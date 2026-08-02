Renko Brick Engine With EMA Overlay

A built-in Renko engine plus EMA overlay, computed live inside the EA - no offline Renko charts, no external history conversion, no third-party Renko generator needed. Attach it to any chart and it builds and tracks its own brick series from live price.

WHAT IT DOES

Constructs Renko bricks in-memory from live tick data, plus a seeded run of recent history so it is not starting blank.

A brick only confirms on close - the in-memory brick series is the single source of truth, with no repainting of confirmed bricks.

Computes a fast and a slow EMA directly on brick closes (not on time-based candles), recalculated on every new brick.

Draws the last N bricks and both EMAs directly on the chart, with a live info panel.

Logs every recent brick (close, direction, both EMA values) so the engine behaviour is auditable, not a black box.

INPUTS

Brick size in points, fast and slow EMA length, history bars and timeframe used to seed the engine on attach, number of bricks drawn on the chart, number of recent bricks written to the log.

WHAT IT DOES NOT DO

It does not open, close, or manage any trade - it is a visualization and engine demonstration only. It does not export bricks to an offline chart file.

WHO IT IS FOR

Renko traders who want a native, self-contained brick engine on MetaTrader 5 without external converters. Developers evaluating brick-based EMA logic before building a full trading system on top of it. Free to use - this is a foundation tool, not a signal service.

COMPANION TOOLS

If you trade manually from these charts, two companion utilities cover the protection side. Global Stop Loss and Target Setter is free and applies a Stop Loss and a target to every open position on the symbol with a single click. Global Stop Loss and Target Manager keeps two draggable lines live on the chart, so every position stays in sync as you move them and each new trade inherits the same levels automatically.

Daily Loss Guardian enforces a hard daily loss cutoff with an on chart dashboard, built for challenge and evaluation accounts where a single bad session ends the run. Session Countdown Panel puts a live countdown to every session open and close on your chart, and Wyckoff Schematic Detector labels accumulation and distribution structure automatically as it forms.





MARKET NOTES AND THE SIGNAL CHANNEL

I post short notes on gold and crypto, plus updates on this and the other tools, in a free Telegram channel: t.me/boltiq_signals