可以调整ATR乘数和移动平均线周期，以适应不同的市场条件和交易策略。 明确的趋势识别： 带状图根据波动性扩展和收缩，使交易者可以轻松看到趋势、整合期和潜在的突破点。 适用于多个时间框架： 适用于任何交易时间框架，从短期的高频交易到长期投资。 使用方法 趋势识别： 使用该指标来区分趋势市场和横盘市场。扩展的带状图表示波动性增加和潜在的突破，而收缩的带状图表示低波动性和整合。 反转信号： 当价格触及最外侧的带状图时，这通常是潜在反转点的信号。交易者可以在确认其他指标或分析后设置止损
FREE
MultiSessionVolumeProfile
Everett Wright
指标
MultiSession Volume Profile is a professional volume profile indicator for MetaTrader 5 that builds separate POC, VAH, VAL and volume histograms for multiple custom trading sessions on the same chart. It helps you see where volume truly concentrated in each part of the day (RTH, Globex, Asia, London, etc.), so you can identify key intraday levels, ranges, and magnets that many standard tools miss. ​ Main advantages Multi-session profiles Build up to 5 fully independent sessions with custom times
SlopeChannelB MT5
MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
指标
SlopeChannelB – 一种技术分析工具，构建倾斜的价格运动通道，为评估当前市场状况和寻找交易信号提供独特机会。 指标的主要特点： 倾斜的价格运动通道 : 该指标有助于可视化支持和阻力水平，这些水平可能表明潜在的反转点或趋势持续。 线条颜色多样和背景突出显示 : 倾斜的支持和阻力级别以不同颜色显示，通道本身还通过背景额外突出，简化图表的视觉分析。 三种计算线条的选项 : 指标使用回归分析来构建通道线。您可以选择以下三种方法之一： Robust (默认) – 对异常值具有鲁棒性的方法。 OLS (普通最小二乘法) 。 Median (中位数计算) 。 最优模型选择 : SlopeChannelB根据五个质量标准的分析自动选择最适合的通道线变体。 质量参数直接在图表上显示，帮助您评估结果。您还可以使用按钮手动切换通道构建选项。 双信号系统 : 第一信号 – 当价格达到倾斜的阻力或支持级别时发生。 第二信号 – 记录价格从级别到通道中心的移动。 这些信号有助于寻找反弹的入场点，但始终需要其他工具的确认。 与其他指标联合使用 : 建议将SlopeChannelB与振荡器或趋势
KCI Candle
Syamsurizal Dimjati
指标
KCI Candle: Advanced Kinematics Price Action The KCI (Kinematics Computing Index) Candle is a next-generation analytical tool designed to transform raw market data into crystal-clear visual intelligence. By painting the chart's candles based on deep mathematical kinematics, this indicator provides traders with an immediate, unambiguous reading of the current market direction and momentum. Built for professional traders who demand clean charts and pure data, the KCI Candle eliminates second-guess
FREE
Renko System
Marco Montemari
指标
This indicator can be considered as a trading system. It offers a different view to see the currency pair: full timeless indicator, can be used for manual trading or for automatized trading with some expert advisor. When the price reaches a threshold a new block is created according to the set mode. The indicator beside the Renko bars, shows also 3 moving averages. Features renko mode median renko custom median renko 3 moving averages wicks datetime indicator for each block custom notification
Gold Venamax MT5
Sergei Linskii
3.5 (2)
指标
Gold Venamax - 這是最好的股票技術指標。 此指標演算法分析資產的價格變動並反映波動性和潛在的進入區域。 指標特點： 這是一個帶有 Magic 和兩個趨勢箭頭塊的超級指標，可實現舒適且有利可圖的交易。 圖表上顯示用於切換方塊的紅色按鈕。 Magic 在指標設定中進行設置，以便您可以將指標安裝在顯示不同區塊的兩個圖表上。 Gold Venamax 可以放置在具有不同箭頭緩衝區（GV 和 SD）的兩個圖表上。 為此，您需要在設定中選擇不同的 Magic，例如，一個具有 Magic = 999，另一個具有 Magic = 666。接下來，您可以使用圖表上的紅色按鈕選擇箭頭緩衝區。 指標設定中的每個箭頭緩衝區（GV и SD）都有一個單獨的箭頭過濾器，以實現舒適且有利可圖的交易（UseFiltrGV = true; 和 UseFiltrSD = true;）。 進入的最佳訊號 = 遵循兩個緩衝區的訊號箭頭（GV 和 SD）+ 所有三個 MA 線（紅色或藍色）的方向 + TMA 通道邊界（下或上）。 TMA 通道邊界（下限或上限）也可用於鎖定利潤和/或以較短的停損位進行逆勢風險交
BlueBoat Fimathe PrimeCycle
Sebastian Wehrfritz
指标
BlueBoat – Prime Cycle is a technical indicator for MetaTrader 5 that visualizes market cycles based on the Fimathe cycle model (Marcelo Ferreira) . It identifies and displays historic and live cycle structures such as CA, C1, C2, C3, etc., helping traders understand the rhythm and timing of price movement across multiple sessions. This tool is ideal for manual analysis or as a supporting signal in discretionary strategies. Key Features Historical Cycle Analysis – Backtest and visualize as many
ADX Multicurrency Scanner MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
指标
