PFKBreakOut Stanislav Korotky Индикаторы

This indicator displays breakouts on Point-And-Figure-like or Kagi-like custom symbol charts, generated by special expert advisers, such as PointFigureKagiCharts . This indicator is applicable only for custom instruments generated in appropriate way (with time-invariant bars which are multiples of a predefined box size). It makes no sense to apply it to other charts. The breakouts in up or down direction are marked by arrows. The breakout price is found at crossing of one of imaginary lines of