CCT Candle continuation theory

The market is designed to make you feel like you’re missing out. It’s a 24/7 noise machine built to trigger your nervous system. You see a move, you jump, you lose. You see a reclaim, you hesitate, you miss.

The ICT + CCT Strategy Indicator wasn't built to give you more trades. It was built to give you  The Void.

 the institutions aren't looking at "candles." They are looking at  States of Validity.

While the rest of the world is staring at dancing red and green lines on a 1-minute chart, our system is scanning the  Institutional Frequency. It ignores 99% of price action. It only "wakes up" when the Higher Timeframe intent and the Lower Timeframe structure are perfectly synchronized.

TOP-TIER FEATURES FOR 2026 TRADING

  • Precision POI Marking: Automatic High/Low detection from HTF candles.

  • Smart Invalidation: If price crosses the extreme structural point, the indicator resets—preventing you from taking "broken" setups.

  • Modernized UI Panel: A sleek, dark-themed command center showing HTF Trend, POI status, and Condition progress.

  • Multi-Pair Ready: Run it on Gold (XAUUSD), EURUSD, BTC, or Indices simultaneously.

  • Full Customization: Adjust your HTF/LTF pairings and Trend Filter periods to fit your personal style.

This is for the trader who wants  Institutional Logic with  Manual Execution Control.

[DOWNLOAD THE ICT + CCT STRATEGY INDICATOR NOW]

Available for MT5 (MT4 Version coming soon—Stay tuned!)

