ForexInspector Broker X Ray

  • 实用工具
  • Martin Alejandro Bamonte
    Martin Alejandro Bamonte

    Martin Alejandro Bamonte

    2.7 (54)
    拥有24年交易经验和14年编程经验，我的职业生涯是一段不断学习的旅程。从年轻时起，我就对如何理解市场这个不可预测的世界充满了好奇……直到我发现，借助技术可以将复杂性转化为精准且实用的工具。
    在职业生涯的每一步，我都在不断提升自己的技能，经历了挑战、失败和成功，这让我深刻理解到，交易不仅仅是数字，它更需要纪律、策略，以及对持续改进的执着追求。我的目标始终明确：为交易者打造能够在任何市场环境中都能自信操作的解决方案。
    28 产品 5 文章
  • 版本: 3.21
  • 更新: 18 七月 2026
ForexInspector Broker X-Ray

See exactly what your broker charges, and how it compares, in one clean panel on your chart.

ForexInspector Broker X-Ray reads your live account conditions and shows them in a professional tabbed panel: real spread, true cost per lot (spread plus commission), swaps in money, leverage, margin, execution type, stop-out, ping and a 0 to 10 broker score. It also shows how your broker ranks against the community on forexinspector.com.

100% FREE  •  It never trades  •  It only reads and displays

Five tabs

  • COST — spread now, spread cost per lot, real cost per lot (spread plus your commission), spread min/avg/max with stability, and swaps in your account currency.
  • SCAN — your broker spread and real cost across the symbols you choose, at a glance.
  • BROKER — leverage, execution (ECN or dealing desk), spread type, stop-out level, stop level, ping, and real execution slippage measured from your own fills.
  • EAs — is your broker a good fit for robots? Hedging, FIFO rule, min stop level, execution and spread stability, with a clear verdict (scalping, grid or swing).
  • COMMUNITY — how your broker ranks versus all users for your symbol, and the cheapest brokers by real cost per lot, crowdsourced live.

Why it helps

  • Shows true cost per lot, not just the raw spread. Raw and ECN spreads look tiny but hide the commission.
  • Swaps normalized to money per night in your account currency, so you see the real overnight cost.
  • Real execution slippage measured from your own fills, so you know how your broker actually fills.
  • A 0 to 10 broker score based on spread versus volatility, spread stability, stop level and swaps.
  • Draggable panel with adjustable scale and font size. Works on any symbol, any timeframe, any broker.

Getting started

  • 1. Attach it — drag ForexInspector Broker X-Ray from the Navigator onto any chart. Move the panel by its header.
  • 2. (Optional) Turn on the community — click Algo Trading, then open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors, tick “Allow WebRequest for listed URL” and add https://forexinspector.com. Do this in each terminal you use. Without it the panel still works fully for your own broker, you just will not see the community ranking.

📘 Full step-by-step user guide, with screenshots: forexinspector.com/broker-xray

Privacy

Sharing is optional. When enabled it sends only anonymous broker statistics: broker name, server, symbol, spreads, costs, swaps, leverage, execution, ping and your average slippage in points. It never sends your account number, balance, order history or any personal data. It never trades.

Join the community stats (optional)

Enable Algo Trading and add https://forexinspector.com under Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > Allow WebRequest. Without this the panel still works fully for your own broker, you just will not see the community comparison.

Free forever. Part of forexinspector.com — independent reviews of brokers, EAs and VPS with real data.

