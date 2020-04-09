Local Copy Trading Utility

Local Copy Trader | Trades Copier
Professional Local Copy Trading Solution, For Account Management - $30

🚀 Overview

Local Copy Trading Utility is a professional-grade copy trading system that operates entirely locally on your computer. Communicates via CSV files through common folder path. Reliable, lightning-fast trade copying between accounts. Perfect for fund managers, prop traders, and anyone managing multiple trading accounts.

✨ Key Features

⚡ Dual-Mode Operation

  • MASTER Mode: Export positions to CSV file

  • SLAVE Mode: Copy trades from CSV file

  • Switch modes instantly with a single parameter


🎯 Precision Technology

  • Struct-Based Position Tracking - No lost or mismatched trades

  • Ultra-Fast Execution - Near-instant trade copying

  • Accurate Ticket Matching - Closes exact positions, not random ones


🛡️ Reliability First

  • Local CSV Communication - No internet dependency

  • File Change Detection - Only reads when file changes

  • Smart Error Handling - Graceful recovery from issues


⚙️ Flexible Configuration

  • Lot Size/Volume Scaling (0.1x to 10x Master size as long as broker allows)

  • Price Options: Current market or Copy Trade's exact price

  • Adjustable Refresh Rate (50ms default)


🔄 How It Works

You will need different MT5 terminals for each EA. You can do so by duplicating the terminal folders under different serial numbers. Or download MT5 from different brokers, simple solution.