平均方向指数(ADX) 多货币扫描仪 MT5 是一种先进的交易指标，旨在同时分析多个货币对。它为希望通过基于平均方向指数提供实时信号来增强决策过程的交易者带来了好处，从而实现高效的市场趋势分析。 该工具通过简化趋势强度和方向移动的识别，优化了交易体验，使其成为采用 ADX 基础策略的交易者的重要资产。借助实时警报和用户友好的仪表板，交易者可以快速评估市场状况并做出明智的交易选择。 MQL产品安装指南 | 在 MT4/MT5 上更新已购买的MQL产品 | 常见故障排除指南 | 指标设置/指南 主要特点 缓冲区集成：将指标值暴露为可访问的缓冲区，允许 Expert Advisor 使用信号数据进行自动交易。 可视化箭头信号：在信号蜡烛上直接在图表上显示清晰的买入/卖出箭头，便于快速视觉分析。 快速且可回测：基于 MetaTrader 的本地 OnCalculate() 引擎构建，确保快速计算并与历史回测兼容。 弹出警报：在信号事件期间触发 MetaTrader 警报弹出窗口，确保交易者不会错过潜在的交易设置。 推送通知：向移动设备发送即时推送通知，使交易者能够在移动中监控信号。 电子邮件警
Red Zone Monitor
Tatsuya Otani
指标
RED ZONE Monitor Loss-Cut & Break-Even Risk Monitor for Averaging Traders (MT5) RED ZONE Monitor is a risk management indicator for traders who use averaging, scaling-in, or multiple open positions . It visually displays: The loss-cut (liquidation) risk zone The break-even price Based on current open positions, lots, and margin conditions This indicator does not provide entry signals. It does not promise profits. It shows where your account actually fails if price moves against you. What RED ZO
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4.76 (136)
指标
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Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
指标
SUPERHERO 指標是一款基於「全方位」原則設計的多貨幣交易系統。該指標能獨立分析市場，並提供開倉與平倉的交易訊號。它採用止損與獲利了結訂單，風險報酬比（R:R）為 1:1。 我偶爾會根據這個系統的訊號親自進行交易，以下是我獲得的結果—— 即時訊號 此系統可向您的智慧型手機發送推播通知，讓您無需綁定電腦，即可「隨時隨地」進行交易。這對於自營交易公司而言再適合不過了。 每位顧客皆可享額外好禮： 每位購買此指標的買家，都將收到我贈送的一項特別實用工具，該工具： 自動下達止損與獲利了結訂單 當價格達到目標水準時，系統會自動平倉 支援待執行訂單交易 支援均值交易模式 如果您希望將這款優秀且極為便利的工具作為禮物獲贈，請在購買 SUPERHERO 指標後，立即透過 MQL5 平台的私訊與我聯繫。此外，您還將獲得培訓課程「如何安裝與設定 SUPERHERO 並開始穩定獲利」的存取權限。 關於「超級英雄」策略 SUPERHERO 策略是利用價格回調時，順應趨勢方向進行盤中交易。 「超級英雄」程式碼內含數個強大的技術指標，用以分析價格通道的趨勢方向與波動範圍，並能識別在修正性回調後形成的盤中波段反
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Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (9)
指标
Trend Sniper X 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的多时间周期趋势跟踪指标，帮助交易者以清晰、精确的方式识别趋势方向和潜在的反转点。 价格信息： 当前价格为促销价，随着未来更新和新功能的发布，价格可能会有所变动。 Code2Profit 频道 通过多时间框架分析掌握市场！ 技术规格 平台 MetaTrader 5 指标类型 多时间周期趋势指标 运行时间周期 任何图表时间周期，可独立选择更高的时间周期 (M1–MN1) 主要交易品种 外汇、黄金 (XAUUSD) 及其他差价合约 (CFD) 推荐账户 任何账户类型 可视化 彩色趋势蜡烛 (买入/卖出/微弱/变化) + 买入/卖出箭头 附加模块 交易时段方框 (悉尼、东京、伦敦、纽约) 主要功能 多时间周期趋势分析： 直接在当前图表上投射更高时间周期的趋势方向，提供清晰的宏观视角。 弱势/不确定柱检测： 高亮显示趋势条件不明朗的柱线，让交易者避开震荡区域。 买入/卖出信号箭头： 在确认趋势变化后的柱线上自动绘制箭头，支持警报、推送和电子邮件通知。 一键开启/关闭面板： 图表上的按钮可切换指标，下拉菜单可立即切换分析时间周
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指标
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4.6 (30)
指标
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4.51 (148)
指标
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Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
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Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
指标
M1 SNIPER   是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
指标
我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.42 (50)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.   &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线颜色和
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
指标
Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (2)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
Axiom Matrix
Issam Kassas
5 (5)
指标
AXIOM MATRIX MT5 首发价格：$99 Axiom Matrix 现以 $99 的首发价格提供。 前 30 次购买完成后，价格将上涨至 $199。 购买后，请直接私信我，以获取使用说明并领取您的专属赠品奖励。 Axiom Matrix 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业多品种、多时间周期市场扫描器和决策仪表板。 它会扫描您的 Market Watch，分析多个时间周期，读取多个证据引擎，比较最强的交易机会，并在一个清晰的矩阵仪表板中显示最佳 BUY、SELL、WAIT 或被阻止的状态。 我开发 Axiom Matrix，是因为我想要一个可以替我完成繁重市场扫描工作的工具。 我不想只单独检查 RSI。 然后单独检查 MACD。 然后检查移动平均线。 然后检查成交量。 然后检查波动率。 然后检查支撑和阻力。 然后还要手动在不同品种和时间周期之间切换，只为了建立一个交易思路。 我想要一个仪表板，可以扫描市场、比较证据、排序最佳机会，并告诉我现在最强的交易设置在哪里。 这就是 Axiom Matrix 背后的核心理念。 AXIOM MATRIX 的功能 Axiom Ma
FX Trend MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (6)
指标