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Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
实用工具
通过 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 获得非常快速的交易复制体验。它的简单1分钟设置，使您可以在同一台Windows计算机或Windows VPS上在多个MetaTrader终端之间复制交易，具有闪电般快速的复制速度，低于0.5秒。 无论您是初学者还是专业交易者， Local Trade Copier EA MT5 都提供了广泛的选项，可根据您的特定需求进行自定义。对于任何希望增加利润潜力的人来说，这都是终极解决方案。 今天就尝试一下，看看为什么它是市场上最快、最简单的贸易复印机！ 提示： 您可以在您的模拟账户中下载并试用 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 模拟版： 这里 将下载的免费演示文件粘贴到您的 MT5 >> 文件 >> 打开数据文件夹 >> MQL5 >> 专家文件夹并重新启动您的终端。  免费演示版本每次可在 4 小时内发挥全部功能，仅限演示帐户。 要重置试用期，请转至 MT5 >> 工具 >> 全局变量 >> Control + A >> 删除。 请仅在非关键模拟账户上执行此操作，不要在挑战道具公司账户中执行此操作。 如果您无法
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Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
实用工具
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Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
实用工具
交易面板是一款多功能交易助手。该应用包含超过50种手动交易功能，并允许您自动执行大多数交易任务。 在购买之前，您可以在演示账户上测试演示版本。下载用于演示账户的试用版应用程序： https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/762579 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易. 只需单击一下即可执行交易操作： 打開掛單和頭寸，並自動計算風險。 一鍵打開多個訂單和頭寸。 打開訂單網格。 按組別關閉掛單和頭寸。 反轉頭寸方向（關閉買入>打開賣出，關閉賣出>打開買入）。 鎖定頭寸（通過開啟缺少的頭寸，使買入和賣出頭寸的數量相等）。 一鍵部分關閉所有頭寸。 將所有頭寸的止盈和止損設置在同一價格水平。 將所有頭寸的止損設置在盈虧平衡水平。 開倉時，可使用以下功能： 在多個訂單或倉位之間分配計算出的數量（在單擊一次時開啟多個訂單和倉位）。 在開啟訂單前在圖表上可視化交易水平。 僅在當前點差不超過設定值時才開啟倉位。 止盈和止損之間的自動比例。 虛擬止損和止盈。 自動將止損和止盈的大小增加為當前點差的大小。 基於ATR指標讀數計算止盈和止損。 設置掛單的到期日期。 為掛單設置追蹤（掛單
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Lukas Roth
5 (30)
实用工具
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Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
实用工具
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
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Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
实用工具
适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业交易复制器 快速、专业、稳定可靠的 交易复制器 ，适用于 MetaTrader 。 COPYLOT 可在 MT4 和 MT5 终端之间复制 Forex 交易，并支持 Hedge 和 Netting 账户。 COPYLOT 的 MT5 版本支持： - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting MT4 版本 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF 如何购买 如何安装 如何获取日志文件 如何测试和优化 Expforex 的所有产品 您也可以将交易复制到 MT4 终端（MT4 → MT4，MT5 → MT4）： COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4 COPYLOT 是一款专业的交易和持仓复制器，可同时与 2、3 甚至 10 个终端协同工作。 支持从 模拟账户和投资者账户 复制，也支持同时在多个终端上运行。 您可以使
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Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
实用工具
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
HINN MagicEntry Extra
ALGOFLOW OÜ
4.71 (17)
实用工具
LIMITED SUMMER SALE -40% !   ONLY $30 insead of $50!  Maximum real discount!  ONLY UNTIL 08/22 HINN MAGIC ENTRY – the ultimate tool for entry and position management! Place orders by selecting a level directly on the chart! full description   ::  demo-version  :: 60-sec-video-description Key features: - Market, limit, and pending orders - Automatic lot size calculation - Automatic spread and commission accounting - Unlimited partitial take-profits  - Breakeven and trailing stop-loss and take-p
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Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
实用工具
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier 可自动将您 Telegram 频道中的交易信号直接复制到 MetaTrader 5。无需机器人,无需浏览器扩展,无需手动复制。您在 Telegram 上收到信号,EA 会在几秒钟内在您的终端上开仓。 本产品包含两个组件:一个监听您 Telegram 频道的 Windows 应用程序,以及在您的 MT5 终端上执行信号的 EA。同时也提供 MT4 版本。 设置指南和应用程序下载: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768988 工作原理 Windows 应用程序使用您自己的 API 凭据连接到 Telegram,而不是机器人。这意味着它可以读取您订阅的任何频道、群组或话题,包括私人和 VIP 频道。检测到信号后,它会进行解析并发送给 EA。EA 根据您的经纪商解析交易品种名称,基于您的风险设置计算手数,然后开仓。 整个过程都是自动的。您无需守在电脑前。 打开应用程序并登录 Telegram(仅第一次)。 选择要监听的频道或话题。 按下 Start。EA 会处理其余的一切。 支持的
