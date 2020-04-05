Gold Triple EA

This EA uses a hedge-grid and ladder recovery strategy. It can open multiple positions and increase lot size when the market moves against the active ladder side. This trading style can create high drawdown during strong one-directional market movement. Users must test the EA in Strategy Tester and demo accounts before using it on a live account. Past backtest performance does not guarantee future results. Spread, slippage, broker execution, leverage, deposit size, and market volatility can strongly affect results.



The EA supports both Standard USD accounts and Cent accounts. For stable operation, the recommended balance is 50,000–100,000 cents on a Cent account, equivalent to approximately $500–$1,000 on a Standard USD account.



A key feature of this system is its Triple Engine architecture. The EA combines three independent trading engines inside one Expert Advisor, allowing each engine to manage its own trading cycle, positions, and recovery logic.



Recommended usage:



Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold

Timeframe: M1

Recommended balance: 50,000–100,000 cents or $50 000–$100 000 USD

Leverage: 1:1000-2000

Account type: any account

Broker: Low spread and fast execution recommended

VPS: Recommended for stable execution

Lot size: Start with the default 0.01 settings and test before increasing risk