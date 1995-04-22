Xuepro

xuepro is a fully automated Expert Advisor built on one simple market principle: price spends most of its life inside a volatility envelope, and the moves actually worth trading begin the moment it leaves that envelope with conviction.


How it trades

Entry: Keltner Channel (EMA + ATR) breakout, confirmed on closed candles only

Stop Loss / Take Profit: calculated from live ATR, fully adaptive to volatility

Trend filter: an optional higher-timeframe EMA keeps the EA on the side of the dominant trend

Volatility regime filter: compares current ATR against its own long-term average, so the EA stands aside in flat, rangebound conditions where breakouts fail most often

Anti-chase filter: if a candle has already run too far past the band, the signal is skipped instead of buying the top

Break-even + partial close: secures a portion of the position and moves the stop into profit once the trade reaches your chosen R multiple

ATR trailing stop: lets strong breakouts run instead of capping every winner at a fixed target

Daily equity protection: trading stops for the rest of the day once your defined drawdown limit is hit

Spread filter and session filter: avoids expensive spreads and thin, low-liquidity hours

One position at a time. No grid. No martingale. No averaging down. Every trade carries a stop loss from the moment it opens.

Built for real trading conditions


Recommended use

Symbols: XAUUSD

Timeframe: H1

Account: ECN / Raw spread account

Minimum deposit: from $200 with 0.5–1% risk per trade

VPS: recommended for uninterrupted operation

Рекомендуем также
FVG In Engulfing EA
Claudiu-georgian Zavera
Эксперты
FVG In Engulfing EA - From Learn to Earn. The zone every trader watches, armed with a trigger you have not seen before: a Fair Value Gap validated only when an engulfing is forged inside its gap. A ZONE EVERYONE KNOWS. A TRIGGER NO ONE ELSE DEMANDS. The EA detects the Fair Value Gap - with a minimum gap size and displacement filters of your choice - on a higher timeframe, then requires an engulfing, formed on the timeframes you choose, contained inside that gap. Only a containment above your t
Mogo Kio
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
Эксперты
Mogo Kio mt5 trading bot Is an AI Driven EA optimized for trading gold and forex trading it has so good advantages that help you to control and smart manage your equity it has risk control , lot control and dynamic options and Winrate targets and profit targets , hidden tp/ sl options also trading timing , trailing stops so smart system to get high accuracy signals and open trades according to it also excellent option you can mange trading system for frequency trades
SSscalp
Mary Wambui Waweru
Эксперты
Hello, SSscalp is a fairly aggressive scalping bot. Applicable currency pairs in this case include GBPUSD, USDJPY, and EURUSD. You are welcome to optimize the strategy to your liking, but the default settings are still okay. The attached historical modelling is based on EVERY TICK model though if you have good quality custom symbols feel free to use them for back testing. 
Perfect EA Hedging
Sopheaktra Phan
Эксперты
Hedging was known as "100% Winning Strategy" in many decade before. But it doesn't seem right in the side-way market. If you put Hedging distant too close, it will entry as more as the side-way stay. If you put Hedging distant too far, it would never hit the BEP before the account blown. So, now "EA by CAPO" brought to you the new generation of Hedging that help user avoid the Risk from side-way market. We let the EA observe first 3trades with the same distant and it increase the distant at 4th
Recovery Grip Meta 5
Marta Gonzalez
Эксперты
MANUAL OF RECOVERY GRIP The recovery grip system can recover both an isolated loss and a loss produced by a grip or multiple orders, the algorithm gradually compensates the losses until the equity returns to zero. The time it takes for the algorithm to reverse the loss is proportional to the volatility of the pair and the size of the loss.This system allows you to test the algorithm prior to purchase.For this, it has a powerful simulation system in which you can choose whether your loss is a
QRC SuperTrend EA
Bero Abdullah Skaf
Эксперты
QRC SuperTrend EA — Micro Account Optimised | Quantum Rise Capital The QRC SuperTrend EA is a precision-engineered algorithmic trading system built for traders who demand institutional-grade risk control on micro and standard accounts alike. Developed by Quantum Rise Capital, it combines a native SuperTrend engine with ATR-adaptive position management, multi-layer drawdown protection, and an intelligent equity tier scaling system ,all in a single, plug-and-play Expert Advisor. How It Works The E
FREE
Velocity Pro
Tienchai Tabtimtong
Эксперты
Velocity Expert Advisor: The USDJPY Precision Specialist Unlock Profit Velocity with Next-Generation EA Innovation. Velocity is a premium automated trading system (EA) meticulously designed specifically for the USDJPY pair on the M5-M15 timeframe. This system integrates advanced technical analysis with a proactive risk management framework to ensure consistent portfolio growth under maximum security. It acts as a "Samurai Edge" for your investment portfolio, filtering out market noise to captur
Gordian Knot 1
Hidenori Tanaka
Эксперты
This EA is a simple automated trading system for the Meta Trader 5 platform. It uses parabolic SAR to automatically adjust lot size based on market trends. By this, the EA does not take a large amount of risk, but instead steadily accumulates profits. Main Features The EA does not use the martingale method for lot size adjustment. If a position is taken before the forex market closes, the position will be carried over to the weekend. This EA is designed to hold multiple positions at the same t
OracleTrading
Ilia Makar
Эксперты
Oracle Trading — профессиональная мульти-стратегическая торговая система для MetaTrader 5 Oracle Trading — это мощная торговая система, построенная на принципе confluence . Вместо того чтобы генерировать сигналы по одному индикатору или паттерну, система одновременно анализирует рынок по нескольким независимым методикам и показывает только те setups, где наблюдается высокая степень согласованности сигналов. Это позволяет трейдеру получать не просто точки входа, а качественные, высоко-вероятностн
AuraQuantPro MT5
Ifeanyi Joshua Odinma
Эксперты
AuraQuant EA is a grid-based Expert Advisor designed for traders who prefer structured automated trading on the 5-minute timeframe. The EA focuses on managing entries and positions using a systematic approach with optimized trading logic and risk control features. Recommended minimum deposit: $800 Key Features: Grid trading strategy Designed for 5M timeframe Smart trade management User-friendly setup Optimized for stable execution After purchase, please send a private message to receive the reco
Tomgoodcar Rose Knight
Tanakon Khotmitr
Эксперты
Overview Tomgoodcar Rose Knight PRO is an advanced, fully automated algorithmic trading system designed for MetaTrader 5. Built upon a sophisticated Pending Order Grid framework, the EA does not simply execute market orders blindly. Instead, it deploys strategic Buy Stop and Sell Stop orders, dynamically trailing them along with price movements to secure optimal entry levels. Equipped with a dual-stage recovery mechanism, embedded economic news filters, and strict price zone limitations, this to
Xau Sovereign Impulse Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
XAU SOVEREIGN IMPULSE MATRIX  High-Velocity M1 Gold Spot Scalping Engine Xau Sovereign Impulse Matrix  is a premium, next-generation commercial algorithmic trading system designed specifically for the extreme price dynamics of Spot Gold (XAUUSD)- on the 1-Minute (M1)- timeframe. It fuses high-velocity price acceleration detection with advanced mathematical recovery modeling to achieve highly resilient commercial execution. It is fully armed with our elite proprietary systems, designed to bypa
The Ring
Marta Gonzalez
Эксперты
The Ring A EA to rule them all The Ring   it is a Secure Automated Software for trade 28 pairs ​​simultaneously. The Ring  It is optimized for 28 pairs of forex market Do not use this robot at the same time as others, it is a multi-value robot, therefore it manages 28 pairs simultaneously. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions  The Ring    Have 6 neurals nets to used the correct algoritm in the
Go it MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Эксперты
GO IT - it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices.                                     ONLY RECO M ENDED FOR GBPUSD AND EURUSD Can used this EA whit 100$ in your account The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of  independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions  GO IT It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      It is a 100% automatic system, the system controls both the inputs and the
Nexus Range Breakout
Mohammed Kaddour
Эксперты
Это классическая система Range BreakOut. Диапазон определяется минимальным количеством баров и максимальной шириной в пипсах. Пользователь может настроить оба параметра. Советник Range Breakout может использоваться для торговли во временных диапазонах. Часто рынок устанавливает свое направление утром, а затем следует этому тренду в течение дня. Этот советник предназначен для торговли этими трендами после утреннего прорыва. Тем не менее, с помощью этой программы можно торговать различными времен
Apex Trend Engine
Thiago Balonyi Candal Da Rosa
Эксперты
Apex Trend Engine is a professional Expert Advisor built to trade market structure and directional momentum with a disciplined risk framework. Unlike conventional systems that rely on lagging indicators or risky recovery methods, Apex Trend Engine focuses on identifying high-probability trend conditions and executing trades with precision and control. The system uses a combination of structural price analysis, volatility filtering, and trend validation to avoid low-quality market conditions. Tra
Xau Quasar Dow Matrix
Napat Puangjunkum
Эксперты
XAU QUASAR DOW-MATRIX  The Ultimate Dow-Theory Volatility Engine Xau Quasar Dow-Matrix  is a state-of-the-art automated trading system built on the unchanging truth of "Dow Theory" combined with high-frequency "Volatility Energy". Most breakout EAs fail because they trade blindly into choppy markets. Quasar Dow-Matrix solves this by continuously calculating Market Structure (Higher Highs / Lower Lows) using a proprietary Fractal/Pivot matrix, and exclusively trading breakouts that are backed b
Narwhal Voyager
Ismail Hanif Tompkins
Эксперты
Narwhal Voyager – Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MT5 Narwhal Voyager is a professional buy-only Expert Advisor designed for MT5. The EA is built primarily for trading major stock-market indices and only executes buy positions. Voyager combines automated trade execution with advanced account protection systems, including an equity protector, daily new-high buffer and economic-news close filter. Designed primarily for: US30 US100 US500 GER40 UK100 Major global indices Broker symbol names may vary. Re
Daily HighLow Breakout EA
Fabio Conrado Ortolan
Эксперты
Dynamic Expert Advisor with Advanced Risk Management Dynamic EA for MetaTrader 5, based on daily high/low breakouts with trend filters (ADX & MAs). Includes adaptive trailing stop, daily profit/loss limits, and advanced risk management. Perfect for traders seeking consistency and capital protection. This EA was designed for traders seeking discipline, consistency, and adaptability to market conditions. It combines intelligent breakout triggers with robust technical filters, along with fully cus
SprintTreck
Sheila Kemunto Onkoba
Эксперты
The SprintTreck strategy triggers buy or sell orders based on a consecutive sequence of matching green or red candlesticks. Its core settings include the candlestick timeframe (such as M1, M5, or H1), the streak length (the specific number of consecutive identical candles required before entering a trade), and a minimum bar size filter to qualify entries. While applicable to any currency pair through optimization, it is highly recommended for the USDJPY pair.
Adaptive Regime Trader Overlay
Gergo Peter Lazar
Эксперты
Adaptive Regime Trader Overview Adaptive Regime Trader is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that dynamically adapts its trading behavior to changing market conditions. Instead of relying on a single fixed strategy, the EA continuously evaluates the current market environment and automatically adjusts its internal trading parameters to improve consistency across different market regimes. The Expert Advisor has been designed for traders who prefer a flexible trading system with ex
AURUM Gold Shield
Younes Kechid
Эксперты
Aurum Gold Shield MT5 is an advanced, fully automated trading system specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Combining the mathematical precision of the Keltner Channel and dual Exponential Moving Averages (EMA), this Expert Advisor is built to capture institutional-grade gold trends while deploying a multi-layered shield to protect your capital. Unlike dangerous grid or aggressive martingale systems, Aurum Gold Shield operates under strict defensive parameters,
SMC Genesis
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Эксперты
SMC GENESIS - Smart Money Concept Trading System   PRODUCT OVERVIEW SMC GENESIS   is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system built upon the foundational principles of   Smart Money Concepts (SMC) . Designed for professional traders and prop firm challenges, this Expert Advisor integrates institutional trading methodologies with advanced risk management protocols to deliver consistent performance in forex markets.   CORE PHILOSOPHY SMC GENESIS operates on the premise that understanding and fol
Belle Power Mt5
Taha Saber Ashour Kamel
Эксперты
Rich powerful mt5 expert advisor contain 13 super advanced and strong trading strategies you will find all in that amazing ea you can make high Winrate trades less drawdown and control everything through amazing parameters and inputs so long options will be under your control by one click you can use that ea even you are beginner or expert in trading it is so easy to use As advice after you purchase that high quality ea and you want to attach to mt5 go to inputs then double click on strategy sel
MT5 opnMAX Artemis
Nelson Rodrigo Caldeira Patrao
Эксперты
opnMAX Artemis: Expert Advisor Overview o pnMAX  Artemis  is a purely price-action-driven, institutional-style execution engine Expert Advisor (EA). Instead of using moving averages to find trends, it trades purely on market structure shifts and liquidity concepts. Key Functional Features Liquidity Sweep Engine: The EA uses a fractal period scanner (default 5 bars) to map out major swing highs and swing lows. It waits for the market to "sweep" the liquidity above or below these extremes. Fair Va
SwapSurfer Precision Trend Trading for USDJPY
Daniel Boloc Olaru
Эксперты
Precision Trend Trading for USDJPY SwapSurfer is a high level grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered to capture high-probability structural trends on the USDJPY H1 timeframe (or any swap-giving instruments). While most retail traders are caught in the "noise," SwapSurfer uses a structural-tracking engine to identify high-probability levels and execute trades only when the momentum is confirmed, usually leaving the trade on for multiple days, collecting swap (this EA does not sell short, o
Scalpers MA
Ivan Simonika
Эксперты
Данный бот основан на анализе адаптивных скользящих средних. Эксперт отличается стабильными сигналами, Которые можно использовать как точные кратковременные сигналы. Это полускальперская система, которая анализирует рынок при помощи надежных индикаторов. Скальперская это система или нет, зависит от параметров TakeProfit и StopLoss. Пользуясь данным советником, нужно понимать что данный бот требует оптимизации. Бот работает как на счетах неттнг так и на счетах хееджинг. Но настройки необходимо о
TrendPilot MT5 EA
Allan Mabele
Эксперты
