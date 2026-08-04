Daily Cek
- Индикаторы
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- Версия: 1.0
🎯 Brief Description
A sophisticated indicator that displays real-time profit/loss across 4 different time periods simultaneously in the top-right corner of your MetaTrader 5 chart. Features detailed Buy/Sell position breakdown for comprehensive daily analysis.
✨ Key Features
📈 4 Time Periods Displayed
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Daily Buy & Sell - Breakdown by position type (Buy/Sell) for today
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Daily Total - Total daily profit/loss
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Weekly - Accumulated profit for the current week (Monday-Sunday)
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Monthly - Accumulated profit for the current month
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YTD (Year-to-Date) - Accumulated profit from the start of the year
🎨 Intuitive Visual Design
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Green for positive profit
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Red for negative loss
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White for break-even positions
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Elegant semi-transparent background with gray border
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Floating panel positioned at top-right (doesn't interfere with chart viewing)
⚡ Real-Time Performance
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Auto-updates every 1 second
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Accurate tracking of both open and closed positions
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Compatible with all account types and brokers