FX Trend NG：新一代多市场趋势智能分析工具 概述 FX Trend NG 是一款专业的多时间周期趋势分析与市场监控工具，帮助您在几秒钟内全面了解市场结构。 无需在多个图表之间来回切换，您可以立即看到哪些品种处于趋势中、哪里动能正在减弱，以及哪些时间周期之间存在强烈共振。 限时发布优惠 – 仅需 $30（6个月） 或 $80 终身授权 即可拥有 FX Trend NG 。 已经是 Stein Investments 客户？ -> 发送消息 以获取专属客户群访问权限。 需要帮助或安装指导？ -> 请访问 Stein Investments 官方页面 。 1. FX Trend NG 的核心优势 三状态趋势逻辑 —— 不只是 Buy 或 Sell • 大多数指标仅显示两种状态：Buy 或 Sell。 • FX Trend NG 增加第三种状态： Fade 。 • Fade 表示趋势强度正在减弱，在完全反转之前提前发出信号。 这种结构化逻辑让您看到趋势变化过程，而不仅仅是简单方向信号。 多时间周期分析（M1 至 MN1） • 从短线交易到中长线交易全面覆盖。 • 快速识别趋势
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
指标
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
Bill Williams Advanced
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
指标
Bill Williams Advanced is designed for automatic chart analysis using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. The indicator analyzes four timeframes at once. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) Advantages 1. Analyzes the chart using Bill Williams' "Profitunity" system. Signals are displayed in a table in the corner of the screen and on the price chart. 2. Finds all known AO and AC signals, as well as zone signals. Equipped with a trend filter based on the Alligator. 3. Finds "Divergence Bar
Volume flow Profile
Israr Hussain Shah
指标
大师版是一款专业级的分析工具，旨在通过成交量和资金流向的视角来可视化市场结构。与标准的成交量指标不同，该工具直接在图表上显示每日成交量分布，让您准确看到价格发现发生的位置以及“聪明钱”的定位。 此大师版专为清晰度和速度而设计，具有独特的自动主题同步系统，加载后即刻美化您的图表布局。 主要特点： 真实资金流向计算： 超越标准的跳动量。启用“Use Money Flow”时，成交量按价格加权，揭示了特定价格水平的实际资金投入。 价值区域 (VA) 可视化： 自动计算价值区域（默认为成交量的70%）。 VA填充： 为价值区域背景着色，以便即时识别控制区域。 关键水平： 清晰标记控制点 (POC)、价值区域高点 (VAH) 和价值区域低点 (VAL)。 专业标记系统： 扫描概况结构以识别关键交易区域： HVN (高成交量节点)： 接受和盘整区域（支撑/阻力）。 LVN (低成交量节点)： 拒绝区域或“快速通过”区域。 所有标记均向右绘制延长线，便于监控。 Delta 背离（左侧直方图）： 左侧直方图可视化每个级别的买卖压力对比。这有助于识别隐藏的背离——即价格可能上涨，但卖家在这些水平上激进打
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ICT interbank price delivery algorithm for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
指标
This script automatically calculates and updates ICT's daily IPDA look back time intervals and their respective discount / equilibrium / premium, so you don't have to :) IPDA stands for Interbank Price Delivery Algorithm. Said algorithm appears to be referencing the past 20, 40, and 60 days intervals as points of reference to define ranges and related PD arrays. Intraday traders can find most value in the 20 Day Look Back box, by observing imbalances and points of interest. Longer term traders c
SV Squeeze momentun with BB and Keltner channel
Minh Truong Pham
指标
This is addition of  Effective SV squeeze momentum  that add bolliger band and Keltner channel to chart window.  Squeeze momentum introduced by “John Carter”, the squeeze indicator for MT5 represents a volatility-based tool. Regardless, we can also consider the squeeze indicator as a momentum indicator, as many traders use it to identify the direction and strength of price moves. In fact, the Tradingview  squeeze indicator shows when a financial instrument is willing to change from a trending ma
FREE
Protected highs lows and trend detected MT4
Minh Truong Pham
5 (2)
指标
This indicator presents an alternative approach to identify Market Structure. The logic used is derived from learning material created by   DaveTeaches (on X) Upgrade v1.10: add option to put protected high/low value to buffer (figure 11, 12) When quantifying Market Structure, it is common to use fractal highs and lows to identify "significant" swing pivots. When price closes through these pivots, we may identify a Market Structure Shift (MSS) for reversals or a Break of Structure (BOS) for co
Bolligerband RSI ADX advance auto trade
Minh Truong Pham
2.5 (2)
专家
