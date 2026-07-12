Chrono Trap AI

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CHRONOTRAP AI™

Professional Session Liquidity & Trap Intelligence for MetaTrader 5

Most session indicators only place colored boxes on the chart. ChronoTrap AI™ is designed to study what price does inside and around those sessions: where liquidity forms, when a previous range is attacked, whether a breakout is accepted, and when a move may be developing into a trap.

It analyzes the Asian, London and New York sessions using deterministic price-action rules. The “AI” is a transparent weighted scoring engine—not machine learning, a remote service or a random signal generator.

A session high is not automatically a sell level, and a session low is not automatically a buy level. Price may sweep a level and reject, or it may close beyond the range and continue. ChronoTrap AI™ evaluates penetration, candle closes, wick rejection, displacement, follow-through, volatility and structural context before classifying the condition.

Instead of covering the chart with repeated arrows, the indicator is designed to present one structured decision environment: session context, directional readiness, trap risk, breakout strength, a qualified trade plan and the reason behind the analysis.

Why Session Liquidity Matters

Every major trading session develops a temporary structure. During quieter hours, price may build a narrow range where orders accumulate above the high and below the low. When London or New York becomes active, price often tests one side of that earlier structure. The important question is not simply whether the level was touched, but whether the market could continue trading beyond it.

A brief penetration followed by a close back inside the range can indicate rejection. Several strong closes outside the range, supported by displacement and follow-through, may instead indicate acceptance. These two situations can look similar during the first few seconds of a move, yet they imply very different trade ideas. ChronoTrap AI™ is built to separate those conditions as objectively as possible.

This approach is especially useful around the transition from Asia to London and from London to New York. Rather than treating the session names as automatic signals, the indicator observes how each new session responds to liquidity created by the previous one.

What ChronoTrap AI™ Is Designed to Detect

ChronoTrap AI™ maps the Asian, London and New York ranges, then follows how later sessions interact with the liquidity left behind. It distinguishes potential sweeps, confirmed rejection, accepted breakouts, London traps, New York reversals and two-sided liquidity collection.

The engine also monitors previous-day high, low and midpoint together with the current day open. When confirmation is weak or market structure conflicts, it is designed to recommend waiting instead of forcing a signal.

Liquidity Sweep or Genuine Breakout?

A single wick beyond a session level is not enough to confirm a trap. ChronoTrap AI™ first checks whether price penetrated the level by a meaningful distance. It then evaluates where the candle closed, how much rejection appeared in the wick, whether the candle displaced in the opposite direction and whether subsequent completed price action supports or weakens the original move.

For a genuine breakout, the engine looks for the opposite behavior: a convincing close beyond the range, sufficient body strength, displacement relative to current volatility, continued acceptance and the absence of immediate rejection. Breakout Quality and Trap Probability therefore represent different interpretations of the same market interaction.

This distinction helps avoid a common mistake: selling every break above a high or buying every break below a low. Sometimes the correct interpretation is a possible reversal, while at other times the market is simply expanding into a new price area.

Professional Session Intelligence Dashboard

The left-side dashboard keeps the primary analysis visible while preserving the main chart area. It is draggable, minimizable and stores its position separately for each chart.

Current Session
Shows the active session, broker time and real-time session progress.

Session Bias
Displays separate Asian, London and New York directional conditions.

Liquidity Status
Shows whether the Asian range is building, completed, intact or swept.

Trap Detector
Displays trap state, deterministic probability and the reason behind the condition.

Breakout Quality
Evaluates acceptance, body strength, follow-through, volatility and activity.

Next Likely Target
Ranks a structural liquidity level rather than drawing an arbitrary target.

Understanding the Dashboard Scores

The percentages displayed by ChronoTrap AI™ are not predictions of guaranteed profit. They are normalized summaries of the conditions currently present in the chart data. A high Trap Probability means that more rejection-related rules are aligned. A high Breakout Quality means that more acceptance and continuation rules are aligned.

Buy Readiness and Sell Readiness compare directional evidence rather than issuing unconditional commands. A reading may increase because price is positioned above a relevant midpoint, closes are strengthening, a bearish sweep has rejected, or a bullish breakout has gained acceptance. The opposite score remains visible so that the trader can see whether the market is strongly aligned or still conflicted.

When both directions remain close to each other, the correct message may be Neutral, Indecisive or Wait for Confirmation. This is intentional. A professional decision tool should be able to describe uncertainty instead of manufacturing a trade on every chart.

Real-Time Decision Console

The bottom console converts the current analysis into a fast, readable decision view without promising an outcome.

Live Readiness: Buy Readiness and Sell Readiness make the directional balance easy to compare.

Risk Context: Trap Risk and Breakout Power show whether the current move is rejecting liquidity or gaining acceptance.

Decision Status: The console displays Wait, Setup Developing, Buy Opportunity or Sell Opportunity using responsible language.

Outcome Statistics: TP1, TP2, SL and Break-even results are retained separately for each symbol and timeframe.

Professional Entry, Invalidation and Target Planning

When a setup passes the confirmation and risk filters, ChronoTrap AI™ can display a complete visual trade plan. These lines are analytical references and do not execute orders.

A qualified plan includes a clear BUY or SELL entry badge, a shadowed Entry Reference, a structure-based SL / Invalidation level and labeled targets. Risk-to-reward is calculated automatically, while a configurable cooldown reduces repeated entries from the same condition.

The plan remains dynamic. After the final target or SL is reached, its active lines are removed and replaced by a concise TP HIT, SL HIT or Break-even outcome marker.

How the Trade Plan Develops

A trade plan appears only after the signal logic, safety filters and minimum risk-to-reward requirement have been satisfied. The Entry Reference is normally based on the confirmed signal candle. The Invalidation level is placed beyond relevant structure with a volatility-aware buffer, helping keep the plan connected to the reason the setup exists.

Only one plan can remain active at a time. This prevents the chart from filling with overlapping entries while the same breakout or reversal condition remains present. A continuation signal is treated as a fresh transition event, not as a new signal on every candle that stays beyond the level.

