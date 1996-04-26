Market Evolution Tree

Market Evolution Tree is a non-repainting market structure indicator that transforms price action into an intelligent decision tree. Instead of generating random signals, it analyzes swing evolution, momentum, trend strength and multi-timeframe confirmation to identify high-probability BUY and SELL opportunities. The clean visual tree and built-in dashboard help traders understand market direction at a glance.

Features

  • Non-Repainting Signals
  • BUY / SELL / EXIT Alerts
  • Market Structure Tree
  • Buy & Sell Power
  • Multi-Timeframe Analysis
  • Trend & Momentum Filter
  • Professional Dashboard
  • Fast & Lightweight

Recommended For

  • Scalping
  • M1
  • M5

Compatible With

  • Forex
  • Gold (XAUUSD)
  • Indices
  • Cryptocurrency
  • CFDs

Trade Warning

Trading Forex, CFDs, cryptocurrencies, commodities and other leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance does not guarantee future results. This indicator is designed as a decision-support tool and should not be considered financial or investment advice.

Always use proper risk management, including stop loss, position sizing and money management techniques. The developer is not responsible for any trading losses resulting from the use of this product.

Installation

  1. Copy the indicator into your MT4 / Indicators folder.
  2. Restart MetaTrader 4 or refresh the Navigator.
  3. Attach Market Evolution Tree to any chart.
  4. Adjust the input parameters according to your trading style.

Recommended for Scalping (M1 & M5).

Ask me for scalping setting please.

Support

Developer: Qiyas Baghirov

If you have any questions, need installation assistance, or would like to suggest new features, please send me a Direct Message (DM) through the MQL5 website.

You can also post your questions in the Comments section of the product page, where I will be happy to assist you and answer as soon as possible.

Thank you for choosing Market Evolution Tree. I appreciate your support and feedback.