Step 1: Master Setup

  1. Attach EA to Master account chart

  2. Set mode to "MASTER"

  3. EA exports positions to CSV automatically

Step 2: Slave Setup

  1. Attach EA to Slave account chart

  2. Set mode to "SLAVE"

  3. EA reads CSV and copies trades in real-time

  4. You can use Multiple Slaves for account management.

Step 3: Trade

  • Master opens position → Slave copies within 50ms

  • Master closes position → Slave closes exact position

  • Multiple positions handled perfectly


🎮 Use Cases

For Account Managers

  • Copy trades to multiple client accounts

  • Manage fund allocations easily

  • Perfect for prop firm challenges

For Personal Trading

  • Copy between personal accounts

  • Test strategies on demo while trading live

  • Scale positions across multiple brokers


Рекомендуем также
Visual Dolphin Indicator
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Индикаторы
Visual Dolphin Indicator Unlock the rhythm of the market with the Visual Dolphin Indicator, your ultimate tool for identifying and capitalizing on market trends with clarity and confidence. Designed for both novice and experienced traders, this indicator eliminates the noise and guesswork, providing crystal-clear buy and sell signals directly on your chart. The Logic Behind the Waves The core of the Visual Dolphin Indicator is a sophisticated yet intuitive dual-wave system based on moving avera
ZigZag Profile
Nguyen Thanh Cong
Индикаторы
Introducing the ZigZag Profile — a powerful tool designed to identify high-probability pivot zones where price action frequently reverses. This indicator analyzes historical price data to pinpoint key areas where price has pivoted multiple times, providing traders with actionable insights into potential support and resistance levels. The ZigZal Profile  indicator continuously scans for zones where price has reversed direction the most, highlighting these critical areas on your chart. By focusing
FREE
Check Execution
Ivan Zaidenberg
1 (1)
Утилиты
Этот скрипт покажет вам информацию о скорости исполнения рыночных ордеров. Инструкция 1. Нажмите « Файл/Открыть папку данных » 2. Скопируйте лог-файлы из папки ../Logs в папку ../MQL5/Files 3. Запустите скрипт CheckExec , например, на графике EURUSD 4. Выберите параметры: AllOrders - проверить время выполнения всех рыночных ордеров для EURUSD, OpenOrders - скрипт будет анализировать скорость исполнения маркет ордеров, которые открывали позиции по EURUSD, CloseOrders - скрипт будет анализировать
Dagangduit Monitor
Agus Pujianto
Индикаторы
The DD_Profit_Monitor MT5  indicator is a trading tool developed by the Dagangduit Core Team . This indicator is designed to monitor profits in real-time with the following key features: All Time Profit : Displays the total profit earned since the beginning of the trading account's usage. This feature helps traders see the overall performance of their trading activities. Daily Profit : Displays daily profits, allowing traders to monitor their daily performance more specifically. Key Features: Al
Silver Zebra Trading System
AL MOOSAWI ABDULLAH JAFFER BAQER
Индикаторы
Silver Zebra Trading System - Uncover Market Momentum Unlock a powerful new way to visualize market trends and momentum with the Silver Zebra Trading System. This unique MetaTrader 5 indicator is designed to give you a clear and immediate understanding of market dynamics, helping you make more informed trading decisions. For just $30, you can add this indispensable tool to your trading arsenal. What is the Silver Zebra Trading System? The Silver Zebra Trading System is a sophisticated indicator
Basic Theme Builder MT5
Mehran Sepah Mansoor
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Basic Theme Builder: Упростите Настройку Ваших Графиков Измените ваш торговый опыт с помощью индикатора Basic Theme Builder , универсального инструмента, предназначенного для упрощения настройки внешнего вида графиков в MetaTrader 5. Этот интуитивно понятный индикатор предлагает удобную панель, которая позволяет легко переключаться между различными темами и цветовыми схемами, улучшая как визуальную привлекательность, так и функциональность вашей торговой среды. Free MT4 version Индикатор Basic
FREE
JAC Trend Color Candle
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Индикаторы
The indicator "JAC Trend Color Candle" for Meta Trader 5, was created to visually facilitate the trend for the trader. It is based on three parameters, which identifies the uptrend, downtrend and non-trending market. The colors are trader-configurable, and the average trader-configurable as well. trend parameters cannot be configured as they are the indicator's differential.
Ichimoku MTF
Hoang Ngoc Thach
Индикаторы
