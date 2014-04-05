Williams Accumulation Distribution MTF

MTF WAD Simplified Indicator - Professional Trading Solution

 

 Overview

The MTF WAD Simplified is a sophisticated multi-timeframe volume-based indicator designed to track smart money flow across financial markets. By monitoring the Williams Accumulation/Distribution (WAD) across 8 different timeframes, this tool provides traders with unprecedented insight into institutional accumulation and distribution patterns.

 

 Core Benefits for Traders

 

 1. Smart Money Tracking

- Detect Institutional Activity: Identifies when large money is entering (accumulation) or exiting (distribution) the market

- Volume-Price Confirmation: Combines price action with volume flow for higher probability signals

- Early Trend Detection: Spots trend changes before they become obvious on price charts alone

 

 2. Multi-Timeframe Confluence Analysis

- 8 Timeframes Simultaneously: Monitor W1, D1, H4, H1, M30, M15, M5, M1 in one view

- Trend vs Entry Context: Separates trend-following (W1-H1) from entry timing (M30-M1) timeframes

- Visual Confluence Panel: Clear at-a-glance dashboard showing money flow direction across all timeframes

 

 3. Advanced Divergence Detection

- Regular and Hidden Divergences: Identifies both classic and hidden divergences between price and money flow

- Customizable Detection: Adjustable lookback periods and sensitivity settings

- Visual Trend Lines: Automatically draws divergence lines on both indicator and price charts

- Alert System: Get notified immediately when divergences occur

 

 4. Intelligent Visual Features

- Colour-Dynamic WAD Line: Automatically changes colour based on slope intensity:

  - Lime Green: Steep upward accumulation

  - Green: Moderate upward accumulation

  - Grey: Neutral/flat momentum

  - Orange: Moderate distribution

  - Red: Steep distribution

- Customizable Thresholds: Adjust slope sensitivity to match your trading style

 

 5. Professional Dashboard Integration

- Dedicated MTF Panel: Clean, organized display showing money flow status for all timeframes

- Real-time Updates: Timer-based or on-bar-update refresh options

- Drag and Drop Interface: Reposition the panel anywhere on your chart

- Confidence Meter: Visual gauge showing signal strength based on multi-timeframe alignment

 

 Key Trading Applications

 

 Trend Identification

- Use the trend timeframes (W1-H1) to determine overall market bias

- Green accumulation across multiple higher timeframes suggests strong bullish trends

- Red distribution patterns warn of potential bearish reversals

 

 Entry Timing

- Monitor entry timeframes (M30-M1) for precise entry points

- Look for alignment between trend and entry timeframes for high-confidence trades

- Divergence signals on lower timeframes provide excellent entry triggers

 

 Risk Management

- Mixed signals across timeframes suggest caution and reduced position sizing

- Hidden divergences often signal continuation patterns within trends

 

 Institutional Flow Analysis

- Positive WAD values indicate smart money accumulation (bullish)

- Negative WAD values show distribution (bearish)

- The intensity of WAD values reflects the magnitude of money flow

 

 Technical Advantages

 

 Performance Optimized

- Efficient calculation methods for smooth operation even with multiple timeframes

- Strategy tester optimization option for back-testing

- Minimal resource consumption

 

 Customization Flexibility

- Adjustable slope periods and thresholds

- Customizable colours and visual styles

- Configurable alert preferences

- Panel positioning and sizing options

 

 User-Friendly Design

- Intuitive color-coding system

- Clear "Bias" and "Confidence" readings in the panel

- Comprehensive but uncluttered display

 Ideal For

- Swing Traders: Use daily and 4-hour timeframes for position trading

- Day Traders: Focus on 1-hour to 15-minute timeframes for intraday moves

- Scalpers: Utilize 5-minute and 1-minute for quick entries and exits

- Institutional Analysis: Monitor smart money flow across all time horizons

- Risk-Averse Traders: Multi-timeframe confluence provides higher probability setups

 

 Utility

1. 8-Timeframe Synchronization: No need to switch between charts

2. Smart Money Focus: Track what institutions are actually doing

3. Visual Simplicity: Complex data presented in an easily digestible format

4. Actionable Signals: Clear buy/sell bias with confidence ratings

5. Professional Grade: Institutional-quality analysis for retail traders

 

 Getting Started

Simply apply the indicator to any chart, and the multi-timeframe panel will automatically display. Start by observing the "Bias" reading and check for alignment across timeframes. Use divergence signals on your trading timeframe for precise entries, always confirming with the overall money flow direction.