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
实用工具
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — MetaTrader 5 专业交易控制中心 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款基于图表的高级交易面板，也是适用于 MetaTrader 5 的交易管理工作区。它专为希望获得更快执行、更清晰持仓控制、结构化交易管理、可视化价位规划，以及直接在图表上完成专业交易流程的交易者而设计。 这不仅仅是一个 BUY / SELL 面板。PRO SE 将手动交易、挂单、持仓管理、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损控制、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、实时市场信息、策略测试器 (Strategy Tester) 流程以及面向 VPS 的运行方式整合到一个互相关联的界面中。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 为什么 PRO SE 比标准手动交易更高
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Alfiya Fazylova
4.57 (51)
实用工具
Trade Copier 是一种专业实用程序，旨在复制和同步交易账户之间的交易。 复制发生从供应商的帐户/终端到收件人的帐户/终端，安装在同一台计算机或 vps 上。 促销活动 - 如果您已经购买了“Trade copier MT5”，您可以免费获取“Trade copier MT4”（用于 MT4 > MT5 和 MT4 < MT5 的复制）。欲了解更多详细条款，请通过私人消息与我们联系！ 在购买之前，您可以在演示帐户上测试演示版本。 演示 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 主要功能和优点： 支持复制MT5>MT5、MT4>MT5、MT5>MT4，包括МТ5 netting账户。 供应商和收件人模式在同一产品中实现。 简单直观的界面，允许您直接从图表中实时控制复制。 连接中断或终端重新启动时不会丢失设置和位置。 允许您选择要复制的符号，也可以替换接收者的符号，例如 EURUSD> USDJPY。 支持回拷贝。 能够仅复制某些订单。 允许您设置开仓交易价格的最大差异和最大时间延迟。 正确复制部分订单关闭的执行。 计算复制手数的几种方法。 同步止盈和止损。有几种方法可以计算它们的位置。 支持
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Daniel Stein
5 (4)
实用工具
Premium Trade Manager - 内置交易导师的图表面板 Premium Trade Manager 将一位交易导师嵌入您的图表，并在其下搭载完整的执行引擎。像往常一样建立交易，然后让您的 AI 交易导师 Max 读取这笔具体的交易，结合您的实时账户给出直接判断，再由您决定是否下单：止损是否符合纪律化交易的要求、风险规模是否合理、高影响新闻事件是否即将发布、您是否接近资金盘限额。其下是完整的执行引擎，负责点击之后的一切：一键按风险下单、您在图表上拖动规划且交易进行中仍可随时调整的计划、最多四个分批止盈级别、七种移动止损方式、实时资金盘合规检查、新闻屏蔽保护，以及对自身成本进行评级的点差功能。决策由您做出。Max 给出第二次审视。面板负责此后的一切。 购买前先亲手体验。 直接在浏览器中点击实时面板，这是在购买前感受其工作方式的最快途径。 stein.investments/products/premium-trade-manager Max 是您的一对一 AI 交易导师，他直接内置于面板之中。  他了解您的账户、您的设置和您的规则，用您自己的语言回答，并在每笔交易下单前进
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Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Power Candles 策略扫描器——自优化多符号设置查找器 Power Candles策略扫描器 采用与Power Candles指标相同的自优化引擎，可同时扫描您“市场观察”中的所有交易品种。一个面板即可显示当前哪些品种在统计上具备交易价值、每种策略的最佳应用方向、最优止损/止盈组合，并在新信号触发时立即向您发送提醒。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 您的全面市场监控。每个交易品种超过3,000次自动优化。2种警报类型。一键切换图表并采取行动。 为何您需要此工具 大多数多标的扫描器仅展示价格 波动 。每只股票的波动率、百分比变化、RSI。您仍需自行摸索正确的策略、合适的止损位以及理想的入场阈值。Power Candles策略扫描器针对每只股票自动解答这些问题，仅在数学验证过的交易设置中触发实际入场信号时才会向您发出提示。这就是全部卖点。 自动
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
实用工具
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
实用工具
Telegram To MT5 — 信号复制器 将您的 Telegram 频道中的交易信号变成真实的 MT5 订单 — 自动执行，可用于任意数量的账户，风险与规则完全由您掌控。 Telegram To MT5 将您已在 Telegram 关注的 VIP / 信号频道连接到您的 MetaTrader 5 终端。一个免费的配套桌面应用读取消息（即使是禁止机器人的频道），而本 EA 在您的账户上执行这些信号 — 应用您自己的风险设置、品种映射、止盈处理、交易时段与新闻过滤。 它是一个信号复制器，而非黑箱策略：由您决定信任哪些频道，以及每笔交易如何计算手数和管理。 分步设置与配套应用安装指南 工作原理 [您的 Telegram 频道] -> [配套桌面应用] -> [MT5 + 本 EA] -> 订单 配套桌面应用（免费，已包含）使用您的 Telegram 账户登录并监视您所选择的频道。即使是禁止机器人的 VIP 频道也能正常工作，它通过一个私有、加密的本地桥接转发每条消息。 本 EA 挂在一个图表上，在 MT5 接收这些信号，并按照您的规则开仓 / 管理交易。 应用与 EA 之间的连接是位于
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Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
实用工具
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT4 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
实用工具
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
实用工具