The plan is monitored using live market prices. Buy plans use Bid for exit evaluation, while Sell plans use Ask, reflecting the side of the market that would normally determine whether an analytical target or invalidation has been reached. These visual levels do not place or modify an actual order.

Two Target Modes

Structural Level Mode: Uses one logical session, daily or liquidity level as the primary target.

Fixed Risk-Ratio Mode: Uses TP1 at 1:2 and TP2 at 1:3 by default. Both ratios are configurable.

Automatic Break-even: In ratio mode, when price reaches +1R, the analytical SL shifts to the entry level. TP1 and TP2 monitoring then continues.

In Fixed Risk-Ratio Mode, the initial distance between Entry and Invalidation defines one unit of risk, or 1R. When price reaches +1R, the displayed SL shifts to the Entry Reference and the chart records the transition. TP1 remains at 2R and TP2 remains at 3R unless the user changes those ratios.

If TP1 is reached, the TP1 line is removed and the remaining plan continues toward TP2 with the analytical stop already at break-even. If the market returns to entry, the result is counted separately as a Break-even exit rather than a full SL. Structural Mode is simpler: it uses one meaningful liquidity level and closes the visual plan when that target is reached.

Responsible Signal Logic

ChronoTrap AI™ does not generate a new signal on every candle simply because price remains above or below a level. A continuation signal requires a fresh breakout transition. A reversal signal requires a qualifying sweep and rejection condition.

Only one trade plan can remain active at a time. After the plan finishes, a configurable cooldown helps prevent immediate repeated entries from the same market condition.

Closed-Candle Confirmation and Stable Decisions

By default, confirmed analysis is based on completed candles. This reduces the risk of a signal appearing during an unfinished candle and disappearing before that candle closes. Live price is still used for session progress, dashboard timing and management of an already active visual trade plan.

The indicator does not use future candles to validate a historical decision. A confirmed setup is based on information available at that point in the chart. Historical results can still differ if the broker changes its price history, tick data or session timestamps.

Safety and Market Filters

The safety layer checks absolute spread, spread relative to ATR, minimum volatility, abnormal candle expansion, available session bars and structural risk-to-reward. Confirmed signals use completed candles by default. If a filter blocks the setup, the dashboard displays the reason instead of silently suppressing the analysis.

Session and Timezone Flexibility

Sessions can operate in broker-server time, UTC or a manual UTC offset. Asian, London, New York AM and New York PM schedules are configurable, including sessions that cross midnight. Weekend processing can also be enabled for cryptocurrency markets.

Session presets should never be treated as universal exchange facts. Broker server times and daylight-saving arrangements differ. Users should compare the displayed session boundaries with their broker time and adjust the inputs before judging the analysis.

Professional Chart Presentation

Subtle blue, amber and purple regions separate the major sessions without hiding price action. Session guides, previous-day liquidity, compact signal badges and shadowed trade-plan labels are arranged around a responsive bottom console and draggable dashboard.

An optional professional dark theme is available. When restoration is enabled, the original chart colors are returned after the indicator is removed.

Real-Time Alert System

Newly confirmed setups can generate terminal popup, sound, push and email alerts. Alert keys include the symbol, timeframe, signal type, direction and candle time to reduce duplicates. Reloaded historical conditions are not intended to be treated as new live opportunities.

A Practical Trading Workflow

Begin by confirming that the session schedule matches the broker. Next, observe whether the earlier session has completed and whether its high or low remains intact. When price attacks a level, compare Trap Probability with Breakout Quality instead of reacting to the first wick.

If the dashboard reports a developing condition, allow the candle to close. A confirmed plan should then be checked against nearby liquidity, current spread and the distance to invalidation. The visual Entry, SL and targets are planning references; the trader remains responsible for execution, position size and total account risk.

After entry, the decision console can be used to follow 1R, break-even, TP1, TP2 or structural-target progress. The retained outcome counters provide a simple record of how the indicator's visual plans have resolved on that symbol and timeframe. They are not a substitute for a complete trading journal or independently verified performance report.

Markets and Timeframes

ChronoTrap AI™ can be used on Forex, metals, indices and cryptocurrencies when suitable broker data is available. It may be especially useful on active instruments such as XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, GBPJPY, NASDAQ, US30 and BTCUSD.

Point size, spread, volatility and session behavior vary between instruments. Users should calibrate sweep distance and safety thresholds for each symbol and test the indicator before live use.

Performance and Chart Safety

ChronoTrap AI™ uses a retained-object interface: dashboard elements are created once and updated rather than deleted and rebuilt on every tick. The main analysis is scheduled around new candles, while lightweight timing and trade-plan monitoring use separate event paths.

Objects are created with a unique instance prefix so removal affects only the current copy of ChronoTrap AI™. Dashboard dragging temporarily disables chart mouse scrolling and restores the original setting after release or removal. The indicator does not change chart zoom, execute trades, access external web services or require a DLL.

Who Is ChronoTrap AI™ For?

ChronoTrap AI™ is intended for session and liquidity traders, London and New York reversal traders, and breakout traders who want acceptance confirmation before acting. It can also support gold and index traders who need a fast view of session structure.

It is especially suited to manual traders who prefer explainable context, structured Entry/SL/TP references and fewer repetitive arrows.

Important Trading Note

ChronoTrap AI™ is an analytical indicator, not an automated trading robot. It does not open, modify or close trades. Buy Readiness, Sell Readiness, trap probability, breakout quality and projected targets do not guarantee a result. Market conditions can change quickly, and every setup must be evaluated with independent analysis and responsible risk management.

Before Purchasing

Please review the screenshots, features and demonstration carefully. Broker prices, server time, symbols, spreads, tick activity and historical data differ, so the indicator may not appear identical on every broker or account.

No indicator can predict every movement. ChronoTrap AI™ is designed to organize session information, identify developing liquidity behavior and help the trader make more structured decisions.

The screenshots are intended to demonstrate the interface and the types of conditions the product is designed to analyze. They should not be interpreted as verified earnings, guaranteed trade frequency or a promise that the same setup will appear on a specific broker, symbol or date.

