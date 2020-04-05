Fast Moving EA

Use Account Cent for safety equity Use Broker ROBOFOREX Patner ID "lwrzt"

A powerful version update, utilizing the M30 timeframe EURUSD

Hurry, before the price goes up This trading robot is the result of 5 years of experience in forex trading. This trading robot specializes in the FOREX.





✨ Core Trading Logic

🔄 Three-Pillar Strategy

MA(30) Trend Filter Uses 30-period Simple Moving Average as primary trend indicator

Buy signals when price > MA(30)

Sell signals when price < MA(30)

Ensures trades follow the prevailing market direction Forced Open Per Candle Guarantees at least one entry per new candle

Prevents missed opportunities during strong trends

Automatic re-entry if initial attempt fails Grid with Martingale Progression Multiple entries at calculated grid distances

Lot size progression using multiplier

Systematic averaging-in to capture trend movements

🎮 Key Features

📈 Trading Mechanisms

Feature Description MA Trend Filter 30-period SMA for directional bias Forced Entry Opens position every new candle Re-Entry System Automatically re-enters after positions close Grid Multiplier Progressive lot sizing (Martingale) 24/7 Operation Works continuously, no Friday restrictions Stop Out Protection 4500 points maximum loss limit

🛡️ Risk Management

Trailing Stop System : Activates at $1.00 profit Steps of $0.10 per profit increase Instant close if profit drops $0.10 from peak

Stop Out Protection : Closes all positions at 4500 points loss Resets on new candle Prevents catastrophic losses

Margin Level Safety : Monitors account margin level Closes all positions below 100% margin Protects account from margin calls

Position Limits :

Maximum 1000 positions



Prevents over-trading





✅ Strengths Trend Following : MA filter keeps trades in trend direction

Guaranteed Entry : Forced open per candle ensures participation

Smart Grid : Progressive lot sizing maximizes winning trades

Instant Protection : Stop out prevents excessive losses

Auto-Recovery : Re-entry after closing positions

No Time Restrictions : 24/7 trading capability

Low Resource Usage: Optimized for efficient performance 🎯 Ideal For Trend Traders : Follow strong market movements

Grid Enthusiasts : Systematic position scaling

Account Managers : Risk-controlled automated trading

Part-time Traders : Set and forget operation

Multi-Pair Trading: Works across all forex pairs 📊 Performance Characteristics Metric Description Win Rate High in trending markets Risk/Reward Managed via trailing stop Drawdown Limited by Stop Out protection Scalability Works with any account size Pairs All major and minor forex pairs Timeframes Optimized for M30 and above

🎁 Special Features Stop Out Reset: Automatically resets on new candle Retry Mechanism: Continues trying until entry successful Smart Grid Calculation: Dynamic based on position count Trailing Lock: Progressive profit protection Margin Monitoring: Account safety checks Error Handling: Robust fail-safes Logging: Detailed activity logging

🚨 Important Disclaimers Past performance does not guarantee future results

Test thoroughly on demo account first

Use proper risk management

Not suitable for all market conditions

Monitor during news events

Ensure sufficient margin before trading 🎯 Why Choose Fast Moving EA? Proven Strategy: Combines multiple winning methodologies Comprehensive Protection: Multiple safety layers Easy Setup: Simple parameter configuration Flexible: Adjustable for different trading styles Transparent: Full source code visibility Professional: Clean, efficient code architecture Supported: Active development and updates





Minimum requirements and recommendations

Recommended brokers: VT MARKETS / FP TRADING or a broker with ECN/RAW/LOW spread type.

2 decimal price quote for GOLD.

Minimum initial deposit: $1,000 in an account with 1:2000 leverage. Starting from M30.

Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory).









Disclaimer

: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose.