All in one trade manage
- Утилиты
-
- Версия: 3.0
- Активации: 20
QuickTrade Panel – Fast Execution & Smart Risk Management
The QuickTrade Panel is a professional trading utility for MetaTrader 5 that makes order execution faster, safer, and easier. It allows traders to place market and pending orders directly from the chart while automatically managing position size based on their risk settings.
Key Features
- Interactive On-Chart Panel: Easily adjust Lot Size, Risk %, Stop Loss (SL), Take Profit (TP), and Pending Order Distance without opening EA settings.
- Smart Position Sizing: Trade with a fixed lot size or use automatic Risk % mode to calculate the correct lot size based on your account balance and Stop Loss.
- Complete Order Support: Place Buy, Sell, Buy Limit, Sell Limit, Buy Stop, and Sell Stop orders with a single click.
- Custom Pending Distance: Set the exact distance for pending orders directly from the current market price.
- One-Click Close All: Instantly close all open trades and delete all pending orders for the current trading symbol.
Benefits
- Executes trades quickly with one-click order placement.
- Protects your account with automatic risk-based lot sizing.
- Eliminates manual lot size calculations and reduces errors.
- Saves time during fast-moving market conditions.
- Perfect for scalpers, day traders, and swing traders.
- Fully compatible with your broker’s lot size and trading rules.