Every Session Leaves Liquidity Behind
ChronoTrap AI™ helps you understand whether price is sweeping it, rejecting it or accepting the breakout.
First 4 Buyers — Only $43
The price increases automatically as each launch tier is completed.
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PR EA - 吞没形态交易系统 自动识别吞没形态，均线确认信号 PR EA是一款MetaTrader 5专家顾问，专门用于识别并交易看涨/看跌吞没形态，并通过移动平均线过滤确认信号。优化适用于30分钟图表，同时兼容M15和H1时间框架。 核心功能: 形态识别 - 精准检测有效的吞没K线形态 趋势确认 - 238周期SMA过滤器（参数可调） 风险管理 - 自定义止损、止盈 + 可选追踪止损 时间框架优化 - 专为M30图表设计（兼容M15/H1） 仓位控制 - 同一时间仅持有一个仓位 推荐设置: 最佳表现：M30时间框架 不建议使用：高于H1的时间框架 自定义选项: 可调整交易手数 灵活设置止损/止盈值 追踪止损功能 均线周期调节 点差过滤，避免低效执行 适合以下交易者: 偏好自动K线形态交易 需要均线确认的反转策略 波段交易（30分钟-1小时图表） 规则明确的交易系统 "通过均线确认的吞没形态交易信号" MT5专用 • 需MetaTrader 5平台 • 兼容所有经纪商
Trend Sniper Follow
Edoardo Centorame
指标
Trend Sniper Follow 趋势的清晰度、结构和控制 Trend Sniper 是一种趋势分析指标，旨在提供对中长期趋势的清晰、有序且无噪音的解读。 主要优势 趋势读取清晰且即时 简单但强大的层级结构 图表上没有视觉过载 适合 Daily、Weekly 和 Monthly 非常适合 swing trading 和 trend following 帮助保持与市场背景一致，避免情绪化解读 Trend Sniper Follow 不是操作时机工具，也不提供入场或出场信号。 它是为那些想要理解市场结构，而不是预测市场结构的人设计的。 在哪里以及如何使用 Trend Sniper Follow 直接应用在价格图表上 它在价格的同一窗口中运行 它不是为与其他叠加指标一起使用而设计的 这一选择保证了图表干净、易读且一致，非常适合专业的趋势分析。 关键概念 趋势的层级结构 Trend Sniper 通过三个趋势层级分析市场，并按照一个基本规则组织： 级别 A 大于 级别 B 大于 级别 C 级别 A 代表最快的运动 级别 B 代表 swing trend 级别 C 代表市场的底层结构 只有
Candle Analysis MT5
Navdeep Singh
指标
50+ Candlestick Patterns, Simulated Trading Results, Top Five Performers Candle Analysis extends Candlesticks Pattern Analysis by not only identifying Patterns but also recording the Past Performance of the Patterns. What it Does:- Identifies and plots results on chart Displays Top Patterns for both Bullish and Bearish type.  Log can be printed in experts tab to see Simulated Trading results Displays All or Selected Patterns Alerts on Pattern formation More detailed information in   Blog
Sippoo Trend Indicator Simple MT5
Yoshihiro Nakata
5 (4)
指标
Excellent tracking performance and minimal noise! This trend detection indicator that avoids whipsaws and uncertain market noise and is also agile enough to react to changes in trend. It is also designed to adapt to dynamic markets. Functions mainly as a filter to help you trade in the direction of the trend. Features. Simple and easy to use. Low load and easy to try out The excellent tracking performance and smooth lines that make it ideal for market analysis Can be used as a trend filter for
FREE
PZ Trend Trading MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.8 (5)
指标
许多盈利交易者不仅知道如何识别市场趋势，而且也能把握趋势建立后的交易机会。 Pz 趋势交易 指标设计用来在趋势行情中尽可能的赚取利润。 已建立的趋势提供了一揽子交易机会，但大多数趋势交易指标完全忽视了它们，让交易者在趋势行情时完全不知道该如何做！一般趋势指标只通知有关的趋势变化，但根本不足以得到卓越的回报. Pz 趋势交易 指标比一般趋势指标显示多达 20 倍的交易 , 因为它注重所谓的市场时机。它不仅显示当前的市场趋势，也有回调，内柱线的突破和调整。它令您在趋势回调之后介入，安全的柱线内突破金字塔加仓，以及发现潜在的反转，和已知的调整。 趋势改变 一个趋势改变在市场方向变化时发生。趋势变化在图表上用带数字的彩色圆圈显示。蓝色 (1) 信号为上涨开始, 而红色 (1) 信号为下跌开始。趋势变化并非评估当前价格动作的结果, 它意味着交易设置是不定时地。如果您正确使用本指标, 在趋势变化时, 您将将已经入场 (参看下面的调整)。 回调 但凡趋势在运动中，行情上下抖动，盈利者收割利润，且其它参与者入场。趋势回调代表好的买入机会，通常是由主力获利离场导致。如果行情在回调后回归上行, 指标将
Xtrade Trend Detector
Dago Elkana Samuel Dadie
指标
Xtrade Trend Detector is an indicator capable of finding the best opportunities to take a position in any stock market. Indeed, it is a great tool for scalpers but also for Daytraders. You could therefore use it to identify areas to trade, it fits easily on a chart. I use it to detect trends on Big timeframes and take positions on Small timeframes. Don't hesitate to give me a feedback if you test it.
ZigZag3LZZ
Igor Nagorniuk
指标
ZigZag_3LZZ — 三级之字转向指标 ZigZag_3LZZ指标专为金融市场技术分析设计。它在图表上显示三条不同颜色的之字转向线，周期分别为5、13和34，帮助交易者：     直观识别关键价格反转水平     过滤 insignificant 价格波动和市场噪音     根据最新极值点绘制趋势线     自动计算斐波那契水平（0.24、0.382、0.5、0.618、0.76）     确定当前支撑位和阻力位     在新极值点出现时即时获得反转信号     在单一图表上直观比较三个时间周期      应用场景      该指标适用于多种交易策略：     趋势交易 — 通过三条不同方向的之字转向线判断趋势方向     水平位交易 — 在支撑/阻力位入场交易     寻找反转点 — 新极值点形成时的信号     斐波那契交易 — 自动构建回调与扩展水平     多时间框架分析 — 比较三级之字转向线以确认信号     超短线交易 — 使用周期5之字转向线的快速信号     波段交易 — 依据周期34之字转向线的趋势线操作      适用市
TitaniumTrend
Krzysztof Sitko
5 (1)
指标
TitaniumTrend - Ultimate Multi-Timeframe Trend Analyzer TitaniumTrend is a next-generation indicator designed to provide traders with a definitive edge by analyzing market trends across 21 different timeframes simultaneously. Featuring a stunning, custom-built "Glass Reflection" visual layer and a highly accurate sentiment dashboard, this tool eliminates market noise and reveals the true directional bias of any asset. Key Features 21-Timeframe Analytics: The built-in dashboard continuously s
FREE
Trend Strength Overview
Kim Raphael Reitz
指标
Trend Strength Overview is a MetaTrader 5 indicator for analyzing trend strength across multiple symbols and timeframes . The values help you identify the best trend opportunities and indicate reversals It displays a compact panel on the main chart and a strength oscillator in a separate window. The panel allows fast comparison of trend conditions, while the oscillator helps visualize bullish, bearish, and neutral phases on the current chart. Clicking a panel cell switches the chart to the se
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (2)
指标
CRT Candle Range Theory HTF MT5.   Ultimate CRT Indicator: Advanced ICT Concepts and Malaysian SnR Trading System Master the Market Maker's Footprints with the Most Advanced Candle Range Theory Indicator Unlock the true power of  Smart Money Concepts (SMC)  and trade precisely like the institutions with the  Ultimate CRT Indicator . Built exclusively for serious traders, this indicator automates the highly effective  Candle Range Theory (CRT) , a core pillar of  ICT Concepts (Inner Circle Trader
EA Swing Timing Breakout Smart Auto System
Hendrawanto Kobis
专家
Short Description Swing Timing Breakout EA is a smart Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines trend filtering, momentum timing, and dynamic risk management to capture high-probability swing and breakout opportunities. Full Description Swing Timing Breakout EA is a professional trading robot designed for MetaTrader 5, suitable for traders who want a balance between automation, control, and disciplined risk management. This EA uses a trend-following and momentum confirmation approach ,
Candlestick Patterns for MT5
PATRICK WENNING
指标
The Candlestick Patterns indicator for MT5 includes 12 types of candlestick signales in only one indicator. - DoubleTopsAndBottoms - SmallerGettingBars - BiggerGettingBars - ThreeBarsPlay - TwoBarsStrike - Hammers - InsideBars - OutsideBars - LongCandles - TwoGreenTwoRed Candles - ThreeGreenThreeRed Candles The indicator creats a arrow above or under the signal candle and a little character inside the candle to display the type of the signal. For long candles the indicator can display the exact
Heiken Ashi CE Filtered MT5
Mykola Khandus
指标
Overview Heiken Ashi CE Filtered MT5 is a technical indicator for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It integrates smoothed candlestick charting with a dynamic exit strategy and a customizable trend filter to deliver clear buy and sell signals. The indicator is designed to improve trend detection and signal reliability by reducing market noise. If you want to see more high-quality products or order the development/conversion of your own products, visit my partners' website: 4xDev Get 10% OFF on manual