MTF Ichimoku - это индикатор для MetaTrader, основанный на хорошо известном Ichimoku. Ichimoku включен в стандартный набор технических индикаторов MetaTrader 5. Однако, его можно использовать только на текущем таймфрейме. При поиске тренда очень желательно просматривать индикаторы Ишимоку, построенные на более высоких таймфреймах. Индикатор MTF Ichimoku имеет дополнительный параметр - TimeFrame. В нем вы можете указать таймфрейм, по значениям которого будет строиться индикатор. Все остальные осн
Size Bars
Viktor Loginov
Индикаторы
Size Bars – индикатор отображает на графике максимальный, минимальный, текущий и средний размер баров (свечей) за выбранный период. Отображаемые параметры индикатора Size Bars: 1)       Текущий размер бара в писах (по максимум/минимум, тело бара). 2)       Максимальный, минимальный и средний размер свечей BUY . 3)       Максимальный, минимальный, средний размер свечей SELL . 4)       Количество свечей BUY и количество свечей SELL . 5)       Среднее количество свечей подряд BUY и SELL . 6)     
Trend Lines Scalper
Magdalena Estefania Colonna
Индикаторы
TREND LINES Scalper Professional Indicator OVERVIEW Trend Lines Scalper is a highly accurate, advanced indicator designed specifically for professional traders looking to maximize their scalping opportunities by automatically detecting trend lines and high-probability signals. This powerful algorithm combines classic technical analysis with modern technology, automatically identifying price patterns and generating accurate, real-time signals for successful scalping trades. MAIN FEATURES
Target Smart Order
Markeysuel De Sousa Ferreira
Индикаторы
TARGET SMART ORDER Indicator Custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 that displays detailed information about each trade directly on the chart, showing real-time profit/loss, Take Profit and Stop Loss levels for each active order. Main Features: Real Profit Display Real-Time Profit/Loss: Shows the current value of each position. Continuous Update: Values ​​are updated tick by tick Dynamic Colors: Green for profit, red for loss. TP/SL Lines: Draws horizontal targets at Take Profit and Stop Loss l
Ultimate Candle Patterns
Wojciech Daniel Knoff
Индикаторы
Check out my TRADE PLANNER MT5 – strongly recommended to anticipate account scenarios before risking any money. This is a multi-symbol, multi-timeframe, table-based indicator for MetaTrader 5 that identifies 46 types of candlestick formations. Each formation has its own image for easier recognition. The indicator includes popular patterns such as Engulfing, Hammer, Three Line Strike, Piercing, and Doji-like candles. You can check the full list of patterns in the screenshots below. Also you can
Supporting for scapling XAUUSD
Kieu Quyen Ly
Утилиты
This EA is primarily used for scalping XAUUSD. Purpose Removes emotion from trade management   - automatically protects positions and takes profits so you don't have to make difficult decisions under pressure. What It Does ️   Auto Stop Loss Sets SL based on recent highs/lows + buffer No more manual placement stress   Auto Partial Profits Two modes: Fixed Movement : Close 50% after X price movement R-Ratio : Close 50% at 1.2R profit target Locks in gains while letting winners run. ️   One
SlopeChannelB MT5
MIKHAIL VINOGRADOV
Индикаторы
SlopeChannelB – инструмент технического анализа, который строит наклонный канал движения цены, предоставляя уникальные возможности для оценки текущего состояния рынка и поиска торговых сигналов. Основные особенности индикатора: Наклонный канал движения цены : Индикатор помогает визуализировать уровни поддержки и сопротивления, которые могут указывать на возможные точки разворота или продолжения тренда. Различные цвета линий и фоновое выделение : Наклонные уровни поддержки и сопротивления от
FOTSI Indicator
Leonardo Daniel Isaia
1 (1)
Индикаторы
FOTSI – Индекс истинной силы на Форекс Откройте истинную силу каждой валюты и торгуйте с преимуществом. Индикатор FOTSI — это мультивалютный осциллятор , который измеряет реальный импульс каждой основной валюты (USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, AUD, CAD, NZD) по всем парам. Вместо анализа одного графика FOTSI объединяет данные нескольких пар, сглаживает движение и применяет алгоритм True Strength Index (TSI) , чтобы дать вам четкое, стабильное и без задержек представление о относительной силе каждой вал
Harmonic Butterfly MT5
Sergey Deev
Индикаторы
Индикатор определяет и отображает на графике паттерн М. Гартли "Бабочка". Выделение паттерна производится по вершинам индикатора ZigZag (включен в ресурсы, не требует допопнительной установки). В момент распознавания паттерна выводится сообщение во всплывающем окне, отправляются оповещения на мобильное устройство и электронный почтовый ящик. Схема паттерна и параметры волн приведены на скриншоте. Параметры, заданные в индикаторе по умолчанию, являются демонстрационными для увеличения количества
Hi Low Last Day
Igor Vishnevskii
Индикаторы
