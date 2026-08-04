Close Open AD

Close-Open A/D (CO A/D): A Cumulative Volume-Efficiency Line for Accumulation/Distribution Analysis

CO A/D is a cumulative Accumulation/Distribution-style indicator built around a simple question On-Balance Volume and Chaikin A/D don't directly ask: how efficiently did each bar convert its own volume into open-to-close travel?

Formula

CO_raw = (Close − Open) / (High − Low) Volume = Log(TickVolume + 1) [or raw volume — selectable] CO A/D = Previous CO A/D + (CO_raw × Volume)

Where OBV assigns full bar volume based only on close-to-close direction, and Chaikin's A/D anchors on the bar's midpoint, CO A/D anchors on the open — measuring how much of a bar's own range was captured directionally from open to close, then weighting that efficiency by volume and accumulating it into a running line.

How to use it

  • Read CO A/D the way you'd read any cumulative A/D line: rising = distribution efficiency skewed to the buy side, falling = sell side. The slope matters more than the absolute value.
  • Divergence: when CO A/D prints a new high/low that price (or a close-to-close flow indicator) doesn't confirm, that's worth attention — it often reflects strong bar-level efficiency without net price progress.
  • Absorption read: a strong, sustained CO A/D trend against a flat close-to-close flow measure can indicate one side's aggressive volume being absorbed without displacing price.

What to expect

  • A cumulative line with no fixed unit — trade its shape and its relationship to price structure, not its raw value.
  • Two independent inputs: Volume Source (Tick / Real) and Volume Transform (Raw / Log) — toggle either without touching the formula.

Recommendation on Log Volume Tick volume is a count of price-change events, not a clean read of participation — it's skewed by feed granularity, thin-session micro-updates, and can shift overnight if a broker changes liquidity providers. Log(Vi + 1) is recommended as the default: it keeps volume's directional influence while preventing any single outlier bar from dominating the cumulative line, so persistent, moderate-volume pressure shows up more clearly. Raw volume is available for direct comparison, or when you specifically want extreme volume events to register at full weight.

Inputs

  • Signal Line Period (default 34) and Method (SMA default / EMA)
  • Volume Source: Tick / Real
  • Volume Transform: Raw / Log(Vi+1)
  • Signal line color defaults to None — enable it, or read both values side-by-side in the Data Window.

Notes Works on any timeframe and instrument. Pairs well with other cumulative flow indicators (e.g True Move AD ) for confluence — agreement across two independently-anchored cumulative lines carries more weight than either alone, and disagreement between them is itself informative. Not a standalone signal generator; intended as a confirmation/divergence layer within a broader trading framework.

ResearchGate publication: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/411174378_Close-Open_AD_A_Volume-Efficiency_Companion_to_True_Move_AD_and_Directional_Impulse

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Индикаторы
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Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
Индикаторы
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Kareem Abbas
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Скидка заканчивается через 24 часа — следующая цена $ 69 ZORYK — продвинутая сигнальная система для XAUUSD в MetaTrader 5 Вам знакомо это чувство. Вы долго анализируете золото. Ждёте подходящего момента для входа. Наконец открываете сделку — и цена сразу начинает двигаться против вас. Вы закрываете позицию слишком рано, передвигаете Stop Loss или сомневаетесь всего несколько секунд. После этого рынок достигает именно той цели, которую вы ожидали изначально, но уже без вас. Проблема не всегда за
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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SMC Pro ToolKit  is a professional chart-based Smart Money Concepts indicator for MetaTrader 5. It helps traders read market structure, identify key liquidity areas, organize trade context, and plan setups directly from the chart. This is not a simple buy/sell arrow indicator. It is a complete visual trading toolkit that combines Smart Money Concepts, multi-timeframe analysis, session context, setup planning, risk assistance, and professional dashboard tools in one clean workspace. Watch setup
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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