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Issam Kassas
4.76 (136)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Trend Trading System 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Smart Trend Trading System 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Smart Trend 信号转换为自动交易。 Smart Trend Trading System 是一套完整的交易系统，具备不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的特点，专为希望获得更清晰信号、更准确趋势方向以及更有组织交易方式的交易者打造。   [User Manual]   ,  [PDF]  ,   [Installation manual]   and  [Online course] 它将 10 多种交易工具 整合到一个系统中，包括趋势检测、反转区域、Smart Cloud、移动止损逻辑、支撑与阻力、K线着色、提醒以及多周期分析。 该系统旨在帮助您应对不同的市场环境： 趋势市场： 识别主要趋势，发现回调，跟随
Superhero
Ihor Otkydach
5 (2)
指标
SUPERHERO 指標是一款基於「全方位」原則設計的多貨幣交易系統。該指標能獨立分析市場，並提供開倉與平倉的交易訊號。它採用止損與獲利了結訂單，風險報酬比（R:R）為 1:1。 我偶爾會根據這個系統的訊號親自進行交易，以下是我獲得的結果—— 即時訊號 此系統可向您的智慧型手機發送推播通知，讓您無需綁定電腦，即可「隨時隨地」進行交易。這對於自營交易公司而言再適合不過了。 每位顧客皆可享額外好禮： 每位購買此指標的買家，都將收到我贈送的一項特別實用工具，該工具： 自動下達止損與獲利了結訂單 當價格達到目標水準時，系統會自動平倉 支援待執行訂單交易 支援均值交易模式 如果您希望將這款優秀且極為便利的工具作為禮物獲贈，請在購買 SUPERHERO 指標後，立即透過 MQL5 平台的私訊與我聯繫。此外，您還將獲得培訓課程「如何安裝與設定 SUPERHERO 並開始穩定獲利」的存取權限。 關於「超級英雄」策略 SUPERHERO 策略是利用價格回調時，順應趨勢方向進行盤中交易。 「超級英雄」程式碼內含數個強大的技術指標，用以分析價格通道的趨勢方向與波動範圍，並能識別在修正性回調後形成的盤中波段反
Trend Sniper X
Sarvarbek Abduvoxobov
5 (9)
指标
Trend Sniper X 是一款适用于 MetaTrader 5 的多时间周期趋势跟踪指标，帮助交易者以清晰、精确的方式识别趋势方向和潜在的反转点。 价格信息： 当前价格为促销价，随着未来更新和新功能的发布，价格可能会有所变动。 Code2Profit 频道 通过多时间框架分析掌握市场！ 技术规格 平台 MetaTrader 5 指标类型 多时间周期趋势指标 运行时间周期 任何图表时间周期，可独立选择更高的时间周期 (M1–MN1) 主要交易品种 外汇、黄金 (XAUUSD) 及其他差价合约 (CFD) 推荐账户 任何账户类型 可视化 彩色趋势蜡烛 (买入/卖出/微弱/变化) + 买入/卖出箭头 附加模块 交易时段方框 (悉尼、东京、伦敦、纽约) 主要功能 多时间周期趋势分析： 直接在当前图表上投射更高时间周期的趋势方向，提供清晰的宏观视角。 弱势/不确定柱检测： 高亮显示趋势条件不明朗的柱线，让交易者避开震荡区域。 买入/卖出信号箭头： 在确认趋势变化后的柱线上自动绘制箭头，支持警报、推送和电子邮件通知。 一键开启/关闭面板： 图表上的按钮可切换指标，下拉菜单可立即切换分析时间周
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
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4.94 (50)
指标
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE AND SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading opp
SuperScalp Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
4.6 (30)
指标
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Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.51 (148)
指标
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SMC Intraday Formula
Kareem Abbas
5 (21)
指标
让我们先坦诚一点。 没有任何一个指标可以单独让你实现盈利。如果有人告诉你可以，那他是在向你兜售一个梦想。任何显示完美买卖箭头的指标都可以被做得看起来毫无瑕疵——只需要放大历史中的某一段并截取成功交易的截图。我们不会这样做。 SMC Intraday Formula 是一个工具。 它为你读取市场结构，标记出概率最高的价格区域，并用简单直白的语言准确告诉你当前智能资金的行为轨迹。你仍然需要做决定。你仍然需要执行交易。但现在，你是带着精确性执行，而不是靠希望。 我们已经在黄金（XAUUSD）以及主要外汇货币对的日内剥头皮交易中使用该指标将近三年。这是我们在 M1、M5、M15 和 M30 上的日常主力工具。它之所以有效，是因为它不试图预测未来——它展示的是当前正在形成的高概率交易机会，并解释 为什么 。 它与其他所有指标有什么不同？ 大多数交易指标只做一件事。移动平均线交叉。振荡指标触及某个水平。出现一个箭头。你进场交易。你亏损。你责怪指标。重复。 SMC Intraday Formula 将多个机构级概念整合为一个统一的市场解读： - 斐波那契共振引擎 不只是普通的斐波那契水平——该指标
Neuro Poseidon MT5
Daria Rezueva
4.85 (54)
指标
Neuro Poseidon is a new indicator by Daria Rezueva. It combines precise trading signals with adaptive TP/SL levels - creating best possible trades as a result! Message me and get  Neuro Poseidon Assistant  as a gift to automize your trading process! What makes it stand out? 1. Proven profitability on all assets and timeframes 2. Only confirmed BUY and SELL signals present on the chart 3. Adaptive TP & SL levels generated by the software for each trade 4. Easy to understand - suitable for al
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Oleg Rodin
5 (4)
指标