工作演示版下载 Copy Cat More (跟单猫) MT5 交易跟单器 (Trade Copier) 是一款本地交易跟单器,也是一套完整的风险管理与执行框架,专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从自营公司 (prop firm) 挑战到个人投资组合管理,它凭借稳健的执行、资金保护、灵活的配置和先进的交易处理的结合,适应各种情况。 该跟单器同时支持主控端 (Master,发送方) 与受控端 (Slave,接收方) 两种模式,可实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及对锁平仓 (Close By) 操作。它兼容模拟与真实账户、交易或投资者登录,并通过持久化交易记忆 (Persistent Trade Memory) 系统确保恢复——即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启也不例外。可借助唯一 ID 同时管理多个主控端与受控端,跨经纪商差异则通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理。 试用版:  先试用看看 : 你可以下载并体验  Copy Cat More (跟单猫) 交易跟单器 MT5 试用版,通过 此链接 。 下载后,请将演示文件放入你的终端文件夹: MT5 » 文件 » 打开数据文件夹
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
实用工具
附加材料和说明 安装说明 - 用于模拟账户的应用程序试用版 ; 官方信息 官方频道 卖家个人资料 Trade Command Center — 专业交易执行与实时 Risk Guard 控制面板 Trade Command Center 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的高性能直观交易执行、手数计算器及风险管理工具。它专为需要严格风险控制、资金保护以及实时回撤监控的自主交易者而设计，完美适配具有每日/最大回撤限制的资金账户或实盘投资组合。 通过单张图表上的五个专用功能模块，该面板提供机构级风险控制、自动化持仓管理和精准订单规划，且无需外部 DLL 或 network 连接。 界面与模块架构 控制面板由五个专用选项卡组成，便于无缝导航并优化图表空间管理： 选项卡 / 模块 核心功能 屏幕操作与指标显示 TRADE 直观视觉规划、基于风险的动态手数计算、UTC 交易时间管理。 拖拽式参数线、实时 R:R 计算器、一键下单。 ARMOR 高级保护设置、全局与单笔保本（BE）、多级止盈、移动止损。 ATR 波动率、Fractal 波段高低点、Parabolic SAR、K线
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
实用工具
MetaTrader 5 专业交易面板 —— 图表与键盘一键交易的高效控制中心 一款面向主动交易者的专业 Trading Panel，可让您比标准 MetaTrader 操作方式更快、更直观地完成开仓、平仓、修改、管理与控制。 这不是一个普通的小工具，而是一个为高频手动操作、仓位管理、挂单控制与利润管理而设计的完整交易工作台。 通过这套面板，您可以直接在图表上一键执行交易，通过键盘快速触发核心操作，并借助自动参数计算、图形提示、信息标签以及可视化管理功能，大幅减少重复性操作，让整个交易流程更加流畅、高效且专业。 使用我们的交易面板，您可以直接从图表上一键下单，执行交易操作的速度可比标准 MetaTrader 控件快约 30 倍。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 升级您的交易流程 — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 的新一代专业交易面板。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
实用工具
用我们先进的 Telegram Bridge EA 提升您的交易信号 是时候用专业且视觉上吸引人的实时交易更新来吸引您的受众了。 联系我查看演示并获取试用版本 我们在用户友好功能上进行了大量投资，为客户和提供商创造独特的体验。  SIGNAL BRIDGE 能够为所有业务场景提供 100% 复制器友好的信号，即使在其他 EA 挣扎的情况下也能绕过 Metatrader 逻辑！ 我们的 Telegram Bridge EA 自动将信号、图表截图和详细的绩效报告直接发送到您的 Telegram 群组——无需您动一根手指。 查看 功能输入详细说明手册点击这里！ 主要功能和优势 全面的交易数据 决定在每条消息中显示什么：点数、入场价格、止损、止盈、手数，甚至风险和风险回报比。让您的追随者完全透明。 发送新订单、更新止损止盈、从设置中自定义保本点，发送 100% 复制器友好的部分平仓  超酷图表附件功能 包含每笔交易的截图，显示您的入场点、止损/止盈和整体市场背景。非常适合在每次更新中建立信任和清晰度。 选择图表模板，自定义交易颜色，决定缩放  决定附加位置：所有交易、仅挂单、仅市价单
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
实用工具
Equity Protect Pro：全方位账户保护专家，让您的交易更安心 如果您正在寻找账户保护、净值保护、投资组合保护、多策略保护、利润保护、利润收割、交易安全、风控程序、自动风控、自动清仓、条件清仓、定时清仓、动态清仓、跟踪止损、一键关闭、一键清仓、一键还原等功能，Equity Protect Pro 就是您要找的程序。 它配置简单，当到达预设条件时，可关闭所有图表，同时支持关闭信号订阅（这意味着所有交易程序也将停止运行）。此时，将不再有新订单产生，最后再关闭所有订单，有效防止意外损失，让您在交易过程中高枕无忧。 Equity Protect Pro (Technical Manual) Equity Protect Pro Demo Version for yo u to test   Equity Protect Pro MT4 Demo.ex4        Equity Protect Pro MT5 Demo.ex5 Equity Protect Pro 拥有 14 个核心功能，它们都是独立运行的。您可以根据您的交易策略，选择合适的功能组合使用。这些功能默认为关闭状态，
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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NextCandlePredictor No Repaint
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
指标
NextCandlePredictor 指标 NextCandlePredictor 是一种带有警报的信号指标，不会重绘，不会改变颜色，不会移动，不会消失且没有延迟。它将帮助您识别任何时间框架内的下一个或即将到来的蜡烛的方向。高度推荐用于纽约、伦敦或甚至两者重叠等高波动市场。 主要特征： 时间框架的多功能性： 提供在任何时间框架内快速准确的信号，从 M1 到 H1 及更长时间。 清晰的买入/卖出信号： 使用 ADX 的 DI+ 和 DI- 线生成清晰的买入和卖出信号，确保您做出最佳的交易决策。 直观的可视化： 信号直接显示在图表上，绿色（买入）和红色（卖出）箭头，允许快速和轻松的读取。 可自定义的设置： 根据您的偏好和交易策略调整分析的柱数和警报选项。请根据您希望使用的 TF 查看下面的建议表。 即时和蜡烛收盘时的可选警报： 默认情况下，警报会在满足 ADX 条件的同一蜡烛上发出，确保信号的及时性。您还可以选择在当前蜡烛收盘时接收警报以获得更多确认。 快速性能： 设计为高效运行，理想用于高频操作和快速决策。 不重绘： 一旦信号发出，它将固定在当前蜡烛上，不会移动、改变颜色或消失。 无延
Candle Probability Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
指标