Transform your trading by seeing what the smart money sees. The MTF WAD Simplified brings institutional-grade flow analysis to your trading platform, giving you the edge in identifying high-probability trading opportunities.


Рекомендуем также
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Индикаторы
Профиль Рынка (Market Profile) определяет ряд типов дней, которые помогают трейдеру распознать поведение рынка. Ключевая особенность - это область значений (Value Area), представляющая диапазон ценового действия, в котором произошло 70% торговли. Понимание области значений может помочь трейдерам вникнуть в направление рынка и установить торговлю с более высокими шансами на успех. Это отличное дополнение к любой системе, которую вы возможно используете. Blahtech Limited представляет сообществу Me
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
Индикаторы
Это, пожалуй, самый полный индикатор автоматического распознавания гармонического ценообразования, который вы можете найти для платформы MetaTrader. Он обнаруживает 19 различных паттернов, воспринимает проекции Фибоначчи так же серьезно, как и вы, отображает зону потенциального разворота (PRZ) и находит подходящие уровни стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Он обнаруживает 19 различных гармонических ценов
History Pattern Search mt5
Yevhenii Levchenko
Индикаторы
Индикатор строит текущие котировки, которые можно сравнить с историческими и на этом основании сделать прогноз ценового движения. Индикатор имеет текстовое поле для быстрой навигации к нужной дате. Параметры : Symbol - выбор символа, который будет отображать индикатор; SymbolPeriod - выбор периода, с которого индикатор будет брать данные; IndicatorColor - цвет индикатора; Inverse - true переворачивает котировки, false - исходный вид; Далее идут настройки текстового поля, в которое можно ввес
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
Индикаторы
Индикатор объемного профиля рынка + умный осциллятор. Работает практически на всех инструментах-валютные пары, акции, фьючерсы, криптовалюта, на реальных объемах и на тиковых. Можно задавать как автоматическое определение диапазона построения профиля, например, за неделю или месяц и т.д. так и устанавливать диапазон вручную передвигая границы (две вертикальные линии красная и синяя). Показывается в виде гистограммы. Ширина гистограммы на данном уровне означает, условно, количество сделок, пр
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Индикаторы
Premium level - это уникальный индикатор с точностью правильных прогнозов  более 80%!  Данный индикатор тестировался более двух месяцев лучшими Специалистами в области Трейдинга!  Индикатор авторский такого вы больше не где не найдете!  По скриншотах можете сами увидеть точностью данного инструмента!  1 отлично подходит для торговли бинарными опционами со временем экспирации на 1 свечу. 2 работает на всех валютных парах, акциях, сырье, криптовалютах Инструкция: Как только появляется красная стре
Drawdown indicator
Pascal Marmugi
Индикаторы
# DRAWDOWN INDICATOR V4.0 - The Essential Tool to Master Your Trading ## Transform Your Trading with a Complete Real-Time Performance Overview In the demanding world of Forex and CFD trading, **knowing your real-time performance** isn't a luxury—it's an **absolute necessity**. The **Drawdown Indicator V4.0** is much more than a simple indicator: it's your **professional dashboard** that gives you a clear, precise, and instant view of your trading account status. --- ## Why This Indicator
Owl Smart Levels MT5
Sergey Ermolov
4.03 (32)
Индикаторы
Версия MT4   |   FAQ Индикатор Owl Smart Levels – это полноценная торговая система внутри одного индикатора, которая включает в себя такие популярные инструменты анализа рынка как усовершенствованные фракталы Билла Вильямса , Valable ZigZag, который строит правильную волновую структуру рынка, а также  уровни Фибоначчи, которые   отмечают точные уровни входа в рынок и места взятия прибыли. Подробное описание стратегии Инструкция по работе с индикатором Советник-помошник в торговле Owl Helper При
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Индикаторы
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Mercaria Professional Trading Zones
Anton Serozhkin
Индикаторы
##   ONLY GOLD ##   Тiльки Золото ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Complete Guide** ## **Mercaria Professional Trading Zones - Повний посібник** ### **How Mercaria Zones Work / Як працюють зони Mercaria** **English:** Mercaria Zones is an advanced trading indicator that identifies high-probability support and resistance areas using ZigZag extremes combined with mathematical zone calculations. The indicator works on multiple timeframes simultaneously, providing a comprehensive view
Mercaria Pattern 1 2 3
