Cortex Fibo Pro

Cortex Fibo Pro is an advanced math-based daily level projection indicator designed to calculate high-probability trade setups. It utilizes daily Fibonacci expansions based on previous day highs and lows, filtered through a non-repainting dual moving average synergy structure.

Key Features:

  • Neural MA Alignment: Aligns Trend and Signal channels to verify directions.
  • Fibo Projection Engine: Projects daily key entry levels and mathematical profit targets.
  • Ergonomic GUI: Highly readable layout tracking active trend state and decimals.
  • High-Precision R:R: Calculates precise Risk-to-Reward values for every target level.
  • Alerts Manager: Popups, email alerts, and mobile push notifications for instant entries.

Primary Inputs:

  • TRENDper / SIGNALper: Configurable periods for the Trend and Signal Moving Averages.
  • Dashboard Scale: Adjust size of the GUI panel to fit laptops or 4K screens.
  • Volatility Threshold: Settings to determine low-volatility limits.
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