Alpha Fibo Synergy

Alpha Fibo Synergy is the primary suite-lead trend indicator, focusing on institutional trading zones and daily open price (DOP) boundaries. It identifies trend direction changes based on closed-bar moving average crossovers and projects daily targets based on historical market cycles.

Key Features:

  • Institutional DOP: Daily open anchor line to establish daily structural bias.
  • Alpha Trend MA: High-period MA channels to identify institutional trend zones.
  • Target Projection: Auto-plots entries and profit targets on daily ranges.
  • Visual Dashboard: Scaled graphic panel tracking active signals and risk profiles.
  • Elite Alerts: Compact popup, mobile push, email, and sound notification settings.

Primary Inputs:

  • TrendFilterMode: Set default trend tracking criteria.
  • UseMinRangeFilter: Toggle daily ATR volatility checks.
  • soundfile: Define the alert audio file location.
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CBT Quantum Maverick Высокоэффективная система торговли бинарными опционами CBT Quantum Maverick – это точно настроенная, высокопроизводительная система торговли бинарными опционами, созданная для трейдеров, стремящихся к точности, простоте и дисциплинированному подходу. Настройка не требуется – система оптимизирована для эффективных результатов прямо "из коробки". Просто следуйте сигналам, которые можно освоить с небольшой практикой. Основные характеристики: Точность сигналов: Сигналы для тор
ITF Trend Filter
Mayowa Daniel Sonaike
Индикаторы
This strategy focuses on identifying and following clear market trends by filtering out noise and short-term fluctuations. Using advanced algorithms, it highlights significant upward and downward movements, enabling traders to make data-driven decisions. The indicator is designed for simplicity and precision, ideal for traders who prefer a systematic approach to trend trading. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this tool helps you stay aligned with the dominant market direction
Paradigm Shift
Oliver John Vella
Индикаторы
PRICE WILL BE INCREASED TO £4999 SOON! 5 or 15 MINUTE CHART ONLY: A state-of-the-art trading indicator, designed with advanced analytical and mathematical programming, delivers top-tier buy and sell signals. Simply enter a small buy position when a green arrow appears and a small sell position when a red arrow is shown. While signals from this indicator are infrequent, they boast exceptional accuracy when generated. Please apply your own stop-loss and take-profit levels as needed.
In sadiq100
Xssadq Alseydy
Индикаторы
مؤشر Smart Trend Candles هو أداة فعّالة في منصة MetaTrader 4، تجمع بين عناصر تحليل فني متعددة لتحديد اتجاهات السوق وقياس قوة المشترين والبائعين. يوفر هذا المؤشر متعدد الاستخدامات إشارات مرئية واضحة تُحسّن قرارات التداول الخاصة بك. الميزات الرئيسية 1. تحديد الاتجاه يستخدم شموع Heikin-Ashi المعدلة (اختياري) لتصفية ضوضاء السوق يتضمن متوسطًا متحركًا (فترة قابلة للتكوين) لتأكيد الاتجاه تنفيذ مؤشر القوة النسبية لقياس الزخم 2. قياس القوة تشير الشموع المرمزة بالألوان إلى شدة ضغط الشراء/البيع تحليل الحج
TFM Trend Frequency Market
Fabio Rocha
Индикаторы
Trend Frequency Market MT5 Carry out analysis and backtest even before opening your orders, check the strategy's Winrate and stay in favor of the Trend and the strength of the movement. The TFM indicator is specialized in providing you with the strength points of the movement, painting the candles GREEN or RED to report price aggression from the Players who are acting at the exact moment. Taking advantage of this detection, the indicator plots Arrow and Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
Knight Rider FX
Oliver John Vella
Индикаторы
PRICE WILL BE INCREASED TO £4999 SOON! Knight Rider FX is a precision-engineered trading indicator that delivers highly accurate, non-repainting signals without flooding your chart. It filters out noise and selectively highlights only the highest probability trade setups. On higher timeframes, it anticipates major market reversals, while on intraday charts it pinpoints mini reversals with tactical clarity. By focusing on quality over quantity, Knight Rider FX equips traders with disciplined ent
VI Comparison
Ivan Andrescov
Индикаторы
Пример работы https://t.me/ +rEuJQo8zHLllMzgy в режиме реального времени. Раздел Signals.Metals Этот инструмент предназначен для выявления аномалий торговой активности на рынке. Индикатор анализирует ценовое движение и объёмы, определяя моменты, когда происходит необычно сильная активность покупателей или продавцов. Такие периоды часто сопровождаются последующей фазой охлаждения или консолидации, что даёт трейдеру ценные ориентиры для принятия решений. Индикатор не требует сложных настроек и по
VI Calculator
Ivan Andrescov
Индикаторы
Скрины работы в режиме реального времени-  https://t.me/ +rEuJQo8zHLllMzgy Раздел Signals.Metals.etc VI Calculator  — это профессиональный индикатор для MetaTrader 5, анализирующий объём в моменте. Такой синергетический подход позволяет одновременно оценивать силу движения рынка и его перекупленность/перепроданность. Индикатор автоматически анализирует данные и выдаёт понятные торговые сигналы в виде стрелок(в процессе) и текстовых рекомендаций прямо на графике. Он идеально подходит для поиска т
TrendFlow Tracker
David Macharia Kamau
Индикаторы
TrendCatcherBot: Find Your Edge in the Market Don't guess the trend—catch it. The TrendCatcherBot is an Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5 that simplifies your trading strategy. By leveraging the power of moving average crossovers, this bot provides clear, visual signals directly on your chart, so you always know when to act. Watch for the unmistakable green, red, and black dots in the corner of your screen to instantly see if the market is signaling a buy, sell, or hold. It's the perfect
AlphaSeekingBull5
Thendo Evans Sithagu
Индикаторы
Introducing the Ultimate Trend-Following Indicator: Precision Signals at Your Fingertips In a market saturated with "black-box" systems and cluttered, confusing charts, clarity is the ultimate advantage. Alpha Seeking Bull strips away the noise, distilling complex market analysis into a single, high-fidelity visual cue. Whether you are a seasoned day trader or just starting your journey, this indicator is engineered to provide the confidence you need to execute trades with surgical precision. Th
Dubai Sniper Ultra V6
Mohammed Khalid M Almatrudi
Индикаторы
WELCOME TO THE ULTIMATE TRADING REVOLUTION!   Are you tired of lagging indicators, fakeouts, and leaving massive profits on the table? It’s time to stop guessing and start sniping! Introducing Dubai Sniper Ultra Strategy, the most powerful, highly-optimized trend-following and reversal indicator meticulously engineered for MetaTrader 5. This isn't just another indicator—this is your ultimate weapon to dominate the markets, especially built to crush indices like SPX500, Gold, and Major Forex pair
FarOne Gann Magnet MTF MT5 Dashboard
Farly Setiawan
Индикаторы
FarOne Engine Gann Magnet MTF MT5– Мультитаймфреймовые Институциональные Уровни ОБЗОР FarOne Engine Gann Magnet — это профессиональный мультитаймфреймовый индикатор, отображающий ключевые институциональные уровни на основе теории Ганна 50%. Он помогает трейдерам определять сильные зоны покупки (Buy Zone) и продажи (Sell Zone) на 7 таймфреймах: от M1 до D1. КЛЮЧЕВЫЕ ОСОБЕННОСТИ Мультитаймфреймовый анализ: M1, M5, M15, M30, H1, H4, D1 на одном графике Автоматические уровни: High, Low, Buy Zone
BTC Quantum AI Scalper PRO
Rakhym Beisenbayev
Индикаторы
BTC Quantum AI Scalper PRO Профессиональный AI-индикатор для торговли Bitcoin в MetaTrader 5 BTC Quantum AI Scalper PRO — это торговая система нового поколения для Bitcoin, которая объединяет классический технический анализ, анализ рыночных настроений и собственный алгоритм оценки вероятности на основе искусственного интеллекта. В отличие от традиционных индикаторов, использующих только скользящие средние или осцилляторы, система одновременно анализирует несколько ключевых факторов рынка: • Инде
Volume Arrow Signal MT5
Michael Oko Oboh
Индикаторы
Volume Arrow Signal Product Description Volume Arrow Signal is a smart trading indicator designed to help traders identify potential buy and sell opportunities using price action, volume behavior, and directional arrow signals. The indicator places clear arrows directly on the chart, making it easy to spot possible market reversals, trend continuations, and entry opportunities without spending hours analyzing charts manually. Whether you are trading Gold (XAUUSD) , Forex pairs, Indices, or Crypt
BairaGold
Diana Iles
Индикаторы
Gold Imperium Scalper MT5 — Премиальное торговое решение для золота и металлов Gold Imperium Scalper — это высокотехнологичный торговый алгоритм нового поколения, разработанный специально для эффективного свинг-трейдинга, внутридневной торговли (интрадей) и скальпинга на драгоценных металлах ( XAUUSD / Gold ), а также на волатильных валютных парах. В основе этого индикатора лежит защищенная авторская модель институционального анализа рынка. Алгоритм в реальном времени сканирует рынок на предмет
Cortex Fibo Pro
Cristofher Robles
Индикаторы
Cortex Fibo Pro is an advanced math-based daily level projection indicator designed to calculate high-probability trade setups. It utilizes daily Fibonacci expansions based on previous day highs and lows, filtered through a non-repainting dual moving average synergy structure. Key Features: Neural MA Alignment: Aligns Trend and Signal channels to verify directions. Fibo Projection Engine: Projects daily key entry levels and mathematical profit targets. Ergonomic GUI: Highly readable layout track
Zenith Fibo Premium
Cristofher Robles
Индикаторы
Zenith Fibo Premium is a prop-firm ready, professional-grade trend and range trading indicator. It is strictly engineered to assist traders in passing prop firm challenges by providing clear mathematical entry levels, targets, and risk-management boundaries. Key Features: Prop Firm Safe: Focuses on high-probability setups to protect daily drawdown limits. Drawdown Boundaries: Clearly plotted Entry, Target, and Stop Loss lines. Visual Candles: Non-repainting candle coloring engine for trend conti
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Mega Spike Boom Crash
Cristofher Robles
