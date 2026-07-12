Cortex Fibo Pro
- Индикаторы
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Cristofher Robles⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ TOP RATED MQL5 SELLER — PERU 🇵🇪
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🤖 Indicators Developer | MT4 x MT5 Specialist
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✅ Specialized in creating HIGH-QUALITY custom
Indicators for MetaTrader 4 & MetaTrader 5
- Версия: 10.0
- Активации: 7
Cortex Fibo Pro is an advanced math-based daily level projection indicator designed to calculate high-probability trade setups. It utilizes daily Fibonacci expansions based on previous day highs and lows, filtered through a non-repainting dual moving average synergy structure.
Key Features:
- Neural MA Alignment: Aligns Trend and Signal channels to verify directions.
- Fibo Projection Engine: Projects daily key entry levels and mathematical profit targets.
- Ergonomic GUI: Highly readable layout tracking active trend state and decimals.
- High-Precision R:R: Calculates precise Risk-to-Reward values for every target level.
- Alerts Manager: Popups, email alerts, and mobile push notifications for instant entries.
Primary Inputs:
- TRENDper / SIGNALper: Configurable periods for the Trend and Signal Moving Averages.
- Dashboard Scale: Adjust size of the GUI panel to fit laptops or 4K screens.
- Volatility Threshold: Settings to determine low-volatility limits.