Fibo zone manuel

Fibo Zones Manual — Manual Fibonacci with Buy/SL/TP Zones


Fibo Zones Manual is a fully manual Fibonacci tool — drag the two points to your swing high/low, exactly like the native MT5 Fibonacci retracement. On top of it, the indicator draws three colored zones directly on the chart: entry zone (Buy/Sell), SL zone, and TP zone, each with the exact price displayed.


Key Features


Manual placement, drag-and-drop like the native tool

Colored zones (entry, SL, TP), fully adjustable

Price and percentage labels on every zone boundary

Price alerts when the market reaches a zone (popup, sound, push notification)

Works on any symbol and timeframe


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