TrendPilot MT5 – H1/M15 Alignment Scalping Engine TrendPilot MT5 is a trend-following scalping Expert Advisor built around one simple principle: Trade only when the higher timeframe trend and lower timeframe momentum agree. The EA continuously analyzes the H1 market direction and waits for confirmation from the M15 timeframe before entering the market. If both timeframes are aligned, TrendPilot executes trades in the direction of the trend. If alignment is lost, the EA stays flat and patiently
Orion MT5
Marta Gonzalez
Эксперты
ORION  it is a Secure Automated Software for trade Forex market and indices. The architecture is a Fully Automatic Autonomous Robot Expert capable of Independently analyzing the market and making trading decisions ORION       It is an advanced trading system. This is a fully automatic Expert Advisor.      ORION . It is a 100% automatic system,  The system is self-sufficient, performing all the work.     Is a revolution in the  customization of the trading. You can download the demo and test
Rebate Hunter MT5
Agus Santoso
5 (1)
Эксперты
Версия для MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/90950 Версия для MT5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/93706 Rebate Hunter – Многопарный хеджирующий сетевой советник (динамически адаптивный) Rebate Hunter – это многопарный хеджирующий сетевой советник, разработанный для генерации стабильного торгового объема с целью получения контролируемой прибыли от корзины сделок. Советник открывает позиции на покупку и продажу одновременно (хеджированный вход), а затем управляет ими, использу
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Эксперты
Quantum Titan, предоставляя возможности торговли институционального уровня в экосистеме Quantum, устанавливает новый стандарт точности, дисциплины и доказанной эффективности на реальном рынке. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ожидают большего от советника GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan представляет собой следующий этап развития квантовых торговых технологий. Количество доступных лицензий строго ограничено — всего 1000 пожизненных лицензий по всему миру. После того, как все 1000 экземпляров буд
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (24)
Эксперты
Легенда продолжается. Королева эволюционирует. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Queen X — новое поколение легендарной торговой системы GOLD, основанной на проверенном успехе Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X построена на том же проверенном движке, что и Quantum Queen, и представляет собой новый мощный пользовательский режим, который позволяет трейдерам выбирать, какие именно стратегии включать или отключать. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально проверена, доработана и оптимизирована для обеспечения еще лу
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.8 (30)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Hunter — это Expert Advisor для торговли XAUUSD / Gold на MetaTrader 5. Он создан для трейдеров, которые предпочитают советник по золоту без сетки, без мартингейла, с реальными Stop Loss и Take Profit, а также с контролируемым управлением риском. Вы можете проверить live-сигналы перед покупкой: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My Live Signal - Ultima Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site +Signals+My Smart Go
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Эксперты
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (103)
Эксперты
ГОТОВНОСТЬ К ИСПОЛЬЗОВАНИЮ ПРОПОРЦИИ! (   скачать SETFILE   ) ПРЕДУПРЕЖДЕНИЕ: Осталось всего несколько экземпляров по текущей цене! Окончательная цена: 990$ Получите 1 советника бесплатно (на 3 торговых аккаунта) -> свяжитесь со мной после покупки Выгодное комплексное предложение     ->     нажмите здесь ПРИСОЕДИНИТЬСЯ К ОБЩЕСТВЕННОЙ ГРУППЕ:   Нажмите здесь   Сигнал в реальном времени Сигнал клиента Обзоры YouTube ПОСЛЕДНЕЕ РУКОВОДСТВО Добро пожаловать в «Золотого Жнеца»! Созданный на основе
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1999$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 1499$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL L Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.18 (40)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Эксперты
Важная информация: Поддержка и ответы на вопросы только тут:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Тайвань ); Zoomini — это небольшой набор моделей машинного обучения из последнего исследования проекта GoGoPips от 07.2026. Данные модели предназначены только для XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Сигнал: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Что важно знать: Модели торгуют только одним ордером с равными SL/TP. Поддерживаются Netting-счета и любые кредитные плечи. Поддерживаются крупные депози
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.65 (23)
Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (4)
Эксперты
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper — это торговый советник, разработанный для автоматической торговли золотом на платформе MetaTrader 5. Советник предназначен для XAUUSD и GOLD на таймфрейме M15. Он использует собственный многофакторный алгоритм принятия решений для определения подходящих торговых возможностей и автоматического управления позициями. Система анализирует рыночную структуру, направление тренда, качество свечей, объем, импульс и условия исполнения. Советник ожидает подходящих