Candle Probability Scalper 该指标使得剥头皮交易变得简单且100%直观。 Candle Probability Scalper 会让你一目了然地看到买方和卖方的力量百分比数据，以 实时 方式显示在当前K线中。 百分比数据会在每个跳动中更新，因此每秒钟你都可以知道大多数买卖双方的行为，没有任何延迟。这将极大地帮助你确定或确认买方和卖方的力量，以及价格可能的走向。 以下是如何使用的指南： 1. 查看M1时间框中的买方和卖方百分比，并用其他时间框(M5, M15)进行确认： 如果 M1中的买方百分比超过60% ，且M5和M15中的买方百分比与M1一致，也超过60%，这是一个 买入 的好信号。 如果 M1中的卖方百分比超过60% ，且M5和M15中的卖方百分比与M1一致，也超过60%，这是一个 卖出 的好信号。 这确保了动力不仅仅是短暂的，并有助于确认方向的稳定性。 就是这么简单！观察1分钟时间框中的市场主导方，并通过其他时间框来确认信号。 2. 何时退出交易： 保持交易短平快：一旦方向开始减弱或买卖双方的百分比显著下降，就退出市场。记住，这是一种剥头皮交易方式，
Trade Planner Pro
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
指标
Now free. Plan every trade before you click, see your real risk, reward and lot size right on the chart. Plan the trade. See the risk. Trade with confidence. Trade Planner Pro turns any chart into a visual trade-planning workspace. Drag three lines — Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit — and instantly see your risk/reward ratio, the exact lot size for your chosen risk %, the real money you put on the line, the spread cost, and clear warnings before you commit. No more manual lot math, no more gu
FREE
Automatic Fibonacci Pivots
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
指标
Now free. The key Fibonacci pivot levels, drawn for you automatically every day, on any timeframe. Automatic Fibonacci Pivots calculates the daily support and resistance from the Fibonacci sequence and plots them clean on your chart: the daily pivot, S1/S2/S3 below and R1/R2/R3 above. These are the price zones where the market tends to react, bounce or break, and now you see them without drawing a single line. What it does: - Daily Fibonacci pivot levels (pivot, S1/S2/S3, R1/R2/R3), updated
FREE
Real Spread Monitor Pro
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
指标
Now free. Know your real spread, and know exactly what it costs you on every trade. Know your real spread. Know what it costs you. Real Spread Monitor puts the one number most traders ignore right on your chart: the real bid/ask spread, live, and exactly what it costs you per trade. Scalpers and intraday traders lose money to the spread every single day. This tool shows you when the spread is normal, when it is too wide to trade, and how it behaves hour by hour — so you trade with your eyes o
FREE
Pairs and TF Changer
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
指标
厌倦了在多个图表之间切换以监控不同的货币对和时间框架？ Pairs and TF Changer 指标将彻底改变您的交易体验！ 加载所有策略指标后，将 Pairs and TF Changer 添加到图表中。如有必要，您可以调整其位置、颜色或显示的列数！ 主要特点： 无缝集成： 轻松将此指标集成到您的交易策略中。 只需点击一次，即可在单个图表上交易所有货币对和时间框架。 无需切换或打开其他图表。 高度可定制： 在图表上的任何位置调整其位置（上、下、左、右）。 配置显示1行或10行按钮。 自定义颜色以匹配您的交易主题。 使按钮透明以保持图表清晰整洁。 通用兼容性： 兼容所有类型的指标和策略。 支持所有符号，包括外汇、金属、美股、指数、石油、期货和加密货币。 配置参数： UniqueID: "Pairs and TF Changer" 指标的唯一标识符。 ToAddSymbols: "您可以添加任何无空格的符号，以分号 ';' 分隔" 允许您添加要监控的符号。 Symbols: "EURUSD;USDJPY;GBPUSD;USDCHF;AUDUSD;AUDCAD;AUDCHF;AUDNZD
FREE
MultiSymbol and TF Chart Integrated
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
指标
"MultiSymbol & TF Chart Integrated" 指标旨在快速提供全面的市场视图，允许您在单个图表上监控多达60个货币对（多模式）或在所有时间框架中查看您交易的货币对（简单模式）。 主要优点: 全面监控: 允许在单个图表上一目了然地实时监控所有所需的货币对。 节省时间: 避免了在图表之间切换的需要，实时查看每个货币对的行为。 趋势分析: 非常适合趋势交易者，允许您查看更高的时间框架以在做出决策前确认趋势。 极端定制化: 根据您的具体需求调整指标的每个方面。 极端定制化: 高度可配置的指标参数: 符号和时间框架: 允许配置多达60个不同的符号。 每个符号可以有自己的时间框架（例如，M1，M5，M15，M30，H1，H4，D1，W1，MN1）。 显示模式: 简单模式: 配置具有特定时间框架的单个图表。 多模式: 配置具有不同符号和时间框架的多个图表。 颜色配置: 可定制的看涨和看跌蜡烛颜色。 蜡烛灯芯的颜色。 价格刻度的颜色。 缩放和定位: 基于价格范围和ATR的图表自动缩放。 使用像素参数定位图表。 图表布局的行数和列数。 列与列之间的间距和行与行之间的间距。 图
FREE
Aurum Apex Mt4 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (2)
专家
AURUM APEX: The 2026 Gold Standard in Automated Trading 专为 XAUUSD 打造的高频（HFT）智能交易系统（EA） ，现已支持 MT4 和 MT5 MT5 版本： https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/179737 以下是每个账户的 investor（只读）登录信息： MetaTrader 4 • 账户： 12754297 • Investor 密码： BinaryforexeaAurum-MT4 MetaTrader 5 • 账户： 52904796 • Investor 密码： BinaryforexeaAurum-MT5 无论您从较小的资金还是较大的资金起步，Aurum Apex 都能自动适应：当您追求速度时，它会激进地复利增长；当您想要稳健时，它会以极小的回撤平稳前行。油门始终掌握在您手中。 要求 账户类型： 仅限 RAW 或 ECN。不支持 micro、mini、cent 或 standard 账户！！ 账户类型 -  MT5： 必须为 HEDGING（对冲）模式。
