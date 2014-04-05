# Smart Fair Value Zones - Professional Fair Value Gap Indicator for MetaTrader 5





## Advanced FVG Detection with Intelligent Auto-Removal





Smart Fair Value Zones is a sophisticated, automated Fair Value Gap (FVG) indicator designed specifically for MetaTrader 5. This professional trading tool identifies market imbalances with precision and includes intelligent auto-removal functionality that deletes FVGs immediately when price touches them - because **each FVG should only be used once**.





## Key Features:





### 🎯 **Smart Auto-Removal System**

- **One-Time Use Logic**: FVGs are automatically removed as soon as price touches them

- **Real-Time Detection**: Instant recognition when FVGs are filled

- **Clean Chart Management**: No clutter from outdated or invalid FVGs





### 🔍 **Automatic FVG Detection**

- Identifies both Buy and Sell FVGs automatically

- Uses standard 3-candle FVG detection method

- Works on all timeframes and trading instruments

- No manual drawing required





### 🎨 **Fully Customizable Display**

- Choose custom colors for Buy and Sell FVGs

- Toggle visibility for Buy/Sell FVGs independently

- Option to extend FVGs to the right for better visibility

- Control maximum number of displayed FVGs





## Why This Indicator is Essential:





### **Professional FVG Implementation**

Fair Value Gaps represent market imbalances where institutional order flow creates price voids. These zones often act as price magnets, but **they're only valid until filled**. Once price touches a FVG, the imbalance is resolved and the zone loses its significance.





### **How It Works:**

1. **Detection**: The indicator scans for FVGs using the standard 3-candle pattern:

- Buy FVG: Current candle's low > Candle-2's high

- Sell FVG: Current candle's high < Candle-2's low





2. **Visualization**: Identified FVGs are displayed as colored rectangles on your chart





3. **Auto-Removal**: When price enters a FVG zone, the indicator immediately removes it from the chart





4. **Continuous Monitoring**: Real-time tracking of all active FVGs





## Trading Applications:





### **Price Magnet Zones**

- Identify areas where price is likely to return

- Use unfilled FVGs as potential entry zones

- Combine with other confluence factors for high-probability trades





### **Risk Management**

- Set stop losses beyond FVG zones

- Use FVG edges as precise entry/exit points

- Identify when market structure is shifting





### **Market Structure Analysis**

- Spot institutional order flow imbalances

- Identify market inefficiencies

- Understand where "fair value" should be





## Input Parameters:





- **BuyColor**: Color for Buy FVG zones (Default: Green)

- **SellColor**: Color for Sell FVG zones (Default: Red)

- **MaxFVGs**: Maximum FVGs to display (Default: 200)

- **ShowBuyFVG**: Display Buy FVGs (Default: True)

- **ShowSellFVG**: Display Sell FVGs (Default: True)

- **ExtendToRight**: Extend zones to right edge (Default: True)





## Why Choose Smart Fair Value Zones?





### ✅ **Accurate & Reliable**

- Precise FVG detection algorithm

- No repainting - zones stay fixed

- Stable performance across all market conditions





### ✅ **Clean & Professional**

- Automatic cleanup of filled FVGs

- No chart clutter

- Professional visual presentation





### ✅ **Educational Value**

- Perfect for learning FVG concepts

- See FVGs form and fill in real-time

- Understand market microstructure





### ✅ **Time-Saving**

- No manual FVG drawing required

- Focus on trading decisions, not chart analysis

- Streamlined workflow





## Installation & Support:





1. Download the `Smart Fair Value Zones.mq5` file

2. Place in your MT5 Indicators folder

3. Restart MT5 or refresh Navigator

4. Drag onto any chart

5. Configure settings as desired





**Compatible with:** All MT5 brokers, all timeframes, all trading instruments





## Important Note:





This indicator is a tool for identifying potential trading opportunities. It should be used as part of a comprehensive trading strategy with proper risk management. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test new strategies in a demo account first.





---





**Smart Fair Value Zones - Because Every FVG Has Only One Chance**





Automate your FVG trading with professional-grade detection and intelligent zone management. Perfect for traders following ICT, Smart Money Concepts, or any strategy utilizing Fair Value Gaps.





📈 **Trade Smarter. Trade Cleaner. Trade with Precision.**