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Эксперты
Меньше сделок. Лучшие сделки. Стабильность прежде всего. • Живой сигнал Режим 1   Живой сигнал Режим 2 Twister Pro EA — это высокоточный скальпинговый советник, разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (Золото) на таймфрейме M15. Торгует реже — но каждая сделка имеет смысл. Каждый вход проходит через 5 независимых уровней проверки перед открытием ордера, что обеспечивает чрезвычайно высокую точность на стандартной конфигурации. ДВА РЕЖИМА: • Режим 1 (рекомендуется) — Очень высокая точность, ма
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
4.95 (22)
Эксперты
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 12th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Эксперты
Quantum King EA — интеллектуальная мощь, усовершенствованная для каждого трейдера IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Специальная цена запуска Живой сигнал:       КЛИКНИТЕ СЮДА Версия MT4:   ЩЕЛКНИТЕ ЗДЕСЬ Канал Quantum King:       Кликните сюда ***Купите Quantum King MT5 и получите Quantum StarMan бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении! Управляйте   своей торговлей точно и
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Эксперты
Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Эксперты
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Эксперты
Gold Snap — система быстрого захвата прибыли на золоте Живой сигнал: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Живой сигнал 2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Реальный сигнал v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Осталось только 3 копии по текущей цене. Скоро цена будет повышена до $999. Важно: После покупки, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщения, чтобы получить руководство пользователя, рекомендуемые настройки, примечания по использованию и поддержку обновлений. ht
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Эксперты
Торговый сигнал в реальном времени Публичный мониторинг торговой активности в режиме реального времени: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/2372719 Официальная информация Профиль продавца Официальный канал Руководство пользователя Инструкции по установке и использованию: Открыть руководство пользователя Zerqon EA — это адаптивный экспертный советник, разработанный специально для торговли XAUUSD. Стратегия основана на модели нейронной сети Deep LSTM, интегрированной через ONNX, что позволяе
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Эксперты
Представляем       Quantum Emperor EA   , новаторский советник MQL5, который меняет ваш подход к торговле престижной парой GBPUSD! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров с опытом торговли более 13 лет. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Купите Quantum Emperor EA и вы можете получить  Quantum StarMan   бесплатно!*** За подробностями обращайтесь в личном сообщении Подтвержденный сигнал:   нажмите здесь В
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (36)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.32 (25)
Эксперты
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Детерминированная логика и алгоритмический синтез NEXORION — это аналитический комплекс институционального уровня, базирующийся на строгих математических алгоритмах обработки ликвидности. В основу проекта заложена концепция прозрачности вычислений: советник преобразует хаотичные котировки в структурированные геометрические зоны, визуализируя процесс принятия решений непосредственно на торговом графике. Мониторинг в реальном времени https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/237840
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Эксперты
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.x upgrade notice: Cl
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Эксперты
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
Cortex IDX
Vladimir Mametov
Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Эксперты
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Точность. Структура. Исполнение. Финансовые рынки не вознаграждают эмоции. Они вознаграждают дисциплину, последовательность и способность принимать решения на основе объективных данных. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA был создан именно с этой философией. Это полностью автоматизированная торговая система для MetaTrader 5, разработанная для работы на двух наиболее популярных инструментах финансового рынка: • XAUUSD (Золото) • EURUSD Система самостоятельно анализирует рыночные условия
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Fantastic 4 MT5
Fan Yang
3 (2)
Эксперты
Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating 5 mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correl
Другие продукты этого автора
QuantGoldMaster
Wasupol Kongdetudomkul
Эксперты
Quant Gold Master  Five independent strategies in one MT5 robot, switched by an ADX market regime filter. Hard stop loss on every trade. Full description Quant Gold Master is one Expert Advisor that carries five separate trading techniques instead of one. Each technique is a complete entry method on its own. What connects them is a market regime filter: the robot measures whether the market is directional or flat, and only lets the techniques that suit the current state open trades. Trend me
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв