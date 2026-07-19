MA Crossover signal
- Индикаторы
-
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 20
Dual Moving Average Crossover Pro MT5 Indicator
The Dual Moving Average Crossover Pro MT5 Indicator helps traders find Buy and Sell opportunities using two Moving Averages. It gives clear signals with color-coded lines and candles, plus an automatic Stop Loss line and 4 Take Profit targets.
It works well on Gold (XAUUSD), Forex, Indices, Commodities, and CFDs and is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.
Features
- Dual Moving Average crossover signals
- Automatic trend detection
- Azure Buy & Red Sell colors
- Automatic Stop Loss line
- 4 Take Profit targets:
- TP1: 250 Pips
- TP2: 500 Pips
- TP3: 800 Pips
- TP4: 1200 Pips
- Clean and easy-to-read chart
Benefits
- Clear Buy and Sell signals
- Reduces false entries
- Better risk management
- Works on all timeframes
- Great for scalping, day trading, and swing trading
How to Use
Buy
- Wait for both Moving Averages to turn Azure.
- Open a Buy trade after confirmation.
- Place Stop Loss at the SL line.
- Take profit at TP1–TP4.
Sell
- Wait for both Moving Averages to turn Red.
- Open a Sell trade after confirmation.
- Place Stop Loss at the SL line.
- Take profit at TP1–TP4.
Best Markets
- Gold (XAUUSD)
- Forex
- Indices
- Commodities
- CFDs