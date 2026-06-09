QuantumBorn

QuantumBorn: Quantum Geometric Phase Classifier

Advanced Probabilistic Trading System with Native ONNX Integration

Transform your gold trading with a quantum-inspired probabilistic classifier that adapts to market regimes in real-time.

QuantumBorn is a production-grade Expert Advisor built on cutting-edge quantum geometric phase theory, delivering institutional-level algorithmic trading capabilities directly within MetaTrader 5. Optimized specifically for XAUUSD (Gold), this system models market states as continuous probability distributions rather than forcing binary decisions, naturally adapting to volatility shifts, regime changes, and uncertainty.

What Makes QuantumBorn Different?

Probabilistic Decision Framework

Most Expert Advisors output rigid buy/sell signals based on technical indicators. QuantumBorn outputs probability distributions that quantify both directional bias and model confidence. When market conditions deteriorate, the system recognizes its own uncertainty and automatically scales back or halts trading—preserving capital during chaotic periods.

Native ONNX Model Integration

The trained quantum-inspired neural network is compiled directly into the EA as an embedded resource. No external Python dependencies. No API calls. No latency bottlenecks. Inference executes in sub-millisecond timeframes using MetaTrader 5's native ONNX runtime.

Gold-Optimized Architecture

QuantumBorn has been specifically engineered and extensively tested on XAUUSD (Gold), with the primary trained model optimized for gold's unique volatility characteristics, session dynamics, and correlation patterns. While the EA includes embedded models for additional instruments (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, US30, US500), optimal performance and the most robust backtesting results are achieved on XAUUSD.

Gold's distinct properties make it ideal for this quantum-inspired approach:

  • High liquidity during major trading sessions
  • Strong intraday trends with clear regime transitions
  • Volatility clustering that aligns with probabilistic modeling
  • Reduced susceptibility to sudden micro-structural noise

The EA automatically detects your current symbol and loads the appropriate model, but we strongly recommend deployment on XAUUSD M15 charts for best results.

Regime-Aware Risk Management

QuantumBorn doesn't just predict—it monitors the market environment and refuses to trade during unfavorable conditions:

  • News Filter: Automatically blocks trading 15 minutes before and after high-impact economic events
  • Daily Trade Limits: Configurable maximum trades, buys, and sells per day to prevent overtrading
  • Dynamic Exits: ATR and ADX-based regime detection adjusts profit targets and stop losses in real-time
  • Entropy Monitoring: The system calculates its own uncertainty and exits when market chaos exceeds safe thresholds

Key Features

Advanced Feature Engineering

  • Multi-timeframe log returns (M15, H1, H4)
  • Dynamic volatility normalization using rolling ATR
  • Support/Resistance proximity detection
  • Cross-pair correlation features for currency trading
  • Automatic 500-bar warmup period for feature normalization

Institutional-Grade Execution

  • Configurable confidence threshold (default: 55% for entries)
  • Dynamic position sizing based on account equity and ATR
  • Multiple stop-loss modes: Fixed ATR, Dynamic S/R, Percentage-based
  • Trailing stop options: ATR-based, Chandelier, Fixed distance
  • Risk-to-reward ratio enforcement (default: 1:1.5)

Visual Intelligence Dashboard

Comprehensive on-chart HUD displays:

  • Real-time buy/sell probability bars
  • Model confidence and entropy metrics
  • Active market regime classification (Trending/Mean-Reverting/Random Walk)
  • Daily trade statistics and remaining allocation
  • News event countdown and status
  • Current position details with trailing stop distances
  • Performance metrics: daily P&L, peak balance, drawdown

Production-Ready Architecture

  • Zero External Dependencies: Everything runs natively in MT5
  • VPS-Optimized: Low memory footprint, efficient CPU usage
  • Fail-Safe Design: Graceful handling of missing data, connection issues, and edge cases
  • Fully Portable: Single .ex5 file contains all models and logic
  • License System Ready: Optional verification module for commercial deployment

Trading Strategy

Entry Logic

The EA calculates normalized features from the most recently completed M15 bar, feeds them through the embedded ONNX model, and receives a probability value between 0 and 1:

  • Buy Signal: Probability > 0.55 (configurable threshold)
  • Sell Signal: Probability < 0.45
  • Hold: Probability between 0.45-0.55 (neutral zone)

Risk Management

  • Stop-loss calculated dynamically using ATR or nearest S/R zone
  • Position sizing based on percentage risk per trade (default: 1% of equity)
  • Take-profit set at configurable risk-to-reward multiple
  • Maximum concurrent positions enforced (default: 3)

Exit Strategy

  • Trailing Stop: Activates after price moves favorably by 1x ATR
  • Dynamic TP Adjustment: Extends targets during strong trends (high ADX)
  • Regime Exit: Closes positions when market enters high-entropy chaos state
  • Time-Based: Optional session filters restrict trading to high-liquidity periods

Configuration Parameters

Model Parameters

  • Confidence Threshold: Minimum probability for trade entry (0.50-0.70 recommended)
  • Warmup Bars: Historical bars for feature normalization (default: 500)

Trade Management

  • Magic Number: Unique identifier for this EA's trades
  • Risk Percent: % of equity to risk per trade (0.5-2.0% recommended)
  • Risk-to-Reward Ratio: Target profit multiple (1.5-3.0 recommended)
  • Max Positions: Concurrent trade limit (1-5)
  • Max Daily Trades: Total trades per day (0 = unlimited)
  • Max Buys Per Day: Long position limit
  • Max Sells Per Day: Short position limit

Risk Controls

  • Stop Loss Type: ATR-based, S/R-based, or fixed percentage
  • Trailing Stop Type: Chandelier, ATR multiple, or fixed distance
  • Use News Filter: Enable/disable economic calendar blocking
  • Dynamic Exits: Enable regime-aware exit adjustments
  • Hurst Exponent: Manual regime override (0.0-1.0)

Visual Interface

  • Colorize Chart: Apply sentiment-based color scheme to price action
  • Show Probabilities: Display real-time probability bars

Recommended Setup

Optimal Conditions

  • Primary Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) - Recommended and extensively tested
  • Timeframe: M15 chart (model trained on 15-minute bars)
  • Alternative Symbols: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, US30, US500 (experimental - use with caution)
  • Account Type: ECN or low-spread accounts recommended
  • Minimum Balance: $500 for XAUUSD with conservative risk settings
  • Broker Requirements: Low latency, reliable execution, average spread < 20 pips on XAUUSD

Conservative Settings (Recommended for Beginners)

Confidence Threshold: 0.60 Risk Percent: 0.5% Risk-to-Reward: 2.0 Max Positions: 1 Max Daily Trades: 3 Use News Filter: True Dynamic Exits: True

Aggressive Settings (Experienced Traders)

Confidence Threshold: 0.55 Risk Percent: 1.5% Risk-to-Reward: 1.5 Max Positions: 3 Max Daily Trades: 0 (unlimited) Use News Filter: True Dynamic Exits: True

Getting Started

  1. Install the EA: Drag QuantumBorn.ex5 onto an M15 chart of XAUUSD
  2. Configure Parameters: Adjust risk settings based on your account size and risk tolerance
  3. Enable AutoTrading: Click the "AutoTrading" button in MetaTrader 5 toolbar
  4. Monitor Performance: Watch the on-chart HUD for real-time probabilities and regime status
  5. Review Daily: Check the "Experts" tab in the Terminal for detailed logs

First-Time Initialization

On first load, QuantumBorn will:

  • Detect your current symbol and load the appropriate model
  • Initialize indicator handles (ADX, ATR) for regime detection
  • Warm up the feature normalization engine with 500 historical bars
  • Display the probability HUD with current market assessment

Important: Allow 2-3 minutes for full initialization on first load.

Technical Architecture Highlights

  • 12-Dimensional Feature Space: Carefully engineered features capture multi-scale market dynamics
  • Rolling Normalization: Features dynamically scaled to [0,1] range using 500-bar window
  • Born Rule Inference: Model outputs follow quantum mechanical probability axioms
  • Embedded Resource Loading: ONNX models compiled directly into .ex5 binary
  • Symbol-Specific Feature Selection: Each instrument uses optimized feature subset
  • State-Aware Execution: Trading logic adapts based on regime classification

Important Disclaimers

  • Primary Instrument: This EA is optimized for XAUUSD (Gold). While multi-symbol support is included, performance on other instruments has not been as extensively validated.
  • Past Performance: Historical results do not guarantee future profits. All trading involves substantial risk of loss.
  • Account Requirements: Ensure adequate account balance for proper position sizing and drawdown tolerance. Gold trading requires larger capital due to higher volatility.
  • Testing Recommended: Run the EA on a demo account or strategy tester for at least 2-4 weeks before live deployment.
  • Broker Dependency: Performance varies significantly based on spread, execution speed, and slippage. Gold spreads should average below 20 pips during active sessions.
  • Model Limitations: No model perfectly predicts markets. QuantumBorn manages uncertainty through probabilistic reasoning, but cannot eliminate market risk.
  • VPS Recommended: For 24/5 operation, deploy on a low-latency VPS near your broker's server, particularly important for gold's volatile Asian and London sessions.

Support & Updates

Documentation: Comprehensive user guide included with purchase
Updates: Free lifetime updates with new model versions and features
Support: Direct contact via MQL5 messaging for technical assistance
Community: Join our discussion forum for strategy optimization and user experiences

Who Is This For?

Perfect For:

  • Gold traders seeking institutional-grade probabilistic systems for XAUUSD
  • Algorithmic traders interested in quantum-inspired machine learning approaches
  • Quantitative analysts frustrated with overfitted, curve-fitted traditional EAs
  • Professionals wanting transparent, observable decision-making processes
  • Developers interested in ONNX integration and advanced MQL5 architecture
  • Traders with sufficient capital ($500+) and risk management discipline

Not Recommended For:

  • Complete beginners with no understanding of risk management or gold trading dynamics
  • Traders expecting guaranteed profits or "holy grail" systems
  • Users unwilling to backtest and optimize parameters for their specific broker and account
  • High-frequency scalpers (system designed for M15 swing trading approach)
  • Traders using unregulated brokers with wide spreads or poor execution quality
  • Those with account balances below $500 (insufficient for gold's volatility)

License & Deployment

Activations: 5 activations included (allows VPS migrations)
Updates: Free for lifetime
Verification: Optional online license check (can be disabled for offline use)

What's Included

  • QuantumBorn.ex5 Expert Advisor (compiled with embedded models)
  • XAUUSD-optimized ONNX model (primary, extensively tested)
  • 5 additional pre-trained models (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, US30, US500 - experimental)
  • Symbol-specific feature selection configurations
  • Comprehensive user manual with XAUUSD-specific optimization guide (PDF)
  • Installation guide and quickstart checklist
  • Recommended broker list for gold trading with optimal spread requirements
  • Set files for conservative, moderate, and aggressive XAUUSD profiles

Ready to trade gold with quantum-inspired intelligence?

QuantumBorn represents the convergence of theoretical quantum mechanics and practical algorithmic gold trading. Stop forcing deterministic predictions onto probabilistic markets. Start trading XAUUSD with a system that embraces uncertainty, adapts to regime shifts, and preserves capital when conditions deteriorate.

Download QuantumBorn today and experience institutional-grade probabilistic trading optimized for gold markets.

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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Quantum Time Sovereign
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Эксперты
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DeepMatrix FX
Tingting Yu
Эксперты
DeepMatrix FX Advanced Algorithmic Intelligence for XAUUSD DeepMatrix FX — Precision. Intelligence. Performance. Important! Please contact me after installation to obtain the best recommended settings file. Next Price is 2 99 $ DeepMatrix FX is a fully automated trading system developed specifically for XAUUSD on the Any timeframe. Built with advanced algorithmic logic, adaptive market analysis, and precision execution technology, DeepMatrix FX is designed to identify high-probability trading op
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Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
Trade Vantage v5
Yvan Musatov
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