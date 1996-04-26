Market Evolution Tree is a non-repainting market structure indicator that transforms price action into an intelligent decision tree. Instead of generating random signals, it analyzes swing evolution, momentum, trend strength and multi-timeframe confirmation to identify high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities. The clean visual tree and built-in dashboard help traders understand market direction at a glance.

Features

Non-Repainting Signals

BUY / SELL / EXIT Alerts

Market Structure Tree

Buy & Sell Power

Multi-Timeframe Analysis

Trend & Momentum Filter

Professional Dashboard

Fast & Lightweight

Recommended For

Scalping

M1

M5

Compatible With

Forex

Gold (XAUUSD)

Indices

Cryptocurrency

CFDs

Trade Warning

Trading Forex, CFDs, cryptocurrencies, commodities and other leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This indicator is designed as a decision-support tool and should not be considered financial or investment advice.

Always use proper risk management, including stop loss, position sizing and money management techniques. The developer is not responsible for any trading losses resulting from the use of this product.

Installation

Copy the indicator into your MT4 / Indicators folder. Restart MetaTrader 4 or refresh the Navigator. Attach Market Evolution Tree to any chart. Adjust the input parameters according to your trading style.

Recommended for Scalping (M1 & M5).

Ask me for scalping setting please.

Support

Developer: Qiyas Baghirov

If you have any questions, need installation assistance, or would like to suggest new features, please send me a Direct Message (DM) through the MQL5 website.

You can also post your questions in the Comments section of the product page, where I will be happy to assist you and answer as soon as possible.

Thank you for choosing Market Evolution Tree. I appreciate your support and feedback.