Индикатор   Hi Low Last Day  ( Hi Lo Last Day ) показывает максимум и минимум прошлого торгового дня и второго торгового дня, а так же минимум и максимум прошлой недели. Существует множество торговых стратегий по дневным уровням.  Этот индикатор незаменим при использовании таких торговых стратегий. На самом деле, в торговле все просто, нужно только это понять  и принять для себя. Есть только цена!!! А что такое цена? На графике это уровень. Уровень - это цена, которую сдерживает покупатель и про
Close All Buy and Sell Huki
Vu Kim Huyen
5 (1)
Утилиты
This is an EA (Expert Advisor) designed to support manual and automatic order closing. Main Features: Automatically adjust Stop Loss (SL) and Take Profit (TP) for all buy and sell orders based on the specified points. Automatically close buy or sell orders when the specified profit level is reached. Automatically close all buy and sell orders when their total profit reaches the desired level. Can be closed manually: Buy orders, Sell orders, Close all with buttons Display the average price of buy
FREE
OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
Stanislav Korotky
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Order Book, известный также как Market Book, глубина рынка, стакан цен, Level 2, - это предоставляемая брокером динамически обновляемая таблица с данными по текущим объемам торговых заявок на покупку и продажу для различных уровней цен вблизи Bid и Ask конкретного финансового инструмента. MetaTrader 5 предоставляет возможность трансляции стакана цен , но только в реальном времени. Данный индикатор OrderBook Cumulative Indicator позволяет аккумулировать данные стакана онлайн и визуализировать их
Quick Close 1S
Tan Au Phuong
5 (4)
Утилиты
Quick Close 1S — это утилита, предназначенная для быстрого и организованного управления сделками. Она предоставляет удобную панель управления для мгновенного открытия или закрытия ордеров, применения гибких настроек SL/TP, управления целями корзины и контроля общего профита или убытка. Подходит для трейдеров, которые ценят точность, эффективность и четкое исполнение в ежедневной торговле. Основные функции Управление сделками: Управляйте позициями через интуитивную панель с возможностью открывать
FREE
LT Rainbow Trend
Thiago Duarte
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Do you, like me, like to trade with the trend? Then this indicator will help you! Rainbow Trend is a trend indicator, which uses several Moving Averages on the chart. It measures different trend strenght zones for different periods: very long term, long term, mid term, short term and very short term. Each zone has its color, and it is possible to have sound alert when the prices leaves a zone and enters another. Its configuration is very simple. If you find any bug or have any suggestions, conta
Forex Sizer
Riyo Putra
Утилиты
This tool will help you calculate position size based on the lines that you draw on the chart. It will automatically create the trading setup in the background and provide adaptive buttons for market and pending order confirmation. The design is very simple and straightforward, with just a single click you will be able to place the trading setup. Features Set your risk based on your predefined amount or percent of your account balance. Drag the lines to define the entry, take profit target and s
Dynamic Zones
Kee Huang Tan
Индикаторы
Dynamic Supply and Demand indicator automatically identifies and displays Supply and Demand Zones on your chart based on price action patterns and market structure.  These zones represent areas where institutional buying or selling pressure has historically occurred, making them key levels for potential price reactions. This form of indicator takes inspiration from ICT as well as traditional Support & Resistance formation. **For the first 50 candles (number depends on LookBackCandles) when indic
FREE
Trendlines Oscillator
Cao Minh Quang
Индикаторы
The   Trendlines Oscillator   helps traders identify trends and momentum based on the normalized distances between the current price and the most recently detected bullish and bearish trend lines. The indicator features bullish and bearish momentum, a signal line with crossings, and multiple smoothing options. USAGE The   Trendlines Oscillator   works by systematically: Identifying pivot highs and lows. Connecting pivots to form bullish (support) and bearish (resistance) trendlines. Measuring
Red Zone Monitor
Tatsuya Otani
Индикаторы
RED ZONE Monitor Loss-Cut & Break-Even Risk Monitor for Averaging Traders (MT5) RED ZONE Monitor is a risk management indicator for traders who use averaging, scaling-in, or multiple open positions . It visually displays: The loss-cut (liquidation) risk zone The break-even price Based on current open positions, lots, and margin conditions This indicator does not provide entry signals. It does not promise profits. It shows where your account actually fails if price moves against you. What RED ZO
