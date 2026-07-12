Vortex Trend Synergy

Vortex Trend Synergy is an advanced trend-following system optimized for high risk-to-reward (R:R) ratio trading. It filters out low-volatility ranges using an ATR daily open filter and projects levels only when the trend moving average channel aligns.

Key Features:

  • Suction Targets: Identifies price pulls toward 61.8%, 100%, and 161.8% daily Fibo lines.
  • Vortex Trend Line: Thick multi-timeframe moving averages for visual trend tracking.
  • Risk Metrics Panel: Calculates targets' risk profile automatically.
  • DOP Anchor: Incorporates the Daily Open Price line to anchor current bias.
  • Clean Alerts: Emojis-enabled mobile notifications, emails, and pop-up dialogs.

Primary Inputs:

  • HTF Alignment: Enable optional higher-timeframe EMA/KAMA filter checks.
  • DOP Width & Color: Visual settings for the open price anchor line.
  • Dashboard Scale: Scale dashboard controls dynamically.
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Версия для MetaTrader 4 доступна здесь : https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/24881 FFx Basket Scanner ищет до пяти индикаторов среди 16 доступных на всех парах и таймфреймах. Таким образом вы можете ясно увидеть торговли по каким валютам следует избегать, а на каких сосредоточить внимание. Когда валюта переходит в экстремальную зону (например, 20/80%), вы можете торговать всей корзиной с большей уверенностью. Другая область применения индикатора – определение сильных и слабых валют для поиск
FFx Pivot SR Suite Pro MT5
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Индикаторы
Версия для MetaTrader 4 доступна здесь: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/25793 FFx Pivot SR Suite PRO - это полный набор инструментов для построения уровней поддержки и сопротивления. Поддержка и сопротивление - самые используемые уровни во всех видах торговли. Их можно использовать для поиска разворотов тренда, установки уровней тейк-профита и стоп-лосса и т.д. Индикатор можно полностью настроить непосредственно с графика Выбор из 4 периодов для расчетов: 4-часовой, дневной, недельный и
High Low Prediction
ANNA SHCHERBINA
Индикаторы
Recommended TimeFrame >= H1. 100% Non Repainted at any moment.  Use it carefully, only with Trend Direction. Trading Usage: 2 Variants: as Range System or as BreakOut System (Both Only With Trend Direction)::: (Always use StopLoss for minimise Risk); [1] as Range System: (Recommended) in UP TREND:  - BUY in Blue Line , then if price goes down by 50 points (on H1) open Second BUY.   Close in any Profit you wish: TrailingStop(45 points) or Close when Price touches upper Gold Line. in DOWN TREND
BC Scalper Aroow
Tete Adate Adjete
Индикаторы
This indicator is based on the crossing of two Moving Average with the RSI It is intended for scalpers Specially designed for Boom and Crash syhtetic indices from Binary.com/Deriv.com It is easy to use and intuitive. We recommend its use on M1 and is equipped with three types of notification Email alert Sound notification Push notification these parameters can be activated and deactivated.
Magicx
Hasan Abdulhussein
Индикаторы
The indicator places a buy or sell signal when the conditions of the strategy it was designed with are met. The strategy is guaranteed, strong, and has been tested for 9 years. The indicator is for binary options and can be converted into a bot by linking it to MT2Trading, where it sends the signal to this platform. This platform automatically opens a trade on the trading platform you are using, whether it is Pocket Option, IQ Option, or any other binary options platforms. The entry is on the n
CBT Quantum Maverick
Arpit Sharma
1 (1)
Индикаторы
CBT Quantum Maverick Высокоэффективная система торговли бинарными опционами CBT Quantum Maverick – это точно настроенная, высокопроизводительная система торговли бинарными опционами, созданная для трейдеров, стремящихся к точности, простоте и дисциплинированному подходу. Настройка не требуется – система оптимизирована для эффективных результатов прямо "из коробки". Просто следуйте сигналам, которые можно освоить с небольшой практикой. Основные характеристики: Точность сигналов: Сигналы для тор
ITF Trend Filter
Mayowa Daniel Sonaike
Индикаторы
This strategy focuses on identifying and following clear market trends by filtering out noise and short-term fluctuations. Using advanced algorithms, it highlights significant upward and downward movements, enabling traders to make data-driven decisions. The indicator is designed for simplicity and precision, ideal for traders who prefer a systematic approach to trend trading. Whether you're a beginner or an experienced trader, this tool helps you stay aligned with the dominant market direction
Paradigm Shift
Oliver John Vella
Индикаторы
PRICE WILL BE INCREASED TO £4999 SOON! 5 or 15 MINUTE CHART ONLY: A state-of-the-art trading indicator, designed with advanced analytical and mathematical programming, delivers top-tier buy and sell signals. Simply enter a small buy position when a green arrow appears and a small sell position when a red arrow is shown. While signals from this indicator are infrequent, they boast exceptional accuracy when generated. Please apply your own stop-loss and take-profit levels as needed.