Scalping Signal NO Repaint NO Lag
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
3 (2)
指标
"Scalping Signal No Repaint No Lag" 是市场上唯一一个在拖动到任何图表上时，无需加载任何模板或其他指标就能自动加载所有必要指标的指标。它会自动配置图表，使其看起来与提供的图像完全相同。此指标保证没有重绘或延迟的信号，因此非常适合在所有货币对和时间框架（TF）上进行剥头皮交易策略。 功能 自动加载指标 ：当您将指标拖动到任何图表上时，所有附加的必要指标都会自动加载，并且图表会根据预设的偏好进行配置。不过，如果您愿意，可以从设置中更改参数。 图表可视化 ：调整图表属性以增强可视化效果，包括使用日本蜡烛和特定颜色的多头和空头蜡烛。可以根据需要修改背景和蜡烛的颜色。 信号生成 ：使用两个移动平均线之间的差异以及RSI与其EMA的交叉来生成买入和卖出信号，并在图表上用箭头表示。 趋势可视化 ：根据快速和慢速移动平均线的比较显示当前市场趋势（多头、空头或中性）。 点差可视化 ：在图表上显示当前货币对的点差，以便您选择点差较低的货币对。开仓前请务必检查。 用于信号的指标 简单移动平均线（SMA） ：用于计算快速和慢速移动平均线之间的差异。这些移动平均线不会重绘，因为
Clear Breakout
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (2)
指标
"Breakout Buy-Sell" 指标旨在根据不同市场交易时段（东京、伦敦和纽约）的价格突破，识别并突出潜在的买卖机会。该指标帮助交易者清晰地可视化买卖区域，以及止盈（TP）和止损（SL）水平。 使用策略 该指标可以按以下方式使用： 初始设置 ：选择交易时段并调整 GMT 偏移。 市场可视化 ：观察每个交易时段开始时绘制的突破箱。这些箱子表示该期间的最高点和最低点。 买卖信号 ：价格突破箱子的最高点被认为是买入信号。价格突破最低点被认为是卖出信号。 风险管理 ：使用 TP1、TP2、TP3 和 SL 水平来管理头寸。TP 水平设计用于不同的利润目标，而 SL 确保对不利走势的保护。 应用策略 为了最大限度地利用此指标，建议采用以下策略： 伦敦时段 ：选择伦敦时段，并根据您的经纪商位置调整 GMT 偏移。 目标设置 ：根据当前市场波动性定义 TP 和 SL，或允许每个货币对的特定建议。 主动监控 ：观察突破箱，等待市场条件下的买入或卖出信号。 警报管理 ：设置警报，当价格达到关键水平时通知您，这样就不需要不断监控图表。 外部参数说明 Margin ：在突破水平上添加的点数空间，以建
GbpUsd Pip Hunter EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
专家
GBPUSD Pip Hunter EA 主要功能： 为GBPUSD在M15时间框架优化： 专为GBPUSD货币对在15分钟图表上设计和测试。 最低推荐账户余额： 要求最低账户余额为1000美元，以确保低回撤。 适合的点差： 最好使用低点差或ECN账户，以最大化盈利。 风险管理： 包括通过将指数手数功能设置为1.0来禁用该功能的选项，根据您的交易需求进行调整。 可定制参数： 提供一系列可调整参数，允许用户根据自己的交易风格和风险承受能力定制EA。 GBPUSD Pip Hunter EA参数解释 MM（资金管理开关） 描述： 一个用于启用或禁用资金管理功能的开关。 选项： 否： 禁用资金管理。 是： 启用资金管理。 MMType 描述： 指定使用的资金管理类型。 选项： 否： 禁用资金管理。 是： 启用资金管理。 UseAdd 描述： 用于启用或禁用额外交易仓位的布尔参数。 选项： 是： 允许多个交易仓位。 否： 只允许一个交易仓位。 LotExponent 描述： 用于计算手数的指数值。 示例： 1.5 备注： 将其设置为1.0表示禁用指数手数功能，所有交易使用相同的手数。 Slip
Multi Timeframe Moving Averages
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
指标
MTFMA（多时间框架移动平均线）指标在不同的时间框架上使用多条移动平均线（MA）提供买卖信号（不会重绘），显示在主图表的独立窗口中。它既多功能又易于解读，适用于小时间框架的剥头皮交易和大时间框架的长期交易。 为什么是多时间框架？ 术语多时间框架指的是指标使用和组合多个时间框架数据的能力。MTFMA基于四条可配置的移动平均线（MAs）计算并显示信号。每条MA可以调整不同的周期、计算方法和价格类型，使交易者能够在一个图表上看到短期和长期趋势的组合。 关键点： 多功能性：适用于任何时间框架，从几分钟到几个月，适用于剥头皮交易和长期交易。 不重绘：一旦生成信号（向上或向下箭头），它不会改变颜色，允许交易者依靠生成的信号做出交易决策。 易于解读：买卖信号在下方指标中清晰显示为绿色和红色箭头，消除了复杂分析的需要。 可配置性：用户可以调整移动平均线的参数以适应他们的具体交易策略。 增强策略： 为了实现安全的入场，建议等待所有四条EMA变为相同颜色。最佳入场是在所有四条EMA变色的第一根或第二根蜡烛上进行。 只有在与区间突破相一致时，您可以在4根甚至5根蜡烛后打开您的头寸。我想强调，只有在出现明确
GO Trend MultiTimeFrame
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
指标
GoTrend 多时间框架指标 "GoTrend Multi-Timeframe" 指标是交易员寻求快速高效地评估不同时间框架内货币对整体和具体趋势的必备工具。 此指标允许交易员一目了然地获得市场方向的清晰全面视图，优化决策过程并提高其交易策略的有效性。 主要特点: 多时间框架分析: 此指标提供六个不同时间框架的详尽分析：M5, M15, M30, H1, H4 和 D1，使交易员能够了解每个时间段的趋势。 集成技术指标: 此指标使用五个可靠的技术指标：RSI, SAR, MA, MACD 和 ADX，以确定每个时间框架的趋势方向。 清晰直观的可视化: 信号显示在主图表的选定角落，使用直观的符号和颜色。这使得交易员能够一目了然地评估市场情况。 组合信号: 除了每个指标的单个信号外，"GoTrend Multi-Timeframe" 还提供一个组合信号，总结该货币对的整体市场趋势。 交易优势: 快速清晰的趋势概览: 使用此指标，交易员可以快速清晰地看到多个时间框架内的趋势方向，这对于做出知情且及时的决策至关重要。 优化进出场点: 不同时间框架内的买卖信号帮助交易员优化进出场点，增加交易成
Gold Vertex EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
专家
Gold Vertex EA is a reliable and stable option for those looking to automate their trading in the gold market. With a robust system based on one of the most effective indicators and a solid trend-following strategy, Gold Vertex EA is a powerful tool for traders who want precise, worry-free trading. Requirements Platform : MetaTrader 4 Supported Instruments : Specifically developed and configured for Gold (XAUUSD) Recommended Account Type : ECN or low spread Minimum Deposit Recommended : $100 Tim
Inferno Signals EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
专家
Inferno Signals EA 旨在利用市场的重大波动，运行在稳健的 M30 时间框架上。 它非常适合那些希望以较少的初始资金开始的用户，最低只需每对 100 美元，具有自动资金管理功能，包括动态手数调整和安全措施，如止损（SL）。 凭借低回撤和专注于捕捉最佳机会的策略，Inferno Signals EA 旨在在确保投资安全的前提下最大化收益。该 EA 避免过度交易，仅在特定区域开仓，能够检测到强劲趋势的延续和可能的反转点。当价格处于最佳区域时，Inferno Signals EA 将采取行动并持续进行交易，而当没有明确的机会时，它将暂停操作。 EA 操作： EA 使用挂单方式，如 Buy Stop 和 Sell Stop，这些挂单将相应地变成买单或卖单，并始终通过止损 (SL) 进行保护。 默认设置适用于大多数环境。然而，根据账户类型（推荐使用 ECN 或 Zero Spread 账户），可能需要调整“Distance”参数（默认设置为 21）。根据经纪商和滑点情况，可能需要将其增加到 51。例如，这一调整需要每位交易者根据他们的账户特性和交易的货币对进行测试。 EA 包含最
MarketPrice Indicator
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
指标
The MarketPrice Indicator is designed to provide a quick, one-glance visualization of the trend direction for a currency pair across all time frames (Time Frames), streamlining decision-making. MarketPrice Indicator is based on daily levels and trading signals derived from moving average crossovers and market strength according to various technical indicators. It comes fully configured, though you can, of course, modify any parameters as desired. Indicator Logic The indicator uses a combination
Hit Rate Top Bottom Signal
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
指标
命中率顶部底部信号 命中率顶部底部信号 命中率顶部底部信号 提供了一种完全创新的方法。 它非常适合那些希望预先评估信号在特定 TP-SL 下的表现以及在哪些货币对/时间框架（TF）中效果最佳的人。 命中率顶部底部信号 策略是 任何交易员和任何交易类型 的重要工具，因为它不仅发出 精确且不重绘的信号 ，明确指示何时交易以及交易方向，而且还 详细记录每个货币对和时间框架的命中率 ，并预设止盈（TP）和止损（SL）。 这使得能够提前知道信号的有效性比率 ，对于良好的风险管理和精确的交易至关重要。 该策略的独特之处在于它专注于在波动的反转点进行检测，而不是在整个行情中，这使得信号的发出频率比传统的顶部底部信号更高，专注于 市场每一个重要波动的关键时刻。 这种以百分比显示 信号历史效果与SL/TP比率结合的能力 使得这项策略成为安全交易的最佳选择，让交易员能够基于数据做出决策。 依靠一个不仅清晰直接而且历史记录良好的信号，我们正在使用市场上最好的策略之一。 如何使用该系统进行交易？ 打开多个货币对并在每个货币对上加载指标。现在，分析每个货币对，以确定哪些货币对和时间框架（TF）信号效果
Last 50 Pips
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
指标
FlashPoints Breakout
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
指标
在每天的市场开始时， Flashpoints Breakout 将使用前一天的数据（最高价、最低价和收盘价）来审查枢轴、支撑和阻力位，以计算两个突破水平（看涨和看跌）。 这样一来，您可以在早上第一时间获得新的入场水平以及止盈 (TP) 和止损 (SL) 值，从而在无需额外计算的情况下下达买入止损或卖出止损挂单。 通过 Flashpoints Breakout ，您每天可以根据预期的突破水平下达 1 或 2 笔买入止损单和 1 或 2 笔卖出止损单，以确保不遗漏任何机会。 查看顶部的数据面板并下达订单 —— 1 或 2 笔买单和 1 或 2 笔卖单。在面板中，您会找到精确的入场值、SL 和 TP，以及图表上对应这些值的线条（参见图像）。 1. 买入操作 (BUY): 入场 1 "BUY" ==> 在买入区域: 订单 1: 买入止损在买入区域。 止损 (SL): 卖出区域。 止盈 (TP): 突破高点。 入场 2 "BUY" ==> 在突破高点: 订单 2: 买入止损在突破高点。 SL: 买入区域。 TP: 目标。 2. 卖出操作 (SELL): 入场 1 "SELL" ==> 在卖出
Buy Sell Magic Signal
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
指标
BUYSELLMAGIC is a non-repainting signal-type trading indicator designed to precisely detect entry points in the market.  Features Reliable and permanent signals : BUYSELLMAGIC signals are final once the candle closes, ensuring they will not be modified or removed from the chart. This gives you the confidence of working with an indicator that keeps its signals stable and trustworthy. Comprehensive alerts : In addition to signals on the chart, you’ll receive notifications via email, pop-up alerts
M1 Easy Scalper
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4 (3)
指标
M1 EASY SCALPER is a scalping indicator specifically designed for the 1-minute (M1) timeframe, compatible with any currency pair or instrument available on your MT4 terminal. Of course, it can also be used on any other timeframe, but it works exceptionally well on M1 (which is challenging!) for scalping. Note: if you're going to scalp, make sure you have an account suitable for it. Do not use Cent or Standard accounts as they have too much spread! (use ECN, RAW, or Zero Spread accounts) Robustn
Trade Insights Display
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
指标
Trade Insights Display is the ideal companion for traders who want to operate with clarity and precision. This indicator provides real-time access to critical account data, such as: Balance Equity Margin Spread Swap Remaining time for the current candle . These data points are essential, regardless of the strategy or other indicators you use. Having this indicator always visible allows you to quickly assess your account status, the swap for each pair (helping you avoid high-cost trades), and the
EuroGeddon EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
专家
EUROGEDDON EA – 无与伦比的稳定性与风险控制 EUROGEDDON EA 是一款 自适应智能 全自动交易机器人，专为小账户稳健增长而设计，确保始终保持对账户资金的全面控制。 使用 每 $200 对应 0.01 手 的低风险策略，它在运行过程中实现了极低的回撤，同时展现出卓越的性能 —— 值得你亲自验证。 下载演示版本并亲自体验。 不要只看回测结果，试试我们频道中提供的演示账户，看看它在真实市场中的表现。 即使在重大经济新闻期间也能稳定运行 EA 的逻辑不会受到高影响力的基本面事件影响。它可以在高波动期间持续运行而不被打乱。 自适应智能 （这正是它能在新闻期间稳定运行的关键） 虽然 EA 预设了入场间距和止盈点位，但它并不总是严格遵守这些参数。 在常规市场环境下它会执行设定值，但一旦检测到由新闻或其他因素引发的 高波动情况 ，它就会 实时调整策略 。 它可以在已有交易的情况下，动态修改入场间距和止盈点，从而降低风险，保护账户资金，避免过度暴露。 无需再担心新闻时段！ EUROGEDDON 会自动检测市场波动并进行调整， 你无需手动干预 。
ZeroLag TrendCandle Signal
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
指标
ZeroLag TrendCandle — 实时蜡烛图着色与信号系统（无重绘） ZeroLag TrendCandle 是一款 实时趋势检测工具 ，基于先进的 Williams 百分比范围指标（WPR）进行 无重绘的蜡烛图着色 。它通过动态颜色系统高亮显示趋势变化、动量转换和潜在反转， 帮助交易者通过清晰直观的图表立即识别当前市场方向，如图所示。只需一眼，即可清楚识别主导动量及其强度。 核心功能： 无重绘 无重绘， 无后绘 ， 信号不消失 ， 实时交易中无虚假警报 — 请参阅下方技术说明。    图表上显示的内容不会改变。 实时信号检测（零延迟） 信号在当前蜡烛图收盘后立即生成——无延迟，无重新计算。确保您始终响应经过确认的市场变化，而不是滞后的信号。 支持所有交易品种与周期 完全兼容以下资产类型： 外汇货币对（主要、副对、冷门对） 商品（黄金、白银、原油） 指数（如 S&P500、纳斯达克、DAX、富时等） 加密货币（如比特币、以太坊，取决于您的经纪商） 期货与差价合约（CFD） 股票（如您的经纪商支持） 所有时间周期（从 M1 至 MN） 蜡烛颜色逻辑说明
Candle Fusion Pro
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
指标
Candle Fusion Pro — 蜡烛图形态识别 + 趋势过滤器 + 动量过滤器（无重绘） 检测强大的蜡烛图形态，并通过实时趋势与动量分析确认其强度。 Candle Fusion Pro 是一款为依赖 价格行为精度 、趋势结构和 多重确认 的交易者而打造的终极可视化工具。 核心功能 基于形态的入场 ：检测超过 10 种高级日式蜡烛图形态 ，包括： 流星形态（级别 2、3、4） 看涨/看跌吞没 晨星 / 晚星 十字星与十字星形态 锤子线（级别 2、3、4） 刺透线和乌云盖顶 无重绘、无延迟 ：箭头和形态标签仅在蜡烛收盘时绘制， 不会随行情变化而改变 。 实时确认 ： 趋势过滤器 （根据时间周期自动调整） RSI 强度标签 ：颜色显示（绿色 <30，橙色，中性，红色 >70） ADX 动量过滤器 ：显示趋势延续或震荡状态（阈值为 25）： 强趋势 = 趋势延续 ， 弱趋势 = 横盘震荡 可视化优势 ： 箭头偏移和文字大小根据时间周期自动调整 整洁界面，趋势方向、RSI、ADX 一目了然 可选图表配色增强视觉聚焦 智能提醒 ： 可按图形单独启用或关闭提醒 支持总开关控制所有提醒
ClearView Trend Finder
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
指标
ClearView Trend Finder — 你看得有多清晰？ 你是否觉得图表太混乱？太多指标、信号冲突和复杂的线条，反而让分析更加困难？ ClearView Trend Finder 完全消除了这些视觉干扰，让你专注于真正重要的部分： 清晰的趋势 。 该系统将图表转化为干净、精准的视图，绝不重绘或修改。 每根K线都经过过滤，仅显示市场的主导方向。这不是普通的蜡烛图，而是专为消除噪音、突出真实趋势而设计的。在图表右上角，标签会清楚地显示当前主趋势是上涨（ UPTREND ）还是下跌（ DOWNTREND ），无需猜测或解释。 如你所见，一切都非常直观： 无需费力，无需猜测，无需困惑 。在后台，指标执行复杂计算，让你以清晰、直接的方式进行交易。 非常适合初学者，在图表上加载后，呈现效果与示例图一致。对于重视简洁操作的交易者来说，也是理想的工具：无多余元素，无复杂系统，关键信息始终可见。 如何使用？ ClearView Trend Finder 适用于初学者和资深交易者，可根据交易风格灵活应用。 针对初学者或波段交易者： 推荐的做法是 跟随图表右上角显示的趋势方向进行交易 。这样
Aurum Apex Mt5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
专家
AURUM APEX: The 2026 Gold Standard in Automated Trading 专为 XAUUSD 打造的高频（HFT）智能交易系统（EA） ，现已支持 MT4 和 MT5 MT4 版本：   https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/118221 以下是每个账户的 investor（只读）登录信息： MetaTrader 4 • 账户： 12754297 • Investor 密码： BinaryforexeaAurum-MT4 MetaTrader 5 • 账户： 52904796 • Investor 密码： BinaryforexeaAurum-MT5 无论您从较小的资金还是较大的资金起步，Aurum Apex 都能自动适应：当您追求速度时，它会激进地复利增长；当您想要稳健时，它会以极小的回撤平稳前行。油门始终掌握在您手中。 要求 账户类型： 仅限 RAW 或 ECN。不支持 micro、mini、cent 或 standard 账户！！ 账户类型 -  MT5： 必须为 HEDGING（对冲）模式
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