Institucional Color Candle
Jean Jacques Huve Ribeiro
4.75 (8)
Индикаторы
Idea extracted from the books by Anna Coulling and Gavin Holmes using Volume and Spread Analysis (VSA) techniques coupled with Al Brooks' expertise with Price Action these candles are magical, identify the exact moment   of the performance of the big players are acting in the market represented by the colors: 1) Red Candles we have an Ultra High activity, 2) Candles Orange we have a Very High Activity 3) Candles Yellow we have one High Activity 4) White Candles represent normal activity in
FREE
Manual Assistant MT5
Igor Kotlyarov
4.67 (3)
Утилиты
Manual Assistant MT5  -  это профессиональный инструмент для ручной торговли, который сделает ваш трейдинг быстрым и комфортным. Оснащена всеми необходимыми функционалами, которые позволят открывать, сопровождать и закрывать ордера и позиции одним кликом. Имеет простой и понятный интерфейс и подойдет как профессионалу, так и новичку. Панель позволяет выставлять ордера на покупку и продажу одним нажатием на кнопку. Основные возможности панели  Работает с любыми торговыми инструментами. Панель п
FREE
Alpha Trend Analyzer
Le Trung Kien Hoang
Индикаторы
SuperTrend Indicator – Description & Important Notice The SuperTrend is a composite technical indicator designed to help you identify the primary trend, measure its strength, and assess signal quality. However, an indicator is only a tool —it’s never 100% accurate and cannot replace sound risk management. 1. Core Formula & Components ATR (Average True Range): measures price volatility; customize sensitivity via Periods and Multiplier . Upper/Lower Bands: derived from ATR and your chosen source p
FREE
IQuantum
Evgeniy Scherbina
Индикаторы
Индикатор IQuantum показывает торговые сигналы по 10 символам на дневном графике: AUDCAD, AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF и USDJPY. Сигналы индикатора генерируются двумя нейронными моделями, которые были обучены независимо друг от друга. В качестве входов для нейронных моделей используются нормализованные цены символов, а также золота, серебра и указатели текущего дня. Каждая нейронная модель была обучена в двух вариантах. Максимальный режим (Ultimate) представляет
FREE
Summary Risk Target
Kholil Lurrohman
Индикаторы
The “Summary Risk Target” indicator is designed to show the total number of transactions made on a single pair. The transactions counted include active positions as well as pending orders . By setting a stop loss for each trade, this indicator displays the total potential risk (loss) that may be incurred. This helps traders easily understand their overall risk exposure without the need for manual calculations. Likewise, for take profit , if the TP level is defined—either in terms of pips or at a
FREE
С этим продуктом покупают
Trade Assistant MT5
Evgeniy Kravchenko
4.41 (205)
Утилиты
Помогает рассчитать риск на сделку, простая установка нового ордера с помощью линий, управление ордерами с функциями частичного закрытия, 7 типов трейлинг-стопа и другие полезные функции. Дополнительные материалы и инструкции Инструкция по установке - Инструкция к приложению - Пробная версия приложения для демо счета Функция Линии   - отображает на графике линию открытия, стоп-лосс, тейк-профит. С помощью этой функции легко установить новый ордер и увидеть его дополнительные характеристики пе
Forex Trade Manager MT5
InvestSoft
4.97 (579)
Утилиты
Добро пожаловать в Trade Manager EA — лучший инструмент для управления рисками, предназначенный для упрощения, точности и эффективности торговли. Это не просто инструмент для размещения ордеров; это комплексное решение для удобного планирования торгов, управления позициями и усиленного контроля над рисками. Независимо от того, начинающий вы трейдер, опытный специалист или скальпер, нуждающийся в быстром исполнении, Trade Manager EA адаптируется к вашим потребностям и работает с любыми активами:
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.96 (116)
Утилиты
Опыт экстремально быстрого копирования сделок с помощью Local Trade Copier EA MT5 . Благодаря простой установке в течение 1 минуты этот копировщик сделок позволяет вам копировать сделки между несколькими терминалами MetaTrader на одном компьютере с Windows или на Windows VPS с крайне быстрыми скоростями копирования менее 0.5 секунды. Независимо от того, новичок вы или профессиональный трейдер, Local Trade Copier EA MT5 предлагает широкий спектр опций, чтобы настроить его под ваши конкретные по
TradePanel MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.86 (146)
Утилиты
