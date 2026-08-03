Fibo zone manuel

Reversal pattern signals Dimitri Patrick A Daumerie Индикаторы

This indicator detects two classic reversal candlestick patterns — Pin Bar and Engulfing — and marks them with a simple up/down arrow. Detection is fully customizable: enable either or both patterns, adjust wick/body ratios and the minimum candle size (ATR-based, so it adapts automatically to any symbol or timeframe). Its main feature is that it’s 100% non-repainting. The arrow on the currently forming candle is provisional and may adjust while that candle is still open — that’s just live pri