Anton Serozhkin
Индикаторы
MercariaPattern1-2-3 відстежує рух ціни, знаходить трьоххвильові структури 1-2-3 та підсвічує момент, коли сценарій підтверджується пробоєм ключового рівня. MercariaPattern1-2-3 tracks price movement, detects three-leg 1-2-3 structures and highlights the moment when the scenario is confirmed by a key level breakout. Індикатор збирає локальні свінги в компактну фігуру 0–1–2–3 , чекає підтвердженого пробою та будує стрілку входу з готовими рівнями SL/TP. The indicator combines local swings into a
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Индикаторы
Индикатор SMC Venom Model BPR — профессиональный инструмент для трейдеров, работающих в рамках концепции Smart Money (SMC). Он автоматически идентифицирует на графике цены два ключевых паттерна:  FVG   (Fair Value Gap) — комбинация их трёх свечей, в которой имеется разрыв между первой и третьей свечой. Формирует зону между уровнями, где отсутствует поддержка объемов, что часто приводит к коррекции цены. BPR   (Balanced Price Range)— комбинация двух FVG-паттернов, образующих «мост»  — зону пробо
Gioteen Volatility Index
Farhad Kia
Индикаторы
Gioteen Volatility Index (GVI) - your ultimate solution to overcoming market unpredictability and maximizing trading opportunities. This revolutionary indicator helps you in lowering your losing trades due to choppy market movements. The GVI is designed to measure market volatility, providing you with valuable insights to identify the most favorable trading prospects. Its intuitive interface consists of a dynamic red line representing the volatility index, accompanied by blue line that indicate
Harmonic Patterns by ZZ MT5
Mykola Khandus
Индикаторы
Overview Harmonic Patterns MT5 is a technical analysis indicator designed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It identifies and displays harmonic price patterns, such as Butterfly, Cypher, Crab, Bat, Shark, and Gartley, in both bullish and bearish directions. The indicator calculates key price levels, including entry, stop loss, and three take-profit levels, to assist traders in analyzing market movements. Visual elements and customizable alerts enhance usability on the chart. Features Detects six ha
Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder
Niccolo Filippo Palombi
Индикаторы
Advanced Volume Profile Analysis Tool for MetaTrader 5 The Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder provides traders with volume profile analysis capabilities. This MT5 indicator combines volume profile visualization with statistical calculations to help identify potential trading opportunities and suggests entry, stop loss, and take profit levels based on market structure. Market Profile Visualization Transform your chart with customizable volume profile visualizations: Multiple visualization options
Pro Gold System Indicator
PEDRO JOAQUIM GONCALVES GOMES
Индикаторы
ADVANCED FUNCTIONALITIES: Trend Score (0-100) with visual bar Intelligent signals with adjustable strength (1-10) Risk management with automatic TP/SL Audible and visual alerts Price zones with smooth filling Multi-indicator analysis (RSI, ATR, BB, EMAs) DESIGN FEATURES Modern Visual: Smooth and well-spaced lines (EMA with 2-3px width) Vibrant and professional colors (Sky Blue, Orange, Gold) Modern arrows (code 233/234) for buy/sell signals Configurable dark/light theme Adjustable transparency f
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Order Book, известный также как Market Book, глубина рынка, стакан цен, Level 2, - это предоставляемая брокером динамически обновляемая таблица с данными по текущим объемам торговых заявок на покупку и продажу для различных уровней цен вблизи Bid и Ask конкретного финансового инструмента. MetaTrader 5 предоставляет возможность трансляции стакана цен , но только в реальном времени. Данный индикатор OrderBook Cumulative Indicator позволяет аккумулировать данные стакана онлайн и визуализировать их
Forex mastery X marks the spot
Nardus Van Staden
Индикаторы
Introducing "X Marks the Spot" – Your Ultimate MetaTrader 5 Indicator for Perfect Trades! Are you tired of the guesswork in trading? Ready to take your MetaTrader 5 experience to a whole new level? Look no further – "X Marks the Spot" is here to revolutionize your trading strategy! What is "X Marks the Spot"? "X Marks the Spot" is not just another indicator – it's your personal trading compass that works seamlessly on all timeframes . Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader,