Trade Panel — это многофункциональный торговый помощник. Приложение содержит более 50 торговых функций для ручной торговли и позволяет автоматизировать большинство торговых операций. Внимание приложение не работает в тестере стратегий. Перед покупкой вы можете протестировать демоверсию на демо-счете. Демоверсия здесь . Полная инструкция здесь . Торговля. Позволяет совершать торговые операции в один клик: Открыть отложенные ордера и позиции с автоматическим расчетом риска. Открыть несколько ордер
Ultimate Extractor
Clifton Creath
5 (7)
Утилиты
Ultimate Extractor - Professional Trading Analytics for MT5 Ultimate Extractor transforms your MetaTrader 5 trading history into actionable insights with comprehensive analytics, interactive charts, and real-time performance tracking. What It Does  Phase 1: Automatically analyzes your MT5 trading history across all Expert Advisors and generates detailed HTML reports with interactive visualizations. Tracks live performance metrics including open positions, floating P/L, and drawdown in real-time.
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (13)
Утилиты
Бета-версия Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader почти готов к официальному альфа-релизу. Некоторые функции все еще находятся в разработке, и вы можете столкнуться с небольшими ошибками. Если вы заметите проблемы, пожалуйста, сообщите о них, ваша обратная связь помогает улучшать программное обеспечение для всех. Цена увеличится после 20 продаж. Оставшиеся копии по $90:   2/20 . Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader — мощный инструмент, который автоматически копирует торговые сигналы из каналов и групп Telegr
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.96 (103)
Утилиты
Tired of complex order placement and manual calculations? Trade Dashboard is your solution. With its user-friendly interface, placing orders becomes effortless, by a single click, you can open trades, set stop loss and take profit levels, manage trade lot size, and calculate risk to reward ratios, allowing you to only focus on your strategy. Say goodbye to manual calculations and streamline your trading experience with Trade Dashboard. Download  Demo Version  right now. You can find  Details of
Smart Stop Scanner MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Утилиты
Smart Stop Scanner – многоактивный интеллектуальный сканер стоп-лоссов Общее описание Smart Stop Scanner предоставляет профессиональный контроль стоп-лоссов на любом рынке. Он анализирует рыночную структуру, определяет значимые пробои и формирует ключевые защитные уровни по Forex, Золоту, Индексам, Металлам, Криптовалютам и другим инструментам. Все данные отображаются в одном чистом, информативном и DPI-адаптивном панели для максимальной ясности и скорости принятия решений. Как определяется с
Smart Stop Manager MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
Утилиты
Smart Stop Manager – автоматизированное управление стоп-лоссами с профессиональной точностью Обзор Smart Stop Manager — это исполнительный модуль линейки Smart Stop, созданный для трейдеров, которым требуется структурированное, надежное и полностью автоматизированное управление стоп-лоссами по нескольким открытым позициям одновременно. Панель непрерывно отслеживает активные сделки, рассчитывает оптимальный уровень стоп-лосса на основе рыночной структуры Smart Stop и автоматически обновляет сто
The News Filter MT5
Leolouiski Gan
4.74 (19)
Утилиты
Этот продукт фильтрует всех экспертных советников и ручные графики во время новостей, так что вам не нужно беспокоиться о внезапных скачках цены, которые могут разрушить ваши ручные торговые настройки или сделки, введенные другими экспертными советниками. Этот продукт также поставляется с полной системой управления ордерами, которая может обрабатывать ваши открытые позиции и ордера на ожидание перед выпуском новостей. После покупки   The News Filter   вам больше не придется полагаться на встроен
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (6)
Утилиты
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 (Копи-Кот MT5) — это локальный торговый копировщик и полная система управления рисками и исполнения, разработанная для современных торговых задач. От испытаний проп-фирм до управления личным портфелем, он адаптируется к любой ситуации с сочетанием надежного исполнения, защиты капитала, гибкой настройки и продвинутой обработки сделок. Копировщик работает как в режиме Мастер (отправитель), так и в режиме Слейв (получатель), с синхронизацией в реальном времени рыночны
EasyInsight AIO MT5
Alain Verleyen
4.91 (11)
Утилиты
EASY Insight AIO – Всё-в-одном для умного и простого трейдинга Обзор Представьте, что вы можете просканировать весь рынок — Форекс, золото, криптовалюты, индексы и даже акции — всего за несколько секунд, без ручного просмотра графиков, сложной установки или настройки индикаторов. EASY Insight AIO — это ваш идеальный инструмент экспорта для трейдинга с поддержкой искусственного интеллекта. Он предоставляет полный снимок рынка в одном аккуратном CSV-файле — готовом к мгновенному анализу в ChatGP