M1 SNIPER   是一款易于使用的交易指标系统。它是一个专为 M1 时间框架设计的箭头指标。该指标可以作为独立的系统在 M1 时间框架下进行剥头皮交易，也可以作为您现有交易系统的一部分使用。虽然该交易系统专为 M1 时间框架交易而设计，但它也可以用于其他时间框架。我最初设计此方法是为了交易 XAUUSD 和 BTCUSD。但我发现这种方法在其他市场交易中也同样有用。 指标信号既可以顺势交易，也可以逆势交易。我教授一种特殊的交易技巧，帮助您利用指标信号进行双向交易。该方法基于使用特殊的动态支撑位和阻力位区域。 购买后，您可以立即下载 M1 SNIPER 箭头指标。此外，我还为所有 M1 SNIPER 工具用户免费提供下方屏幕截图所示的 Apollo Dynamic SR 指标！这两个指标的组合可以帮助您更轻松、更准确地利用 M1 时间框架进行交易。 购买后请联系我，免费获取交易提示和奖励指标！ 祝您交易成功！
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.89 (93)
指标
我偶爾會親自使用這個系統進行交易。 請評估我在真實帳戶上進行的手動 BOMBER 交易—— LIVE SIGNAL 购买该指标的每位用户将额外免费获得以下内容： 原创工具“Bomber Utility”，该工具会自动跟踪每一笔交易，设置止损和止盈点，并根据策略规则自动平仓； 适用于不同交易品种的指标设置文件（Set 文件）； 三种不同风险模式下的 Bomber Utility 设置文件：“最低风险”、“平衡风险” 和 “观望策略”； 一套详细的 视频操作手册，帮助您快速完成安装、配置并开始使用本交易系统。 注意： 要获取以上所有赠品，请通过 MQL5 的私人消息系统联系卖家。 我为您介绍原创的自定义指标 “Divergence Bomber”（背离轰炸机），它是一套基于 MACD 背离交易策略 的“全功能”交易系统。 该技术指标的主要任务是识别 价格与 MACD 指标之间的背离，并发出交易信号（包括推送通知），指示未来价格可能的运动方向。平均而言，这些信号的准确率超过 98%。有关该指标如何工作的详细说明，请观看本页面上的视频演示。 该系统使用 止损订单 和 动态回撤平仓机制 来管理
SSS Scalping Smart Signals MT5 Indicator
Muhammad Usman Siddique
5 (3)
指标
UZFX {SSS} 超短线智能信号 v4.0 MT5 是一款无重绘的高性能交易指标，专为在快速波动的市场中需要精准、实时信号的超短线交易者、日内交易者和波段交易者设计。该指标由 (UZFX-LABS) 开发，融合了价格行为分析、趋势确认和智能过滤技术，可在所有货币对和时间周期内生成高概率的买卖信号、预警信号以及趋势延续机会。 别再对交易犹豫不决了，开始遵循这一专为追求清晰、精准和纪律性市场执行的交易者设计的结构化信号系统吧。 我的建议* 最佳时间周期：15分钟及以上。 {H1} 是我的最爱。而且效果令人惊叹……！！ 更新后的主要功能 • 自动买入和卖出信号检测 • 先进的反转识别逻辑 • 潜在市场反转前的早期预警信号 • 趋势延续确认信号 • 内置风险管理功能，包含入场点、止损点、TP1、TP2和TP3水平 • 完全可自定义的风险回报比 • 实时警报、声音提醒和移动端推送通知 • 带交易建议的专业信息面板 • 适用于所有MT5交易品种和时间周期 • 界面简洁、轻量且用户友好 为什么交易者选择 UZFX SSS？ 大多数交易者亏损的原因在于入场过晚、平仓过早，或者缺乏明确的交
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.42 (50)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Atomic Analyst 目前价格为 $99 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $199 。 特别优惠： 购买 Atomic Analyst 后，请发送私信给我，即可免费领取 Smart Universal EA ，并将您的 Atomic Analyst 信号转换为自动交易。 Atomic Analyst 是一款不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的 Price Action 交易指标，专为手动交易、清晰信号和 EA 自动化而设计。 User manual: settings, inputs and strategy.   &   User Manual PDF . 它分析价格行为、强度、动能、多周期方向和高级过滤器，帮助交易者减少噪音，避免弱势交易机会，并做出更有结构的交易决策。 该指标将复杂的市场计算转换为简单的视觉信号、彩色K线、趋势读数、止损水平和多个止盈区域，使交易者能够快速理解并应用于真实市场环境。 主要交易用途： 剥头皮和日内交易： 专为快速决策、清晰箭头、提醒、K线颜色和
Gann Made Easy MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (9)
指标
Gann Made Easy   是一个专业且易于使用的外汇交易系统，它基于使用先生理论的最佳交易原则。 W.D.江恩。该指标提供准确的买入和卖出信号，包括止损和获利水平。您甚至可以使用推送通知在旅途中进行交易。 购买后请联系我，即可免费获得交易指导和超棒的额外指标！ 您可能已经多次听说过江恩交易方法。通常 Gann 的理论不仅对于新手交易者而且对于那些已经有一定交易经验的人来说都是非常复杂的东西。这是因为江恩的交易方法在理论上并不那么容易应用。我花了几年时间来完善这些知识，并将最好的原则应用到我的外汇指标中。 该指标非常易于应用。您所需要的只是将其附加到您的图表并遵循简单的交易建议。该指标不断进行市场分析工作并寻找交易机会。当它检测到一个好的入口点时，它会为您提供一个箭头信号。该指标还显示止损和获利水平。 换句话说，当您像先生一样进行交易时，该指标会为您提供最佳江恩建议。江恩亲自告诉你此时此刻该做什么。但最好的部分是您不需要了解任何有关江恩交易原则的知识，因为该指标会为您完成整个市场分析工作。
Trend Catcher ind mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (18)
指标
趨勢捕捉指標 趨勢捕捉指標結合了作者獨有的客製化自適應趨勢分析指標，用於分析市場價格趨勢。它透過過濾掉短期噪音，並專注於潛在的動能強度、波動性擴張和價格結構行為，來識別真實的市場方向。此外，它還結合了平滑和趨勢過濾等客製化指標，例如移動平均線、相對強弱指標 (RSI) 和波動率過濾器。 您可以在這裡查看實際運行情況以及我的其他產品： https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。 重要提示！購買後請立即聯繫我，以獲取使用說明和額外獎勵！ 請注意，我不會在 Telegram 上出售 EA 或任何設置，那是騙局。所有設定都可以在我的部落格上免費取得。
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (9)
指标
Power Candles V3 - 自我优化的强度指标 Power Candles V3 把货币与品种的强度直接转化为图表上可执行的交易方案。指标不再仅根据强度给K线着色,而是在后台持续运行实时自动优化,为您正面对的品种给出最佳 Stop Loss、Take Profit 与信号阈值。一键采用,Entry、Stop Loss、Take Profit 线就以精确价格绘制在图表上,提醒消息中直接包含方向。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 每根收盘K线运行 3,000+ 次交易模拟。9 种强度状态。2 种策略并行测试。一键采用最优配置。 为什么需要这个 大多数强度指标只给您一个数值,然后留下三个问题:相信哪个阈值、用哪个 Stop Loss、走哪个交易方向。Power Candles V3 在每根收盘K线上自动回答这些问题。结果就是一个完整的交易方案 -
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
5 (3)
指标
Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals - Professional Trend & Signal Detection Indicator Advanced Heikin Ashi Visualization with Intelligent Signal System for Manual & Automated Trading Final Price: $149 ---------> Price goes up $10 after every 10 sales . Limited slots available — act fast . Overview Crystal Heikin Ashi Signals is a professional-grade MetaTrader 5 indicator that combines pure Heikin Ashi candle visualization with an advanced momentum-shift detection system. Designed for both manual traders
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4.26 (19)
指标
本产品已针对 2026 年市场进行更新，并针对最新 MT5 版本进行了优化。 价格更新通知： Smart Price Action Concepts 目前价格为 $200 。 接下来的 30 次购买 后，价格将上涨至 $299 。 特别优惠： 购买后，请发送私信给我，即可领取 免费赠品 + 礼物 。 首先需要强调的是，这款交易工具是不重绘、不回绘、不延迟的指标，因此非常适合专业交易使用。 Online course , and manual Smart Price Action Concepts 指标是一款非常强大的工具，适合新手和有经验的交易者使用。它将 20 多个实用指标整合到一个系统中，结合了 Inner Circle Trader Analysis 和 Smart Money Concepts Trading Strategies 等高级交易理念。该指标专注于 Smart Money Concepts，帮助交易者理解大型机构如何交易，并辅助预测其市场行为。 它特别擅长流动性分析，使交易者更容易理解机构交易逻辑。它也非常适合预测市场趋势并仔细分析价格走势。通过让交易与机构策略保
Atbot
Zaha Feiz
4.69 (55)
指标
AtBot： 它是如何工作的以及如何使用它 ### 它是如何工作的 “AtBot”指标用于MT5平台，通过结合技术分析工具生成买入和卖出信号。它集成了简单移动平均线（SMA）、指数移动平均线（EMA）和平均真实波幅（ATR）指标，以识别交易机会。此外，它还可以利用Heikin Ashi蜡烛来增强信号的准确性。 购买后留下评论，您将获得特别的奖励礼物。 ### 主要特点： - 不重绘： 信号在绘制后不会改变。 - 不变动： 信号保持一致，不会被更改。 - 无延迟： 提供及时的信号，没有延迟。 - 多种时间框架： 可在任何时间框架上使用，以适应您的交易策略。 ### 操作步骤： #### 输入和设置： - firstkey (TrendValue)： 调整趋势检测的灵敏度。 - Secondkey (SignalValue)： 定义买入/卖出信号生成的灵敏度。 - masterkey (ExitValue)： 控制信号的退出策略。 - h： 切换是否根据Heikin Ashi蜡烛生成信号（真/假）。 - notifications： 启用或禁用信号提醒。 #### ATR计算： ATR测
M1 Quantum MT5
Hamed Dehgani
4.27 (11)
指标
使用 M1 Quantum 的实盘交易信号 ： 信号 （交易由 Quantum Trade Assistant 自动 执行，并作为本产品 免费 提供。） 最新消息： 版本 1.64 已发布。现在所有交易的止损都会设置在相应的支撑位/阻力位之后。Smart Close 功能也进行了改进，以提升此版本 EA 的性能。 自 8 月 9 日起，实盘信号一直运行在版本 1.64 上。 价格计划： 当前价格： $169 （早期用户优惠） 下一阶段计划价格： $189 计划零售价： $299 开发者提示： 购买后请联系我，以获取 最新推荐的参数设置文件（Set File） 、交易建议，以及加入 VIP 支持群组 ，与其他 M1 Quantum 用户交流经验。 常见问题 - 设置文件 - 安装指南 M1 Quantum 是一款专业的 M1 交易系统，提供快速且精准的交易信号，并内置止损（Stop Loss）、止盈（Take Profit）以及智能资金管理功能。 M1 Quantum 包含专业的资金管理系统，通过专注于 连续盈利交易 ，帮助交易者更快地增长账户资金。 M1 Quantum 指标 的主
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (7)
指标
Azimuth Pro V2：MT5合成分形结构分析与确认入场 概述 Azimuth Pro 是 Merkava Labs 推出的多层级波段结构指标。四层嵌套波段层级、锚定波段的VWAP、ABC形态识别、三时间框架结构过滤以及收盘确认入场——一个图表，一个从微观波段到宏观周期的完整工作流程。 这不是盲目的信号产品。它是一个以结构为先的工作流程，专为重视位置、背景和时机的交易者打造。 ️ 夏季促销 — 庆祝夏至与 The Oracle Pro 上市：Azimuth Pro 七折优惠，现价 279 美元（原价 399 美元）。限时夏季优惠。 1. V2的变化 合成多时间框架引擎 高时间框架分析从零开始重建，采用与Meridian Pro相同的专有合成架构。更清晰的HTF背景、稳定的实时行为、无经典MTF同步问题。合成引擎还解锁了 固定比率时间框架级联 （x2、x3、x4、x6）——不再在经纪商的固定时间框架之间任意跳转，您可以按图表时间框架的固定倍数分析结构，在每个尺度上保持相同的分形关系。 确认入场箭头 作为稳定且可恢复的执行层而设计的收盘确认箭头。当ABC设置形成且自适应确认逻辑
SR Liquidity MT5
Oleg Rodin
5 (1)
指标
SR Liquidity   是一款旨在揭示市场流动性高度集中且价格反应最剧烈的隐蔽区域的交易指标。这些特殊的流动性区域充当着强有力的支撑位与阻力位，为您清晰呈现市场最可能发生反转的位置。 SR Liquidity 指标并非简单地绘制常规的支撑/阻力线，而是通过分析实际的价格行为，识别买卖压力积聚的区域。这些区域实际上是推动市场真实波动的流动性池。通过在图表上直观呈现这些区域，该指标能助您在价格反应发生前预判走势——这意味着它实际上能够预测价格方向可能发生的变化。它将原始的价格行为转化为清晰且具实操价值的市场蓝图，标示出那些可能成为市场转折点的关键价位。 该指标适用于任何交易品种和时间周期——包括外汇、指数、金属、加密货币等。支持任意时间周期。 购买后请联系我，以获取交易指南及免费赠送的优质附加指标！
Smc Pro ToolKit
Talal N Z Aljarusha
5 (5)
指标
SMC PRO TOOLKIT — SMART MONEY ANALYSIS & STRUCTURED TRADE PLANNING SMC Pro ToolKit is a professional Smart Money Concepts analysis workspace for MetaTrader 5. It combines market structure, multi-timeframe analysis, institutional price zones, setup evaluation, confirmation tools, volume context, alerts, and risk planning inside one organized chart environment. One workspace. Multiple layers of confirmation. One structured trading plan. OPEN COMPLETE USER GUIDE MULTI-CONDITION SETUP ENGINE At
Btmm state engine pro
Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
指标
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
SkyHammer Signal Pro
Shengzu Zhong
5 (4)
指标
SkyHammer Signal Pro Professional No-Repaint Trend Signal Indicator with Locked Entry, SL and TP Levels SkyHammer Signal Pro is a structured trend and momentum signal indicator designed for traders who want clear, fixed, and verifiable trading signals. It works best on lower timeframes such as M1 and M5 . The indicator does not try to predict tops or bottoms. Instead, it waits for confirmed market structure, trend direction, momentum strength, volatility quality, and target space before generati
The Oracle Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
指标
The Oracle Pro：用于 MT5 的合成多周期偏向引擎 ️ 夏季上市优惠 — 早期买家可以 199 USD 获得 The Oracle Pro。价格将随关注度上升；最终价格 399 USD。 The Oracle Pro 是一款面向高要求与专业交易者的 MetaTrader 5 高级多周期 偏向引擎 。它以纪律回答一个问题：当前每个周期的方向偏向是什么、强度如何、各周期之间的一致程度如何？一切仅在已收盘的 K 线上计算——绝不重绘。 The Oracle Pro 是一套多因子共识系统。它将专有指标与优化算法整合为单一而精密的共识向量，并在单个指标实例内，跨当前周期与更高周期的堆栈进行读取——而不是在多个图表上堆叠互不相关的工具。 它是 Oracle 共识方法的专业进化版：完整重建为高级操作控制台，面向希望在一个纪律化工作流中获得深度、多周期背景与背离洞察的交易者。 是偏向引擎，而非信号生成器 The Oracle Pro 明确自身定位。它是一款提供纪律化方向背景的 多周期多因子偏向指标 。它 不是 信号生成器：不承诺入场、出场或盈利。偏向是背景——你在其方向上交易自己的设置
PZ Harmonacci Patterns MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (6)
指标
可以说，这是您可以为MetaTrader平台找到的最完整的谐波价格形成自动识别指标。它检测19种不同的模式，像您一样认真对待斐波那契投影，显示潜在的反转区域（PRZ），并找到合适的止损和获利水平。 [ 安装指南 | 更新指南 | 故障排除 | 常见问题 | 所有产品 ] 它检测19种不同的谐波价格形态 它绘制了主要，衍生和互补的斐波那契投影（PRZ） 它评估过去的价格走势并显示每个过去的形态 该指标分析其自身的质量和性能 它显示合适的止损和获利水平 它使用突破来表明合适的交易 它在图表上绘制所有样式比率 它实现了电子邮件/声音/视觉警报 受斯科特·M·卡尼（Scott M. Carney）的书的启发，该指标旨在满足最纯粹和最熟练的交易者的需求。但是，它采取了一种使交易更容易的方式：在向交易发出信号之前，它会等待Donchian朝正确方向突破，从而使交易信号非常可靠。 斐波那契投影与向量无关 它实现了电子邮件/声音/推送警报 它绘制了ABCD投影 重要提示： 为了符合 Scott M. Carney先生 的商标申诉，某些图案名称已重命名为不言自明的替代方式， Scott M.
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (33)
指标
FX Power：分析货币强度，助您做出更明智的交易决策 概述 FX Power 是一款专业工具，帮助您全面了解主要货币和黄金在任何市场条件下的真实强度。通过识别强势货币用于买入，弱势货币用于卖出， FX Power 简化了交易决策，并帮助您发现高概率的交易机会。不论您是想跟随趋势还是通过极端的 Delta 值预测反转，这款工具都能完美适应您的交易风格。别再盲目交易——用 FX Power 让您的交易更加智慧。 1. 为什么 FX Power 对交易者极具价值 实时货币和黄金强度分析 • FX Power 实时计算并显示主要货币和黄金的相对强度，助您全面了解市场动态。 • 监控领先或落后资产，轻松识别值得交易的货币对。 全面的多时间框架视图 • 跟踪短期、中期和长期时间框架的货币和黄金强度，以便将您的交易策略与市场趋势保持一致。 • 无论是快进快出的短线交易还是更长期的投资策略， FX Power 都能为您提供所需的信息。 Delta 动态分析用于趋势和反转 • 极端 Delta 值常常预示反转机会，而平缓的 Delta 变化则确认趋势延续。 • 使用 Delta 分析，轻
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (25)
指标
介绍 Quantum TrendPulse   ，这是一款终极交易工具，它将 SuperTrend   、   RSI 和 Stochastic 的强大功能整合到一个综合指标中，以最大限度地发挥您的交易潜力。该指标专为追求精准和效率的交易者而设计，可帮助您自信地识别市场趋势、动量变化以及最佳进入和退出点。 主要特点： 超级趋势整合： 轻松跟随当前的市场趋势并乘上盈利浪潮。 RSI 精度： 检测超买和超卖水平，非常适合把握市场逆转时机，可用作 SuperTrend 的过滤器 随机精度： 利用随机振荡在波动的市场中寻找隐藏的机会， 用作超级趋势的过滤器 多时间范围分析： 从 M5 到 H1 或 H4，在不同时间范围内关注市场动态。 可定制的警报： 当您的自定义交易条件得到满足时收到通知，这样您就不会错过任何交易。 无论您是新手还是经验丰富的交易员，   Quantum TrendPulse 都能为您提供所需的优势，帮助您增强策略并自信地进行交易。借助这一强大的指标，将洞察力转化为利润 — 掌控您的交易！ ***购买 Quantum TrendPulse，即可免费获得 Quantum Tr
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Issam Kassas
5 (5)
指标
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Daniel Stein
5 (6)
指标
FX Trend NG：新一代多市场趋势智能分析工具 概述 FX Trend NG 是一款专业的多时间周期趋势分析与市场监控工具，帮助您在几秒钟内全面了解市场结构。 无需在多个图表之间来回切换，您可以立即看到哪些品种处于趋势中、哪里动能正在减弱，以及哪些时间周期之间存在强烈共振。 限时发布优惠 – 仅需 $30（6个月） 或 $80 终身授权 即可拥有 FX Trend NG 。 已经是 Stein Investments 客户？ -> 发送消息 以获取专属客户群访问权限。 需要帮助或安装指导？ -> 请访问 Stein Investments 官方页面 。 1. FX Trend NG 的核心优势 三状态趋势逻辑 —— 不只是 Buy 或 Sell • 大多数指标仅显示两种状态：Buy 或 Sell。 • FX Trend NG 增加第三种状态： Fade 。 • Fade 表示趋势强度正在减弱，在完全反转之前提前发出信号。 这种结构化逻辑让您看到趋势变化过程，而不仅仅是简单方向信号。 多时间周期分析（M1 至 MN1） • 从短线交易到中长线交易全面覆盖。 • 快速识别趋势
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