AW Candle Patterns
AW Trading Software Limited
Индикаторы
Индикатор AW Candle Patterns является комбинацией из продвинутого трендового индикатора в сочетании с мощным сканером свечных паттернов. Это полезный инструмент для распознания и выделения тридцати наиболее надежных свечных паттернов. Помимо этого это анализатор текущего тренда по окрашенным барам с  подключаемой мультитаймфреймовой трендовой панелью, изменяемой по размеру и положению. Уникальная возможность регулировки отображения паттернов в зависимости от трендовой фильтрации.  Преимущества: 
TRI Visualizer
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
Индикаторы
TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
YF Bounce Zones
Peter Maggen
Индикаторы
+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ Link to EURUSD Only Free Version -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156904 +++ Full License -->  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/156842 +++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++ +++ XMAS SALE +++ Get this indicator for free when renting the Forecast System Full License  (one license for one account)   +++ Please
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Supply Demand использует предыдущее ценовое действие для выявления потенциального дисбаланса между покупателями и продавцами. Ключевым является определение зон с лучшими возможностями, а не просто вероятностей. Индикатор Blahtech Supply Demand обеспечивает функционал, не доступный ни в одной платформе. Этот индикатор 4 в 1 не только выделяет зоны с более высокой вероятностью на основе механизма оценки силы по множественным критериям, но также комбинирует его с мульти-таймфреймовым анал
Maximum Trend Arrows OT MT5
Mulweli Valdaz Makulana
Индикаторы
STRICTLY FOR BOOM INDEX ONLY!!!!! Here I bring the Maximum Trend Arrows OT1.0 MT5 indicator. This indicator is made up of a combination of different trend indicators for entries and exits, for entries an orange arrow will paint on the chart below the current market and a red flag for closing of trades and it produces buy arrows only. When the orange arrow appears, it will appear along with it's sound to notify you. The 1H timeframe is recommended, don't use it anywhere else than on the 1H timefr
Advanced Price Flow Analytics 8
Rafael Vasili
Индикаторы
DAILY OH/OL SDEV QUANT MODEL - STATISTICAL TRADING WITH PRECISION RISK MANAGEMENT TRADE WITH MATHEMATICAL CERTAINTY - KNOW YOUR EXACT STOP-LOSS AND TAKE-PROFIT BEFORE YOU ENTER This indicator analyzes 5,000+ days of price history to give you: Exact entry levels (sigma bands locked at daily open) Exact stop-loss distance (from M
Cumulative Delta NG
Anton Polkovnikov
Индикаторы
Индикатор кумулятивной дельты Как считает большинство трейдеров, цена движется под давление рыночных покупок или продаж. Когда кто-то выкупает стоящий в стакане оффер, то сделка проходит как "покупка". Если же кто-то наливает в стоящий в стакане бид - сделка идет с направлением "продажа". Дельта - это разница между покупками и продажами. А кумулятивная дельта - разница между покупками и продажами накопленным итогом за определенный период времени. Она позволяет видеть, кто в настоящий момент конт
Universal Soul Reaper
Pieter Gerhardus Van Zyl
Индикаторы
Universal Soul Reaper is an atmospheric market-flow oscillator designed to interpret price behavior as a cycle of spiritual energy. Instead of reacting to raw price alone, it visualizes the state of the market’s soul —revealing when momentum is awakening, stabilizing, or fading. The indicator operates in a separate window and presents three interwoven entities: the Ectoplasmic Veil , the Spirit Boundary , and the Soul Core . Together, they form a living framework that helps traders sense pressu
Monster Harmonic Indicator MT5
Paul Geirnaerdt
Индикаторы
Monster Harmonics Indicator is a harmonic pattern indicator. It recognizes Gartley, Bat, Crab, Butterfly, Cypher, White Swan, Black Swan, Shark and AB=CD patterns. Projected patterns that are not yet completed are recognized, too. Monster even shows the PRZ (Potential Reversal Zone). Users can add their own user defined patterns to Monster. Besides the current pattern, Monster also shows all patterns in the symbols history. Monster will provide alerts for developing patterns. Introduced by H.M.
Volume Delta Candle
Muhammad Muzaffar Hussan
Индикаторы
