Vortex Trend Synergy
- Индикаторы
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Cristofher Robles⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ TOP RATED MQL5 SELLER — PERU 🇵🇪
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🤖 Indicators Developer | MT4 x MT5 Specialist
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✅ Specialized in creating HIGH-QUALITY custom
Indicators for MetaTrader 4 & MetaTrader 5
- Версия: 10.0
- Активации: 5
Vortex Trend Synergy is an advanced trend-following system optimized for high risk-to-reward (R:R) ratio trading. It filters out low-volatility ranges using an ATR daily open filter and projects levels only when the trend moving average channel aligns.
Key Features:
- Suction Targets: Identifies price pulls toward 61.8%, 100%, and 161.8% daily Fibo lines.
- Vortex Trend Line: Thick multi-timeframe moving averages for visual trend tracking.
- Risk Metrics Panel: Calculates targets' risk profile automatically.
- DOP Anchor: Incorporates the Daily Open Price line to anchor current bias.
- Clean Alerts: Emojis-enabled mobile notifications, emails, and pop-up dialogs.
Primary Inputs:
- HTF Alignment: Enable optional higher-timeframe EMA/KAMA filter checks.
- DOP Width & Color: Visual settings for the open price anchor line.
- Dashboard Scale: Scale dashboard controls dynamically.