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Bernhard Schweigert
4.81 (21)
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В настоящее время скидка 30%! Эта приборная панель - очень мощное программное обеспечение, работающее на нескольких символах и до 9 таймфреймов. Он основан на нашем основном индикаторе (Лучшие отзывы: Advanced Supply Demand ).   Приборная панель дает отличный обзор. Она показывает:  Отфильтрованные значения спроса и предложения, включая рейтинг силы зон, расстояния между пунктами в зонах и внутри зон, Выделяются вложенные зоны, Выдает 4 вида предупреждений для выбранных символов на всех (9) та
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Qiyas Baghirov
Индикаторы
1. Что такое Liquidity Setup PRO V1? Liquidity Setup PRO V1 — это индикатор для MT4, основанный на концепции Smart Money Concept (SMC), предназначенный для визуального отображения liquidity sweep, stop hunt, BOS (Break of Structure) и CHOCH подтверждений шаг за шагом. Индикатор автоматически анализирует движение цены и показывает полные BUY и SELL setup прямо на графике. Подходит для: Smart Money трейдеров Liquidity sweep стратегий BOS / CHOCH анализа Институционального трейдинга Скальпинга и вн
Heiken Ashi Trend Pro
Qiyas Baghirov
Индикаторы
Heiken Ashi Trend is a MetaTrader 4 indicator designed to help traders identify trend direction using Heiken Ashi candle structure combined with trend-confirmation filters. The indicator displays bullish and bearish trend phases directly on the chart, helping traders follow market direction more clearly and avoid unnecessary noise during fast price movement. Main Features Heiken Ashi based trend visualization Smooth trend-following structure Optional EMA line display ADX, CCI and MACD confirmati
Nested Pivot Arrows NR MT4
Qiyas Baghirov
Индикаторы
Nested Pivot Arrows NR Nested Pivot Arrows NR is a non-repaint MT4 and MT5 indicator that identifies nested pivot structures and highlights potential market turning points directly on the chart. The indicator automatically detects: • Short-Term Highs (STH) and Short-Term Lows (STL) • Medium-Term Highs (MTH) and Medium-Term Lows (MTL) • Long-Term Highs (LTH) and Long-Term Lows (LTL) • Buy and Sell signals based on confirmed nested pivot formations Features: Non-Repaint Logic MT4 & MT5 Version
QB Compass Signal Pro
Qiyas Baghirov
Индикаторы
QB Compass Signal Pro QB Compass Signal Pro is an advanced predictive market direction indicator for MetaTrader 4. It transforms multiple technical factors into a visual compass that helps traders identify potential BUY, SELL, EXTREME BUY, and EXTREME SELL zones before traditional trend-following indicators react. Unlike conventional indicators that only follow price, QB Compass Signal Pro combines momentum, volatility expansion, EMA angle analysis, RSI slope, fractal breakouts, and market struc
Gold Market DNA Pro
Qiyas Baghirov
Индикаторы
Gold Market DNA Pro Gold Market DNA Pro is an innovative trading indicator designed with an original mathematical approach instead of relying on traditional technical indicators. Unlike conventional indicators based on moving averages, RSI, MACD, ATR, Fibonacci, or ZigZag, Gold Market DNA Pro analyzes the market through its own proprietary Market DNA Engine. Key Features - Original Market DNA calculation engine - No Moving Averages - No RSI - No MACD - No ATR - No Fibonacci - No ZigZag - No
EMA Cross Reversal PRO
Qiyas Baghirov
Индикаторы
Overview EMA Cross Pullback Pro is a professional non-repaint trend-following indicator designed for traders who use EMA crossovers and pullback entries. It combines fast and slow EMA analysis with reversal confirmation to identify high-probability trading opportunities. The indicator automatically detects: EMA Cross BUY and SELL signals Pullback/Reversal confirmation Trend direction Profit/Loss statistics Monthly performance summary Historical signal analysis from a user-defined start date Buil
Schumann Market Resonance
Qiyas Baghirov
Индикаторы
QB Schumann Market Resonance MT4 QB Schumann Market Resonance MT4 is an advanced market rhythm indicator inspired by the concept of resonance and market pressure analysis. Instead of relying on traditional lagging indicators, it evaluates the balance between bullish and bearish pressure using candle structure, volatility, momentum, and tick activity to identify potential turning points and directional strength. The indicator displays an intuitive dashboard with live Bull Pressure, Bear Pressure,
Market Tree Growth
Qiyas Baghirov
Индикаторы
Tree Market Growth MT4 Nature-Inspired Multi-Timeframe Trend Analysis Tree Market Growth MT4 is a visual trend analysis indicator that transforms market behavior into a 12-stage tree life cycle. It combines trend strength, momentum, volatility, market structure and multi-timeframe confirmation into a single easy-to-read dashboard, helping traders identify trend development, continuation and possible exhaustion. Features • 12-Stage Tree Life Cycle • Multi-Timeframe Analysis (M1, M5, M15, M30, H1,
ZigZag Probability Pro Color
Qiyas Baghirov
Индикаторы
ZigZag Probability Pro Color — это индикатор для MetaTrader 4 , который определяет подтверждённые локальные максимумы и минимумы (Swing High/Low) и оценивает каждую точку разворота с помощью вероятностной модели. Индикатор анализирует тиковый объём (Tick Volume) , Awesome Oscillator (AO) , ATR , размер ценовой волны (Swing Size), количество баров (Bar Count) и статистику предыдущих разворотов. На основе этих данных каждой подтверждённой точке разворота присваивается один из четырёх уровней вероя
Nested Pivot Arrows NR MT5
Qiyas Baghirov
Индикаторы
Nested Pivot Arrows NR MT5 Nested Pivot Arrows NR is a non-repaint MT4 and MT5 indicator that identifies nested pivot structures and highlights potential market turning points directly on the chart. The indicator automatically detects: • Short-Term Highs (STH) and Short-Term Lows (STL) • Medium-Term Highs (MTH) and Medium-Term Lows (MTL) • Long-Term Highs (LTH) and Long-Term Lows (LTL) • Buy and Sell signals based on confirmed nested pivot formations Features: Non-Repaint Logic MT4 & MT5 Ver
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