Volume Delta Candles: A Comprehensive Tool for In-Depth Trading Analysis Unlock a seamless way to interpret trading experience within each candle. With Volume Delta Candles, there's no need for additional volume indicators—everything you need is built in. This advanced tool utilizes lower timeframes or live market data to present the percentage of buying versus selling volume within each candle as an intuitive color-coded bar. Before diving in, ensure you’re familiar with Volume and Volume Delta
Super Arrow MT5 indicator
Yan Zhen Du
Индикаторы
The Super Arrow Indicator provides non-repainting buy and sell signals with exceptional accuracy. Key Features No repainting – confirmed signals remain fixed Clear visual arrows: green for buy, red for sell Real-time alerts via pop-up, sound, and optional email Clean chart view with no unnecessary clutter Works on all markets: Forex, gold, oil, indices, crypto Adjustable Parameters TimeFrame Default:   "current time frame" Function:   Sets the time frame for indicator calculation Options:   Can
Gold Indicator MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Индикаторы
Step into the world of Forex trading with confidence, clarity, and precision using Gold Indicator a next-generation tool engineered to take your trading performance to the next level. Whether you’re a seasoned professional or just beginning your journey in the currency markets, Gold Indicator equips you with powerful insights and help you trade smarter, not harder. Built on the proven synergy of three advanced indicators, Gold Indicator focuses exclusively on medium and long-term trends elimina
Terra Infinity
Ivan Simonika
Индикаторы
Terra Infinity — индикатор флета. Эта улучшенная версия индикатора CalcFlat имеет три дополнительные линии, значительно повышающие его эффективность. В отличие от своего предшественника с двумя статическими уровнями, Terra Infinity добавляет три динамические линии над основной гистограммой, которые интерпретируются следующим образом: базовая сигнальная линия, минимальная сигнальная линия, максимальная сигнальная линия. Эти линии формируются с помощью дополнительного параметра Avg, представляю
С этим продуктом покупают
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.9 (79)
Индикаторы
Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Минимум Риска", "Взвешенный Риск" и "Стратегия Выжидания", Пошаговый видео-мануал, который поможет вам быстро установить, на
Divergence In Chaos Environment
Arief
Индикаторы
Получите БЕСПЛАТНЫЙ AUX индикатор и поддержку EA  Прямая загрузка — Нажмите здесь [ D.I.C.E ] The DICE Indicator Divergence in Chaos Environment — это специализированный инструмент MT5, созданный для трейдеров, использующих Теорию волн Эллиотта в рамках методов Trading Chaos. Он выявляет скрытые и обычные дивергенции в ценовом движении, синхронизированные с хаотичной рыночной средой, описанной Биллом Уильямсом. Ключевые особенности Дивергенция, согласованная с волнами Эллиотта: определяет бычьи
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Индикаторы
АКЦИЯ НА ЗАПУСК Цена Azimuth Pro установлена на уровне 299$ для первых 100 покупателей. Финальная цена составит 499 $ . РАЗНИЦА МЕЖДУ РОЗНИЧНЫМИ И ИНСТИТУЦИОНАЛЬНЫМИ ВХОДАМИ — НЕ В ИНДИКАТОРЕ, А В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИИ. Большинство трейдеров входят на произвольных ценовых уровнях, гонясь за импульсом или реагируя на запаздывающие сигналы. Институциональные игроки ждут, пока цена достигнет структурных уровней, где спрос и предложение действительно меняются. Azimuth Pro автоматически определяет эти у
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper   , инновационный индикатор MQL5, который меняет способ определения разворотов тренда и торговли ими! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Снайперский индикатор Quantum Trend       разработан, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря инновационному способу определения разворотов тренда с чрезвычайно высокой точностью. ***Купите индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper и получите индикатор Qu
PZ Swing Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Свинг-трейдинг - это первый индикатор, предназначенный для обнаружения колебаний в направлении тренда и возможных разворотов. Он использует базовый подход свинговой торговли, широко описанный в торговой литературе. Индикатор изучает несколько векторов цен и времени для отслеживания направления совокупного тренда и выявляет ситуации, когда рынок перепродан или перекуплен и готов к исправлению. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] П
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (5)
Индикаторы