In sadiq100
Xssadq Alseydy
Индикаторы
مؤشر Smart Trend Candles هو أداة فعّالة في منصة MetaTrader 4، تجمع بين عناصر تحليل فني متعددة لتحديد اتجاهات السوق وقياس قوة المشترين والبائعين. يوفر هذا المؤشر متعدد الاستخدامات إشارات مرئية واضحة تُحسّن قرارات التداول الخاصة بك. الميزات الرئيسية 1. تحديد الاتجاه يستخدم شموع Heikin-Ashi المعدلة (اختياري) لتصفية ضوضاء السوق يتضمن متوسطًا متحركًا (فترة قابلة للتكوين) لتأكيد الاتجاه تنفيذ مؤشر القوة النسبية لقياس الزخم 2. قياس القوة تشير الشموع المرمزة بالألوان إلى شدة ضغط الشراء/البيع تحليل الحج
TFM Trend Frequency Market
Fabio Rocha
Индикаторы
Trend Frequency Market MT5 Carry out analysis and backtest even before opening your orders, check the strategy's Winrate and stay in favor of the Trend and the strength of the movement. The TFM indicator is specialized in providing you with the strength points of the movement, painting the candles GREEN or RED to report price aggression from the Players who are acting at the exact moment. Taking advantage of this detection, the indicator plots Arrow and Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels
Knight Rider FX
Oliver John Vella
Индикаторы
PRICE WILL BE INCREASED TO £4999 SOON! Knight Rider FX is a precision-engineered trading indicator that delivers highly accurate, non-repainting signals without flooding your chart. It filters out noise and selectively highlights only the highest probability trade setups. On higher timeframes, it anticipates major market reversals, while on intraday charts it pinpoints mini reversals with tactical clarity. By focusing on quality over quantity, Knight Rider FX equips traders with disciplined ent
VI Comparison
Ivan Andrescov
Индикаторы
Пример работы https://t.me/ +rEuJQo8zHLllMzgy в режиме реального времени. Раздел Signals.Metals Этот инструмент предназначен для выявления аномалий торговой активности на рынке. Индикатор анализирует ценовое движение и объёмы, определяя моменты, когда происходит необычно сильная активность покупателей или продавцов. Такие периоды часто сопровождаются последующей фазой охлаждения или консолидации, что даёт трейдеру ценные ориентиры для принятия решений. Индикатор не требует сложных настроек и по
VI Calculator
Ivan Andrescov
Индикаторы
Скрины работы в режиме реального времени-  https://t.me/ +rEuJQo8zHLllMzgy Раздел Signals.Metals.etc VI Calculator  — это профессиональный индикатор для MetaTrader 5, анализирующий объём в моменте. Такой синергетический подход позволяет одновременно оценивать силу движения рынка и его перекупленность/перепроданность. Индикатор автоматически анализирует данные и выдаёт понятные торговые сигналы в виде стрелок(в процессе) и текстовых рекомендаций прямо на графике. Он идеально подходит для поиска т
TrendFlow Tracker
David Macharia Kamau
Индикаторы
TrendCatcherBot: Find Your Edge in the Market Don't guess the trend—catch it. The TrendCatcherBot is an Expert Advisor designed for MetaTrader 5 that simplifies your trading strategy. By leveraging the power of moving average crossovers, this bot provides clear, visual signals directly on your chart, so you always know when to act. Watch for the unmistakable green, red, and black dots in the corner of your screen to instantly see if the market is signaling a buy, sell, or hold. It's the perfect
AlphaSeekingBull5
Thendo Evans Sithagu
Индикаторы
Introducing the Ultimate Trend-Following Indicator: Precision Signals at Your Fingertips In a market saturated with "black-box" systems and cluttered, confusing charts, clarity is the ultimate advantage. Alpha Seeking Bull strips away the noise, distilling complex market analysis into a single, high-fidelity visual cue. Whether you are a seasoned day trader or just starting your journey, this indicator is engineered to provide the confidence you need to execute trades with surgical precision. Th
Dubai Sniper Ultra V6
Mohammed Khalid M Almatrudi
Индикаторы
WELCOME TO THE ULTIMATE TRADING REVOLUTION!   Are you tired of lagging indicators, fakeouts, and leaving massive profits on the table? It’s time to stop guessing and start sniping! Introducing Dubai Sniper Ultra Strategy, the most powerful, highly-optimized trend-following and reversal indicator meticulously engineered for MetaTrader 5. This isn't just another indicator—this is your ultimate weapon to dominate the markets, especially built to crush indices like SPX500, Gold, and Major Forex pair
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4.5 (2)
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"Volality 75 Boom Crash VIX" - инструмент расширенного анализа, предназначенный для выявления ключевых зон прорыва в парах волатильных активов и бум-катастроф. VIX - это инструмент расширенного анализа, предназначенный для выявления ключевых зон прорыва в волатильных парах активов и бум-катастроф. Индикатор ориентирован на выявление моментов высокой волатильности на рынке. Данный индикатор идеально подходит как для скальпинга, так и для свинговой торговли. "Volality 75 Boom Crash VIX" - это н
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