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Mega Spike Boom Crash v2.1 Professional indicator for MetaTrader 5 designed to identify high-probability spike zones in Boom 500, Boom 1000, Crash 500, and Crash 1000 synthetic indices. Key Features Institutional Supply and Demand Zones: Chart visualization of Premium (Sell) and Discount (Buy) areas. Fractal Multi-Timeframe Analysis: Detects real market reversal points by analyzing 5 timeframes simultaneously. Local Cycle Meter: Displays in real time whether the price cycle is Normal, Extended,
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Euro Escalper
Cristofher Robles
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Euro Escalper— Professionalnyi Institutsionalnyi Indikator Skalpinga Euro Escalper — eto vysokoproizvoditelnyi torgovyi indikator, razrabotannyi dlya treiderov, trebuyushchikh institutsionalnoi tochnosti v kazhdoi tochke vkhoda. Rabotaet s Sinteticheskimi Indeksami (Deriv), Forex i lyubym aktivom, dostupnym v MetaTrader 5. Sochetaet zony likvidnosti na osnove Fibonachchi, vstroennyi dvigatel SuperTrend i professionalnuyu panel monitoringa v realnom vremeni. Klyuchevye Preimushchestva Bez Perisov
Volality 75 Boom crash VIX
Cristofher Robles
4.5 (2)
Индикаторы
"Volality 75 Boom Crash VIX" - инструмент расширенного анализа, предназначенный для выявления ключевых зон прорыва в парах волатильных активов и бум-катастроф. VIX - это инструмент расширенного анализа, предназначенный для выявления ключевых зон прорыва в волатильных парах активов и бум-катастроф. Индикатор ориентирован на выявление моментов высокой волатильности на рынке. Данный индикатор идеально подходит как для скальпинга, так и для свинговой торговли. "Volality 75 Boom Crash VIX" - это н
Twister Synergy MT5
Cristofher Robles
Индикаторы
Twister Synergy MT5 is a professional, high-performance trend trading indicator engineered to capture dynamic trend breakouts and market swings. By combining multi-timeframe moving average channels (XU-MA) with daily Fibonacci projection ranges, it filters out noise and identifies high-velocity trend directions. Key Features: Vortex Trend Crossover: Captures price breakouts using dynamic EMA channels. Daily Volatility Filter: Built-in ATR range filter to avoid flat and consolidating markets. Tar
Cortex Fibo Pro
Cristofher Robles
Индикаторы
Cortex Fibo Pro is an advanced math-based daily level projection indicator designed to calculate high-probability trade setups. It utilizes daily Fibonacci expansions based on previous day highs and lows, filtered through a non-repainting dual moving average synergy structure. Key Features: Neural MA Alignment: Aligns Trend and Signal channels to verify directions. Fibo Projection Engine: Projects daily key entry levels and mathematical profit targets. Ergonomic GUI: Highly readable layout track
Impulse Synergy MT5
Cristofher Robles
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Impulse Synergy MT5 is a fast-paced momentum scalping indicator designed to capture explosive price moves. It aligns short-term moving average crosses with intraday key Fibonacci levels to pinpoint fast-reactive trading opportunities. Key Features: Momentum Pulse: Tracks aggressive trend transitions using EMA crossovers. Fast Fibo Levels: Automatic projection of reactive daily limits and targets. Visual Candles: Color-coded candle body engine for immediate state identification. Intraday Dashboar
Aurex Fibo Scalper
Cristofher Robles
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Aurex Fibo Scalper is a premium precious metal (Gold, Silver) and forex scalping system. By focusing on the Golden Ratio of Fibonacci projections and incorporating specialized trend filter channels, it identifies strategic daily turning points. Key Features: Golden Ratio Projections: Levels calculated using precise Fibonacci coefficients. Metal Optimization: Tuned for volatile assets like XAUUSD (Gold) and XAGUSD (Silver). Synergy Crossover: Double MA filter to block counter-trend signals. Tradi
Vortex Trend Synergy
Cristofher Robles
Индикаторы
Vortex Trend Synergy is an advanced trend-following system optimized for high risk-to-reward (R:R) ratio trading. It filters out low-volatility ranges using an ATR daily open filter and projects levels only when the trend moving average channel aligns. Key Features: Suction Targets: Identifies price pulls toward 61.8%, 100%, and 161.8% daily Fibo lines. Vortex Trend Line: Thick multi-timeframe moving averages for visual trend tracking. Risk Metrics Panel: Calculates targets' risk profile automat
Zenith Fibo Premium
Cristofher Robles
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Zenith Fibo Premium is a prop-firm ready, professional-grade trend and range trading indicator. It is strictly engineered to assist traders in passing prop firm challenges by providing clear mathematical entry levels, targets, and risk-management boundaries. Key Features: Prop Firm Safe: Focuses on high-probability setups to protect daily drawdown limits. Drawdown Boundaries: Clearly plotted Entry, Target, and Stop Loss lines. Visual Candles: Non-repainting candle coloring engine for trend conti
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Cristofher Robles
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Cristofher Robles
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