This is a Forex Scalping Trading Sytem based on the Bollinger Bands.  Pairs:Major Time frame: 1M or higher. Spread max:0,0001.  Indicators (just suggestion) Bollinger bands (20, 2); ADX (14 period); RSI   (7 period ). Y ou should only trade this system between 2am to 5am EST, 8am to 12am EST and 7.30pm to 10pm EST. Do not scalp 30 minutes before a orange or red news  report and not for a hour afterwards.   Setup: is for price to move above the lower or lower Bollinger Bands, RSI raise above the
FREE
Bheurekso Pattern with Alert
Minh Truong Pham
2 (1)
指标
The Bheurekso Pattern Indicator for MT5 helps traders automatically identify candlestick pattern that formed on the chart base on some japanese candle pattern and other indicator to improve accurate. This indicator scans all candles, recognizes and then displays any candle patterns formed on the chart. The candle displayed can be Bullish or Bearish Engulfing, Bullish or Bearish Harami, and so on. There are some free version now but almost that is repaint and lack off alert function. With this ve
Breaker Blocks with Signals MT5
Minh Truong Pham
指标
The Breaker Blocks with Signals indicator aims to highlight a complete methodology based on breaker blocks. Breakout signals between the price and breaker blocks are highlighted and premium/discount swing levels are included to provide potential take profit/stop loss levels. This script also includes alerts for each signal highlighted.   SETTINGS   Breaker Blocks Length: Sensitivity of the detected swings used to construct breaker blocks. Higher values will return longer term break
Liquidity Swings for MT5
Minh Truong Pham
指标
The liquidity swings indicator highlights swing areas with existent trading activity. The number of times price revisited a swing area is highlighted by a zone delimiting the swing areas. Additionally, the accumulated volume within swing areas is highlighted by labels on the chart. An option to filter out swing areas with volume/counts not reaching a user-set threshold is also included. This indicator by its very nature is not real-time and is meant for descriptive analysis alongside other com
Buy sell pressure with order block
Minh Truong Pham
指标
Multiple Wicks forming at OverSold & OverBought levels create Buying and Selling Pressure. This indicator tries to capture the essence of the buy and sell pressure created by those wicks. Wick pressure shows that the trend is Exhausted. Order block should display when buying or selling pressure wick. When price go inside buy order block and up to outside order block, trader should consider a buy order. If price go inside buy order block and down to outside order block, trader should consider a s
Support and Resistance AI by K clustering MT4
Minh Truong Pham
指标
OVERVIEW K-means is a clustering algorithm commonly used in machine learning to group data points into distinct clusters based on their similarities. While K-means is not typically used directly for identifying support and resistance levels in financial markets, it can serve as a tool in a broader analysis approach. Support and resistance levels are price levels in financial markets where the price tends to react or reverse. Support is a level where the price tends to stop falling and m
Smart Market structure concept MT4 version
Minh Truong Pham
指标
All about Smart Money Concepts Strategy: Market struture: internal or swing BOS, CHoCH; Orderblock; Liquity equal; Fair Value Gap with Consequent encroachment, Balanced price range; Level with Previous month, week, day level or in day level (PMH, PWH, PDH, HOD); BuySell Stops Liquidity (BSL, SSL); Liquidity Void Long Wicks; Premium and Discount; Candle pattern ... "Smart Money Concepts" ( SMC ) is a fairly new yet widely used term amongst price action traders looking to more accurately navigate
Trendlines with Breaks MT4
Minh Truong Pham
指标
The indicator   returning pivot point based trendlines with highlighted breakouts . Trendline caculated by pivot point and other clue are ATR, Stdev.   The indicator also includes integrated alerts for  trendlines  breakouts   and foward message to Telegram channel or group if you want. Settings ·            Lookback bar: Default 200 is number of bar caculate when init indicator. ·            Length:  Pivot points  period ·            Slope Calculation Method: Determines how this lope is calcula
Real SMC same with Lux method
Minh Truong Pham
4 (2)
指标
This all-in-one indicator displays real-time market structure (internal & swing BOS / CHoCH), order blocks, premium & discount zones, equal highs & lows, and much more...allowing traders to automatically mark up their charts with widely used price action methodologies. Following the release of our Fair Value Gap script, we received numerous requests from our community to release more features in the same category. //------------------------------------// Version 1.x has missing functions + PDAr
Breaker Blocks with Signals
Minh Truong Pham
3 (2)
指标
The Breaker Blocks with Signals indicator aims to highlight a complete methodology based on breaker blocks. Breakout signals between the price and breaker blocks are highlighted and premium/discount swing levels are included to provide potential take profit/stop loss levels. This script also includes alerts for each signal highlighted.   SETTINGS   Breaker Blocks Length: Sensitivity of the detected swings used to construct breaker blocks. Higher values will return longer term break
ICT Concepts in MT4
Minh Truong Pham
指标
The ICT Concepts indicator regroups core concepts highlighted by trader and educator "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) into an all-in-one toolkit. Features include Market Structure (MSS & BOS), Order Blocks, Imbalances, Buyside/Sellside Liquidity, Displacements, ICT Killzones, and New Week/Day Opening Gaps. It’s one kind of Smart money concepts.   USAGE:   Please read this   document  !      DETAILS Market Structure Market structure labels are constructed from price breaking a prior extreme
Fabulous Trend and Reversal Signal Indicator
Minh Truong Pham
指标
The FollowLine indicator is a trend following indicator. The blue/red lines are activated when the price closes above the upper Bollinger band or below the lower one. Once the trigger of the trend direction is made, the FollowLine will be placed at High or Low (depending of the trend). An ATR filter can be selected to place the line at a more distance level than the normal mode settled at candles Highs/Lows. Some features: + Trend detech + Reversal signal + Alert teminar / mobile app
ICT Silver Bullet Lux
Minh Truong Pham
指标
The ICT Silver Bullet indicator is inspired from the lectures of "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) and highlights the Silver Bullet (SB) window which is a specific 1-hour interval where a Fair Value Gap (FVG) pattern can be formed. A detail document about ICT Silver Bullet here . There are 3 different Silver Bullet windows (New York local time): The London Open Silver Bullet (3 AM — 4 AM ~ 03:00 — 04:00) The AM Session Silver Bullet (10 AM — 11 AM ~ 10:00 — 11:00) The PM Session Silver Bullet (2
Sessions by Lux
Minh Truong Pham
指标
This indicator shows when user set sessions are active and returns various tools + metrics using the closing price within active sessions as an input. Users have the option to change up to 4 session times. The indicator will increasingly lack accuracy when the chart timeframe is higher than 1 hour. Settings Sessions Enable Session: Allows to enable or disable all associated elements with a specific user set session. Session Time: Opening and closing times of the user set session in the  
Liquidity Swings
Minh Truong Pham
指标
The liquidity swings indicator highlights swing areas with existent trading activity. The number of times price revisited a swing area is highlighted by a zone delimiting the swing areas. Additionally, the accumulated volume within swing areas is highlighted by labels on the chart. An option to filter out swing areas with volume/counts not reaching a user-set threshold is also included. This indicator by its very nature is not real-time and is meant for descriptive analysis alongside other com
SuperTrend AI Clustering by Lux
Minh Truong Pham
指标
The SuperTrend AI indicator is a novel take on bridging the gap between the K-means clustering machine learning method & technical indicators. In this case, we apply K-Means clustering to the famous SuperTrend indicator.   USAGE Users can interpret the SuperTrend AI trailing stop similarly to the regular SuperTrend indicator. Using higher minimum/maximum factors will return longer-term signals. (image 1) The displayed performance metrics displayed on each signal allow for a deeper interpretat
ML Lorentzian Classification by jdehorty
Minh Truong Pham
4 (3)
指标
OVERVIEW A Lorentzian Distance Classifier (LDC) is a Machine Learning classification algorithm capable of categorizing historical data from a multi-dimensional feature space. This indicator demonstrates how Lorentzian Classification can also be used to predict the direction of future price movements when used as the distance metric for a novel implementation of an Approximate Nearest Neighbors (ANN) algorithm. This indicator provide signal as buffer, so very easy for create EA from this indi
ICT Implied Fair Value Gap for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
指标
An Implied Fair Value Gap (IFVG) is a three candles imbalance formation conceptualized by ICT that is based on detecting a larger candle body & then measuring the average between the two adjacent candle shadows. This indicator automatically detects this imbalance formation on your charts and can be extended by a user set number of bars. The IFVG average can also be extended until a new respective IFVG is detected, serving as a support/resistance line. Alerts for the detection of bullish/be
Consolidation detect ICT MT4
Minh Truong Pham
指标
Consolidation is when price is moving inside a clear trading range. When prices are consolidated it shows the market maker placing orders on both sides of the market. This is mainly due to manipulate the un informed money. This indicator automatically identifies consolidation zones and plots them on the chart. The method of determining consolidation zones is based on pivot points and ATR, ensuring precise identification. The indicator also sends alert notifications to users when a new consolida
Entry smc model back to basic MT4
Minh Truong Pham
4.2 (5)
指标
This indicator provides the ability to recognize the SMC pattern, essentially a condensed version of the Wyckoff model. Once the pattern is confirmed by RTO, it represents a significant investment opportunity.    There are numerous indicators related to SMC beyond the market, but this is the first indicator to leverage patterns to identify specific actions of BigBoy to  navigate the market. Upgrade 2024-03-08: Add TP by RR feature. The SMC (Smart Money Concept)   pattern   is a market analysis m
Captain Model Finder for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
指标