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider
Lukas Roth
4.86 (28)
Утилиты
MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider — это простой в использовании полностью настраиваемый инструмент, который позволяет отправлять определённые сигналы в чат, канал или группу Telegram, превращая вашу учётную запись в провайдера сигналов . В отличие от большинства конкурирующих продуктов, он не использует импорт DLL. [ Демо ]   [ Руководство ] [ Версия MT4 ] [ Версия для Discord ] [ Канал в Telegram ]  New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Настройка Доступно пошаговое руководство пользователя . Никаких знаний A
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.58 (72)
Утилиты
Торговая панель для торговли в один клик.  Работа с позициями и ордерами!  Торговля с  графика  или  клавиатуры  . Используя нашу торговую панель, вы можете торговать в один клик с графика и совершать торговые операции в 30 раз быстрее, чем стандартное управление MetaTrader. Автоматические расчеты параметров и функций, которые облегчают жизнь трейдеру и помогают трейдеру вести торговую деятельность намного быстрее и удобнее. Графические подсказки и полная информация о торговых сделках на графике
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.82 (34)
Утилиты
Trade copier for MT5 - копировщик позиций/СДЕЛОК/ордеров для МetaТrader 5  из МТ4/МТ5) Для копирования на терминал MetaTrader 5 между терминалами МТ5 - МТ5, МТ4 - МТ5  для версии COPYLOT MT5 ( или МТ4 - МТ4 МТ5 - МТ4 для версии COPYLOT MT4). Версия МT4 Полное описание +DEMO +PDF Как купить Как установить    Как получить файлы журналов   Как тестировать и оптимизировать    Все продукты от Expforex Вы также можете копировать сделки в терминал МТ4 (МТ4 - МТ4, МТ5 - МТ4):    COPYLOT CLIENT for M
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.59 (17)
Утилиты
Seconds Chart — уникальный инструмент для создания секундных графиков в MetaTrader 5 . С помощью Seconds Chart вы можете построить график с таймфреймом, заданным в секундах, получая идеальную гибкость и точность анализа, недоступную на стандартных минутных или часовых графиках. Например, таймфрейм S15 обозначает график со свечами продолжительностью 15 секунд. Вы можете использовать любые индикаторы и советники с поддержкой пользовательских символов. Работать с ними так же удобно, как и на станда
Grid Manual MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.9 (20)
Утилиты
Grid Manual — это торговая панель для работы с сеточными стратегиями. Утилита универсальная, имеет гибкие настройки и понятный интерфейс. Работает с сеткой ордеров не только в сторону усреднения убытков, но и в сторону наращивания прибыли. Трейдеру не нужно создавать и сопровождать сетку ордеров, это сделает утилита. Достаточно открыть ордер и Grid manual автоматически создаст ему сетку ордеров и будет сопровождать его до самого закрытия. Полная инструкция и демо-версия здесь . Основные особенно
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.64 (11)
Утилиты
HINN MAGIC ENTRY - лучший инструмент для входа и менеджмента позиций! Выставляет ордера через выбор уровня на графике! Основные функции: - Рыночные, лимитные и отложенные ордера -  Автоматический подсчет лоттажа  -  Автоматический учет спреда и комиссий -  Неограниченное количество промежуточных тейков для позиций - Перевод в безубыток и трейлинг стоп-лосса - Интуитивно понятный,  адаптивный, настраиваемый интерфейс - Визуализация сессий и сильных алгоритмических уровней - Любые активы и тип
Crypto Charting
Rajesh Kumar Nait
5 (4)
Утилиты
Crypto Charting for MT5 – Интеграция криптовалютных графиков в MetaTrader 5 Обзор Crypto Charting for MT5 предоставляет графики OHLC в реальном времени для криптовалют через WebSocket. Поддерживается автоматическое обновление истории с различных бирж прямо в MetaTrader 5. Функции Графики в реальном времени через WebSocket Автоматическое обновление исторических данных Запланированные обновления при перебоях с интернетом Поддержка всех таймфреймов MT5 OHLCV данные (Открытие, Максимум, Минимум, За
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
5 (49)
Утилиты
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.33 (27)
Утилиты
Trade Manager, который поможет вам быстро входить и выходить из сделок, автоматически рассчитывая риск. Включает функции, которые помогут предотвратить чрезмерную торговлю, торговлю из мести и эмоциональную торговлю. Сделками можно управлять автоматически, а показатели эффективности счета можно визуализировать в виде графика. Эти функции делают эту панель идеальной для всех трейдеров, занимающихся ручной торговлей, и помогают улучшить платформу MetaTrader 5. Многоязычная поддержка. Версия для МТ
Telegram to MT5 Coppy
Sergey Batudayev
5 (7)
Утилиты
