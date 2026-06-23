My Trading Sessions

Indicator and Expert Adviser EA Available in the comments section of this product. Download with Indicator must have indicator installed for EA to work. Mt5 indicator alerts for bollinger band and envelope extremes occurring at the same time. Buy signal alerts occur when A bullish candle has formed below both the lower bollinger band and the lower envelope Bar must open and close below both these indicators. Sell signal occur when A bear bar is formed above the upper bollinger band and upper

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