Created by imjesstwoone and mickey1984, this trade model attempts to capture the expansion from the 10:00-14:00 EST 4h candle using just 3 simple steps. All of the information presented in this description has been outlined by its creators, all I did was translate it to MQL4. All core settings of the trade model may be edited so that users can test several variations, however this description will cover its default, intended behavior using NQ 5m as an example. Step 1 is to identify our Price Ra
Buyside Sellside Liquidity and Voids for mt4
Minh Truong Pham
指标
The Buyside & Sellside Liquidity indicator aims to detect & highlight the first and arguably most important concept within the ICT trading methodology,   Liquidity   levels. SETTINGS Liquidity Levels Detection Length: Lookback period Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for a liquidity level detection Liquidity Zones Buyside Liquidity Zones: Enables display of the buyside liquidity zones. Margin: Sets margin/sensitivity for the liquidity zone boundaries. Color: Color option for buysid
Liquidation Estimates ICT for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
指标
The   Liquidation Estimates (Real-Time)   experimental indicator attempts to highlight real-time long and short liquidations on all timeframes. Here with liquidations, we refer to the process of forcibly closing a trader's position in the market. By analyzing liquidation data, traders can gauge market sentiment, identify potential support and resistance levels, identify potential trend reversals, and make informed decisions about entry and exit points. USAGE (Img 1)    Liquidation refers
ICT Unicorn Model for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
指标
The   ICT Unicorn Model   indicator highlights the presence of "unicorn" patterns on the user's chart which is derived from the lectures of   "The Inner Circle Trader" (ICT) . Detected patterns are followed by targets with a distance controlled by the user.   USAGE (image 2) At its core, the ICT Unicorn Model relies on two popular concepts, Fair Value Gaps and Breaker Blocks. This combination highlights a future area of support/resistance. A   Bullish Unicorn Pattern   consists out of:
Inversion Fair Value Gaps MT4
Minh Truong Pham
4.5 (2)
指标
The Inversion Fair Value Gaps (IFVG) indicator is based on the inversion FVG concept by ICT and provides support and resistance zones based on mitigated Fair Value Gaps (FVGs). Image 1   USAGE Once mitigation of an FVG occurs, we detect the zone as an "Inverted FVG". This would now be looked upon for potential support or resistance. Mitigation occurs when the price closes above or below the FVG area in the opposite direction of its bias. (Image 2) Inverted Bullish FVGs Turn into Potenti
Volume SuperTrend AI MT4
Minh Truong Pham
指标
Overview The   Volume SuperTrend AI   is an advanced technical indicator used to predict trends in price movements by utilizing a combination of traditional SuperTrend calculation and AI techniques, particularly the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. The Volume SuperTrend AI is designed to provide traders with insights into potential market trends, using both volume-weighted moving averages (VWMA) and the k-nearest neighbors (KNN) algorithm. By combining these approaches, the indicator
Reversal and Breakout Signals for MT4
Minh Truong Pham
指标
Introducing the Reversal and Breakout Signals   This innovative tool is crafted to enhance your chart analysis by identifying potential reversal and breakout opportunities directly on your charts. It's designed with both novice and experienced traders in mind, providing intuitive visual cues for better decision-making. Let's dive into the key features and how it operates: ###   Key Features:   Dynamic Period Settings:   Customize the sensitivity of the indicator with user-def
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