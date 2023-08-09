Fair Value Gaps MT4

The Fair Value Gap (FVG) is a price range where one side of the market liquidity is offered, typically confirmed by a liquidity void on the lower time frame charts in the same price range.

Price can "gap" to create a literal vacuum in trading, resulting in an actual price gap.

Fair Value Gaps are most commonly used by price action traders to identify inefficiencies or imbalances in the market, indicating that buying and selling are not equal.

If you're following the ICT Trading Strategy or Smart Money Concepts, this indicator can be a valuable tool for your trading.

An ICT Inversion Fair Value Gap, or reverse FVG, occurs when a fair value gap fails to hold its price, resulting in the price moving beyond and breaking the gap. This situation marks the initial change in price momentum.


HOW TO USE FVG/IFVG

Simply applying the FVG/IFVG indicator to your chart will show you the existing Fair Value Gaps. This straightforward indicator automatically provides users with targets that are often filled as they represent market imbalances.

To fully understand how to use the FVG/IFVG indicator, I recommend learning about the smart money concepts from ICT.


Romain Genillon
2025.04.23 19:24 
 

This indicator is great, reliable, and Cao even programmed this for MT5. This indicator helps me a lot every day, thank you.

2025.03.02 21:09 
 

Good

2025.02.19 09:21 
 

nice indicator. Using from last week. its helpful and easy to use

jesusmartin2007 2025.11.19 22:50 
 

El indicador funciona muy bien y me ha sido muy, pero muy util. Gracias por facilitarlo para su uso y agradecido con su desarrollo.

Ответ разработчика 2025.11.20 07:04
Thank you very much!!
2025.10.27 09:36 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Ответ разработчика 2025.10.28 00:00
Thank you very much!!
2025.10.23 08:00

una merda!!! 
 

una merda!!!

Ответ разработчика 2025.10.23 12:50
what's the problem please let me know!
2025.10.09 07:02 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Ответ разработчика 2025.10.09 07:05
Thank you very much!!
2025.05.14 05:52

ГЭП не показывает 
 

ГЭП не показывает

Ответ разработчика 2025.05.14 06:35
Sorry can you describe the error clearly or give me a picture? I have tried a few pairs but have not seen the error.
2025.04.28 06:07

Ок! 
 

Ок!

Ответ разработчика 2025.04.28 06:33
Thanks bro!
Romain Genillon 2025.04.23 19:24 
 

This indicator is great, reliable, and Cao even programmed this for MT5. This indicator helps me a lot every day, thank you.

Ответ разработчика 2025.04.23 23:42
Thank you very much!!
2025.04.18 13:28 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Ответ разработчика 2025.04.18 13:30
yes bro!
2025.03.02 21:09

Good 
 

Good

Ответ разработчика 2025.03.03 01:04
Thanks bro!
Nazmul Hasan 2025.02.19 09:21 
 

nice indicator. Using from last week. its helpful and easy to use

Ответ разработчика 2025.02.19 09:22
Thank you very much!!
merky16 2024.12.17 23:24 
 

Buen indicador, gracias por su trabajo

Ответ разработчика 2024.12.18 00:59
Thanks bro!