Telegram to MT5: Идеальное решение для копирования сигналов Упростите свою торговлю с Telegram to MT5 — современным инструментом, который копирует торговые сигналы прямо из каналов и чатов Telegram на вашу платформу MetaTrader 5, без необходимости использования DLL. Это мощное решение обеспечивает точное исполнение сигналов, широкие возможности настройки, экономит время и повышает вашу эффективность. [ Instructions and DEMO ] Ключевые возможности Прямая интеграция с Telegram API Аутентификация ч
Zentral Trading Manager
Ray Zeanrik Parreno Fredeluces
5 (4)
Утилиты
Zentral Trading Manager Your Command Center for Precision Trading — Now Stronger than Ever Take control of your trades like never before. Zentral Trading Manager is your all-in-one manual trading panel for MetaTrader 5 — built for scalpers, day traders, and serious strategy execution. Fully compatible with both Mac and Windows laptops. High-DPI safe. No more layout issues. Key Features (Latest 2025 Update): • One-Click Close – Instantly close Buy/Sell, winning/losing trades, or even half positi
HINN Lazy Trader
ALGOFLOW OÜ
5 (2)
Утилиты
Lazy Trader — это ваш личный помощник по управлению рисками, который самостоятельно находит лучшие точки входа в рынок, управляет позициями и помогает извлечь максимальную прибыль из каждой торговой идеи! Он контролирует графики от   M1 до W1 , ищет оптимальные точки входа по заданным условиям, управляет позициями без вашего участия: -  Есть идея на дневке?   Не нужно ждать, когда младшие таймфреймы нарисует вход — Lazy Trader сам все проверит и откроет все нужные позиции пока вы занимаетесь жи
Trade Assistant 38 in 1
Makarii Gubaydullin
4.91 (22)
Утилиты
Многофункциональный торговый помощник для MT5 Более 66 профессиональных функций для умной, быстрой и точной торговли — всё в одном инструменте. Этот продвинутый торговый ассистент объединяет управление рисками, автоматизацию ордеров, технический анализ и контроль портфеля в одном мощном и интуитивно понятном интерфейсе. Он помогает трейдерам сократить рутину, минимизировать ошибки и принимать более уверенные решения. Почему трейдеры выбирают этот инструмент Открывайте, управляйте и закрывайте сд
Trade Manager DashPlus
Henry Lyubomir Wallace
5 (12)
Утилиты
DashPlus – это продвинутое средство для управления торговлей, разработанное для повышения эффективности и результативности торговли на платформе MetaTrader 5. Оно предлагает широкий набор функций, включая расчет рисков, управление ордерами, продвинутые системы сеток, инструменты на основе графиков и аналитику производительности. Основные функции Восстановительная Сетка Внедряет систему усреднения и гибкую сетку для управления сделками в неблагоприятных рыночных условиях. Позволяет стратегически
News Filter EA
Rashed Samir
Утилиты
News Filter EA: Advanced Algo Trading Assistant News Filter EA is an advanced algo trading assistant designed to enhance your trading experience. By using the News Filter EA , you can integrate a Forex economic news filter into your existing expert advisor, even if you do not have access to its source code. In addition to the news filter, you can also specify trading days and hours for your expert. The News Filter EA also includes risk management  and equity protection features. MT4 Version KEY
EasyTrade MT5
Alain Verleyen
5 (2)
Утилиты
Easy Trade – Умное, простое и мощное управление сделками Easy Trade — это универсальное решение для управления сделками в MetaTrader для тех, кто хочет держать риск под контролем и обеспечить максимально плавное исполнение ордеров. Созданный с нуля на основе обратной связи от трейдеров, Easy Trade позволяет легко открывать, отслеживать и управлять сделками по множеству символов — без лишней сложности. Независимо от того, скальпируете ли вы вручную или управляете несколькими позициями, Easy Tra
Bots Builder Pro MT5
Andrey Barinov
4.17 (6)
Утилиты
Это визуальный конструктор стратегий. Единственный в своем роде. Превратите свои торговые стратегии и идеи в советники, не написав ни одной строчки кода. Создавайте файлы исходного кода mql в несколько кликов и получайте полнофункциональных советников, готовых к реальной работе, тестеру стратегий и облачной оптимизации. Вариантов для тех, кто не имеет навыков программирования и не может создавать свои торговые решения на языке MQL, очень мало. Теперь с помощью Bots Builder Pro каждый может созд
Remote Trade copieur
Rashed Samir
5 (2)
Утилиты
Remote Trade Copier is an advanced tool designed for efficiently copying trades between accounts in both local and remote modes. It allows for lightning-fast order replication from a master account to a slave account. In local mode, trades are copied instantly, while in remote mode, the copying process takes less than 1 second. MT4 Version (Only Local) MT5 Version (Only Local) MT4 Full Version (Local & Remote) Local mode refers to both MetaTrader platforms being installed on the same system,
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв