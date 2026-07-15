Forex

Inspector Broker X-Ray

See exactly what your broker charges, and how it compares, in one clean panel on your chart.

ForexInspector Broker X-Ray reads your live account conditions and shows them in a professional tabbed panel: real spread, true cost per lot (spread plus commission), swaps in money, leverage, margin, execution type, stop-out, ping and a 0 to 10 broker score. It also shows how your broker ranks against the community on forexinspector.com.

100% FREE • It never trades • It only reads and displays

Five tabs

COST — spread now, spread cost per lot, real cost per lot (spread plus your commission), spread min/avg/max with stability, and swaps in your account currency.

— spread now, spread cost per lot, real cost per lot (spread plus your commission), spread min/avg/max with stability, and swaps in your account currency. SCAN — your broker spread and real cost across the symbols you choose, at a glance.

— your broker spread and real cost across the symbols you choose, at a glance. BROKER — leverage, execution (ECN or dealing desk), spread type, stop-out level, stop level, ping, and real execution slippage measured from your own fills.

— leverage, execution (ECN or dealing desk), spread type, stop-out level, stop level, ping, and real execution slippage measured from your own fills. EAs — is your broker a good fit for robots? Hedging, FIFO rule, min stop level, execution and spread stability, with a clear verdict (scalping, grid or swing).

— is your broker a good fit for robots? Hedging, FIFO rule, min stop level, execution and spread stability, with a clear verdict (scalping, grid or swing). COMMUNITY — how your broker ranks versus all users for your symbol, and the cheapest brokers by real cost per lot, crowdsourced live.

Why it helps

Shows true cost per lot , not just the raw spread. Raw and ECN spreads look tiny but hide the commission.

, not just the raw spread. Raw and ECN spreads look tiny but hide the commission. Swaps normalized to money per night in your account currency, so you see the real overnight cost.

per night in your account currency, so you see the real overnight cost. Real execution slippage measured from your own fills, so you know how your broker actually fills.

measured from your own fills, so you know how your broker actually fills. A 0 to 10 broker score based on spread versus volatility, spread stability, stop level and swaps.

based on spread versus volatility, spread stability, stop level and swaps. Draggable panel with adjustable scale and font size. Works on any symbol, any timeframe, any broker.

Getting started

1. Attach it — drag ForexInspector Broker X-Ray from the Navigator onto any chart. Move the panel by its header.

— drag ForexInspector Broker X-Ray from the Navigator onto any chart. Move the panel by its header. 2. (Optional) Turn on the community — click Algo Trading, then open Tools > Options > Expert Advisors, tick “Allow WebRequest for listed URL” and add https://forexinspector.com. Do this in each terminal you use. Without it the panel still works fully for your own broker, you just will not see the community ranking.

📘 Full step-by-step user guide, with screenshots: forexinspector.com/broker-xray

Privacy

Sharing is optional. When enabled it sends only anonymous broker statistics: broker name, server, symbol, spreads, costs, swaps, leverage, execution, ping and your average slippage in points. It never sends your account number, balance, order history or any personal data. It never trades.

Join the community stats (optional)

Enable Algo Trading and add https://forexinspector.com under Tools > Options > Expert Advisors > Allow WebRequest. Without this the panel still works fully for your own broker, you just will not see the community comparison.

Free forever. Part of forexinspector.com — independent reviews of brokers, EAs and VPS with real data.