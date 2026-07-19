MA Crossover signal

Dual Moving Average Crossover Pro MT5 Indicator

The Dual Moving Average Crossover Pro MT5 Indicator helps traders find Buy and Sell opportunities using two Moving Averages. It gives clear signals with color-coded lines and candles, plus an automatic Stop Loss line and 4 Take Profit targets.

It works well on Gold (XAUUSD), Forex, Indices, Commodities, and CFDs and is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

Features

Dual Moving Average crossover signals

Automatic trend detection

Azure Buy & Red Sell colors

Automatic Stop Loss line

4 Take Profit targets:

TP1: 250 Pips



TP2: 500 Pips



TP3: 800 Pips



TP4: 1200 Pips

Clean and easy-to-read chart

Benefits

Clear Buy and Sell signals

Reduces false entries

Better risk management

Works on all timeframes

Great for scalping, day trading, and swing trading

How to Use

Buy

Wait for both Moving Averages to turn Azure .

Open a Buy trade after confirmation.

Place Stop Loss at the SL line.

Take profit at TP1–TP4 .

Sell

Wait for both Moving Averages to turn Red .

Open a Sell trade after confirmation.

Place Stop Loss at the SL line.

Take profit at TP1–TP4 .

Best Markets