Close Open AD

Close-Open A/D (CO A/D): A Cumulative Volume-Efficiency Line for Accumulation/Distribution Analysis

CO A/D is a cumulative Accumulation/Distribution-style indicator built around a simple question On-Balance Volume and Chaikin A/D don't directly ask: how efficiently did each bar convert its own volume into open-to-close travel?

Formula

CO_raw = (Close − Open) / (High − Low) Volume = Log(TickVolume + 1) [or raw volume — selectable] CO A/D = Previous CO A/D + (CO_raw × Volume)

Where OBV assigns full bar volume based only on close-to-close direction, and Chaikin's A/D anchors on the bar's midpoint, CO A/D anchors on the open — measuring how much of a bar's own range was captured directionally from open to close, then weighting that efficiency by volume and accumulating it into a running line.

How to use it

Read CO A/D the way you'd read any cumulative A/D line: rising = distribution efficiency skewed to the buy side, falling = sell side. The slope matters more than the absolute value.

Divergence: when CO A/D prints a new high/low that price (or a close-to-close flow indicator) doesn't confirm, that's worth attention — it often reflects strong bar-level efficiency without net price progress.

when CO A/D prints a new high/low that price (or a close-to-close flow indicator) doesn't confirm, that's worth attention — it often reflects strong bar-level efficiency without net price progress. Absorption read: a strong, sustained CO A/D trend against a flat close-to-close flow measure can indicate one side's aggressive volume being absorbed without displacing price.

What to expect

A cumulative line with no fixed unit — trade its shape and its relationship to price structure, not its raw value.

Two independent inputs: Volume Source (Tick / Real) and Volume Transform (Raw / Log) — toggle either without touching the formula.

Recommendation on Log Volume Tick volume is a count of price-change events, not a clean read of participation — it's skewed by feed granularity, thin-session micro-updates, and can shift overnight if a broker changes liquidity providers. Log(Vi + 1) is recommended as the default: it keeps volume's directional influence while preventing any single outlier bar from dominating the cumulative line, so persistent, moderate-volume pressure shows up more clearly. Raw volume is available for direct comparison, or when you specifically want extreme volume events to register at full weight.

Inputs

Signal Line Period (default 34) and Method (SMA default / EMA)

Volume Source: Tick / Real

Volume Transform: Raw / Log(Vi+1)

Signal line color defaults to None — enable it, or read both values side-by-side in the Data Window.

Notes Works on any timeframe and instrument. Pairs well with other cumulative flow indicators (e.g True Move AD ) for confluence — agreement across two independently-anchored cumulative lines carries more weight than either alone, and disagreement between them is itself informative. Not a standalone signal generator; intended as a confirmation/divergence layer within a broader trading framework.

ResearchGate publication: https://www.researchgate.net/publication/411174378_Close-Open_AD_A_Volume-Efficiency_Companion_to_True_Move_AD_and_Directional_Impulse

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