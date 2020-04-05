Fast Moving EA

Use Account Cent for safety equity

Use Broker ROBOFOREX

Patner ID "lwrzt"


A powerful version update, utilizing the M30 timeframe EURUSD


Hurry, before the price goes up

This trading robot is the result of 5 years of experience in forex trading. This trading robot specializes in the FOREX.


 Core Trading Logic

🔄 Three-Pillar Strategy

  1. MA(30) Trend Filter

    • Uses 30-period Simple Moving Average as primary trend indicator

    • Buy signals when price > MA(30)

    • Sell signals when price < MA(30)

    • Ensures trades follow the prevailing market direction

  2. Forced Open Per Candle

    • Guarantees at least one entry per new candle

    • Prevents missed opportunities during strong trends

    • Automatic re-entry if initial attempt fails

  3. Grid with Martingale Progression

    • Multiple entries at calculated grid distances

    • Lot size progression using multiplier

    • Systematic averaging-in to capture trend movements

🎮 Key Features

📈 Trading Mechanisms

Feature Description
MA Trend Filter 30-period SMA for directional bias
Forced Entry Opens position every new candle
Re-Entry System Automatically re-enters after positions close
Grid Multiplier Progressive lot sizing (Martingale)
24/7 Operation Works continuously, no Friday restrictions
Stop Out Protection 4500 points maximum loss limit

🛡️ Risk Management

  • Trailing Stop System:

    • Activates at $1.00 profit

    • Steps of $0.10 per profit increase

    • Instant close if profit drops $0.10 from peak

  • Stop Out Protection:

    • Closes all positions at 4500 points loss

    • Resets on new candle

    • Prevents catastrophic losses

  • Margin Level Safety:

    • Monitors account margin level

    • Closes all positions below 100% margin

    • Protects account from margin calls

  • Position Limits:

    • Maximum 1000 positions

    • Prevents over-trading


 Strengths

  • Trend Following: MA filter keeps trades in trend direction

  • Guaranteed Entry: Forced open per candle ensures participation

  • Smart Grid: Progressive lot sizing maximizes winning trades

  • Instant Protection: Stop out prevents excessive losses

  • Auto-Recovery: Re-entry after closing positions

  • No Time Restrictions: 24/7 trading capability

  • Low Resource Usage: Optimized for efficient performance

🎯 Ideal For

  • Trend Traders: Follow strong market movements

  • Grid Enthusiasts: Systematic position scaling

  • Account Managers: Risk-controlled automated trading

  • Part-time Traders: Set and forget operation

  • Multi-Pair Trading: Works across all forex pairs

📊 Performance Characteristics

Metric Description
Win Rate High in trending markets
Risk/Reward Managed via trailing stop
Drawdown Limited by Stop Out protection
Scalability Works with any account size
Pairs All major and minor forex pairs
Timeframes Optimized for M30 and above


🎁 Special Features

  1. Stop Out Reset: Automatically resets on new candle

  2. Retry Mechanism: Continues trying until entry successful

  3. Smart Grid Calculation: Dynamic based on position count

  4. Trailing Lock: Progressive profit protection

  5. Margin Monitoring: Account safety checks

  6. Error Handling: Robust fail-safes

  7. Logging: Detailed activity logging


🚨 Important Disclaimers

  • Past performance does not guarantee future results

  • Test thoroughly on demo account first

  • Use proper risk management

  • Not suitable for all market conditions

  • Monitor during news events

  • Ensure sufficient margin before trading

🎯 Why Choose Fast Moving EA?

  1. Proven Strategy: Combines multiple winning methodologies

  2. Comprehensive Protection: Multiple safety layers

  3. Easy Setup: Simple parameter configuration

  4. Flexible: Adjustable for different trading styles

  5. Transparent: Full source code visibility

  6. Professional: Clean, efficient code architecture

  7. Supported: Active development and updates


Minimum requirements and recommendations
Recommended brokers: VT MARKETS / FP TRADING or a broker with ECN/RAW/LOW spread type.
2 decimal price quote for GOLD.
Minimum initial deposit: $1,000 in an account with 1:2000 leverage. Starting from M30.
Use a VPS for the EA to work 24/7 (Mandatory).


Disclaimer: Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a high level of risk, and may not be suitable for all investors. The high degree of leverage can work against you as well as for you. Before deciding to invest in foreign exchange you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk appetite. The possibility exists that you could sustain a loss of some or all of your initial investment and therefore you should not invest money that you cannot afford to lose.

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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
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Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
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Thierry Ouellet
5 (21)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Chen Jia Qi
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Vladimir Lekhovitser
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TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
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Эксперты
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
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Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
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Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
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5 (7)
Эксперты
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HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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