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Профессиональная система трендовых сигналов без перерисовки и без задержек с исключительным процентом выигрышей | Для MT4 / MT5 Основные характеристики: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition — это интеллектуальная система сигналов, специально разработанная для трендовой торговли. Она использует многоуровневую фильтрацию, чтобы выявлять только сильные направленные движения, подкреплённые реальным рыночным импульсом. Данный индикатор   не пытается предсказать вершины или
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Индикаторы
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro — это профессиональный индикатор для MetaTrader 5, разработанный для помощи трейдерам в определении точек входа и эффективном управлении рисками. Индикатор предоставляет комплексный набор аналитических инструментов, включая систему обнаружения сигналов, автоматическое управление Entry/SL/TP, анализ объемов и статистику эффективности в режиме реального времени. Руководство пользователя для понимания системы   |   Руководство пользователя на других языках ОСНОВНЫЕ ФУНКЦИИ
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.81 (21)
Индикаторы
Представляю Вам отличный технический индикатор GRABBER, который работает, как готовая торговая стратегия "Все включено"! В одном программном коде интегрированы мощные инструменты для технического анализа рынка, торговые сигналы (стрелки), функции алертов и Push уведомлений.  Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно БЕСПЛАТНО:  Grabber Утилиту для автоматического управления открытыми ордерами, Пошаговый видео-мануал : как установить, настроить и торговать, Авторские сет-файлы дл
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Индикатор " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " разработан для скальпингового метода торговли внутри трендовых волн. Тестировался на основных валютных парах и золоте, возможна совместимость с другими торговыми инструментами. Дает сигналы для кратковременного открытия позиций по тренду с дополнительным сопровождением движения цены. Принцип действия индикатора. Большие стрелки определяют направление тренда. Внутри трендовых волн действует алгоритм генерации сигналов для скальпинга в виде маленьких ст
MetaForecast M5
Vahidreza Heidar Gholami
5 (3)
Индикаторы
MetaForecast предсказывает и визуализирует будущее любого рынка на основе гармонии в данных о ценах. Хотя рынок не всегда предсказуем, если существует узнаваемый паттерн в ценах, то MetaForecast способен предсказать будущее с наибольшей точностью. По сравнению с другими аналогичными продуктами, MetaForecast способен генерировать более точные результаты, анализируя тренды на рынке. Входные параметры Past size (Размер прошлых данных) Указывает количество баров, которые MetaForecast использует для
ON Trade Optuma Astro MT5
Abdullah Alrai
Индикаторы
Представляем индикатор астрономии для   MT4 / MT5 : Ваш незаменимый небесный товарищ в торговле Готовы ли вы поднять свой опыт торговли до небесных высот? Не ищите дальше, чем наш революционный индикатор астрономии для MT4. Этот инновационный инструмент выходит за рамки традиционных торговых индикаторов, используя сложные алгоритмы для предоставления вам беспрецедентных астрономических понимания и точных расчетов. Вселенская информация под рукой:   Взгляните на обширную панель, раскрывающую сокр
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Berma Bands (BBs) является ценным инструментом для трейдеров, стремящихся определить и извлечь выгоду из рыночных тенденций. Анализируя взаимосвязь между ценой и BBs, трейдеры могут определить, находится ли рынок в фазе тренда или диапазона. Посетите [ Блог Berma Home ], чтобы узнать больше. Berma Bands состоят из трех отдельных линий: Upper Berma Band, Middle Berma Band и Lower Berma Band. Эти линии наносятся вокруг цены, создавая визуальное представление движения цены относительно об
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот Торговый Инструмент является Неперерисовывающимся Нерепейнтинговым Индикатором, что делает его идеальным для профессиональной торговли. Онлайн-курс, руководство пользователя и демонстрация. Индикатор Концепций Умного Действия Цены - очень мощный инструмент как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 20 полезных индикаторов в одном, комбинируя передовые торговые идеи, такие как анализ Inner Circle Trader и стратегии торговли концеп
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.48 (138)
Индикаторы
Топовый индикатор МТ5, дающий сигналы для входа в сделки без перерисовки! Идеальные точки входа в сделки для  валют, крипты, металлов, акций, индексов !  Смотрите  видео  (6:22) с примером отработки всего одного сигнала, окупившего индикатор. Версия индикатора для MT4 Преимущества индикатора Сигналы на вход без перерисовки Если сигнал появился, он никуда НЕ исчезает! В отличие от индикаторов с перерисовкой, которые ведут к потере депозита, потому что могут показать сигнал, а потом убрать его. Б
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Trend Forecaster использует уникальный авторский алгоритм для определения точек входа в сделку по пробойной стратегии. Индикатор определяет ценовые скопления и анализирует движение цены возле уровней и показывает сигнал, когда цена пробивает уровень. Индикатор Trend Forecaster подходит для любых финансовых активов: валюты (Форекс), металлы, акции, индексы, криптовалюты. Также индикатор можно настроить для работы на любых тайм-фреймах, однако в качестве рабочего тайм-фрейма все же реком
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Проще говоря, вы можете начать торговлю, когда рядом с текущей свечой начинают появляться белые цифры — так называемые «пипсы». Белые «пипсы» указывают на то, что сделка на покупку или продажу в данный момент активна и движется в правильном направлении, что обозначается их белым цветом. Когда движение белых пипсов прекращается и превращается в статичный зелёный цвет, это сигнализирует об окончании текущего импульса. Зелёный цвет цифр представляет собой общий заработанный профит в «пипсах», незав
PZ Day Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
2.83 (6)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор обнаруживает разворот цены зигзагообразно, используя только анализ ценового действия и канал Дончиана. Он был специально разработан для краткосрочной торговли, без перекраски или перекраски вообще. Это фантастический инструмент для проницательных трейдеров, стремящихся увеличить сроки своих операций. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Удивительно легко торговать Это обеспечивает ценность на каждом таймфрейме Реал
PZ Divergence Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.71 (7)
Индикаторы
Сложно найти и дефицит по частоте, дивергенции являются одним из самых надежных торговых сценариев. Этот индикатор автоматически находит и сканирует регулярные и скрытые расхождения, используя ваш любимый осциллятор. [ Руководство по установке | Руководство по обновлению | Устранение неполадок | FAQ | Все продукты ] Легко торговать Находит регулярные и скрытые расхождения Поддерживает много известных генераторов Реализует торговые сигналы на основе прорывов Отображает подходящие уровни стоп-
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Индикаторы
Уникальный индикатор, реализующий профессиональный и количественный подход к торговле на возврате к среднему. Он использует тот факт, что цена отклоняется и возвращается к среднему предсказуемым и измеримым образом, что позволяет использовать четкие правила входа и выхода, которые значительно превосходят неколичественные торговые стратегии. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Четкие торговые сигналы Удивительно легко торговать Настраиваемые цвета и разме
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
Индикаторы
FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data， It also supports various foreign exchange transactions， DEMO version，modleling must choose " Every tick based on real ticks"  ) Important notice: Before placing an order, please contact me first, and I will provide you with professional answers and services 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTra
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Индикаторы
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэк-тестами, подтверждением производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и статистикой повсюду , но после использования в итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять только сигналу, необходимо знать, почему он появился в первую очередь, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на рынок
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
Rtc ML Ai Predictor
Muhammad Faisal Sagala
Индикаторы
Rtc ML Ai | Predictor CORE MACHINE LEARNING ENGINE Adaptive ML Market Predictor – Multi-Bar Trend & Candle Forecast What This Indicator Does This indicator is a  real-time market prediction engine  designed to analyze price behavior and estimate  future market tendencies . Unlike conventional indicators, this system  does not rely on static parameters or historical curve-fitting , but adapts its internal state dynamically during live market operation. Instead of using static rules, the indic
Weis Wave with Alert MT5
Trade The Volume Waves Single Member P.C.
4.94 (17)
Индикаторы
Rental/Lifetime Package Options and Privileges  Rent Monthly Six Months   Yearly/Lifetime Weis Wave with Speed with Alert+Speed Index x x x Manual  x x x Quick Set up Video x x x Blog x x x Lifetime Updates x x x Setup and Training Material x x Discord Access Channel "The SI traders"          x Rectangle Break Alert Tool      x How to trade with it:    http://www.tradethevolumewaves.com   ** If you purchase please contact me to setup your  : Training Room and  complete manual access.  Wei
Elliott Wave Trend MT5
Young Ho Seo
4 (4)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Elliott Wave Trend был разработан для научного подсчета волн на основе шаблонов и паттернов, впервые разработанных Чжон Хо Сео. Индикатор нацелен на максимальное устранение нечеткости классического подсчета волн Эллиотта с использованием шаблонов и паттернов. Таким образом индикатор Elliott Wave Trend в первую очередь предоставляет шаблон для подсчета волн. Во-вторых, он предлагает структурный подсчет волн Wave Structural Score, которые помогает определить точное формирование волны. Он
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
Orderflow Scalp Pro
TitanScalper
Индикаторы
Orderflow Scalp Pro v2.4   delivers institutional-grade trading intelligence through advanced volume analysis, dynamic VWAP calculations, real-time aggressive score monitoring, and precision arrow signals. This complete trading system transforms complex market data into clear, actionable signals for consistent profitability on 3-4 minute timeframes. Full Documentation: [Download PDF] Four Powerful Components in One System Volume Profile HeatMap with POC/VAH/VAL Transform your charts into inst
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Другие продукты этого автора
MTF Candlestick Patterns Detector
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
The MTF Candlestick Patterns Detector indicator is a comprehensive Momentum & Trend Intelligence System designed to strip away market noise and provide institutional-grade clarity for retail traders. It specializes in high-probability signal detection by merging price action geometry with temporal confluence. Here is why this tool is a game-changer for your trading desk:   Core Functionalities ·        Automated Candlestick Pattern Recognition: The indicator scans for high-alpha patterns (like E
SessionInfoDisplay
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Critical Market Session Information with a Single Glance Stop juggling multiple tools and squinting at time zone converters. The SessionInfoDisplay Indicator is your new, indispensable trading co-pilot that puts real-time market intelligence directly on your chart.   What It Does: Your Essential Trading Dashboard   This intelligent indicator provides three critical pieces of information at a glance: 1. Real-Time Session Detection    - Automatically identifies which major financial session is act
FREE
Dynamic Gradient Colour RSI v SMA
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Clr-Dynamic RSI v SMA Indicator: A Comprehensive Analysis of Features and Advantages The Clr-Dynamic RSI v SMA indicator represents a significant evolutionary leap in technical analysis tools, transforming the classic Relative Strength Index (RSI) from a potentially ambiguous oscillator into a sophisticated, multi-dimensional trading system. At its core, this indicator retains the mathematical foundation of the RSI, measuring the speed and change of price movements, but radically enhances its
Multi Time Frame VWAP
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
MTF VWAP Indicator - Quick Overview   This indicator shows you where institutional money is flowing across multiple timeframes using Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) to identify high-probability trading zones.     What It Actually Does:     1. Tracks Smart Money Levels: - Shows Daily, Weekly, and Monthly VWAP lines where big players (banks, funds) are trading - Tells you if price is above or below these key institutional levels - Shows distance from VWAP as a percentage (tells you how extend
Fisher Transform MTF
Ebrah Ssali
Индикаторы
Indicator Overview This is a sophisticated Multi-Timeframe (MTF) indicator that not only applies the classic Fisher Transform formula but integrates it into a comprehensive trading system featuring a real-time dashboard. The indicator excels at pinpointing reversals through advanced divergence detection and providing a clear, multi-timeframe view of market structure.     How It Works: Core Fisher Logic   1.   Normalization and Signal Generation         The indicator transforms price (using med
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв